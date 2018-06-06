₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by fernandezcocky: 11:10am
Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, has warned that election “fire” will consume the incumbent State Governor, Ayo Fayose on July 14.
Fayemi warned that Fayose won’t be able to survive the heat of the July 14 election.
Speaking on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Fayemi declared that, “The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root” as the progressives are determined to take over power from him.
The former Minister of Solid Minerals noted that the task to rescue Ekiti from impunity and bad governance was a collective one.
According to Fayemi, all hands must be on deck to defeat Fayose and his protégé, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.
Fayemi said: “You know when the heat is turned on our friend, you know how he reacts. The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root.
“Now, Ekiti people have become butt of jokes as people use to ask Ekiti people that how did we get this mad dog and fraudster as the governor?
“The coming battle is about Ekiti liberation; let us chase this mad dog away first. What I have seen here today shows that God is ready to set Ekiti free from bondage.
“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.
“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.
“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/06/ekiti-election-fire-will-consume-fayose-fayemi/
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by SalamRushdie: 11:15am
Buhari promised baboons and dogs will be soaked in blood during 2015 election and now his boy Fayemi is promising fire will consume Ekiti during the coming gubernatorial elections while Jonathan said no single drop of blood is worth his ambition .... people you be the judge about these characters
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by yarimo(m): 11:20am
I totally agree with FAYEMI, the mad dog in ekiti state must be defeated. Under the leadership of mad dog no any meaningful quality projects in the state.
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by rayblast(m): 11:24am
Na Wen Fayemi become Sango?
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by jumper524(m): 12:26pm
if fayose leave politics news no go sweet oo..
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Omeokachie: 12:28pm
Another challenge...
Can anyone point to 3 major achievements of Fayemi in the last 3yrs as the Minister of Solid Minerals?
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by kingsman66(m): 12:35pm
the battle line has been drawn fayemi vs fayose repeat of 2007
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by MightySparrow: 12:46pm
IN JESUS name, all spirit of Ifa (fayo.. and faye..) out of Ekiti. let the Spirit Oluwa come in, Amen.
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by pol23: 12:58pm
[quote author=fernandezcocky post=68227377
“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.
“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.
“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/06/ekiti-election-fire-will-consume-fayose-fayemi/[/quote]
Election abi Buhari fire.
Fayemi and his APC gunmen should try to be law abiding in Ekiti oo..the federal power might save you from Fayose....But try rubbish and masses will consume you.
Ekiti people are ready to disgrace you again like always.
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Firefire(m): 12:59pm
ediot sef dey talk.
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Factfinder1(f): 12:59pm
It takes a mad dog to recognize another
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by dynicks(m): 12:59pm
o
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by codedthingzzzzz: 12:59pm
If fayose is a mad dog then your own father is a mad man werey
fernandezcocky:
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by SalamRushdie: 1:00pm
Omeokachie:
He just went there to loot so he can re contest Ekiti guber
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by lordkush: 1:00pm
I pity one of this fa
The other fa is just like wike.
with so much street credibility.
if you know the fa you know
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Firefire(m): 1:00pm
SalamRushdie:
By their fruits you shall know them...
APC is a terrorist organization - UN
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by abokihater: 1:00pm
Omeokachie:700 million naira website
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by chuksjuve(m): 1:00pm
July 14 is the date : the winner will be declared!
Make all the noise while you can..
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by massinola(m): 1:00pm
yarimo:You lots are so predictable. Whenever it's about an opposition, you through all kinds of hate filled insults at him or her. But you will be the first to shout respect the office of your pay master when he's put on the slaughter table too. See, the law of nature is simple. What you sow is what you reap. APC came in through hate and bitterness, you guys will continue living in bitterness till your bitter asses are kicked out come 2019.
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Olypeppy(f): 1:00pm
You both are mad dogs...how did we get here Lord!
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by ghostfacekillar(m): 1:01pm
Oya make we vote. Who among them is a mad dog. Like for fayose. Share for fayemi
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Dintest: 1:01pm
I never knew
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by sabi99(m): 1:01pm
which one be election fire again.....God abeg let ur will be done come 2019
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Emassive(m): 1:01pm
No sir, the only thing that can happen is that your Oga's dog will arrest some new set of criminals then implicate Fayose as their sponsor with Lere Olayinka who gave then state Vehicle with plate #Oshoko ... foolish Dr Fayemi ..
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by kimjongJezebel(f): 1:01pm
Failure is written all over Dr Fayemi's face
16:0 loading...
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Omeokachie: 1:02pm
abokihater:
We have one achievement right there.
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by Omeokachie: 1:03pm
SalamRushdie:
Another achievement right there.
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by abbeyty(m): 1:04pm
Even though I am not governor fayose fan, you are not any better Mr minister. Only blame Ekiti people that prefer recycling criminals as their governor
|Re: Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:06pm
MATTERS ARISING.....
