|The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 6:50pm
Read the press statement below;
The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds on social media that "Policemen stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, seen counting bribes received and smoking"..
Based on the allegation, the CP Lagos ordered for their arrest, detention and trial. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the men weren't counting bribes received as alleged but coupons they collected from a game of gambling they played a.k.a Baba Ijebu.
The men are currently facing disciplinary action that could lead to reduction in rank or dismissal. It is wrong to engage in such distracting activity while on duty.
CP Lagos encourages members of the public to always expose, albeit accurately, indisciplined and unprofessional policemen.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/police-men-gambling-baba-ijebu-while-on-duty-arrested.html
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Olalan(m): 7:01pm
And what really happens after their arrest, me thinks nothing just a mere show of acting cause if severe punishments were given to erring officers their lawlessness would have reduced but since they know oga at the top can't do anything they do as they wish.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by chuksjuve(m): 7:03pm
The hustle is real !
Please pay our police force well
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by FortifiedCity: 7:10pm
Jail them at kirikiri...thieves
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Blackfire(m): 7:11pm
Wicked people.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by cutefergiee(m): 8:09pm
Ok
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Firefire(m): 8:09pm
Another Adiku (Dismissed Offa robber) loading...
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by SleakBuzzPR: 8:09pm
Replace their guns with tasers....they misuse it all the time.
Scrap SARS...they are arm robbers.
Replace the IG....he is their source of inspiration.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by JehusFarms: 8:09pm
Chai
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by gurunlocker: 8:10pm
We know everything will end with this news
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by AK481(m): 8:10pm
There is nothing wrong with that picture
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Owaincouncil: 8:10pm
Nice one. Kindly transmit them to the appropriate quarters.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by agbarisocket: 8:11pm
Mumu Flat Head Life Was Full Of Hatred Why Informing Their Boss,nonsense
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by ifyalways(f): 8:11pm
They will be transfered and that's just about it.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Toflez(m): 8:11pm
really!
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by chuksanambra: 8:11pm
They should free those policemen. They are remote entrepreneurs using their salary as capital and their winnings are the profit.
Even in the Bible, the proverb Jesus gave of the servants given money by their master. All of them doubled it and the person who refused to double his own was punished.
My advice is that since these ones love betting, they should be forwarding their entire salaries to Nairabet in advance. All the policemen need to do is to enter any Nairabet shop and drop number. It gives them financial discipline and a sense of purpose. Money that is supposed to be used for betting won't be used for something else.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Benjom(m): 8:11pm
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by englishmart(m): 8:12pm
let them enjoy na, are they not humans like me?
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by nairaman66(m): 8:12pm
This is Nigeria- Nothing will be done to the policemen!! Imagine a police officer who killed harmless civilians everyday yet nothing is done not to talk of this mere case of Baba Ijebu..
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by lawrence35(m): 8:14pm
Good
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Kylekent59: 8:14pm
This is wickedness. Why should they be arrested. It is not easy to stand and work under the sun . They should be released and reinstated.
May we not hear or witness another Austin Idukwu.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Teeisaac(m): 8:14pm
Nigeria police and money Dy are like 5&6
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by jazinogold(m): 8:14pm
k
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Alejoc(m): 8:14pm
Jisos
Olopa o o o
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Alejoc(m): 8:14pm
How can they stoop so low?
What kind of training and orientation do these people really have?
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by chivera018(f): 8:15pm
Lol, they have tasted a little from the soup, they were serving others since 1800b.c.
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:16pm
englishmart:Enjoy On duty if them finish now begin dey misfire you go dey shout "Scrap SARS"
It is you people that is encouraging them to continue with these abysmal behaviour
Quantinue
By the way where is the pishure of the police people arrested Because the Nigerian police can lie more than lawyers
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by andrus1: 8:17pm
good one
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by Chascop: 8:18pm
The question is ; "who arrested them?" Is it not the same Police Force? Smh
|Re: The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos by miqos02(m): 8:21pm
There is God oh
Buy your laptop hard drives from me
