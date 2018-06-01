₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,460 members, 4,280,375 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 09:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia (10867 Views)
Omoyele Sowore Visits Emir Sanusi As #TakeItBack Movement Spreads To North / Omoyele Sowore Reacts After Being Accused Of Having Over $1 Million. PICS / Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by emekabros2: 6:03pm
Hurricane Sowore in Aba, Abia State
“Once upon a time, Nigeria had selfless leaders. Leaders who were outspoken and not afraid to fight for the progress of the nation. Late Dr. M.I. Okpara advocated for agricultural reform, and remained dedicated to his people until his demise. The #Takeitback movement visited his wife; Lady Adamma Okpara. She still believes in a better Nigeria. Do not give up this fight fellow Nigerians. There is no better time to take our country back. The future is now!!! #takeitback”
#sowore2019 #soworeforpresident #nigeria #TheFutureIsHere
Omoyele Sowore
Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/sowore-visits-late-dr-mi-okpara.html?m=1
5 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by emekabros2: 6:04pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by littlewonders: 6:06pm
Father's have shown us the way, let us follow too But at the end na one person one vote.
7 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by chuksjuve(m): 6:14pm
They display humility before election
But
Unveil their pride After they have won ..
If you know what I mean blessed are you , if you don't know, blessed are you also .
I rise
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by DaBullIT(m): 6:46pm
Sowore and his aura shows him as proud and disrespectful
I've seen several interviews, he's so full of himself and arrogant
If Buhari dies today I'll vote Sowore, if not let him wait till 2023
15 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Beremx(f): 6:59pm
Lord help me live up to that woman's age. Amen
Nice one Sowore.
14 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Blackfire(m): 7:19pm
Sowore don turn to Igbo man because of election.
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by nabiz(m): 7:29pm
sowore i will always be behind u but do not disappoint me. do not step dow for anybody because that is my only fear. i will follow u even if u did not win, but by God grace we must win.
13 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Daviddson(m): 7:37pm
Beremx:And you think you've to bring this your prayer to Nairaland before God answers it?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Beremx(f): 7:54pm
Daviddson:you are an atheist i understand your point
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by JehusFarms: 8:05pm
Lovely
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by ednut1(m): 8:05pm
Keep wasting your time and money sogbo. Dindinrin oshi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by cutefergiee(m): 8:05pm
Ok
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by SleakBuzzPR: 8:06pm
Is this your strategy?
Visiting dead people and those living over time life....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Alejoc(m): 8:06pm
This guy is a different breed entirely from his generation!
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by naijacentric(m): 8:06pm
I dont know where dis feeling is coming from i feel dis sowore guy is a big scam!
6 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by holuphisayor(m): 8:07pm
hmm, this man cannot win election with all these.
He's just an opportunist
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by nairavsdollars(f): 8:07pm
I see all Igbos voting for him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:07pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Grinolora: 8:07pm
Sowore smart CIA agent,sadly nicca is not going for the win,he can’t but he has got crowd he’s piling up to sell...Remember you here it from me first,sowore will pull at months before the election...how I know he’s a CIA ok,how do you get a phone convo of sittings governors,ex,senator even presidency,it’s not coming from NCC,he can’t pull that string.Go on his website their are loads of polician phone convo on there ie ajumobi,Dino,Buhari chief of staff,Wike and the rest...HOW IS SOWERE GETTING EXCLUSIVE NEWS FAKE OR REAL HAHA,Sahara reporter is a nice cover...So is Reno,naive Jonathan let him closer,nicca is MI6...Sowore has got mad exclusives on all Nigerian politician,addressees of their houses abroad and where they got their monies,if Tinubu needs to bring down let’s say Fashola,he has just got to pay couple of million dollars to sowore and Sahara reporter will begin to put out home adresseses in Dubai,Yankee,uk mad the rest and bank accounts with even bank statements,he did that to Dino
4 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by jazinogold(m): 8:08pm
saworoje
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by wamide042: 8:08pm
This Sowore guy looks proud see as him dey frown face...... Im kom dey form Seriousness...
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Alejoc(m): 8:08pm
I'm feeling this guy!
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by columbus007(m): 8:08pm
who is sowore?with his bald head.
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by oga70563: 8:10pm
The guy is pushing like a university student pushing for SUG president. Na the same Kara format
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by ideology(m): 8:10pm
naijacentric:hahah na scam my brother
Dig his history, if you know you know.
He has no intention of winning self...
Politician A will pay him millions to dig up dirts of politician B.
If he finds something tangible, he can decide to approach politician B and collect another millions and bury the investigation
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Chukazu: 8:11pm
So many lazy leaders.
Michael Opara single-handedly develop the entire South east Region ,from Calabar to Owerri ,From Aba to PortHarcourt but today we have governors that can be in office for an entire eight years period and can't make any significant impact"in one state"
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Bianda24: 8:11pm
chuksjuve:
Do you expect Sowore to stand up to greet mama. Na wa to you o.
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by Alejoc(m): 8:11pm
Good luck Bro!
1 Like
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia by hammer6F: 8:11pm
TINUBU AGAIN?
NEVER!
BUHARI TILL 2023
Gani's Family Releases Ribadu's Visit Photos / No Minimum Wage, No Elections In April, Labour Threatens Fg ! / Let's Predict The Next Pdp Presidential Candidate In Year 2015
Viewing this topic: somegirl1, diamondvil(f), TITOPET, megafaraday(m), dadada98, istand49ja, talk2ibk(m), uzo4real(m), icnsystem(m), onatisi(m), tripleaa, salemdv(m), seachmatics(m), ocheezie, ArinzeRaph, Hennepin, jessca048(f), bgates, bobydo, Coolman1, naaneemene, finest82(f), CandidSeeker(m), pedronule(m), bernard1000001(m), chuksjuve(m), Sheriff129(m), farida15, Simulator(m), gcof(m), blank(f), tomalvickie4335, WELCOMEHOME, kosoko00, tolexy05(m), ovadozes(m), babytolu28(f), SpencerLewis(m), Larriekay, Fortissimo502, Yhinkss(m), Okimski(m), Bibiazari, abbeyty(m), ebenco2000, oladimegy(m), hitunes(m), papazizii(m), darniejay(m), chiefololade, JOSSYTEM(f), vhyvhyhann(m), TheEminentLaity, Ospina12(m), omusiliyu(m), ksington, nobosaba(m), hammer6F, Nebes, dyze, jaryeh(m), KAYSANTOS, Concord23, IgweIgweIgwe(m), godstoch, pamijlove(f), Charly68, centlevi, Emmyjb(m), kennyunlimited(m), emiraccord(m), Nurayusuf12, vaca1, GeneralBahdGuy, lawlan234, obynoceaser, Olowo2015(m), kapitaz, WfBabakhay(m), dansolution, Notebook123, excel4us, annexworld(m), BossOluwendy(m), kikies(m), shamme2005(m), veron007, mikailjunior, gbagagbogo(m), bedspread, ciopnigeria, ItzChybo, chinonso23(m), auwalabj(m), BodmaxGift, teajays(m), lanskyjojo, Adikam(m), odiyaka(m), mycodon, seguno2, bb12008, Amucha, sdpumping, Jolar101(m), genteelo(m) and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33