Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayemi: "Fayose Is A Mad Dog & Fraudster, Election Fire Will Consume Him" (1804 Views)

Fayemi To Seek Buhari’s Permission To Contest Ekiti Governorship Election / This Photo Of Fayose With Fayemi Shows Why You Should Not Fight For Politicians / Isaac Fayose With His Son, Oyinbo Wife & His Mother, Victoria Olufunke Oluwayose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Fayemi warned that Fayose won’t be able to survive the heat of the July 14 election.



Speaking on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Fayemi declared that, “The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root” as the progressives are determined to take over power from him.



The former Minister of Solid Minerals noted that the task to rescue Ekiti from impunity and bad governance was a collective one.



According to Fayemi, all hands must be on deck to defeat Fayose and his protégé, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.



Fayemi said: “You know when the heat is turned on our friend, you know how he reacts. The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root.



“Now, Ekiti people have become butt of jokes as people use to ask Ekiti people that how did we get this mad dog and fraudster as the governor?



“The coming battle is about Ekiti liberation; let us chase this mad dog away first. What I have seen here today shows that God is ready to set Ekiti free from bondage.



“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.



“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.



“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.”





http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/06/ekiti-election-fire-will-consume-fayose-fayemi/ Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, has warned that election “fire” will consume the incumbent State Governor, Ayo Fayose on July 14.Fayemi warned that Fayose won’t be able to survive the heat of the July 14 election.Speaking on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Fayemi declared that, “The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root” as the progressives are determined to take over power from him.The former Minister of Solid Minerals noted that the task to rescue Ekiti from impunity and bad governance was a collective one.According to Fayemi, all hands must be on deck to defeat Fayose and his protégé, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.Fayemi said: “You know when the heat is turned on our friend, you know how he reacts. The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root.“Now, Ekiti people have become butt of jokes as people use to ask Ekiti people that how did we get this mad dog and fraudster as the governor?“The coming battle is about Ekiti liberation; let us chase this mad dog away first. What I have seen here today shows that God is ready to set Ekiti free from bondage.“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.”

Buhari promised baboons and dogs will be soaked in blood during 2015 election and now his boy Fayemi is promising fire will consume Ekiti during the coming gubernatorial elections while Jonathan said no single drop of blood is worth his ambition .... people you be the judge about these characters 10 Likes

I totally agree with FAYEMI, the mad dog in ekiti state must be defeated. Under the leadership of mad dog no any meaningful quality projects in the state. 3 Likes 1 Share

? Na Wen Fayemi become Sango 1 Like

if fayose leave politics news no go sweet oo.. 1 Like

Another challenge...





Can anyone point to 3 major achievements of Fayemi in the last 3yrs as the Minister of Solid Minerals? 8 Likes

the battle line has been drawn fayemi vs fayose repeat of 2007

IN JESUS name, all spirit of Ifa (fayo.. and faye..) out of Ekiti. let the Spirit Oluwa come in, Amen.





“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.



“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.



“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.”





[/quote]



Election abi Buhari fire.

Fayemi and his APC gunmen should try to be law abiding in Ekiti oo..the federal power might save you from Fayose....But try rubbish and masses will consume you.

Ekiti people are ready to disgrace you again like always. [quote author=fernandezcocky post=68227377“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.” http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/06/ekiti-election-fire-will-consume-fayose-fayemi/ [/quote]Election abi Buhari fire.Fayemi and his APC gunmen should try to be law abiding in Ekiti oo..the federal power might save you from Fayose....But try rubbish and masses will consume you.Ekiti people are ready to disgrace you again like always. 1 Like

ediot sef dey talk.

It takes a mad dog to recognize another 1 Like

o



fernandezcocky:

Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, has warned that election “fire” will consume the incumbent State Governor, Ayo Fayose on July 14.



Fayemi warned that Fayose won’t be able to survive the heat of the July 14 election.



Speaking on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Fayemi declared that, “The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root” as the progressives are determined to take over power from him.



The former Minister of Solid Minerals noted that the task to rescue Ekiti from impunity and bad governance was a collective one.



According to Fayemi, all hands must be on deck to defeat Fayose and his protégé, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.



Fayemi said: “You know when the heat is turned on our friend, you know how he reacts. The coming fire will consume Fayose up to the root.



“Now, Ekiti people have become butt of jokes as people use to ask Ekiti people that how did we get this mad dog and fraudster as the governor?



“The coming battle is about Ekiti liberation; let us chase this mad dog away first. What I have seen here today shows that God is ready to set Ekiti free from bondage.



“We will give everything it will take us and everything needed to achieve it, God will give us.



“We will not use power but we will only use logistics; we don’t need power, we only need logistics and those logistics will make the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.



“Although he boasts in the open, Fayose is a coward; I only pity the innocent man who will be dumped at the end but we shall accommodate him back at his lecturing job in Ife after the election.”





http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/06/ekiti-election-fire-will-consume-fayose-fayemi/ If fayose is a mad dog then your own father is a mad man werey

Omeokachie:

Another challenge...





Can anyone point to 3 major achievements of Farm in the last 3yrs as the Minister of Solid Minerals?

He just went there to loot so he can re contest Ekiti guber He just went there to loot so he can re contest Ekiti guber 2 Likes





The other fa is just like wike.

with so much street credibility.



if you know the fa you know I pity one of this faThe other fa is just like wike.with so much street credibility.if you know the fa you know 2 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Buhari promised baboons and dogs will be soaked in blood during 2015 election and now his boy Fayemi is promising fire will consume Ekiti during the coming gubernatorial elections while Jonathan said no single drop of blood is worth his ambition .... people you be the judge about these characters

By their fruits you shall know them...





APC is a terrorist organization - UN By their fruits you shall know them...APC is a terrorist organization - UN 1 Like

Omeokachie:

Another challenge...





Can anyone point to 3 major achievements of Fayemi in the last 3yrs as the Minister of Solid Minerals? 700 million naira website 700 million naira website

July 14 is the date : the winner will be declared!



Make all the noise while you can..

yarimo:

I totally agree with FAYEMI, the mad dog in ekiti state must be defeated. Under the leadership of mad dog no any meaningful quality projects in the state. You lots are so predictable. Whenever it's about an opposition, you through all kinds of hate filled insults at him or her. But you will be the first to shout respect the office of your pay master when he's put on the slaughter table too. See, the law of nature is simple. What you sow is what you reap. APC came in through hate and bitterness, you guys will continue living in bitterness till your bitter asses are kicked out come 2019. You lots are so predictable. Whenever it's about an opposition, you through all kinds of hate filled insults at him or her. But you will be the first to shout respect the office of your pay master when he's put on the slaughter table too. See, the law of nature is simple. What you sow is what you reap. APC came in through hate and bitterness, you guys will continue living in bitterness till your bitter asses are kicked out come 2019. 1 Like

You both are mad dogs...how did we get here Lord!

Oya make we vote. Who among them is a mad dog. Like for fayose. Share for fayemi 1 Like 2 Shares

I never knew

which one be election fire again.....God abeg let ur will be done come 2019

No sir, the only thing that can happen is that your Oga's dog will arrest some new set of criminals then implicate Fayose as their sponsor with Lere Olayinka who gave then state Vehicle with plate #Oshoko ... foolish Dr Fayemi ..

Failure is written all over Dr Fayemi's face





16:0 loading...

abokihater:

700 million naira website



We have one achievement right there. We have one achievement right there.

SalamRushdie:





He just went there to loot so he can re contest Ekiti guber



Another achievement right there. Another achievement right there.

Even though I am not governor fayose fan, you are not any better Mr minister. Only blame Ekiti people that prefer recycling criminals as their governor