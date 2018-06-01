Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Police Officers Who Were Gambling & Smoking While On Duty, Arrested. Photos (13545 Views)

The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds on social media that "Policemen stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, seen counting bribes received and smoking"..



Based on the allegation, the CP Lagos ordered for their arrest, detention and trial. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the men weren't counting bribes received as alleged but coupons they collected from a game of gambling they played a.k.a Baba Ijebu.



The men are currently facing disciplinary action that could lead to reduction in rank or dismissal. It is wrong to engage in such distracting activity while on duty.



CP Lagos encourages members of the public to always expose, albeit accurately, indisciplined and unprofessional policemen.



And what really happens after their arrest, me thinks nothing just a mere show of acting cause if severe punishments were given to erring officers their lawlessness would have reduced but since they know oga at the top can't do anything they do as they wish. 2 Likes

The hustle is real !



Please pay our police force well 7 Likes

Jail them at kirikiri...thieves 2 Likes

Wicked people.

Ok

Another Adiku (Dismissed Offa robber) loading... 1 Like

Replace their guns with tasers....they misuse it all the time.



Scrap SARS...they are arm robbers.



Replace the IG....he is their source of inspiration. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Chai

We know everything will end with this news

There is nothing wrong with that picture

Nice one. Kindly transmit them to the appropriate quarters.

Mumu Flat Head Life Was Full Of Hatred Why Informing Their Boss,nonsense

They will be transfered and that's just about it.

really!

They should free those policemen. They are remote entrepreneurs using their salary as capital and their winnings are the profit.



Even in the Bible, the proverb Jesus gave of the servants given money by their master. All of them doubled it and the person who refused to double his own was punished.



My advice is that since these ones love betting, they should be forwarding their entire salaries to Nairabet in advance. All the policemen need to do is to enter any Nairabet shop and drop number. It gives them financial discipline and a sense of purpose. Money that is supposed to be used for betting won't be used for something else. 1 Like

let them enjoy na, are they not humans like me?

This is Nigeria- Nothing will be done to the policemen!! Imagine a police officer who killed harmless civilians everyday yet nothing is done not to talk of this mere case of Baba Ijebu.. 1 Like

Good



This is wickedness. Why should they be arrested. It is not easy to stand and work under the sun . They should be released and reinstated.



May we not hear or witness another Austin Idukwu. This is wickedness. Why should they be arrested. It is not easy to stand and work under the sun . They should be released and reinstated.May we not hear or witness another Austin Idukwu. 1 Like

Nigeria police and money Dy are like 5&6

k







Olopa o o o JisosOlopa o o o

How can they stoop so low?





What kind of training and orientation do these people really have? 1 Like

Lol, they have tasted a little from the soup, they were serving others since 1800b.c.

englishmart:

let them enjoy na, are they not humans like me? Enjoy On duty if them finish now begin dey misfire you go dey shout "Scrap SARS"



It is you people that is encouraging them to continue with these abysmal behaviour



Quantinue



By the way where is the pishure of the police people arrested Because the Nigerian police can lie more than lawyers 1 Like

good one

The question is ; "who arrested them?" Is it not the same Police Force? Smh