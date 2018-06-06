₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Revolva(m): 2:57pm
Many people don’t eat enough vegetables every day. Between hectic schedules and rushed mealtimes, eating vegetables sometimes just don’t fit into the equation. To encourage you to consume more veggies,i share some benefits.
Makes digestion very easy
Vegetables are high in fibre, which means your digestive system will work more efficiently and regularly when your vegetable intake increases. But have it in mind that as your fibre intake increases, your water intake will also have to increase to make sure your body doesn’t become constipated.
You will live longer
Eating more veggies combined with fruits per day can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, and early death.
You will give birth to a healthy baby
Women trying to get pregnant or who are in their first trimester of pregnancy need to consume a good amount of vegetable, which can be found in legumes, avocados, green veggies like spinach, broccoli, and asparagus, as well as citrus fruits and juices. Eating these veggies will enable you to give birth to a healthy baby.
Your skin will look better
Eating more vegetables can enhance your skin’s appearance. The vitamin C and high water content of vegetables hydrate the skin and reduce wrinkles. So, rather than investing in skin creams and treatments, you should just eat veggies.
You won’t get sick often
Sweet potato, carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomato, and watermelon are all packed with Vitamin A. Vitamin A keeps eyes and skin healthy and can protect your body from infections. Also, eating veggies packed with Vitamin C (guava, green peppers and orange) help your body to heal wounds and maintain gum health.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxWvGA1C6p8
3 Likes
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Mister2: 5:53pm
Couldn’t agree more
2 Likes
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Harmored(m): 5:53pm
Come chop o
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by pode(m): 5:53pm
Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Giddymoney(m): 5:53pm
Last last person go still die....
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by generalJumong1(m): 5:54pm
nice one
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Sucsex88: 5:54pm
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by NwaAmaikpe: 5:54pm
Nice one,
But eating too much vegetable as a man makes your semen look dirty.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Uyiii: 5:54pm
Oga just say you don't have money to patronise turkey sellers.
This is Nigeria, you nor fit underrate suya
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by jay2pee(m): 5:55pm
Nice one
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Mrabdulwasiu(m): 5:55pm
yes.... especially #maryjane!
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Sijo01(f): 5:55pm
So true
1 Like
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Albert0011(m): 5:55pm
Nice one...am a vegetarian.
1 Like
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by ednut1(m): 5:56pm
They say red meat is bad, but i have never seen a sick lion
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by alertness(m): 5:56pm
one shi.t must kill a man
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Daviddson(m): 5:56pm
NwaAmaikpe:Young man, you're not intellectual like you want us to believe. All or 90% of your posts are about sex even when the thread has nothing related to it - that shows how much of a randy person you're in real life. When you comment and all that people see is foolishness and someone who's an attention freak, tell me "how does that make you an 'intellectual'?" It's a pity that you use likes as a yardstick to gauge people's approval of you despite the classic tomfoolery you display here on Nairaland. For your information, people whom you now see as having lost their mind began this way, until their mind snapped beyond their control.
3 Likes
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Divay22(f): 6:01pm
Harmored:What's that
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Divay22(f): 6:04pm
Daviddson:Lol
His comments doesn't reflect is personality one bit..
So pls stop worrying your head over it.
1 Like
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by ADRIAN88(m): 6:05pm
Harmored:
Please please! Eat your black weave-on by yourself biko! We are fasting here!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by taretoofine: 6:06pm
You are what you eat biko pass me sugarcane
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by chrisbaxtian(m): 6:09pm
Divay22:black noodles/pasta
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Acidosis(m): 6:09pm
ADRIAN88:
ahahahaha
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by ADRIAN88(m): 6:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Oga calm down oo! Please! Please! U just come back, Make this *likes & shares* dey circulate evenly.
How person go just comment one mumu something come pack 1million likes & shares. In two minutes.
We can't take this any longer!!
1 Like
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Saff(f): 6:11pm
I’m really trying to be healthy
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Divay22(f): 6:13pm
chrisbaxtian:He go hard to chop o
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by AreaFada2: 6:15pm
ednut1:
Fact is there are about species including humans, fruit bat's and chimps who cannot make certain vitamins on their own. The nutrition and metabolism of lions have been accordingly adjusted over millenia.
Remember that in the days before industrial animal husbandry, human food consisted majorly of roots/tubers, fruits, leaves and other plant products. Huge consumption of meat is fairly recent. Hence the health problems therefrom.
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Horlaboy51: 6:19pm
NwaAmaikpe:For God Sake...
1 Like
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by Horlaboy51: 6:24pm
Daviddson:
Sorry o the intellectual dude... You better live, stop boasting and laugh your ass out. Stop being serious bro
|Re: Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables by chrisbaxtian(m): 6:25pm
Divay22:
all na the same jare!
