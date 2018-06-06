₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by infonnews5: 9:46am
Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki welcomed top actors and actresses in the domestic film industry.
He had a meeting with them and also said that it was a pleasure interacting with the Second Largest Producer of Films in the World. He took to his page to share pictures.
source:https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/discussion/788/senate-president-meets-with-top-actors-and-actresses-in-the-domestic-film-industry#Head
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by youngest85(m): 9:48am
Beware of armed robbers
12 Likes
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by yarimo(m): 9:51am
youngest85:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by PaulOgrady: 9:53am
Useless news.
Senate President should be impeaching Buhari not meeting actors and actresses.
6 Likes
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Mayrock: 9:57am
kannywood or should I say fulaniwood
4 Likes
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by infonnews5: 9:59am
like who??
youngest85:
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by infonnews5: 10:00am
PaulOgrady:
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by infonnews5: 10:00am
its kannywood!!!
Mayrock:
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Mayrock: 10:12am
infonnews5:
heeee.....wasnt aware
what will they be acting....how to become a terrorist, or how to kill in the name of jihad or fulani herdsmen....i don't understand....
I don't know anyone there and how are they top actress and actors....
this Op I don't understand u......
buhari is a terrorist....QED
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by infonnews5: 10:43am
Mayrock:
bro, everyone is pissed asf
but last last we go dae alright
lalasticlala mynd44 fp
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Horus(m): 11:04am
infonnews5:
He welcomed top actors and actresses, but I hope that the Federal Government will invest in the necessary infrastructure that will bring about the growth of the Nigerian film industry
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Optional09: 11:10am
I never see any of these guys for any film. Are they private actors. May be they are taliban actors
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by infonnews5: 11:41am
i hope so too
Horus:
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by infonnews5: 11:42am
they are based on kannywood
lalasticlala mynd44 seun
Optional09:
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by princeade86(m): 12:15pm
speechless.
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by osas3037: 12:17pm
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Hotzone(m): 12:20pm
I think Nigerians are much ok with current live shows ranging from stealing/snatching of mace, transmission garbage and red carpet offa bank robbery with more coming from National Assembly on panic threat such as impeachment.
In buhari's voice, 'let anyone come here and confront me'!
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by bettyxxx78: 12:21pm
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Sirpaul(m): 12:22pm
probably he wants to join them... "AR"
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by strangest(m): 12:23pm
I think he meant Nollywood... No one knows kannywood as our domestic werever.
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Sirjamo: 12:23pm
Mayrock:If you get transmitted to police headquarters for further interrogation now, you go say na your village people dey do you abi?
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by IdenticalGoblin: 12:23pm
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Oblang(m): 12:25pm
PaulOgrady:
Oya go and help him..
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Cornerstone2020: 12:26pm
Sarraki is busy working underground 2019 is like next week to politicians
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Mayrock: 12:30pm
Sirjamo:
Do I look like a product of quota system.....to u....
is only those federal character /quota system that has been transmitting transmission.....
commot federal character and freee money from them Somalia will be a paradise to what north will look like.
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Nures(m): 12:35pm
Hmmmmmmmm
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Mccullum: 12:41pm
PaulOgrady:
You're in the world of imagination.
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Sirjamo: 12:43pm
Mayrock:All this mouth wey you dey make, one constable with hand cuffs is enough to get you transmitted.
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Mayrock: 12:46pm
Sirjamo:
already the quota system is transmitting on the head of IGP
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by NsukkaDeeje: 12:46pm
They may have negotiated a movie role for bro Dino.
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by lilfreezy: 12:46pm
They said Nigeria is one country but we have two movie industries
|Re: Saraki Meets With Kannywood Actors And Actresses by Dintest: 12:51pm
How does this help Nigeria?
