30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Angelanest: 2:44pm
A suspect who was arrested for raping a minor in Edo state has been reportedly granted bail. The 30-year-old suspect identified as Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin was granted bail today by a magistrate court in Benin city, the state capital after allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.
Civil rights activist; Israel Joe who shared the news - claimed that the alleged rapist's family vowed to use their wealth to ensure his freedom before he was released today.
It was reported that the case was transferred to State CID Benin and was allegedly compromised by the investigating police officer IPO.
Israel who called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to look into the issue - took to Facebook to share his outrage. Below is what he wrote;
The 30 years Old Benjamin who defiled this young girl of ten now walks freely in the society with pride and arrogance. I'm seriously in pain because I have never heard a magistrate granting bail for a case of defilement. The Officer in Charge who told me yesterday on phone that the boy will be charged appropriately with defilement today went ahead in connivance with the judiciary to grant bail to the suspect.
It should be on record that Edo State has set a bad precedence against the background of justice and if something is not quickly done. All rapist in Benin will always find themselves back to the society with more sophisticated freedom. I call on Governor Godwin Obaseki to look into the injustice done to this poor girl and call for rightness.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/30-year-old-man-who-raped-10-year-old-girl-in-benin-granted-bail-photos.html
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by madridguy(m): 2:49pm
Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by papoudaupolos: 2:50pm
Too much rape cases.
What's wrong with the some men?
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Simonrom(m): 2:58pm
If you no get money, hide your face!
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:04pm
how can you have fair/impartial judges and police officers when they are all money hungry?!?! how much was the bribe sef?!? no wonder so many mad demons (in human form) are roaming the streets!
5 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by gikodetana: 3:16pm
maKMOS
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 3:17pm
madridguy:
Kinda true shaaa
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by PrinceCEE(m): 3:17pm
madridguy:
I've watched you and Nwamaikpe closely and have discovered some things about you guys.
Nwamaikpe is intellectually stupid while you're stupidly fanatic.
You're so much engrossed to religion and tribalism.
There's life outside nairaland. Better get a life because you know no peace now.
6 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Appetizer(m): 3:18pm
WTF!!!
WTF!!!
WTF!!!
WTF!!!
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by lirusehn: 3:18pm
madridguy:
Perhaps being a muslim is the worst thing that could happen to any sane mind.
4 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Celestyn8213: 3:18pm
The beast will go and do more. chop off the damn dick.
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by madridguy(m): 3:18pm
Good you know.
SamuelAnyawu:
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by TheUbermensch: 3:19pm
...
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by markidoo(m): 3:19pm
Only happens in Nigeria n he's going to rape a minor again
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Chloe88(f): 3:19pm
someone that should be sentenced to death by hanging
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by madridguy(m): 3:20pm
So being a Christian you're free to rape a minor and also bribe for justice?
lirusehn:
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 3:20pm
madridguy:
My friend shatap dia
4 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by charain: 3:29pm
madridguy:
Isn't the man's action inline with your belief?
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Greizman: 3:29pm
madridguy:U made no sense
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Observer225: 3:29pm
madridguy:Muslims are innate rapist....so shut de f**k up
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by charain: 3:29pm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by osas3037: 3:30pm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by HoodBillionaire: 3:30pm
sex predator
wtf
rape a 10year old
wtf
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by ivolt: 3:30pm
madridguy:That is because Muslim bring religion into everything, the same thing you are doing here. Also, he has an islamic role model in person of Muhammad himself who raped his war booties.
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by lexy2014: 3:30pm
madridguy:what has religion got 2do with d issue?is it religion that makes people rape? C d way u display ur pedestrian mentality in a very clear cut and straight forward issue
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:30pm
INJUSTICE
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Dee1murphy(m): 3:31pm
madridguy:
That's Nigerians for you!
1 Like
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by Deltatoto: 3:31pm
Chloe88:cos of what?
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:31pm
madridguy:True WORDS.
But truth is so bitter to those hypocrites!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos by mannatech: 3:32pm
Why una dey compare police station bail and court bail.
The guyman still get case to answer and all accused stand a chance to be granted bail.
1 Like
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25