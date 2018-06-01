Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omoyele Sowore Visits Adamma Okpara, Michael Okpara's Wife In Abia (10867 Views)

“Once upon a time, Nigeria had selfless leaders. Leaders who were outspoken and not afraid to fight for the progress of the nation. Late Dr. M.I. Okpara advocated for agricultural reform, and remained dedicated to his people until his demise. The #Takeitback movement visited his wife; Lady Adamma Okpara. She still believes in a better Nigeria. Do not give up this fight fellow Nigerians. There is no better time to take our country back. The future is now!!! #takeitback”



#sowore2019 #soworeforpresident #nigeria #TheFutureIsHere



Omoyele Sowore







Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/sowore-visits-late-dr-mi-okpara.html?m=1

Father's have shown us the way, let us follow too But at the end na one person one vote. 7 Likes

They display humility before election

But

Unveil their pride After they have won ..





If you know what I mean blessed are you , if you don't know, blessed are you also .



I rise 25 Likes 2 Shares

Sowore and his aura shows him as proud and disrespectful



I've seen several interviews, he's so full of himself and arrogant





If Buhari dies today I'll vote Sowore, if not let him wait till 2023 15 Likes

Lord help me live up to that woman's age. Amen





Nice one Sowore. 14 Likes

Sowore don turn to Igbo man because of election. 1 Like

sowore i will always be behind u but do not disappoint me. do not step dow for anybody because that is my only fear. i will follow​ u even if u did not win, but by God grace we must win. 13 Likes

Beremx:

Lord help me live up to that woman's age. Amen



Nice one Sowore. And you think you've to bring this your prayer to Nairaland before God answers it? And you think you've to bring this your prayer to Nairaland before God answers it?

Daviddson:

And you think you've to bring this your prayer to Nairaland before God answers it? you are an atheist i understand your point you are an atheist i understand your point 2 Likes

Lovely

Keep wasting your time and money sogbo. Dindinrin oshi 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Is this your strategy?



Visiting dead people and those living over time life.... 2 Likes 1 Share

This guy is a different breed entirely from his generation! 1 Like

I dont know where dis feeling is coming from i feel dis sowore guy is a big scam! 6 Likes

hmm, this man cannot win election with all these.

He's just an opportunist 2 Likes

I see all Igbos voting for him 2 Likes 1 Share

Sowore smart CIA agent,sadly nicca is not going for the win,he can’t but he has got crowd he’s piling up to sell...Remember you here it from me first,sowore will pull at months before the election...how I know he’s a CIA ok,how do you get a phone convo of sittings governors,ex,senator even presidency,it’s not coming from NCC,he can’t pull that string.Go on his website their are loads of polician phone convo on there ie ajumobi,Dino,Buhari chief of staff,Wike and the rest...HOW IS SOWERE GETTING EXCLUSIVE NEWS FAKE OR REAL HAHA,Sahara reporter is a nice cover...So is Reno,naive Jonathan let him closer,nicca is MI6...Sowore has got mad exclusives on all Nigerian politician,addressees of their houses abroad and where they got their monies,if Tinubu needs to bring down let’s say Fashola,he has just got to pay couple of million dollars to sowore and Sahara reporter will begin to put out home adresseses in Dubai,Yankee,uk mad the rest and bank accounts with even bank statements,he did that to Dino 4 Likes

saworoje

This Sowore guy looks proud see as him dey frown face...... Im kom dey form Seriousness... 2 Likes

I'm feeling this guy! 1 Like

who is sowore?with his bald head. 1 Like

The guy is pushing like a university student pushing for SUG president. Na the same Kara format 1 Like

naijacentric:

I dont know where dis feeling is coming from i feel dis sowore guy is a big scam! hahah na scam my brother



Dig his history, if you know you know.



He has no intention of winning self...



Politician A will pay him millions to dig up dirts of politician B.



If he finds something tangible, he can decide to approach politician B and collect another millions and bury the investigation hahah na scam my brotherDig his history, if you know you know.He has no intention of winning self...Politician A will pay him millions to dig up dirts of politician B.If he finds something tangible, he can decide to approach politician B and collect another millions and bury the investigation 2 Likes

So many lazy leaders.

Michael Opara single-handedly develop the entire South east Region ,from Calabar to Owerri ,From Aba to PortHarcourt but today we have governors that can be in office for an entire eight years period and can't make any significant impact"in one state" 2 Likes

chuksjuve:

They display humility before election

But

Unveil their pride After they have won ..





If you know what I mean blessed are you , if you don't know, blessed are you also .



I rise

Do you expect Sowore to stand up to greet mama. Na wa to you o. Do you expect Sowore to stand up to greet mama. Na wa to you o. 1 Like

Good luck Bro! 1 Like