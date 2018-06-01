₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Opinionated: 4:00pm
By Dr Aroms Aigbehi
I used to have a worker in Nigeria whose mother died three times in one year. For sure, it was a lie, But that is the extent many people want to go in Nigeria with lying. To lie has become a national sport. If you don’t lie in Nigeria then you are a ‘mumu’. The question is not who is telling you a truth, but rather, who is not telling you a lie.
This is the major vice that have destroyed Nigeria. To lie has become path of the Nigeria culture. The negative effect of lie is so huge that it cannot be quantify yet. It has been the major bane of Nigeria culture. It has destroyed the economy, the education, the culture, the family, the religious and the moral fabric of the society. It has basically truncated the progress and yet people still ask me “tell us which way forward now.” People, just stop lying. That is the first place to start.
To lie has become too normal in Nigerian society where everybody profess to be either a Muslim or a Christian where their God forbid people to lie.
Both the Bible and the Quran are against lying and yet most of our Nigerian Christians and Muslims are some of the best liars in the world. I often wonder what people think when they go to church or the mosque to pray when they lie to the prayer ground and lie back home. Do they really think God is stupid that he can be mocked? Well that is not what I read in Galatians 6:7 “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows”
Lying Nigerians want to go to heaven. I tell you based on what I have read in the Bible and I was told also from the Quran that people who have engraved lying into their culture will not go to heaven, if that is what you believe. Anytime you lie for little things like, when someone asked you how far are you? You say I am five minutes away when you are still really at home. Or, for very big things like telling people God spoke to you last night when in fact you were passed out from drinking beer. Realize that you are an abomination to your God. I didn’t make it up so don’t get angry at me, I am just a messenger.
The Bible said it. “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who act faithfully are his delight.” Proverbs 12:22
I don’t care what religion you profess, if you really follow the moral principles of your religion your society will be a much better place. If your society is in disarray like Nigeria is. It means people have abandoned their moral compass and forgotten their true north.
Next time you lie ask yourself was it worth it?
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by vikkimimi(f): 5:02pm
IT'S WHO WE ARE
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Trendinghelm: 8:44pm
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Firefire(m): 8:44pm
APC, Party of professional liars and career rogues.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Fukafuka: 8:45pm
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Uyiii: 8:45pm
This is Nigeria, everyone is a criminal.
cc; Falz.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Fukafuka: 8:45pm
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by joseh08: 8:45pm
Tell that to APC! Especially Lie Mohammed, El rufai, Buhari, Osinbajo, Fashola & Transmission IGP
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Fukafuka: 8:45pm
vikkimimi:
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by OlufemiOAP(m): 8:46pm
Even our minister is Lie Muhammad
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Xisnin(m): 8:46pm
I blame Lie muhamed for this.
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:46pm
Good one.
But sometimes lying is necessary.
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by bedspread: 8:46pm
When the Head is a Lier what do u Expect
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Deyalright(m): 8:46pm
High
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by kmaster007: 8:47pm
who re u telling dis nw
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by BOOMnaija(m): 8:47pm
U and this ur long epistles again.
U always remind me of a fellow corper years back at kano.
He tries as much as possible to impress by saying so much, but actually ends up saying nothing
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Section1000: 8:47pm
I come serve drinks for commenters and non-commenters
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by slawomir: 8:47pm
youself dey even lie
is there God?
that imaginary being
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Apina(m): 8:48pm
Its more or less a culture. Right from childhood, "tell them say I no dey" while comfortably sitting in d parlour is a phrase a majority were asked to relay to some neighbours and friends
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Bobbyjay001(m): 8:48pm
You should have tagged "Liar Mohammed" in this writeup.
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by badmrkt(m): 8:48pm
More like why,LAI Mohamme and Buhari should stop lying...
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by oshe11: 8:48pm
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by EmmaLege: 8:48pm
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by agbadamal: 8:48pm
There is nothing that will make Nigerians to stop lying. Click on the first link on my signature if you want to go into export business.
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Ekeseges(f): 8:49pm
God help us all
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Anijay1212(m): 8:50pm
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by meobizy(m): 8:50pm
Everyone in this country is a liar to an extent. It's ingrained in us and taught to those who try to act otherwise.
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by boss1310(m): 8:50pm
yes and your first statement here is also a lie
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Section1000: 8:50pm
vikkimimi:mtcheeeew ! ! ! speak for yourself jare.
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by Wellets50(m): 8:51pm
Nigeria women can lie eer
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by oshe11: 8:51pm
"I used to have a worker in Nigeria whose mother died three times in one year......"
Lier advising people to stop lying
He lied twice about his Mum's death, U no talk till the third time
U worse pass LIA M
|Re: Why Nigerians Should Stop Lying By Aroms Aigbehi by tonyfrenzy: 8:51pm
Ok
