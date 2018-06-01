Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) (8659 Views)

Is it related to the impeachment saga?



Source: President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris during the security meeting at the State House in Abuja.Is it related to the impeachment saga?Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/president-buhari-meets-with-service.html?m=1

Interesting.



I think he has started taking this impeachment thing very serious now. Is he on to something we don't know?I have been looking at the body language of the Northern lawmakers if it is bending towards the impeachment school of thought.



If it is,as I am assuming it is, because of the beehive of activities around the Presidency today, then there is trouble on the mountain for Team Buhari.



Do I even know anybody in the North that I need to give an heads up before it starts burning after Buhari is impeached?No.



OYA Oga lawmakers let us do the needful.



The pictures of those little children killed by Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State still bothers me. It is based on his refusal to provide security to others not considered Fulani, that will make me support his impeachment.



You are the President of Nigeria and not the President of the Federal Republic of Fulani.

Somebody impeach the incompetent dullardd.



I blame Saraki for playing down the calls for this man's impeachment. The ungrateful dullardd is now putting him through thorns and spikes



What a waste of office



Oh... Now he suddenly has an agenda for the meeting....

Ok

it's now getting serious

Nigerian politics and drama this would be interesting to watch.

Buhari is not a presidential material...



He should be helped by being impeachment and shown the road to Daura



I wonder why any intelligent person would believe that a routine State House security meeting has any connection to whatever is happening in the National Assembly. If the headline had said "Buhari to visit Saraki tomorrow to stop his impeachment", gullible people would have still made such comments as 'We said it; Saraki will show Buhari pepper.' Anything for worthless likes and shares... Lazy Nigerian youths already hyperventilating and commenting without rational thinking.

Related or not this fulani man must be sent back to his bush

We Just deserve something better than what we're getting now......



Buhari isn't Just a material for this task.....

Trump will call this meeting of Sh.thole Fake generals

This man must not escape this.

We had enough.

sai baba

Baba

FortifiedCity:

Somebody impeach the incompetent dullardd.



I blame Saraki for playing down the calls for this man's impeachment. The ungrateful dullardd is now putting him through thorns and spikes



What a waste of office

Mcgregor said the samething Mcgregor said the samething

Smart move.



Smart move.

Sai Baba.

Baba don dey fear...fear fear baba

They are bleeped as long as the deplorable security of Nigeria is concerned.

I can't see the President there, "Man in Red".....



Meeting upon meeting, yet security hasn't improved.

Meetings in futility!!!

Fire them all!

Is that HungerBAD?

Useless meeting.

Time to impeach the terrorist.

God bless PMB and God make Nigeria great

Bubu the Mumu and his band of fools are at it again.