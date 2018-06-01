₦airaland Forum

More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by afroniger: 5:52pm
ON JUNE 5, 2018

By Michael Eboh

…Nigeria to increase gas supply to West Africa

The Federal Government, Tueday, disclosed that more gas resources are currently being discovered offshore Lagos and also stated that the discoveries, along with the return of peace to the Niger Delta, would boost the country’s gas supply to the West Africa Gas Pipeline Project.

Speaking at the West African Gas Pipeline Project’s Committee of Ministers’ Meeting in Abuja, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, said Nigeria, along with the partner countries had nurtured the WAGP project and are looking at further addressing the challenges that had hindered the achievement of their set targets.

Kachikwu maintained that Nigeria will continue to play her part in seeing that all the partners work together with the aspirations of the project to achieve a greater integration of the West African region.

He said, “The WAGP Project is being celebrated all over Africa today as the flagship project for the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD). Therefore, this project should be sustained with our cooperation from all parties.

“On the part of Nigeria, I am pleased to be able to welcome you all at a point when the Niger Delta is stable and gas supply from Nigeria is becoming more assured and also when more gas resources are being discovered offshore Lagos, which could present more option of gas supply to the West African Gas Pipeline Project.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of West African Gas Pipeline Company, WAGPCo, Mr. Walter Perez, declared that though significant improvement had been recorded over the years in the company, the collective efforts of the committee are still required to attain the promise for further regional integration.

He noted that irrespective of the fact that Force Majeure was yet to be lifted, WAGPCo had been able to upgrade its compressor which led to a growth in its output from 70 million British thermal unit, BTU, per day, to 85 million BTU per day in 2018.

He said, “However, the situation has significantly improved as a result of work completed by WAPCo in 2018 to upgrade our compressor station in Nigeria to operate at reduced pressures. As a result of this, we have been able to demonstrate the capability to transport over 85 million BTU per day.

“In addition, this upgrade has allowed us to be more consistent in delivering gas to our customers despite variations in pressure at Itoki. With the imminent completion of critical infrastructure projects in Nigeria, it is our hope and prayer that Force Majeure (FM) will be lifted or the Foundation value chain contracts restructured so that it will no longer be necessary to operate on a best endeavors basis.”

He announced that Ghana had paid a significant portion of its legacy debt to WAGPCo and additional payments are currently being made.

“I am happy to report that additional payments are currently in process. However, more work is needed to retire the debt. To this end, we are encouraged by the assurances given by the Ministry that the legacy debt will be fully retired in 2018,” he explained.

Commenting on the Western Interconnection Project, he highlighted plans to use WAGP to enable gas to flow from Western offshore Ghana to the primary load center for power generation at Tema.

According to him, over the last couple of months, engineering works and related procurement activities had progressed, leading to the execution of a Construction Management Agreement with Eni, which would see the construction commencing at Tema and Takoradi imminently. He said,

“Our industry is complex, dynamic, and evolving. It is a business in which we must be minded to have a long term view of success, tempered by near term realities. This is why WAGPCo is currently working with WAGPA to redefine the tariff structure for the WAGP.

“This is expected to promote increased utilization and diversification of both supply and off-take. Doing so will also enable gas from the WAGP to remain the fuel of choice in the West African sub-region.

“l believe deeply in the distinctive mission of the WAGP project and WAPCO’s role in the sub-region. I also believe that the future of the WAGP lies in trusting that all partners will commit to their fair share of responsibility to effectively carry forward the objectives and the strategies that will make this ECOWAS dream a reality.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/more-gas-resources-discovered-offshore-lagos-fg/

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by ORIENTATION101: 6:07pm
okoro stay cleargrin

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by dplordx(m): 6:09pm
Proudly Afonja Lagosian. Haters can drink sniper. Eko baje ti

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by crisycent: 6:29pm
dplordx:
Proudly Afonja Lagosian. Haters can drink sniper. Eko baje ti

How much wan reach your hand?

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Blackfire(m): 7:31pm
Walahi watch as my two slaves will fight themselves...



Let me relax...


In 1'2'3'........


Fight
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Itzsammy(m): 7:35pm
Later they will hand over the project to DANGOTE..

Stupid pple... But Lagos dey try sha

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by wj26584(m): 7:36pm
quote author=dplordx post=68209092]Proudly Afonja Lagosian. Haters can drink sniper. Eko baje ti [/quote]
is ur brain paining u



quote author=Ra88 post=68211315]More problem for dead country[/quote]

Na u kill the country.
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by EPIJOE: 7:36pm
WELCOME DEVELOPMENT.
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by EasterDell: 7:36pm
Splendid! More resources to loot or channel properly.

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:36pm
Good development

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Ra88: 7:37pm
More problem for dead country

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Firefire(m): 7:38pm
Very good.


Buhary, please be fast and discover your own oil in Sambisa Forest.

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by adewale9050: 7:38pm
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:38pm
grin Lagos go turn Dubai

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by pweshboi(m): 7:39pm
Battle of supremacy will start now... Nairaland e-warriors!! On your marks.. Get ready.... Go!
Meanwhile

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by obaival(m): 7:39pm
No be 2dy we don de hear dat kind tin, seeing & believing period
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by chijindu34(m): 7:40pm
dplordx:
Proudly Afonja Lagosian. Haters can drink sniper. Eko baje ti
look at this one

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by yeyerolling: 7:41pm
Cool
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by OkutaNla: 7:42pm
Some enemies of progress go cry dis night. grin grin They said Lagos Aje field ain't producing, yet Lagos keeps getting 13% derivation check every month. Itesiwaju of Lagos lo je wa l'ogun.

http://www.thenicheng.com/lagos-monthly-igr-hits-n34b-as-state-receives-n327m-13-oil-derivation/

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Themind: 7:43pm
fresh drugs discovered in Abia

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by unbitchable(m): 7:43pm
While the FG is proposing a bill to take over the water ways and river banks across the country from the Governors who are vested with such powers.. The agenda of this government shall never succeed.
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by MythAngel: 7:43pm
If you see this as a blessing ... Know this for sure that this may mean the begining of the end of Lagos's relative peace

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by kolnel: 7:43pm
I hope this translates to better life for the masses
The poverty in the land is too much
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Oduwils222(m): 7:44pm
No matter what, Nigeria will keep playing the big brother role to all African countries most especially to the Western parts.

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:44pm
Dangote don chop tire
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Toosure70: 7:45pm
chai, ipob Don go useless. no more our oyel

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by TheAngry1: 7:48pm
Lagos! Hate her at your peril, o baje ti!

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by wink2015: 7:49pm
WILL PARASITIC NORTHERN NIGERIA ALLOW THE GOOD PEOPLE OF LAGOS TO ENJOY THE GAINS OF THIS BLACK GOLD PEACEFULLY,

Federal laws will come in to dispossess them of their ancestral blessings just the way the rest of Nigeria have been draining the oil rich Niger delta region for close to 60 years.

President Buhari is try to blackmail the national assembly to approve his illicit water laws that give federal power to control the waters in the parts of Nigeria that is blessed with rivers and all the water resources.

Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by Pidginwhisper: 7:51pm
grin
Re: More Gas Resources Discovered Offshore Lagos – FG by TheAngry1: 7:54pm
Itzsammy:
Later they will hand over the project to DANGOTE..

Stupid pple... But Lagos dey try sha

how e take konsign you? grin grin grin

