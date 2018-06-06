₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by onyxdiarymedia: 11:00am
Our Super Eagles players (Nigeria’s football National team) are in Russia for the 2018 world Cup, and we’re profiling some of the most handsome players like;
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Bluezy13(m): 11:09am
OK,
So??
3 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by luckyelems(m): 11:47am
odion igahalo is my number one
7 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Jerrick(m): 11:53am
Remove iwobi
2 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by DonPiiko: 12:45pm
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Sirpaul(m): 12:45pm
I don't like what I hate
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Sirpaul(m): 12:46pm
space booker.
Bluezy13:
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by lordkush: 12:46pm
ighalo is is the finest. But troost sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by phreakabit(m): 12:46pm
Abeg remove Balogun.
Just because he be Oyibo, no mean say him handsome.
Mikel should be there also.
BTW, Man no dey fine, man no dey ugly.
Who handsome help?
15 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Throwback: 12:46pm
Mikel Obi and Ighalo, then Troost-Ekong.
Nothing spectacular about Iwobi.
3 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Nofav0rs(m): 12:46pm
Tyronnee beats them all
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by boolet(m): 12:46pm
We need handsome feet on the pitch
11 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by ask4double(m): 12:46pm
Jerrick:You are yet to see an optometrist like i advised, why?
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Gangster1ms: 12:46pm
Will handsomeness win us the cup?
12 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Segol: 12:46pm
All of them are handsome
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 12:46pm
luckyelems:You got it. More handsome than most of the 4 players he listed.
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Puzzypleazer: 12:46pm
So me cause someone is mixed race or light skin, he becomes handsome automatically Huh??
2 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Toflez(m): 12:47pm
useless post
3 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by truthfulmallam(m): 12:47pm
Third picture on suit with bow tie is the finest...
Remove that hairstyle and see fine boy
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Sijo01(f): 12:47pm
They're just fair in completion
4 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Donchyke007(m): 12:47pm
So none of our full blooded Nigerians entered your list
4 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Dnimaa(m): 12:48pm
Is it handsomeness we will use in winning the game?
1 Like
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by DonFreshmoney(m): 12:48pm
Is it only me or the third guy resembles chip the UK rapper?
1 Like
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by emmayayodeji(m): 12:48pm
Tired of seeing iwobis face
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by seekier(m): 12:48pm
Na fine we want?
1 Like
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by edimat007(m): 12:48pm
So persen wey light in complexion now don automatically beautiful abi, yeye topic
1 Like
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by adecz(m): 12:48pm
So, na only half caste dey fine abi
The Op must be suffering from
inferiority complex & colonial hangover!!
Better check yasef & stop being
a closet racist......
5 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Samsimple(m): 12:48pm
Go and play football in Russia.. No be beauty pegeant and jersey show off una dey go do there abeg.. Make una make us proud
CAPISCE
2 Likes
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by waranjalicious(m): 12:48pm
i will go for joel obi
1 Like
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by lilfreezy: 12:48pm
Ekong
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Generals06: 12:48pm
Have you seen Awaziem and Ogu?
|Re: The Most Handsome Super Eagles Players Going To Russia 2018 World Cup by Ajoboss(m): 12:48pm
luckyelems:bros u get eye
But hope no homo?
1 Like
