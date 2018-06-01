₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,664 members, 4,281,137 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 10:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos (3832 Views)
House Of Representatives Member's Wife Beats Her Friend For Dating Her Husband / President Buhari Stands High On Inter-party Democracy - Omotosho / EFCC Reveals How Much Of Diezani’s Loot Has Been Recovered (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:43am
One Muhammed Adamu, the suspected killer of 24-year-old Hauwa Muhammad, has been arrested by police operatives. The Yobe Commissioner of Police(CP), Abdulmaliki Sumonu told newsmen in Damaturu on Tuesday that Adamu, who is about 30 years old, has made a confessional statement.
The suspect was brought to the press conference.
The CP then allowed the suspect to narrate how he committed the murder to the press.
The suspect said: “My name is Muhammed Isa Adamu from Potiskum LG. I started dating Hauwa since 2014. She was obedient to me. She never offended me. “I have been abusing drugs for almost five years. I even went to Azare General Hospital to seek medical advice in order to get rid of my addiction.
“I tried as much as possible to convince my family to meet Hauwa’s over our marital arrangement but my effort became unsuccessful.
“Eventually another guy started dating her. That was the beginning of our problem. She told me that if my family could not meet hers, I should allow the other guy to do so. “Apart from that, there was no problem between the two of us”, Adamu added
“One day I didn’t know what happened to me, I took my “Exol” and decided to end the lives of both of us. I killed her alone with a knife”, Adamu said. “I equally wanted to kill myself. May her soul rest in peace: she stopped me from doing that. While she was bleeding, she said I should not kill myself.
“She further advised me, before she bled to death, that I should repent and seek Allah’s forgiveness. I then promised her not to kill myself and that I will report myself to the police. “Which is why when the DPO ‘C’ division called me, I reported at once”, the suspect said.
Adamu said that he was a fresh graduate from Federal College of Technical Education, Potiskum, affiliated to Federal University of Technology Minna.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/man-high-on-drugs-revealed-how-he-killed-his-girlfriend-for-dating-another-guy-photos.html
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Okoroawusa: 8:47am
Nonsense!
Waste that bastard already!
1 Like
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by fergie001(m): 8:54am
sense-mi-ganja
Well,the Ministry of Health should start taking drug addiction very seriously.....it's really getting out of hand...
Every ritualist now see an excuse in drugs,
Politicians will soon follow same...
My bro,sorry
igbesi aye rẹ dopin
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by 4reala(m): 9:28am
This guy must be mad. Before you killed her did u tell her what u wanted to do and seek her advice? NO, U listened to ur drug infested brain. After u have done d deed, u are now acting on her advice. Ewu anumanu.
How i wish the police could threat u in like manner. I pray the full weight of the law is brought upon u. Devil
2 Likes
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by enzyme03: 9:51am
why aboki lyk to abuse drug why
check out this 99% sure banker odd for today BET9JA games in the link below
For FREE tips click here
For VIP tips click here
dont miss out on this sure winning tips
"SAY NO TO HAD I KNOWN oh"
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by talk2archy: 9:51am
Idiot
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by GreatOlu1: 9:52am
Ok, they should quickly reveal to him how he will die too. Nonsense.
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:52am
Foolish boy, she told you not to kill yourself
After sniffing toilet and your head no con correct again
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by SIMPLYkush(m): 9:52am
nice act from the guy.... meanwhile, chioma should stab davido for messaging that fat ass instagram biitch
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by johnime: 9:52am
Dear Men, please becareful. There are lots of bitter and toxic women nowadays... open your eyes very well and draw closer to God. You might need serious fasting and prayers to get a good woman and make sure when you get one... you love, cherish and treat her well
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by openmine(m): 9:53am
smh
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by osas3035: 9:53am
call or whatsapp the below if interested 200 odd
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by muckross(m): 9:53am
osas3035:
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Swargu: 9:53am
Why do people even cheat, after all the promises... It pains a lot.. During break up a lot of evil thoughts floods the mind, it's by the lords goodness we are not consumed, nobody should kill.
1 Like
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by somadinaru(m): 9:53am
fergie001:
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Whothecapfits: 9:54am
Wawa kowey!
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Swargu: 9:54am
osas3035:Don't call or WhatsApp anybody, you will loose ur money, if na sure odd make them play it themselves.
1 Like
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by itiswellandwell: 9:54am
Fine girl. Rip to her.
Very cheap and you might be interested www.nairaland.com/4543541/neat-samsung-s7-edge-4gb
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by joenor(m): 9:55am
Lord... haba
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Seenyo: 9:56am
dumbest story teller!... u must still be high on the drugs you took!
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by ghostfacekillar(m): 9:56am
Fear za north
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Horus(m): 9:57am
Don't start using drugs
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by danny56(m): 9:58am
If the story is true, it means the girl loved you even to death. Hausa guys and drugs na like Davido & Chioma.
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:58am
johnime:In my own opinion this advise goes both ways.
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by Sobowane(m): 9:58am
joenor:
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by eddyslim(m): 10:00am
See what you've done to yasef? RIP pretty girl
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by lirusehn: 10:02am
Please why is her corpse not adorned with Hijab na??
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by patexcool(f): 10:03am
story teller you never wanted to kill yourself
why didn't you drink poison before killing her.
|Re: Drug Addict Kills His Girlfriend In Yola For Dating Another Guy. Photos by gesaneteta: 10:03am
Stupid
Kidnapped Medical Director Released In Nsukka / Okada Rider Stabs RTEAN Chairman To Death Over N100 Ticket / Photos: Father Arrested For Sleeping With His Daughters & Nieces In Oyo
Viewing this topic: IAMBlesssed(f), Bekimbo(m), maxwell150905, Q3(m), tayooluwole, Donjiggar, whiteTORTIISE, Evergreen4(m), Sanemind(m), alphaconde(m), Ezepresido, drlateef, Tmaritas76, ThinkWISELY(m), Abionaoba, Diegostan(m), badwife, fizeul(m), fabianiyobosa, Luxxycool(m), walkitalki(f), ademolajubril, seyoops4u, aaronson(m), Skyfornia(m), aniweta12(m), kirchofff(m), delishpot, afribabe, ubs123(m), amaham(m), seungbanja, azraeljaheel, Glurssymum, Saff(f), Tessylix, Reallv, achillesfoot(m), Gamusgamus, shadowlee(m), chris4gold(m), modernWays, Aniedi30(m), donmelinga(m), MarvelJ, Omooniya1, twizzylee, juliuscapps(m), jneutron4000, Patrotism, Blueeyedboi(m), mrsPT, tunwumi, wumibello(f), Celestyn8213, nashito(m), Loneley, kingkon(m), onulakak(m), Ddaji(m), itemj2k(m), AndikanEssien, Barrywilly(m), OtunbaAde101(m), babatuadeg, trendsvivi(f), Dongideon(m), andrewozed, OhiOfIhima, IZIBLAZE4JESUS(m), aity67(f), happinesssssssss(f), westernboy, Olusola424(m), bossrillboss, Stormborn86, Xavier9ja(m), Mznaett(f), AyarmBoye(m), Evidenx(m), tobdee, Enmas078(m), phreddie(m), Raphael81(m), wizelink(m), tefe, stonecoldcafe, Techfield, ContentedK, Akomah, livingpraise, Sparkeez(m), ZeusZuco(m), girlhaley(f), Ethelia(f), czarina(f), obrigado080, adeolaademuluyi, AbujaHype, Emmymarvel(m), mjbaba, yoyouyou, gagashuffle, Controller360, blaqroy, Tani99, emmy00766, 3Dee(m), peacenn, Tommymoi(m), davillian(m) and 244 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13