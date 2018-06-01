Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Joseph Poses With Her Massive Backside. Fans React (12891 Views)

Juliet Ibrahim And Teddy A's Photo: Fans React "Iceberg Out, Teddy A In" / Wizkid Looking Sick In New Photo, Fans React "Stop The Weed Guy" / Curvy Actress Cossy Ojiakor Shares The Most Cherished Item In Her Home - Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com



Curvy actress Joseph Anita flaunts her massive backside in new photo, fans react.



See reactions below...





Gist from Gistmore



See more sexy photos here; Curvy actress Joseph Anita flaunts her massive backside in new photo, fans react.See reactions below...See more sexy photos here; http://www.gistmore.com/curvy-actress-joseph-anita-flaunts-massive-backside-new-photo-fans-react

See more sexy photos here>>> >>> http://www.gistmore.com/curvy-actress-joseph-anita-flaunts-massive-backside-new-photo-fans-react

FTC on a yansh topic...

meanwhile, Davido and his short dick will think of fvcking thus milf, but no no, not his mate, he should manage that ugly biitch chioma with her kraw kraw infected pussy 4 Likes 2 Shares





See more sexy photos here>>> >>> http://www.gistmore.com/curvy-actress-joseph-anita-flaunts-massive-backside-new-photo-fans-react

hippopotamus booty(rough ass) yansh way get lumps 24 Likes



That shiiii is damn right nauseating Please no!That shiiii is damn right nauseating 4 Likes













See also

Zambian Pastor Sleeps With Another Man’s Wife, Tells Her To Divorce Her Hubby (Pics video)>>> Whr is d bumSee also>>> http://www.praizenews.com/zambian-pastor-sleeps-with-another-mans-wife-tells-her-to-divorce-her-hubby-pics/

just like 50 naira meat-pie 1 Like





See What These Girls Caught Doing



Watch Video >>See What These Girls Caught DoingWatch Video HERE

That's the thing she does well, showing it to the fans and highest bidder and them reacting. 1 Like

damn that a bunch of flesh

1 Like

Na shyt full that nyash 4 Likes

shapeless back side 4 Likes



We will like to see her pose without the massive backside since you made it sound detachable OP. We will like to see her pose without the massive backside since you made it sound detachable OP.

The nyash get as e be 2 Likes

The backside is not attractive. 8 Likes

VIllage girl with a rusty look!



What a bunch of cellulite and stretch marks...Iyanma!!!!! 8 Likes

ike nsi 2 Likes

Lumpish laps...









FeeL Like vomiting right now

Seems her brain dey inside her yansh......

We keep f**king her doggystyle....Na why she not get sense at all.

SIMPLYkush:

FTC on a yansh topic...

meanwhile, Davido and his short dick will think of fvcking thus milf, but no no, not his mate, he should manage that ugly biitch chioma with her kraw kraw infected pussy



Like wtf is wrong with you? Like wtf is wrong with you?

I saw her lap once and it wasn't a site to behold. I advice her to work out and get in real shape. 1 Like

Any time I see something like this I shake my head.



In Hollywood, it would be like : "Actress Cassi Davis talks Trump and healthcare reforms"



or



"Coco Jones opens up on growing up"



You hardly see this kinda disgusting publicity. And their media doesn't promote such nonsense.



But look at Nigeria. Most of the actresses we read about here are not in the news (if they deserve it to start with) for any productive reasons. It's either for cleavage barring or butt showing. Zero substance



Smh 2 Likes

The kain stretch mark weh go d dis nyash no b here o

Ike nkwu





Lubbish

Gistformant:

See more sexy photos here>>> http://www.gistmore.com/curvy-actress-joseph-anita-flaunts-massive-backside-new-photo-fans-react





This ass too rough na This ass too rough na 1 Like

Beautiful lady

That thing is poo tanker

OboOlora:

VIllage girl with a rusty look!



What a bunch of cellulite and stretch marks...Iyanma!!!!!

Jesu Kristi



Smart phones and stupid people,



Permission to faint Jesu KristiSmart phones and stupid people,Permission to faint