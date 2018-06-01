₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by emekabros2: 6:11pm
As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the Bicycle Day yesterday, Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi said the federal government will liaise with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and state governments to create easy pathways across the country that would enable bicycle riders move around without impediments.
Amaechi who received a team of Cyclists led by the president of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Engr. Giandomenico Massari at the Ministry, said the Ministry would speak on their behalf to States government and the FCT.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by whiteTORTIISE: 6:13pm
FTC twice this week... Baba Ifayemi jazz is working perfectly.
Meanwhile the Lizard of Ubima looks like a native doctor on that bicycle.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by emekabros2: 6:13pm
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by NwaChibuzor060: 6:15pm
The only thing that interests me is that lady on green. For a moment I thought that was Judith Amaechi but on a closer look, its entirely someone very different who is worth every content of my Vaseline jar.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by fuckerstard: 6:17pm
If you break your leg sir, e no concern me o..
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by DonPiiko: 6:29pm
Take
NwaChibuzor060:
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by TarOrfeek: 6:36pm
Any wise person there should push that bicycle.
Make this mumu man fracture head first.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by tasceige(m): 7:01pm
Mmmh
But wait,
Am I the only one who pays more attention to comments with most likes?
Its just a filtering process for me.
Over to those who are here to read comments!!!!
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by taiyesoul(m): 7:02pm
Yes!.So Oshinbajo could become the President.He is far better than Buhari.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Metuh: 7:03pm
The lizard of ubima. The criminal himself
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:03pm
My friend in whom I am well pleased.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by justi4jesu(f): 7:04pm
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Bolustical: 7:04pm
TarOrfeek:Ndibitter ones have started again
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Bolustical: 7:05pm
Yesss
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by neonly: 7:05pm
Rubbish no one can bi like fayose I dey enjoy d man wella
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by visijo(m): 7:06pm
I for like to race with him..
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Blackfire(m): 7:06pm
So amexhi cannot ride bicycle
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 7:07pm
Transportation things
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by SleakBuzzPR: 7:08pm
May his balls get entangled in the iron strings underneath the bicycle seat...
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:09pm
Not new.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by fuckerstard: 7:09pm
osas3028:
He is not begging o, lubbish
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Khutie: 7:10pm
•••Nairalanders no get joy, see as them dey wish the man bad thing . Meche sorry o.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by brixton: 7:10pm
The lady in green tho.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by hisgrace090: 7:11pm
Amaechi maybe you want hear the news of your master impeachment on top of bicycle.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Tampa6246: 7:12pm
Lol...why not sell plots of land in your villa and distribute the money to all your relations so you all can win and become millionaires
osas3028:
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by mcyemite(m): 7:14pm
Dress code isn't a do or die thing,going to this kinda function requires a sport wear,and if you re ashame of your pot belly dress smart at least...smh!!!
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 7:17pm
Clad like a Tibetan monk
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by andrus1: 7:18pm
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 7:18pm
mheeen that babe on green is hot.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Riding Bicycle As He Receives A Team Of Cyclists(photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:20pm
I like this man shaaaaaaaa
Here in Borno everyone ownes a bicycle
