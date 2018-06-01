Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) (15868 Views)

Photo Of Nnamdi Kanu In Kuje Prison Today As He Receives IPOB Members. / James Ibori Looking Dapper As He Receives Delta State Delegates In London. PICS / Fayose And Amaechi Pictured Together Laughing Out Loud (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Amaechi who received a team of Cyclists led by the president of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Engr. Giandomenico Massari at the Ministry, said the Ministry would speak on their behalf to States government and the FCT.





Source: As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the Bicycle Day yesterday, Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi said the federal government will liaise with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and state governments to create easy pathways across the country that would enable bicycle riders move around without impediments.Amaechi who received a team of Cyclists led by the president of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Engr. Giandomenico Massari at the Ministry, said the Ministry would speak on their behalf to States government and the FCT.Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/rotimi-amaechi-pictured-riding-bicycle.html?m=1

FTC twice this week... Baba Ifayemi jazz is working perfectly.









Meanwhile the Lizard of Ubima looks like a native doctor on that bicycle. 16 Likes

The only thing that interests me is that lady on green. For a moment I thought that was Judith Amaechi but on a closer look, its entirely someone very different who is worth every content of my Vaseline jar. 24 Likes 1 Share

If you break your leg sir, e no concern me o.. 2 Likes



NwaChibuzor060:

The only thing that interests me is that lady on green. For a moment I thought that was Judith Amaechi but on a closer look, its entirely someone very different who is worth every content of my Vaseline jar. Take 7 Likes 1 Share

Any wise person there should push that bicycle.





Make this mumu man fracture head first. 5 Likes

Mmmh



But wait,

Am I the only one who pays more attention to comments with most likes?

Its just a filtering process for me.



Over to those who are here to read comments!!!! 6 Likes

Yes!.So Oshinbajo could become the President.He is far better than Buhari.

The lizard of ubima. The criminal himself 2 Likes







My friend in whom I am well pleased. My friend in whom I am well pleased. 6 Likes 1 Share

TarOrfeek:



Any wise person there should push that bicycle.





Make this mumu man fracture head first. Ndibitter ones have started again 2 Likes 1 Share

Yesss

Rubbish no one can bi like fayose I dey enjoy d man wella 1 Like

I for like to race with him..

So amexhi cannot ride bicycle 1 Like

Transportation things

May his balls get entangled in the iron strings underneath the bicycle seat... 3 Likes

Not new. 2 Likes

osas3028:



call or whatsapp the below if interested 250 odd

He is not begging o, lubbish He is not begging o, lubbish

•••Nairalanders no get joy, see as them dey wish the man bad thing . Meche sorry o. 1 Like

The lady in green tho. 2 Likes

Amaechi maybe you want hear the news of your master impeachment on top of bicycle. 1 Like

osas3028:



call or whatsapp the below if interested 250 odd Lol...why not sell plots of land in your villa and distribute the money to all your relations so you all can win and become millionaires

Dress code isn't a do or die thing,going to this kinda function requires a sport wear,and if you re ashame of your pot belly dress smart at least...smh!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Clad like a Tibetan monk 1 Like

Get Professional Website Development GUARANTEED to impact on your Business/Brand/Organisation!



1 Year Domain

US-Based Hosting (No LIMIT to the bandwidth/space for your business Traffic)

FREE SEO Implementation during development

Logo

I Month FREE Maintenance

PLUS MUCH MORE!



Get NOW

mheeen that babe on green is hot. 1 Like