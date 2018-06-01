Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law (2359 Views)

THE Senate on Wednesday directed the Minister of Defence, Dan Ali Monsur to retract the statement he made that the anti-grazing law in Benue and Taraba should be withdrawn. Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan-Ali Senator Barnabas Gemade, APC, Benue, had raised a motion under matters of public importance stating that just on Tuesday that seven people were killed and several houses burnt in his senatorial district.



But quickly pointed out that “most disturbing is the fact that upon all that was discussed at the security meeting held on Tuesday what came out from the Minister was that the anti-grazing law should be withdrawn. He also requested that one minute silence should be observed for the departed souls. He appealed to his colleagues that the defence minister should withdraw the statement credited to him because the killings started before the enactment of the law. The presiding officer, Bukola Saraki put the motion to a voice vote and the ays unanimously endorsed it. Details soon



Why is it that any law that will protect the lives of people will be challenged by these Hausa/Fulani jihadist dolts? As long as we share the same geographical space, it's bye bye to unity, development, and peace. Bloody sons of Ishmael 12 Likes 1 Share

Ekwensu kpokwaa Buhari oku! 8 Likes

good move by the senate.That useless minister of defence has no business been in government 8 Likes

Useless senators acting as if they care about their people. Mtchew 1 Like

He is the worst Minister of Defence we've ever had. Where did Buhari get the man from in the first place? 9 Likes

Confused senator= confused cow



This people are just concerned about their cow...and not the citizen



APC government...Sha, All Progressive Cows 1 Like

Government of the cows,for the cows and by the cows 3 Likes

This country is fvcked up big time..

Nigeria rest in peace

For Nigeria to develop, most of the northern state need to be expelled,states like sokoto,katsina,kano,jigawa,borno gombe and there likes need to be expelled from the Nigeria federation.



The reason I said that is because they are the people comfortable with this sort of useless arrangement we presently operate,the central has to give more powers to the state.



Things like state police or local government police should be look into,with state police the issue of Fulani herdsmen will be ruthlessly crushed by the state,instead of one Fulani man in abuja ordering the police in your state about the law they should accept or not 1 Like

Thank God for this present senate led by Saraki.

Law makers Right now on impeachment process

The senators are the only defenders of Nigeria's democracy 1 Like

Already in circulation



This Northern folks have been the problem of Nigeria since time immemorial, just imagine how awesome, great and beautiful this country will be without....

madridguy:

Useless senators acting as if they care about their people. Mtchew

you and your sponsors are the useless ones you and your sponsors are the useless ones 5 Likes 2 Shares

Yes, he has no other option but to withdraw it.

It's high time personalities like Oyedepo, Adeboye etc lead a protest match to request for Christians protection in Nigeria. We all should occupy the FCT till any meaningful thing is done. Everyone should forget their offerings even for one Month if that will take the FG to act. God bless Nigeria.

The brazen manner in which Fulanis support and defend their murderous kinsmen without giving a hoot about the feelings of others is most disturbing. Not even the educated, enlightened or highly placed ones are left out from the madness. It started with Miyetti Alah, and then oga IG Transmission calling for cancellation of anti-grazing law, and now it's the defense minister.

The best thing for the nation is what

Could it be true that this people value cows over human lives?





PaChukwudi44:





you and your sponsors are the useless ones You will soon go back to your hiding so don't have energy to engage you.