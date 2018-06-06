₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,801 members, 4,281,586 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 01:07 PM

The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup (9217 Views)

Mr IBU Looking So Unbelievably Handsome In New Photos With Colleagues / Ladies: Which Of These Nollywood Actor Is Your Most Handsome Dude? / 18 Most Handsome Men In The Nigerian Entertainment Industry (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by onyxdiarymedia: 11:00am
Our Super Eagles players (Nigeria’s football National team) are in Russia for the 2018 world Cup, and we’re profiling some of the most handsome players like;

Williams Troost-Ekong

Leah Balogun

Alex iwobi

And Tyronnee Ebuechi.

See our feature on Alex iwobi and Tyronnee Ebuechi here.

On this particular post, our focus is on Williams Troost-Ekong and Leah Balogun.

Williams Troost-Ekong was born in Netherlands, he represent Nigeria on international level. He played at Youth level for fulham and Totteham Hotspur. In

July 2017, Troost-Ekong signed up for Turkish football club, Bursaspor of the Süper Lig.

His father is Nigerian and his mom is Dutch. Him and his partner are currently expecting a child together.

More photos of him below…


Leah Balogun is a German Nigerian footballer, he plays for Nigeria on International level and On 22 May 2018 , he signed with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

His mom is German and his Dad is Nigerian.

Source:

https://onyxdiary.com/our-super-eagles-players-are-gorgeous-williams-troost-ekong-x-leah-balogun/

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Bluezy13(m): 11:09am
OK,

So??

3 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by luckyelems(m): 11:47am
odion igahalo is my number one

7 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Jerrick(m): 11:53am
Remove iwobi

2 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by DonPiiko: 12:45pm
smiley
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Sirpaul(m): 12:45pm
I don't like what I hate
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Sirpaul(m): 12:46pm
space booker.
Bluezy13:
OK,


So??
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by lordkush: 12:46pm
ighalo is is the finest. But troost sha

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by phreakabit(m): 12:46pm
Abeg remove Balogun.
Just because he be Oyibo, no mean say him handsome.
Mikel should be there also.
BTW, Man no dey fine, man no dey ugly.
Who handsome help?

15 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Throwback: 12:46pm
Mikel Obi and Ighalo, then Troost-Ekong.

Nothing spectacular about Iwobi.

3 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Nofav0rs(m): 12:46pm
Tyronnee beats them all
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by boolet(m): 12:46pm
We need handsome feet on the pitch smiley

11 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by ask4double(m): 12:46pm
Jerrick:
Remove iwobi
You are yet to see an optometrist like i advised, why?
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Gangster1ms: 12:46pm
Will handsomeness win us the cup? angry

12 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Segol: 12:46pm
All of them are handsome
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 12:46pm
luckyelems:
odion igahalo is my number one
You got it. More handsome than most of the 4 players he listed.
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Puzzypleazer: 12:46pm
So me cause someone is mixed race or light skin, he becomes handsome automatically Huh??

2 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Toflez(m): 12:47pm
useless post

3 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by truthfulmallam(m): 12:47pm
Third picture on suit with bow tie is the finest...
Remove that hairstyle and see fine boy
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Sijo01(f): 12:47pm
They're just fair in completion

4 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Donchyke007(m): 12:47pm
So none of our full blooded Nigerians entered your list

4 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Dnimaa(m): 12:48pm
Is it handsomeness we will use in winning the game?

1 Like

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by DonFreshmoney(m): 12:48pm
Is it only me or the third guy resembles chip the UK rapper? shocked

1 Like

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by emmayayodeji(m): 12:48pm
Tired of seeing iwobis face
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by seekier(m): 12:48pm
Na fine we want?

1 Like

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by edimat007(m): 12:48pm
So persen wey light in complexion now don automatically beautiful abi, yeye topic

1 Like

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by adecz(m): 12:48pm
undecided undecided

So, na only half caste dey fine abi

The Op must be suffering from
inferiority complex & colonial hangover!!

Better check yasef & stop being
a closet racist...... sad sad

5 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Samsimple(m): 12:48pm
Go and play football in Russia.. No be beauty pegeant and jersey show off una dey go do there abeg.. Make una make us proud

CAPISCE

2 Likes

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by waranjalicious(m): 12:48pm
i will go for joel obi

1 Like

Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by lilfreezy: 12:48pm
Ekong
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Generals06: 12:48pm
Have you seen Awaziem and Ogu?
Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Ajoboss(m): 12:48pm
luckyelems:
odion igahalo is my number one
bros u get eye
But hope no homo?

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Gnabry And Ramsey Send Gunners Two Points Clear At The Top / World Cup Ticket Is Our Motivation - Amoebi / Cleaning Services Made Easy, Call Us Now!

Viewing this topic: iOctane, chisabones, thirdi(m), slimzypink(f), AromePeter(m), Nigga44, Extension1, Sampao, AgamaProf, ayodejioladejo5(m), Saimeritus(m), duchess02(m), farous(m), Wellets50(m), zanotti, yefasolution, BiafraMyAss(m), OloyeBaba1, milloguy, ujezeez(m), iyeyemi, Larryslim(m), osas3037, Octobertwentysix(f), Rhymeyjohn, ChickenLittle, beledinho(m), Megmeg, AkpaMgbor(m), mbomachinemeze(m), meelorlah(f), ALARAPE22(m), okotolulope, ogechijohn(m), ImohWilliams1(m), Tolbanks(f), obarome1, olatunjida, dankinalo, Sharpsword, dapsin999(m), Txsharp(m), autayngg, assemble, splendore(m), Rotji(m), Meetmeat(m), ceomike(m), PharmAlfred, Yeeyo, Hassanjj(m), lovedigger, caterpillar, Richman15, Fineone(m), vekanem(m), RENTS, Drienzia, lanetrips, LanrexBaba(m), titiforever, ekpaben(m), sensisosu, pumpy007(m), jaysmama(f), uglaz, alossy, LordeCalifornia, kizy59(m), Ballotelle(m), besticality, Edgarated(m), ariwamichael(m), Erystro(m), macminista(m), younglawya(m), Simpsonrocket(m), egojeny1(f), mayorrex(m), sinola(m), rhymesnoni(m), billtommy(m), haryor911(m), prosnadis(m), banjicom(m), sparrow212(m), Greenarrow01(m), soyoyeyemi(m), Confirmer(m), Vision2045(m), chic91(f), playboy99(m), Dapromzy333(m), Marvin10(m), Lameed4(m), ghostwritter(m), pyyxxaro, juddywoko(m), Sinof(m), Deuces25(m), veritas2001, kitaatita, Ladipodeal, chlorophyll, gloryoj, Donzubby24, Banter1, xkluzif(m), hogboyeh(m), Ijehk7(m), Girltee1(f), bundlez, Freeko4(m), Olusola424(m), nobone(f), Kenturkey048(m), Neurotika, uchetrend, mjizzie(m), kaykay1980, lovegeneration(m), habeembolah, optm(m), stone316, matty01, Olachase(m), clive2u(m), MrigweC(m), Chisammy4u(f), baddest04, PapiAlecto(m), Krizbaby, GavelSlam, CharliParker, TeeAL(m), alicea23, tipdrips, click2ceejay, hayzed1997(m), shunletsam(m), ubest1(m), lordjay, darmywealth, incomeboostng, adomuwiner(m), peterpaulis(m), meflow, yungdizy(m), Diamond294(f), Adebaba1(m), oluwatodimu1(m), Maxigrid, walygy(m), Trendirabingi, makavelli47(m), naijatatafo(m), vhickky(f), murphy02, Syrine234, jbbaba(m), Patrinus, DisGuy, Silverstars, AaronDavid, walosky(m), nana228(f), Akinz0126(m), bqlekan(m), shalomtemmy(f), isbish(m), Davidsimonnie, Okuss12(m), aabakare, Caring0(m), Sirpaul(m), culcid(m), babadey(m), okey4reel(m), biodun95, ernie1234(m), 0ubenji(m), Donkaz(m), shayoor(f), buiquiey(m), temitolex, madridsta007(m), Hollyb(f), Danzazzausambo(m), pointstores(m), Tolax17, Came4apost, raphlenee(m), dippleee1, HolyBranches, Newbiee, ATUBA13, 989900, Sgreen007 and 350 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.