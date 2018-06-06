Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup (9217 Views)

Our Super Eagles players (Nigeria’s football National team) are in Russia for the 2018 world Cup, and we’re profiling some of the most handsome players like;



Williams Troost-Ekong



Leah Balogun



Alex iwobi



And Tyronnee Ebuechi.



See our feature on Alex iwobi and Tyronnee Ebuechi here.



On this particular post, our focus is on Williams Troost-Ekong and Leah Balogun.



Williams Troost-Ekong was born in Netherlands, he represent Nigeria on international level. He played at Youth level for fulham and Totteham Hotspur. In



July 2017, Troost-Ekong signed up for Turkish football club, Bursaspor of the Süper Lig.



His father is Nigerian and his mom is Dutch. Him and his partner are currently expecting a child together.



More photos of him below…





Leah Balogun is a German Nigerian footballer, he plays for Nigeria on International level and On 22 May 2018 , he signed with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.



His mom is German and his Dad is Nigerian.



https://onyxdiary.com/our-super-eagles-players-are-gorgeous-williams-troost-ekong-x-leah-balogun/

OK,



So?? 3 Likes

odion igahalo is my number one 7 Likes

Remove iwobi 2 Likes

I don't like what I hate

Bluezy13:

OK,





So?? space booker.

ighalo is is the finest. But troost sha 1 Like 1 Share

Abeg remove Balogun.

Just because he be Oyibo, no mean say him handsome.

Mikel should be there also.

BTW, Man no dey fine, man no dey ugly.

Who handsome help? 15 Likes

Mikel Obi and Ighalo, then Troost-Ekong.



Nothing spectacular about Iwobi. 3 Likes

Tyronnee beats them all

We need handsome feet on the pitch 11 Likes

Jerrick:

Remove iwobi You are yet to see an optometrist like i advised, why? You are yet to see an optometrist like i advised, why?

Will handsomeness win us the cup? 12 Likes

All of them are handsome

luckyelems:

odion igahalo is my number one You got it. More handsome than most of the 4 players he listed. You got it. More handsome than most of the 4 players he listed.

So me cause someone is mixed race or light skin, he becomes handsome automatically Huh?? 2 Likes

useless post 3 Likes

Third picture on suit with bow tie is the finest...

Remove that hairstyle and see fine boy

They're just fair in completion 4 Likes

So none of our full blooded Nigerians entered your list 4 Likes

Is it handsomeness we will use in winning the game? 1 Like

Is it only me or the third guy resembles chip the UK rapper? 1 Like

Tired of seeing iwobis face

Na fine we want? 1 Like

So persen wey light in complexion now don automatically beautiful abi, yeye topic 1 Like





So, na only half caste dey fine abi



The Op must be suffering from

inferiority complex & colonial hangover!!



Better check yasef & stop being

a closet racist...... So, na only half caste dey fine abiThe Op must be suffering frominferiority complex & colonial hangover!!Better check yasef & stop beinga closet racist...... 5 Likes

Go and play football in Russia.. No be beauty pegeant and jersey show off una dey go do there abeg.. Make una make us proud



CAPISCE 2 Likes

i will go for joel obi 1 Like

Ekong

Have you seen Awaziem and Ogu?