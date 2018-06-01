Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldier Flogged By His Superiors Laments (Photos) (14065 Views)

The young officer who decried the alleged action, wrote in pidgin English;



After faightin nd loosin our life for our country dis wot nigeria army officers ar doin 2 our gallant young soldiers my fellow nd able soldiers all over d country z it fair we need 2 stand nd fight 4 our ryt.......Abi una hear say officer d flog officer



A Nigerian soldier has forced to lament on social media following his alleged maltreatment by his superiors. According to the soldier who schooled in Maiduguri, Borno state, he was maltreated by fellow officers and was left with body marks after being seriously flogged and dealt with.

Continue shouting rights lazy soldier. Military no dey respect age na rank dem dey respect. Back then in the 90's I was living with my uncle in barracks. One Christmas eve a young lieutenant who was no older than 26 and just finished NDA asked my aged uncle (a warrant officer) who was about 56 yrs of age to sleep in the guard room after they got into a fracas. He gently obliged without questioning. So young man bear and endure. If you were respectful and humble nothing would have warrant them to lash your back.



And don't think you can transfer aggression to any civilian Mr man coz dem fit send you go beyond. These days people nor dey fear army again. Lagos boys dey beat them anyhow for street. 44 Likes 2 Shares

Later now he will unleash his anger on innocent civilians completing the cycle of, from animal at the top to animal at the lowest 9 Likes 1 Share

See the back of Officer Mufu as Dem arrange pankere ontop.







I don't want to pity any soldier whenever I remember how two Aboki Soldiers flogged Victor because he challenged one of their girlfriend at Zenith Bank ATM queue.





Till today, after 5years, Victor nor dey hear word well 29 Likes

I didn't remember buying the form for him so why bothering us now 7 Likes

When have this become a form of discipline in the army/ military Well It's a python dancer against a more superior python dancer.So no iota of bleeping Bleep given. 3 Likes

Blog site rubbish with unsubstantiated and uncorroborated story.



You people are lucky I'm not a mod on NL..your fake news rubbish won't even see the light of the day. 4 Likes

I don't pity you....





Why?





You will look for an innocent man to dehumanized. 3 Likes

This same fake news OP blogger posted the fake and deceptive rubbish about the FG commissioning a borehole last week when in fact they commissioned waterworks and irrigation projects.





You blog site clowns are scums, you feed the country with fake and deceptive news just to get blog traffic and fool predisposed lazy, gullible and anti Nigerian lazy youths.



Of what good are you to Nigeria and Nigerians if all you have to offer are divisive and destabilizing nonsense.? 1 Like

Are we supposed to swallow your rubbish, blame and insult Nigeria and the Nigerian military without facts and based on just the picture of a man with something in his back?





In fact, is this man a member of the Nigerian military? What unit or command? What's his name?

Your superior officer cannot play with you, again? 3 Likes

Na me buy army form for you 3 Likes

when a gallant solider flog and punish his subordinate is called discipline.... 1 Like

Naso u dey beat others, sorry sha 4 Likes

Omo dis one deep ooo 1 Like

If na through Jaji you pass... You can never ever complain because of these minor bruises.

This one don go join cult finish con dey form soilder wey them flog just to decieve people.

I think say them don stop back mending sef.

Your life your business.

All man for himself.

This is not cool

Who send U

Go military 2 Likes

Street cultism initiation

If Amnesty International hear this one again now 1 Like

you nova see anything. This is just the 1/100 of what civilians face in the hands of those ruthless bunch of illiterates 1 Like

Useless bunch of people 1 Like

. But, if you hear, "goan wait for me in my office", u don die o!!! Nothing new here. Like 10 years of my life was spent around odogbo barracks, ibadan. Coman see how a one star officer (second lieutenant) will punish a staff sergeant that is old enough to be his father. You will hear "Oya jump up". Frog jump don start. But, if you hear, "goan wait for me in my office", u don die o!!! 1 Like

Alejoc:

If Amnesty International hear this one again now Soldier flogged soldier wetin concern bloody civilian Soldier flogged soldier wetin concern bloody civilian 5 Likes

Oga you no do well o o 2 Likes

You deserve that...

This is so wrong

He didn't state what he did to attract such punishment. 1 Like