₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,969 members, 4,282,230 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 06:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) (4415 Views)
Quit Notice On Igbos: What Arewa Youths Told Me – Orji Kalu / Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo / I Gave PDP N500m — Orji Kalu Kalu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Shobowalebola: 5:42pm
Check out exclusive photos of Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Kalu and his beautiful daughter (award winner) Ebube: during their middle school prize giving day of Stoneridge School of the Sacred Heart Bethesda Maryland, USA on Wednesday.
As shared on the official twitter handle of his Media Assistant @iamkennethcole
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by overdrive(m): 5:45pm
This man brief sha
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by NwaChibuzor060: 5:49pm
Igbo girls rock in good morals, Godliness, hygiene, beauty and intelligence .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by JasonScoolari: 5:51pm
Thank God for the Bra... Jane and Janet for dey look ground.
7 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by grandstar(m): 6:16pm
I hope she doesn't sound like her father. That hin accent nah one in town
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Berrilite(f): 6:16pm
She is beautiful..
If you care to remove wrinkles and get back your smooth face, kindly check my profile
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by verafuseh: 6:16pm
hmmmm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 6:16pm
What's that on her forehead?
Black beauty.
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by eazydon(m): 6:17pm
You will love this video with Chinwetalu Agu in it. Watch it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GBjpuNrrcs
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by oshe11: 6:17pm
Beautiful with HORN for her forehead like HellBoy?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by KcMarShalL(f): 6:17pm
Fine girl..
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by ifymadu: 6:17pm
See her forehand like Ceecee. Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Hollman(m): 6:17pm
Wow
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by joseh08: 6:17pm
OP are u okay?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 6:17pm
Let's all appreciate greatness. I pray I am rich to give my children the best.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by GreenMavro: 6:17pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by pikin1(m): 6:18pm
She is wonderfully n FEARFULLY made.... Money can hide it, but can't take it away.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by continentalceo(m): 6:19pm
All the money and she still looks this horrible.
3 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by olaolaking(m): 6:19pm
The man looks like a blind man.
The girl is somehow appealing with good stature.
The background shows that this is UK.
Thanks
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by onatisi(m): 6:19pm
all these people dont leave their children here nigeria
they dont even believe in the system and country they are running and ruling
vacation abroad, schooling abroad, medical abroad
na wa ooo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by handsomeguy4kyf(m): 6:19pm
definition of beauty. A girl with class. A girl with brain. A girl with personality. No bleaching No heavy makeup No fixing. she deserves some accolades
3 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 6:19pm
Beautiful?
2 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by dlaw70: 6:20pm
she is dressed like a deeper life member now,ones d Dad comes back to naija,she will be dressing to kill
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Fitnessman(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Uchihaitaci: 6:24pm
That's a zit on her forehead now make una chill
She is still growing
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by PoliticalChinex(m): 6:25pm
People that are commenting that the girl is beautiful are probably indirect referring to her dad’s bank account....
The girl is as wowo as Ibadan Afonja girls!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Saviour22(m): 6:25pm
so his daughter is schooling in the u.s and yet he want to be our president, what the difference between this man and buhari
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by UnknownT: 6:25pm
Sijo01:Akpu
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by dabeto: 6:26pm
He has gone to submit report to CIA
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 6:26pm
Too young and manly
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 6:27pm
I hope he sends her to unilag or imsu?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu And Ebube, His Daughter (Photos) by tfelicityk(m): 6:27pm
He invested well...
Who Will Move The Motion To Impeach Buhari? / All The Naija Politics Gist You Can Get! / Removal Of Fuel Subsdiy,press Released By Pppra
Viewing this topic: Superwina(f), jojo1415, cbngov01(m), Quoran, Kamnelly(f), jonyjay(m), felixzo1(m), kennyone, yungengr(m), Abangwa, Sattie, gurnam, carammel(f), uzohrome(m), seyiseyi11, djfabmusik(m), ukuboy, urpee28(m), riodejanerio, akwaibomite, Koolking(m), shallyangel(f), alvan06(m), franchasng(m), lokozoni(m), RiyadhGoddess(f), kingkhana007(m), Kenswitch(m), Mohammedekete(m), methodyk, boborneyor(m), WorkSmartEdu, alexbonga, Twistkihd(m), miteolu(m), lamps4blues, Albert0011(m), 2point5, tensazangetsu20(m), phemolala07(m), enwaze(m), NotBeenPaid(m), skerries, dddave, Handsomecole(m), id2010(m), Enegod(m), afolab212(m), perdollar(m), DealZnaija, dele55, Treble, Xoxoxigan(f), Irohjohnpaulc(m), Swaycater(m), yemmight(m), sacramento1212, daxxle, bashorunwale(m), sleeksolo, breathcutter(m), kevoh(m), drake2(m), smartpyzee(m), joseh08, Lasta(m), obioraval(m), BlackAdam55(m), Blamtom(f), buddydoze(m), MyFlair(m), Hollman(m), Areaboyfriend(m), Monaco2(m), Vycko(f), hydrazone, spygadgets(m), verafuseh, opesax, donsk60, olafyn(m), Celestyn8213, 1daboi, walexbox, Gratefulheart1(m), alex2much, readyornot, EliteBiz, W3xy1(m), Mickeywilliams(m), autojosh, Saviour22(m), Dank1u(m), miftpulse, conductor97, finito1(m), annyberry(f), Boa4u, princebabados, Shalom51(f), happy27, lekonso, kasmilla(m), eleojo23, kendocee, Celcius, Mystiquefia, Jbronze, ugosonjay(m), ijabiken1(m), ogbajeik(m), blowjob, ba7man(m), seanfer, Hexilon, bluegrass07, az65, tbliss22(m), skies(m), arent88(m), Starmarch, Nkwomarket, arcbaba, akinsuraj(m), GyemNgas(m), Munzy14(m), IamAirforce1, Babatundebaabs(m), Praktikals(m), Guyoo, alextini(m), Bo55lady, Onubaba(m), EWAagoyin(m), tokrizy(m), millomaniac, A7(m), nicetboy(m), Johnny008, justjeff, slimzybeauty(f), Truidstar, Imustreturn and 314 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26