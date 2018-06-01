Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi & Mark Yari Beaten By Mob In Kaduna (Photos) (21562 Views)

The accused lawmakers are House of Representatives member, Abubakar Mohammed Mamadi and Member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mark Yari.



Hundreds of voters in the area protested that the lawmakers, from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, allegedly came to steal their mandates.



The gate of the Chikun local government secretariat was brought down by the rampaging protesters, who claimed that their preferred party, the PDP had won the polls but was robbed of the mandate.



However, the Hon. Yari said he was innocent, describing the allegation as the handiwork of the opposition, saying that he was molested with an undisclosed amount of money stolen from him by the mob.



Lol.



Northerners no get joy at all.



If them SAI BABA people dey beat APC members, wahala dey be that.



God save me say I port. So na so then for beat me too?Jehovah Obilu. 32 Likes 1 Share

Na so. More of this 53 Likes

Apc second name is fraud. serve them right. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Well deserved. Nigerians are wiser now. Sadly, these are the bad elements making laws for the people.



It is now very glaring that the APC government has a penchant for unbridlled fraud and deciet. 30 Likes 4 Shares

Aboki sef don dey vex with apc. Terrorist party 30 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

Them no beat am well, he even get mouth talk say money mis for him hand see him uncollected teeth 6 Likes

Dem never see anything. More of this will follow very soon, even a sitting Governor will experience it. 8 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahah. Walahi,their mumu don do. 4 Likes

Lolzzzz.. Jungle don dey mature for dem.. 8 Likes 1 Share



There is one pesin dat deserves dis treatment and even more sef......chaii i don 4get him name ooo but na dia oga for apc and him name start with b...... There is one pesin dat deserves dis treatment and even more sef......chaii i don 4get him name ooo but na dia oga for apc and him name start with b...... 23 Likes 3 Shares

E remain that vagabon called Buhari and Hell Rufai 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm 1 Like



Hell Rufai see ur life



Ur rigging no go work for Southern Kaduna 6 Likes 1 Share

Something is happening in this country

They forgot to knock him out 12 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God Nigerians are wisen up this days, 2019 will be so interesting 7 Likes

What I For see in The Coming days in Nigeria



The Hands of GOD is Heavy in the Affairs of Nigeria now......



The SAriki issue is not really about Pmb. There is an invisible hand Orchestrating what Is going on...

Sariki hands are not Clean... So much blood

The pmb hands are not clean.. Much much Blood..



It's a Double Edged sword swinging for Judgement in Nigeria...



I Forsee The senate president SAriki going down.... He might even end up behind bars.. His Going down will also Consume Pmb and his key men....



The Lord GOD has a Man For Nigeria...



I See JUDGEMENT SWINGING ITS AXE OVER NIGERIA...



The people of GOD should not panic... Just keep Praying......



5 Likes

AA

Angelanest:

This is a tip of an iceberg compared to what APC is going to experience during the 2019 general election.

It is not going to be SAI BABA as usual instead you will be hearing SAI BOBO in governor wike,s voice

PDP is going to present a young vibrant enthusiast as their presidential flag bearer

It is not going to be SAI BABA as usual instead you will be hearing SAI BOBO in governor wike,s voice

This is a tip of an iceberg compared to what APC is going to experience during the 2019 general election.It is not going to be SAI BABA as usual instead you will be hearing SAI BOBO in governor wike,s voicePDP is going to present a young vibrant enthusiast as their presidential flag bearer

I don't even know if this is bad or good news... 3 Likes

This should be the best treatment for thieves like them 3 Likes





The APC and Its Delicate Balancing Act Towards 2019 Wow