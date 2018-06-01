₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,037 members, 4,282,499 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 09:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) (21562 Views)
Mohammed Gololo Attacked By Mob In Bauchi, House Ransacked (Photos) / Emir Sanusi Is An Enemy Of Islam Who Only Rides In A Rolls Royce - Yari's Aide / Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:08pm
There was pandemonium earlier today at Chikun local government area of Kaduna state following the re-scheduled local government election in the area. An attack was launched by some angry protesters on two lawmakers who were allegedly caught with electoral materials.
The accused lawmakers are House of Representatives member, Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi and Member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mark Yari.
Hundreds of voters in the area protested that the lawmakers, from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, allegedly came to steal their mandates.
The gate of the Chikun local government secretariat was brought down by the rampaging protesters, who claimed that their preferred party, the PDP had won the polls but was robbed of the mandate.
However, the Hon. Yari said he was innocent, describing the allegation as the handiwork of the opposition, saying that he was molested with an undisclosed amount of money stolen from him by the mob.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/protesters-attack-apc-lawmakers-in-chikun-lga-in-kaduna-state.html
5 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:09pm
Lol.
Northerners no get joy at all.
If them SAI BABA people dey beat APC members, wahala dey be that.
God save me say I port. So na so then for beat me too?Jehovah Obilu.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by AAlozie(m): 7:11pm
Na so. More of this
53 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 7:12pm
Apc second name is fraud. serve them right.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by delugajackson: 7:12pm
Well deserved. Nigerians are wiser now. Sadly, these are the bad elements making laws for the people.
It is now very glaring that the APC government has a penchant for unbridlled fraud and deciet.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by bugidon(m): 7:12pm
Aboki sef don dey vex with apc. Terrorist party
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by addicted268(f): 7:14pm
Lol
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by ojun50(m): 7:24pm
Them no beat am well, he even get mouth talk say money mis for him hand see him uncollected teeth
6 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by yemmight(m): 7:26pm
Dem never see anything. More of this will follow very soon, even a sitting Governor will experience it.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:39pm
Hahahahah. Walahi,their mumu don do.
4 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by Nbote(m): 7:43pm
Lolzzzz.. Jungle don dey mature for dem..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:44pm
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 7:45pm
There is one pesin dat deserves dis treatment and even more sef......chaii i don 4get him name ooo but na dia oga for apc and him name start with b......
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 7:45pm
E remain that vagabon called Buhari and Hell Rufai
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by veacea: 7:45pm
Hmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by MadeInTokyo: 7:45pm
Hell Rufai see ur life
Ur rigging no go work for Southern Kaduna
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by lawrence35(m): 7:46pm
Something is happening in this country
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by joseh08: 7:46pm
They forgot to knock him out
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 7:46pm
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by NORSIYK(m): 7:46pm
Thank God Nigerians are wisen up this days, 2019 will be so interesting
7 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by bedspread: 7:47pm
What I For see in The Coming days in Nigeria
The Hands of GOD is Heavy in the Affairs of Nigeria now......
The SAriki issue is not really about Pmb. There is an invisible hand Orchestrating what Is going on...
Sariki hands are not Clean... So much blood
The pmb hands are not clean.. Much much Blood..
It's a Double Edged sword swinging for Judgement in Nigeria...
I Forsee The senate president SAriki going down.... He might even end up behind bars.. His Going down will also Consume Pmb and his key men....
The Lord GOD has a Man For Nigeria...
I See JUDGEMENT SWINGING ITS AXE OVER NIGERIA...
The people of GOD should not panic... Just keep Praying......
5 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by jaylister(m): 7:47pm
AA
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by pastorcyrus(m): 7:48pm
Angelanest:This is a tip of an iceberg compared to what APC is going to experience during the 2019 general election.
It is not going to be SAI BABA as usual instead you will be hearing SAI BOBO in governor wike,s voice
PDP is going to present a young vibrant enthusiast as their presidential flag bearer
8 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by GreatOlu1: 7:48pm
I don't even know if this is bad or good news...
3 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 7:48pm
This should be the best treatment for thieves like them
3 Likes
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by Opinionated: 7:48pm
|Re: Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) by JasonScoolari: 7:49pm
Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is next.
5 Likes 1 Share
Five Injured, 10 Vehicles Vandalized As PDP Thugs Attacks Ambode’s Campaign Team / Nigerians Criticise Senate For Asking CBN To Give Dollars At N200 For Pilgrimage / Rochas Okorocha Constructs New Prison Yard In Imo State (Photos)
Viewing this topic: ibrozini, YILKUDI(m), Ikopimazzz, gbegudujo, Myhn, henryblaze25(m), excel4us, dearie(m), tunazee, Noble11(m), Basiljoe, vncntluv(m), seyelnen(m), Chuknovski(m), Hapiaka1(m), rico73(m), Hydy(m), zeezyoung(m), omoyeye(m), jerrykings1(m), Emusan(m), biophilia, onyebongo, principal21, austino100(m), imagyne2002(m), mrgreen4real(m), denda(m), Panayo, luvola(m), dt02, Westaslave2(m), Ollywhel(m), jessca048(f), Krisddon, Kutigi0332, olawale2324(m), chimauk(m), Nijablog, sunisonflex29(m), Jameson1980, jegz25(m), collinometricx(m), Reptyle(m), forray(m), abbeymighty(m), fidelisbaba, dinyelutochukwu, Razael23(m), Edu3Again, adisa786, boyo123(m), Baawaa(m), ACHIMUGU222(m), HAH, bigblxd(m), salam1(m), Angelparadise(f), faceURfront(m), docadams, longitudemedia(m), Showab, sparkle10(m), singua123(m), sojiadebayo, adeolu17(m), cosmosekeh, gabby280(m), sdcf and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29