Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 30-Year-Old Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl In Benin, Granted Bail. Photos (3985 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Civil rights activist; Israel Joe who shared the news - claimed that the alleged rapist's family vowed to use their wealth to ensure his freedom before he was released today.



It was reported that the case was transferred to State CID Benin and was allegedly compromised by the investigating police officer IPO.



Israel who called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to look into the issue - took to Facebook to share his outrage. Below is what he wrote;



The 30 years Old Benjamin who defiled this young girl of ten now walks freely in the society with pride and arrogance. I'm seriously in pain because I have never heard a magistrate granting bail for a case of defilement. The Officer in Charge who told me yesterday on phone that the boy will be charged appropriately with defilement today went ahead in connivance with the judiciary to grant bail to the suspect.



It should be on record that Edo State has set a bad precedence against the background of justice and if something is not quickly done. All rapist in Benin will always find themselves back to the society with more sophisticated freedom. I call on Governor Godwin Obaseki to look into the injustice done to this poor girl and call for rightness.



Source; A suspect who was arrested for raping a minor in Edo state has been reportedly granted bail. The 30-year-old suspect identified as Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin was granted bail today by a magistrate court in Benin city, the state capital after allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.Civil rights activist; Israel Joe who shared the news - claimed that the alleged rapist's family vowed to use their wealth to ensure his freedom before he was released today.It was reported that the case was transferred to State CID Benin and was allegedly compromised by the investigating police officer IPO.Israel who called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to look into the issue - took to Facebook to share his outrage. Below is what he wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/30-year-old-man-who-raped-10-year-old-girl-in-benin-granted-bail-photos.html

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Too much rape cases.

What's wrong with the some men? 1 Like

If you no get money, hide your face!

how can you have fair/impartial judges and police officers when they are all money hungry?!?! how much was the bribe sef?!? no wonder so many mad demons (in human form) are roaming the streets! 5 Likes

maKMOS

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.





Kinda true shaaa 6 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.





I've watched you and Nwamaikpe closely and have discovered some things about you guys.



Nwamaikpe is intellectually stupid while you're stupidly fanatic.



You're so much engrossed to religion and tribalism.



There's life outside nairaland. Better get a life because you know no peace now. I've watched you and Nwamaikpe closely and have discovered some things about you guys.Nwamaikpe is intellectually stupid while you're stupidly fanatic.You're so much engrossed to religion and tribalism.There's life outside nairaland. Better get a life because you know no peace now. 6 Likes

WTF!!!





























WTF!!!

























WTF!!!

























WTF!!! 1 Like

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.



Perhaps being a muslim is the worst thing that could happen to any sane mind. Perhaps being a muslim is the worst thing that could happen to any sane mind. 4 Likes

The beast will go and do more. chop off the damn dick. 3 Likes





SamuelAnyawu:







Kinda true shaaa Good you know.

...

Only happens in Nigeria n he's going to rape a minor again

someone that should be sentenced to death by hanging 1 Like





lirusehn:





Perhaps being a muslim is the worst thing that could happen to any sane mind. So being a Christian you're free to rape a minor and also bribe for justice? 3 Likes

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.



My friend shatap dia My friend shatap dia 4 Likes

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.



Isn't the man's action inline with your belief? Isn't the man's action inline with your belief? 1 Like

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.

U made no sense U made no sense 3 Likes

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.

Muslims are innate rapist....so shut de f**k up Muslims are innate rapist....so shut de f**k up

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.



Isn't the man's action inline with your belief? Isn't the man's action inline with your belief?

call or whatsapp the below if interested 200 odd

sex predator

wtf

rape a 10year old

wtf

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.

That is because Muslim bring religion into everything, the same thing you are doing here. Also, he has an islamic role model in person of Muhammad himself who raped his war booties. That is because Muslim bring religion into everything, the same thing you are doing here. Also, he has an islamic role model in person of Muhammad himself who raped his war booties. 1 Like

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.

what has religion got 2do with d issue?is it religion that makes people rape? C d way u display ur pedestrian mentality in a very clear cut and straight forward issue what has religion got 2do with d issue?is it religion that makes people rape? C d way u display ur pedestrian mentality in a very clear cut and straight forward issue 1 Like

INJUSTICE

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.



That's Nigerians for you! That's Nigerians for you! 1 Like

Chloe88:

someone that should be sentenced to death by hanging cos of what? cos of what?

madridguy:

Supposing Mr. Nwachukwu Benjamin is a Muslim by now the whole media outlet won't be talking anything again rather his religion.

True WORDS.



But truth is so bitter to those hypocrites! True WORDS.But truth is so bitter to those hypocrites! 1 Like 2 Shares