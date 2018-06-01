₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by PaChukwudi44: 12:47pm
Breaking: Senators order Defence Minister to withdraw statement on anti-grazing law
THE Senate on Wednesday directed the Minister of Defence, Dan Ali Monsur to retract the statement he made that the anti-grazing law in Benue and Taraba should be withdrawn. Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan-Ali Senator Barnabas Gemade, APC, Benue, had raised a motion under matters of public importance stating that just on Tuesday that seven people were killed and several houses burnt in his senatorial district.
But quickly pointed out that “most disturbing is the fact that upon all that was discussed at the security meeting held on Tuesday what came out from the Minister was that the anti-grazing law should be withdrawn. He also requested that one minute silence should be observed for the departed souls. He appealed to his colleagues that the defence minister should withdraw the statement credited to him because the killings started before the enactment of the law. The presiding officer, Bukola Saraki put the motion to a voice vote and the ays unanimously endorsed it. Details soon
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/breaking-senators-order-defence-minister-withdraw-statement-anti-grazing-law/
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by AAlozie(m): 12:49pm
Why is it that any law that will protect the lives of people will be challenged by these Hausa/Fulani jihadist dolts? As long as we share the same geographical space, it's bye bye to unity, development, and peace. Bloody sons of Ishmael
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by bedspread: 12:55pm
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by patchsk(f): 12:55pm
Ekwensu kpokwaa Buhari oku!
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by PaChukwudi44: 12:56pm
good move by the senate.That useless minister of defence has no business been in government
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by madridguy(m): 1:00pm
Useless senators acting as if they care about their people. Mtchew
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by nairavsdollars(f): 1:01pm
He is the worst Minister of Defence we've ever had. Where did Buhari get the man from in the first place?
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Ugaboy(m): 1:01pm
Confused senator= confused cow
This people are just concerned about their cow...and not the citizen
APC government...Sha, All Progressive Cows
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by princechurchill(m): 1:01pm
Government of the cows,for the cows and by the cows
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Kingkamba: 1:02pm
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Emilokoiyawon: 1:02pm
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Samsimple(m): 1:02pm
This country is fvcked up big time..
Nigeria rest in peace
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Omololu007(m): 1:02pm
For Nigeria to develop, most of the northern state need to be expelled,states like sokoto,katsina,kano,jigawa,borno gombe and there likes need to be expelled from the Nigeria federation.
The reason I said that is because they are the people comfortable with this sort of useless arrangement we presently operate,the central has to give more powers to the state.
Things like state police or local government police should be look into,with state police the issue of Fulani herdsmen will be ruthlessly crushed by the state,instead of one Fulani man in abuja ordering the police in your state about the law they should accept or not
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Samsimple(m): 1:03pm
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Crocky23: 1:03pm
Thank God for this present senate led by Saraki.
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by tempest69: 1:03pm
Law makers Right now on impeachment process
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Archangel15: 1:03pm
The senators are the only defenders of Nigeria's democracy
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by reantv(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by FIDELITY24(m): 1:04pm
This Northern folks have been the problem of Nigeria since time immemorial, just imagine how awesome, great and beautiful this country will be without....
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by PaChukwudi44: 1:04pm
madridguy:
you and your sponsors are the useless ones
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by agbadamal: 1:05pm
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by todaynewsreview: 1:05pm
It's high time personalities like Oyedepo, Adeboye etc lead a protest match to request for Christians protection in Nigeria. We all should occupy the FCT till any meaningful thing is done. Everyone should forget their offerings even for one Month if that will take the FG to act. God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by phreakabit(m): 1:05pm
A.P.Shiit!
One Nijeriya!
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by Kylekent59: 1:05pm
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by obailala(m): 1:05pm
The brazen manner in which Fulanis support and defend their murderous kinsmen without giving a hoot about the feelings of others is most disturbing. Not even the educated, enlightened or highly placed ones are left out from the madness. It started with Miyetti Alah, and then oga IG Transmission calling for cancellation of anti-grazing law, and now it's the defense minister.
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:06pm
The best thing for the nation is what
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by OfficialAwol(m): 1:06pm
Could it be true that this people value cows over human lives?
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by madridguy(m): 1:06pm
You will soon go back to your hiding so don't have energy to engage you.
PaChukwudi44:
|Re: Senators Order Dan Ali Monsur To Withdraw Statement On Anti-grazing Law by JONNYSPUTE(m): 1:06pm
The minister should be ashamed of himself for making such statement. A defence minister who cannot defend the citizens from an ordinary herdsmen is that one a minister? I wonder how he would ve defended us if another country like America is fighting us.
