Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Quickjobs(m): 5:38pm
The police in Lagos have finally arrested a fleeing 32-year-old woman for pouring a half-bucket of boiling water on her partner, Ike Akachi, and causing him grievous bodily harm on May 29, 2018.
Joy Imeribe, the accused, said in a statement to the police that the incident happened following a quarrel with Mr Akachi at their home in Ijesha.
According to the police report, Ms Imeribe had been a victim of domestic violence from the man. According to Imeribe: “We’ve been in the relationship for 13 years. Although, we are not married, I have four male children for the man.”
According to Ms Imeribe, she had been experiencing ill-treatment from the man for a long time, forcing her to leave their home. She said she rented an apartment at the Anthony area of Lagos and moved out with their children but Mr Akachi came to plead that they return home.
After returning home, Ms Imeribe said the maltreatment continued. “What caused the huge fight was the fact that on the day before, I went to Yaba market to buy Okirika clothes (second-hand clothing) to sell at Aswani the following day.
On getting home, he asked where I was coming from and I responded but he told me to go back to where I was coming from. I didn’t answer and this led to a fight that started around 4p.m.
He beat me, tied me to the bed, dragged my hair, dragged me in the house and locked the door, this lasted for a long time. In the morning, he started with the fight again, I am one month pregnant.
So, I defended myself by pouring hot water on him.” Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, said victims of domestic violence should always speak out to avoid incidents such as this. Edgal said the woman would be charged to court after police investigations.
Source: http://kikiotolu.com/lady-pours-hot-water-on-baby-daddy-because-of-domestic-violence/
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by thesicilian: 5:43pm
Nigerian women are becoming more and more violent everyday.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Olalan(m): 5:43pm
Hmmmm, one of the many dangers of domestic violence is sometimes the outcome might be irreversible
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Gourdoinc(m): 6:08pm
likely the man suspected her of infidelity and thus the insecurities. nevertheless being a couple is hard sha. one party will deliberately do the other harm and hope there won't be repercussions to their actions. madam went to collect dick outside, oga fought her, madam bleached his skin with hot water. a perfect marriage actually of loonies
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by emeijeh(m): 9:52pm
"Baby daddy" is now a conventional word in our dictionary, and is now common place in naija.
Na wah o.
The man tied his wife?!
He must be a beast.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Bossontop(m): 9:53pm
Nawa ooo....wen woman vex na wahala b dat ooo... Oluwa abeg deliver me from dis kain woman dem.....na beg i dey beg oo
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by SleakBuzzPR: 9:53pm
See the nigga like roasted corn way dem garnish with pepper....
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Andyibest: 9:53pm
Wow
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Saviour22(m): 9:54pm
well good for him
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by jaxxy(m): 9:54pm
Atleast better than the one dat sent her husband to the great beyond.
Men that beat ladies need to learn that its not permissible on any circumstance and vice versa!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Xisnin(m): 9:54pm
Quickjobs:
The police should release the woman asap. She took steps to prevent this tragedy but the dumb the man couldn't let go.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Welrez(m): 9:54pm
This is gross!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Najyin(m): 9:54pm
Think twice before offending a woman.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by dlaw70: 9:54pm
now feminists on nairaland be forming blind,deaf and dumb
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by yourstar: 9:55pm
Chibo anuozo that's what this country has turned into
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by itiswellandwell: 9:55pm
Recycled news.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by dakeskese(m): 9:56pm
Hahahaha.
Thats a good development
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by StevieAbraks111(m): 9:56pm
Is it this mad regime that is causing this incessant incidents of women attacking men? I'm sure it is hunger, I tire for this we obodo Naija.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by EbuGeneral(m): 9:57pm
Battered woman syndrome. the man is stupid and deserves what he received if he truly battered his wife as stated by the woman.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by bedspread: 9:57pm
The Rate at which Women are Battering and sending Nigerian Men to their Early Grace is Alarming and calls for Concern
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by uzeba(m): 9:57pm
the foundation of this marriage has already been destroyed!!
they lack understanding, trust, love, they didn't even Wed!
when the foundation is destroyed what shall the righteous do?
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Xisnin(m): 9:57pm
thesicilian:That is why you should try out European or American women. They are obedient, submissive and would turn the left cheek whenever you slap them.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Xisnin(m): 9:58pm
dlaw70:Write something intelligent for once!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Crownwahley(m): 9:58pm
thesicilian:
Same as Nigerian Men
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Guestlander: 9:58pm
Xisnin:
Did you witness the fight? Some women are abusive and violent too, not only men.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:59pm
HELLO HATH NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by delivryboy: 9:59pm
The trending excuse for murder amongst women is "self defense", it will soon be overused. Most Nigerians are not grounded legally, they think one can stab another person to death when they are slapped, it goes beyond that, the defending party must be at the point of death for him/her to apply a force that could lead to the death of the alleged aggressor. Let's see how these cases go.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 10:06pm
Kikikikiki..... Beat her because you are a man... She will kill you because she is a woman.... Choose one
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by mimimile93: 10:08pm
Quickjobs:
Mehn! Things the happen for Lagos o.. This one is better than that murderer...
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by zombieHUNTER: 10:09pm
Buhari Sef
Sorry
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by thesicilian: 10:09pm
Xisnin:That one is even from frying pan to fire na. The mere thought of slapping a European or American woman self can land you in jail, or the morgue.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water On Baby Daddy Because Of Domestic Violence by Follygunners: 10:10pm
Abeg, make Ambode do us all a favor and start deporting these okoro miscreants back to their savage jungle
