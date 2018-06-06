Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses (4925 Views)

Commissioner Who "Resembles" Goodluck Jonathan Meets With Him In Rivers. Photos / President Buhari Meets With Ministers And Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) / President Buhari Arrives In Aso Rock, Meets With Wife, Ministers (Pics, Video)

He had a meeting with them and also said that it was a pleasure interacting with the Second Largest Producer of Films in the World. He took to his page to share pictures.





Beware of armed robbers 12 Likes

youngest85:

Useless news.

Senate President should be impeaching Buhari not meeting actors and actresses. 6 Likes

kannywood or should I say fulaniwood 4 Likes

heeee.....wasnt aware



what will they be acting....how to become a terrorist, or how to kill in the name of jihad or fulani herdsmen....i don't understand....





I don't know anyone there and how are they top actress and actors....



this Op I don't understand u......



bro, everyone is pissed asf

but last last we go dae alright







I never see any of these guys for any film. Are they private actors. May be they are taliban actors

speechless.

I think Nigerians are much ok with current live shows ranging from stealing/snatching of mace, transmission garbage and red carpet offa bank robbery with more coming from National Assembly on panic threat such as impeachment.

In buhari's voice, 'let anyone come here and confront me'!

probably he wants to join them... "AR"

I think he meant Nollywood... No one knows kannywood as our domestic werever.

Sarraki is busy working underground 2019 is like next week to politicians

Hmmmmmmmm

They may have negotiated a movie role for bro Dino.

They said Nigeria is one country but we have two movie industries