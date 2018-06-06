Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence (10379 Views)

Joy Imeribe, the accused, said in a statement to the police that the incident happened following a quarrel with Mr Akachi at their home in Ijesha.



According to the police report, Ms Imeribe had been a victim of domestic violence from the man. According to Imeribe: “We’ve been in the relationship for 13 years. Although, we are not married, I have four male children for the man.”



According to Ms Imeribe, she had been experiencing ill-treatment from the man for a long time, forcing her to leave their home. She said she rented an apartment at the Anthony area of Lagos and moved out with their children but Mr Akachi came to plead that they return home.



After returning home, Ms Imeribe said the maltreatment continued. “What caused the huge fight was the fact that on the day before, I went to Yaba market to buy Okirika clothes (second-hand clothing) to sell at Aswani the following day.



On getting home, he asked where I was coming from and I responded but he told me to go back to where I was coming from. I didn’t answer and this led to a fight that started around 4p.m.



He beat me, tied me to the bed, dragged my hair, dragged me in the house and locked the door, this lasted for a long time. In the morning, he started with the fight again, I am one month pregnant.



So, I defended myself by pouring hot water on him.” Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, said victims of domestic violence should always speak out to avoid incidents such as this. Edgal said the woman would be charged to court after police investigations.



Nigerian women are becoming more and more violent everyday. 12 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm, one of the many dangers of domestic violence is sometimes the outcome might be irreversible 4 Likes

likely the man suspected her of infidelity and thus the insecurities. nevertheless being a couple is hard sha. one party will deliberately do the other harm and hope there won't be repercussions to their actions. madam went to collect dick outside, oga fought her, madam bleached his skin with hot water. a perfect marriage actually of loonies 4 Likes

"Baby daddy" is now a conventional word in our dictionary, and is now common place in naija.



Na wah o.





The man tied his wife?!



He must be a beast. 9 Likes



Nawa ooo....wen woman vex na wahala b dat ooo... Oluwa abeg deliver me from dis kain woman dem.....na beg i dey beg oo Nawa ooo....wen woman vex na wahala b dat ooo... Oluwa abeg deliver me from dis kain woman dem.....na beg i dey beg oo 1 Like 1 Share

See the nigga like roasted corn way dem garnish with pepper.... 4 Likes

Wow

well good for him 1 Like

Atleast better than the one dat sent her husband to the great beyond.



Men that beat ladies need to learn that its not permissible on any circumstance and vice versa! 3 Likes

According to Ms Imeribe, she had been experiencing ill-treatment from the man for a long time, forcing her to leave their home. She said she rented an apartment at the Anthony area of Lagos and moved out with their children but Mr Akachi came to plead that they return home.



The police should release the woman asap. She took steps to prevent this tragedy but the dumb the man couldn't let go. The police should release the woman asap. She took steps to prevent this tragedy but the dumb the man couldn't let go. 2 Likes

This is gross!

Think twice before offending a woman. 1 Like

now feminists on nairaland be forming blind,deaf and dumb 4 Likes

Chibo anuozo that's what this country has turned into





Hahahaha.

Thats a good development

Is it this mad regime that is causing this incessant incidents of women attacking men? I'm sure it is hunger, I tire for this we obodo Naija.

Battered woman syndrome. the man is stupid and deserves what he received if he truly battered his wife as stated by the woman. 5 Likes

The Rate at which Women are Battering and sending Nigerian Men to their Early Grace is Alarming and calls for Concern 1 Like

the foundation of this marriage has already been destroyed!!

they lack understanding, trust, love, they didn't even Wed!

when the foundation is destroyed what shall the righteous do? 1 Like

Nigerian women are becoming more and more violent everyday. That is why you should try out European or American women. They are obedient, submissive and would turn the left cheek whenever you slap them. That is why you should try out European or American women. They are obedient, submissive and would turn the left cheek whenever you slap them. 1 Like

now feminists on nairaland be forming blind,deaf and dumb Write something intelligent for once! Write something intelligent for once! 5 Likes

Nigerian women are becoming more and more violent everyday.

Same as Nigerian Men Same as Nigerian Men 6 Likes

The police should release the woman asap. She took steps to prevent this tragedy but the dumb the man couldn't let go.

Did you witness the fight? Some women are abusive and violent too, not only men. Did you witness the fight? Some women are abusive and violent too, not only men.

HELLO HATH NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED! 2 Likes

The trending excuse for murder amongst women is "self defense", it will soon be overused. Most Nigerians are not grounded legally, they think one can stab another person to death when they are slapped, it goes beyond that, the defending party must be at the point of death for him/her to apply a force that could lead to the death of the alleged aggressor. Let's see how these cases go. 2 Likes

Kikikikiki..... Beat her because you are a man... She will kill you because she is a woman.... Choose one

Mehn! Things the happen for Lagos o.. This one is better than that murderer... Mehn! Things the happen for Lagos o.. This one is better than that murderer...









That is why you should try out European or American women. They are obedient, submissive and would turn the left cheek whenever you slap them. That one is even from frying pan to fire na. The mere thought of slapping a European or American woman self can land you in jail, or the morgue. That one is even from frying pan to fire na. The mere thought of slapping a European or American woman self can land you in jail, or the morgue.