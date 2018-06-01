



The suspect was brought to the press conference.



The CP then allowed the suspect to narrate how he committed the murder to the press.



The suspect said: “My name is Muhammed Isa Adamu from Potiskum LG. I started dating Hauwa since 2014. She was obedient to me. She never offended me. “I have been abusing drugs for almost five years. I even went to Azare General Hospital to seek medical advice in order to get rid of my addiction.



“I tried as much as possible to convince my family to meet Hauwa’s over our marital arrangement but my effort became unsuccessful.



“Eventually another guy started dating her. That was the beginning of our problem. She told me that if my family could not meet hers, I should allow the other guy to do so. “Apart from that, there was no problem between the two of us”, Adamu added



“One day I didn’t know what happened to me, I took my “Exol” and decided to end the lives of both of us. I killed her alone with a knife”, Adamu said. “I equally wanted to kill myself. May her soul rest in peace: she stopped me from doing that. While she was bleeding, she said I should not kill myself.



“She further advised me, before she bled to death, that I should repent and seek Allah’s forgiveness. I then promised her not to kill myself and that I will report myself to the police. “Which is why when the DPO ‘C’ division called me, I reported at once”, the suspect said.



Adamu said that he was a fresh graduate from Federal College of Technical Education, Potiskum, affiliated to Federal University of Technology Minna.



