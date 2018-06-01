₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 4:22pm
Today Wednesday 06 Jun 2018 as President Buhari presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Dr. Kayode Fayemi took his final bow as he resigns as Minister of Mines and Steel Development in order to pursue his governorship ambition in Ekiti State.Solomon Dalung wore Super Eagles jersey to the meeting
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/check-out-solomon-dalung-outfit-to.html
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by opera1(m): 4:23pm
What's special about it?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:26pm
Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023.
7 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by mikeweezy(m): 4:35pm
so everything is now news ooook
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Marcelo290(m): 4:47pm
madridguy:Lol this guy sef, how much were you paid to customize your conscience to Buhari? Chai!
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by binsanni(m): 5:01pm
And he will surely loose the election
quote me and die my fire
7 Likes
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Alejoc(m): 5:26pm
We are on a losing streek
1 Like
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by yarimo(m): 5:35pm
madridguy:I dey follow you for back hustle also to customise my own BUHARI til 2023 and OSIBANJO till 2031
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:37pm
Good of you my fellow patriot.
yarimo:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:53pm
i will need a customised one.... SamDaddy 2019
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 8:53pm
U sure say no be "original fake" be dat??
3 Likes
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Andyibest: 8:53pm
so
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by slawomir: 8:54pm
isoright
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by ybnlpyton123: 8:54pm
unserious ministers
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by frowland(m): 8:54pm
This Fayemi dude always look cool and gentle.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 8:54pm
*yawns* next!'
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 8:54pm
As ugly as his achievement in Nigerian sports.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 8:55pm
madridguy:
More like BMC till 2023
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 8:55pm
madridguy:
madridguy:
Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023.
[b][font=serif][color=#006600] ori eyin meji o pe
1 Like
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by oshe11: 8:55pm
Abeg caption the 2nd Pic
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by potent5(m): 8:56pm
The jersey looks fake to me.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by front4line: 8:56pm
Marcelo290:
The same amount your father n forefathers were paid to support the rnoron that declared that looting of the national treasury is not corruption.
There you have your answer.
Next foolish question please ?
2 Likes
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by joseh08: 8:57pm
This one that cant speak English
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Ben404040: 8:57pm
Dz one looks like de fake one on him.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by IME1: 8:58pm
Will Fayemi's seat be preserved for him if he loses
Will Lalong give customised jersey to President Muhammadu Buhari
Or will NL paint one for him on his picture
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by BOOMnaija(m): 8:58pm
This old fool looks so out of sorts in that jersey, just like his terrorist master.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Divay22(f): 8:58pm
That second pic thou
The one on blue cap... Baba they are planning a coup against you o
The one on brown cap.. Ehn. Seriously
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by Raheemzee(m): 8:58pm
No wonder we lost
|Re: Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) by andymofia(m): 8:59pm
looks suspicious
