Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Health Benefits Of Eating More Vegetables (2766 Views)

The Dangers Of Eating Canned Foods / Lady Buys Fish But Is Afraid Of Eating It For Not Knowing Its Name (Photos) / 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Makes digestion very easy



Vegetables are high in fibre, which means your digestive system will work more efficiently and regularly when your vegetable intake increases. But have it in mind that as your fibre intake increases, your water intake will also have to increase to make sure your body doesn’t become constipated.



You will live longer



Eating more veggies combined with fruits per day can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, and early death.



You will give birth to a healthy baby



Women trying to get pregnant or who are in their first trimester of pregnancy need to consume a good amount of vegetable, which can be found in legumes, avocados, green veggies like spinach, broccoli, and asparagus, as well as citrus fruits and juices. Eating these veggies will enable you to give birth to a healthy baby.



Your skin will look better



Eating more vegetables can enhance your skin’s appearance. The vitamin C and high water content of vegetables hydrate the skin and reduce wrinkles. So, rather than investing in skin creams and treatments, you should just eat veggies.



You won’t get sick often



Sweet potato, carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomato, and watermelon are all packed with Vitamin A. Vitamin A keeps eyes and skin healthy and can protect your body from infections. Also, eating veggies packed with Vitamin C (guava, green peppers and orange) help your body to heal wounds and maintain gum health.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxWvGA1C6p8 Many people don’t eat enough vegetables every day. Between hectic schedules and rushed mealtimes, eating vegetables sometimes just don’t fit into the equation. To encourage you to consume more veggies,i share some benefits.Vegetables are high in fibre, which means your digestive system will work more efficiently and regularly when your vegetable intake increases. But have it in mind that as your fibre intake increases, your water intake will also have to increase to make sure your body doesn’t become constipated.Eating more veggies combined with fruits per day can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, and early death.Women trying to get pregnant or who are in their first trimester of pregnancy need to consume a good amount of vegetable, which can be found in legumes, avocados, green veggies like spinach, broccoli, and asparagus, as well as citrus fruits and juices. Eating these veggies will enable you to give birth to a healthy baby.Eating more vegetables can enhance your skin’s appearance. The vitamin C and high water content of vegetables hydrate the skin and reduce wrinkles. So, rather than investing in skin creams and treatments, you should just eat veggies.Sweet potato, carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomato, and watermelon are all packed with Vitamin A. Vitamin A keeps eyes and skin healthy and can protect your body from infections. Also, eating veggies packed with Vitamin C (guava, green peppers and orange) help your body to heal wounds and maintain gum health. 3 Likes

Couldn’t agree more 2 Likes

Come chop o

Thanks 1 Like

Last last person go still die....

nice one









Nice one,

But eating too much vegetable as a man makes your semen look dirty. Nice one,But eating too much vegetable as a man makes your semen look dirty. 1 Like 1 Share





This is Nigeria, you nor fit underrate suya Oga just say you don't have money to patronise turkey sellers. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Nice one

yes.... especially #maryjane!

So true 1 Like

Nice one...am a vegetarian. 1 Like

They say red meat is bad, but i have never seen a sick lion

one shi.t must kill a man

NwaAmaikpe:





Nice one,

But eating too much vegetable as a man makes your semen look dirty. Young man, you're not intellectual like you want us to believe. All or 90% of your posts are about sex even when the thread has nothing related to it - that shows how much of a randy person you're in real life. When you comment and all that people see is foolishness and someone who's an attention freak, tell me "how does that make you an 'intellectual'?" It's a pity that you use likes as a yardstick to gauge people's approval of you despite the classic tomfoolery you display here on Nairaland. For your information, people whom you now see as having lost their mind began this way, until their mind snapped beyond their control. Young man, you're not intellectual like you want us to believe. All or 90% of your posts are about sex even when the thread has nothing related to it - that shows how much of a randy person you're in real life. When you comment and all that people see is foolishness and someone who's an attention freak, tell me "how does that make you an 'intellectual'?" It's a pity that you use likes as a yardstick to gauge people's approval of you despite the classic tomfoolery you display here on Nairaland. For your information, people whom you now see as having lost their mind began this way, until their mind snapped beyond their control. 3 Likes

Harmored:

Come chop o What's that What's that

Daviddson:

Young man, you're not intellectual like you want us to believe. All or 90%of your posts are about sex even when the thread has nothing related to it - that shows how much of a randy person you're in real life. When you comment and all that people see is foolishness and someone who's an attention freak, tell me "how does that make you an 'intellectual'?" Lol

His comments doesn't reflect is personality one bit..

So pls stop worrying your head over it. LolHis comments doesn't reflect is personality one bit..So pls stop worrying your head over it. 1 Like

Harmored:

Come chop o

Please please! Eat your black weave-on by yourself biko! We are fasting here! 6 Likes 1 Share

biko pass me sugarcane You are what you eatbiko pass me sugarcane

Divay22:

What's that black noodles/pasta black noodles/pasta

ADRIAN88:





Please please! Eat your black weave-on by yourself biko! We are fasting here!





ahahahaha ahahahaha

NwaAmaikpe:









Nice one,

But eating too much vegetable as a man makes your semen look dirty.

Oga calm down oo! Please! Please! U just come back, Make this *likes & shares* dey circulate evenly.

How person go just comment one mumu something come pack 1million likes & shares. In two minutes.



We can't take this any longer!! 1 Like

I’m really trying to be healthy

chrisbaxtian:





black noodles/pasta He go hard to chop o He go hard to chop o

ednut1:

They say red meat is bad, but i have never seen a sick lion

Fact is there are about species including humans, fruit bat's and chimps who cannot make certain vitamins on their own. The nutrition and metabolism of lions have been accordingly adjusted over millenia.



Remember that in the days before industrial animal husbandry, human food consisted majorly of roots/tubers, fruits, leaves and other plant products. Huge consumption of meat is fairly recent. Hence the health problems therefrom. Fact is there are about species including humans, fruit bat's and chimps who cannot make certain vitamins on their own. The nutrition and metabolism of lions have been accordingly adjusted over millenia.Remember that in the days before industrial animal husbandry, human food consisted majorly of roots/tubers, fruits, leaves and other plant products. Huge consumption of meat is fairly recent. Hence the health problems therefrom.

NwaAmaikpe:







Nice one, But eating too much vegetable as a man makes your semen look dirty. For God Sake... For God Sake... 1 Like

Daviddson:

Young man, you're not intellectual like you want us to believe. All or 90% of your posts are about sex even when the thread has nothing related to it - that shows how much of a randy person you're in real life. When you comment and all that people see is foolishness and someone who's an attention freak, tell me "how does that make you an 'intellectual'?" It's a pity that you use likes as a yardstick to gauge people's approval of you despite the classic tomfoolery you display here on Nairaland. For your information, people whom you now see as having lost their mind began this way, until their mind snapped beyond their control.



Sorry o the intellectual dude... You better live, stop boasting and laugh your ass out. Stop being serious bro Sorry o the intellectual dude... You better live, stop boasting and laugh your ass out. Stop being serious bro