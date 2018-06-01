By Dr Aroms Aigbehi



I used to have a worker in Nigeria whose mother died three times in one year. For sure, it was a lie, But that is the extent many people want to go in Nigeria with lying. To lie has become a national sport. If you don’t lie in Nigeria then you are a ‘mumu’. The question is not who is telling you a truth, but rather, who is not telling you a lie.



This is the major vice that have destroyed Nigeria. To lie has become path of the Nigeria culture. The negative effect of lie is so huge that it cannot be quantify yet. It has been the major bane of Nigeria culture. It has destroyed the economy, the education, the culture, the family, the religious and the moral fabric of the society. It has basically truncated the progress and yet people still ask me “tell us which way forward now.” People, just stop lying. That is the first place to start.



To lie has become too normal in Nigerian society where everybody profess to be either a Muslim or a Christian where their God forbid people to lie.



Both the Bible and the Quran are against lying and yet most of our Nigerian Christians and Muslims are some of the best liars in the world. I often wonder what people think when they go to church or the mosque to pray when they lie to the prayer ground and lie back home. Do they really think God is stupid that he can be mocked? Well that is not what I read in Galatians 6:7 “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows”



Lying Nigerians want to go to heaven. I tell you based on what I have read in the Bible and I was told also from the Quran that people who have engraved lying into their culture will not go to heaven, if that is what you believe. Anytime you lie for little things like, when someone asked you how far are you? You say I am five minutes away when you are still really at home. Or, for very big things like telling people God spoke to you last night when in fact you were passed out from drinking beer. Realize that you are an abomination to your God. I didn’t make it up so don’t get angry at me, I am just a messenger.



The Bible said it. “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who act faithfully are his delight.” Proverbs 12:22



I don’t care what religion you profess, if you really follow the moral principles of your religion your society will be a much better place. If your society is in disarray like Nigeria is. It means people have abandoned their moral compass and forgotten their true north.



Next time you lie ask yourself was it worth it?





