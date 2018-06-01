₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by emekabros2: 7:09pm
President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris during the security meeting at the State House in Abuja.
Is it related to the impeachment saga?
Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/president-buhari-meets-with-service.html?m=1
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:11pm
Interesting.
I think he has started taking this impeachment thing very serious now. Is he on to something we don't know?I have been looking at the body language of the Northern lawmakers if it is bending towards the impeachment school of thought.
If it is,as I am assuming it is, because of the beehive of activities around the Presidency today, then there is trouble on the mountain for Team Buhari.
Do I even know anybody in the North that I need to give an heads up before it starts burning after Buhari is impeached?No.
OYA Oga lawmakers let us do the needful.
The pictures of those little children killed by Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State still bothers me. It is based on his refusal to provide security to others not considered Fulani, that will make me support his impeachment.
You are the President of Nigeria and not the President of the Federal Republic of Fulani.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:12pm
Somebody impeach the incompetent dullardd.
I blame Saraki for playing down the calls for this man's impeachment. The ungrateful dullardd is now putting him through thorns and spikes
What a waste of office
19 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by abokibuhari: 7:12pm
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by uwa1(m): 7:13pm
Oh... Now he suddenly has an agenda for the meeting....
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:23pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by mxpinky(f): 7:24pm
it's now getting serious
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by AmazonTopaz: 7:25pm
Nigerian politics and drama this would be interesting to watch.
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 7:28pm
Buhari is not a presidential material...
He should be helped by being impeachment and shown the road to Daura
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 7:31pm
Anything for worthless likes and shares... Lazy Nigerian youths already hyperventilating and commenting without rational thinking.
I wonder why any intelligent person would believe that a routine State House security meeting has any connection to whatever is happening in the National Assembly. If the headline had said "Buhari to visit Saraki tomorrow to stop his impeachment", gullible people would have still made such comments as 'We said it; Saraki will show Buhari pepper.'
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by kessling: 7:52pm
Related or not this fulani man must be sent back to his bush
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by ebuk4real(m): 7:58pm
We Just deserve something better than what we're getting now......
Buhari isn't Just a material for this task.....
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:02pm
HungerBAD:
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Banmeallday: 8:06pm
Trump will call this meeting of Sh.thole Fake generals
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by shatta419(f): 8:12pm
This man must not escape this.
We had enough.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:17pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by andrus1: 8:18pm
sai baba
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by sunnywhyt007: 8:18pm
Baba
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by TheCabal: 8:18pm
FortifiedCity:
Mcgregor said the samething
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Seun360(m): 8:19pm
Smart move.
Sai Baba.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Judolisco(m): 8:20pm
Baba don dey fear...fear fear baba
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 8:20pm
They are bleeped as long as the deplorable security of Nigeria is concerned.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:20pm
I can't see the President there, "Man in Red".....
Meeting upon meeting, yet security hasn't improved.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by iammdshola: 8:21pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by bobnatlo(m): 8:21pm
Meetings in futility!!!
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by unbitchable(m): 8:21pm
Fire them all!
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by gamaliel9: 8:22pm
Is that HungerBAD?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by comshots(m): 8:23pm
Useless meeting.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Firefire(m): 8:23pm
Time to impeach the terrorist.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by femmy2010(m): 8:23pm
God bless PMB and God make Nigeria great
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 8:24pm
Bubu the Mumu and his band of fools are at it again.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (Photos) by talk2archy: 8:24pm
Check that IG very well for another entertaining movie
