₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,460 members, 4,280,375 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 09:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG (18171 Views)
Gold Discovered In Commercial Quantity In Yauri, Kebbi State - Facebook User / Photos; Bomb Scare At American Consulate In Lagos. See What Was Discovered / B’haram Member Arrested In Lagos, FG Urges Support For Troops (1) (2) (3) (4)
|More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by afroniger: 5:52pm
ON JUNE 5, 2018
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/more-gas-resources-discovered-offshore-lagos-fg/
2 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by ORIENTATION101: 6:07pm
okoro stay clear
7 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by dplordx(m): 6:09pm
Proudly Afonja Lagosian. Haters can drink sniper. Eko baje ti
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by crisycent: 6:29pm
dplordx:
How much wan reach your hand?
11 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Blackfire(m): 7:31pm
Walahi watch as my two slaves will fight themselves...
Let me relax...
In 1'2'3'........
Fight
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Itzsammy(m): 7:35pm
Later they will hand over the project to DANGOTE..
Stupid pple... But Lagos dey try sha
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by wj26584(m): 7:36pm
quote author=dplordx post=68209092]Proudly Afonja Lagosian. Haters can drink sniper. Eko baje ti [/quote]
is ur brain paining u
quote author=Ra88 post=68211315]More problem for dead country[/quote]
Na u kill the country.
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by EPIJOE: 7:36pm
WELCOME DEVELOPMENT.
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by EasterDell: 7:36pm
Splendid! More resources to loot or channel properly.
3 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:36pm
Good development
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Ra88: 7:37pm
More problem for dead country
2 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Firefire(m): 7:38pm
Very good.
Buhary, please be fast and discover your own oil in Sambisa Forest.
2 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by adewale9050: 7:38pm
[b][/b][font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]AFTER I LISTEN TO THIS YOUNG TALENTED GUY SONG ON OLAMIDE AND WIZKID KANA BEAT. I NOW SEE DAT NIGERIA GOT TALENT. DIS BOY KILLED THE bleeping BEAT. GO FOLLOW HIM AND SPREAD THE VIRUS ON INSTAGRAM. @WALECOBOY[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:38pm
Lagos go turn Dubai
3 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by pweshboi(m): 7:39pm
Battle of supremacy will start now... Nairaland e-warriors!! On your marks.. Get ready.... Go!
Meanwhile
2 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by obaival(m): 7:39pm
No be 2dy we don de hear dat kind tin, seeing & believing period
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by chijindu34(m): 7:40pm
dplordx:look at this one
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by yeyerolling: 7:41pm
Cool
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by OkutaNla: 7:42pm
Some enemies of progress go cry dis night. They said Lagos Aje field ain't producing, yet Lagos keeps getting 13% derivation check every month. Itesiwaju of Lagos lo je wa l'ogun.
http://www.thenicheng.com/lagos-monthly-igr-hits-n34b-as-state-receives-n327m-13-oil-derivation/
6 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Themind: 7:43pm
fresh drugs discovered in Abia
3 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by unbitchable(m): 7:43pm
While the FG is proposing a bill to take over the water ways and river banks across the country from the Governors who are vested with such powers.. The agenda of this government shall never succeed.
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by MythAngel: 7:43pm
If you see this as a blessing ... Know this for sure that this may mean the begining of the end of Lagos's relative peace
1 Like
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by kolnel: 7:43pm
I hope this translates to better life for the masses
The poverty in the land is too much
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Oduwils222(m): 7:44pm
No matter what, Nigeria will keep playing the big brother role to all African countries most especially to the Western parts.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:44pm
Dangote don chop tire
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Toosure70: 7:45pm
chai, ipob Don go useless. no more our oyel
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by TheAngry1: 7:48pm
Lagos! Hate her at your peril, o baje ti!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by wink2015: 7:49pm
WILL PARASITIC NORTHERN NIGERIA ALLOW THE GOOD PEOPLE OF LAGOS TO ENJOY THE GAINS OF THIS BLACK GOLD PEACEFULLY,
Federal laws will come in to dispossess them of their ancestral blessings just the way the rest of Nigeria have been draining the oil rich Niger delta region for close to 60 years.
President Buhari is try to blackmail the national assembly to approve his illicit water laws that give federal power to control the waters in the parts of Nigeria that is blessed with rivers and all the water resources.
3 Likes
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Pidginwhisper: 7:51pm
|Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by TheAngry1: 7:54pm
Itzsammy:
how e take konsign you?
2 Likes
Auto Crash Claims Nine In Ogun / Dora Akinyuli's Daughter's Wedding Shown Live on AIT earlier / Describe Gej In Two Words.
Viewing this topic: chycco, 2special(m), congorasta, beautyhound(m), kennyunlimited(m), mishodukisic, rationalmind(m), Lukayly, nuelzy, shegzy4luv(m), djlawex02(m), gr8tstar, meetme1(m), ayodejioladejo5(m), Showdak, titusope(m), rolams(m), okeythaone, crack007(m), meu442u, Wayne4uall(m), mawk007, arukwe123, memski(m), Samsantos9(m), ultiabaz36(m), agakeem, waywardpikin(m), satysaca, CaraJewel(f), Alhameen, chasteman(m), ilduce(m), laweenu(m), superpundit, Privatejetpastor, Pennywise(m), yemaldo(m), femmygold, Samojo4real(m), Enegod(m), Jones100(m), wandevincent(m), Patienceafaha, Giovannialonso, DokitaG, Supercoo, Tamunonengi244, Lorenzena(f), chenu(m), anitakel(f), quickly, kennylawd, jamesihno, famosty(m), MichaelRJ(m), ouigy99(m), kaysy(m), yampoo(m), Maj196(m), YoungDaddyB, sainttwist1(m), Iamdaniel251(m), weldersmind(m), oluwaniyi66(m), zinizta, TheRealGuy(m), obinna4Jesus(m), Johnnyessence(m), Abeyjide, undertaker007(m), Listic1, Eteka1(m), Hungarriman, TheAngry1, kadree(m), Asssmasher, kayfra, Eldeee, neuwson(f), K2asure, Mrfred43(m), Toheeb31(m), Rocksteady1(m), dsolo(m), pamijlove(f), nicemuyoo, lapulgaatomica(m), nnaemeka38(m), Krinniearike, SemiuAjibola, yusuftosho, purplebeing(m), Disco01(m), profmsboi(m), Yomexy11, Movic1(m), manNature(m), Shaev7(m), gunuvi(m), Leckson(m), MrFairplay4ume(m), sirbiolee(m), uzohrome(m), bettyx4327, karashita, OLUWANISH0LA(m), bashorundino(m), buchai, joseph1013, Kaellivi(m), olig(m), Evidenx(m), bada007(m), Bellarod05, jonnayo(m), liver123, ardrockltd(m), Rolandonyi, dollarcoolcat(m), Jhurmyzee and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13