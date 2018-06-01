Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Solomon Dalung Wears Super Eagles Jersey To Today's FEC Meeting (Photos) (8418 Views)

Source: Today Wednesday 06 Jun 2018 as President Buhari presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Dr. Kayode Fayemi took his final bow as he resigns as Minister of Mines and Steel Development in order to pursue his governorship ambition in Ekiti State.Solomon Dalung wore Super Eagles jersey to the meetingSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/check-out-solomon-dalung-outfit-to.html

What's special about it?

Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023. 7 Likes 5 Shares

so everything is now news ooook

madridguy:

Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023. Lol this guy sef, how much were you paid to customize your conscience to Buhari? Chai! Lol this guy sef, how much were you paid to customize your conscience to Buhari? Chai! 35 Likes 1 Share

And he will surely loose the election



quote me and die my fire 7 Likes

We are on a losing streek 1 Like

madridguy:

Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023. I dey follow you for back hustle also to customise my own BUHARI til 2023 and OSIBANJO till 2031 I dey follow you for back hustle also to customise my own BUHARI til 2023 and OSIBANJO till 2031 4 Likes 2 Shares





yarimo:

I dey follow you for back hustle also to customise my own BUHARI til 2023 and OSIBANJO till 2031 Good of you my fellow patriot. 2 Likes 2 Shares

i will need a customised one.... SamDaddy 2019



U sure say no be "original fake" be dat?? U sure say no bebe dat?? 3 Likes

so

isoright

unserious ministers







This Fayemi dude always look cool and gentle.

*yawns* next!'

As ugly as his achievement in Nigerian sports.

madridguy:

Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023.

More like BMC till 2023 More like BMC till 2023

madridguy:

Good of you my fellow patriot.





madridguy :

Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023.



[b][font=serif][color=#006600] ori eyin meji o pe Make I hustle buy the jersey customize am Sai Baba till 2023.[b][font=serif][color=#006600] ori eyin meji o pe 1 Like

Abeg caption the 2nd Pic

The jersey looks fake to me.

Marcelo290:

Lol this guy sef, how much were you paid to customize your conscience to Buhari? Chai!

The same amount your father n forefathers were paid to support the rnoron that declared that looting of the national treasury is not corruption.

There you have your answer.

Next foolish question please ? The same amount your father n forefathers were paid to support the rnoron that declared that looting of the national treasury is not corruption.There you have your answer.Next foolish question please ? 2 Likes

This one that cant speak English

Dz one looks like de fake one on him.



Will Lalong give customised jersey to President Muhammadu Buhari

Or will NL paint one for him on his picture Will Fayemi's seat be preserved for him if he losesWill Lalong give customised jersey to President Muhammadu BuhariOr will NL paint one for him on his picture

This old fool looks so out of sorts in that jersey, just like his terrorist master.





The one on blue cap... Baba they are planning a coup against you o

The one on brown cap.. Ehn. Seriously That second pic thouThe one on blue cap... Baba they are planning a coup against you oThe one on brown cap.. Ehn. Seriously

No wonder we lost