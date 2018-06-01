₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Trendinghelm: 7:53pm
According to an instagram user by name Tunde Adnut, shared this photo/video of An elderly man caught watching a sexually explicit video on his mobile phone while the pastor was preaching during a church service with caption:
You are in the house of God and you are watching BLUE FILM. At your age sir.
The shameful video has gone viral online.
Watch video here> https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjrd0U2AWU7/
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2018/06/elderly-man-caught-watching-sexually.html
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by emmachukwu99(m): 8:08pm
Lolz
2 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by nikkypearl(f): 8:22pm
Agbalagba to un se langbalangba,tiko gbara re lowo iwakiwa....
O ma se o!!!
It is well!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by HallaDaTruth: 8:22pm
Crap
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Biglittlelois(f): 10:21pm
wow
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by sodiqapril(m): 10:21pm
maybe he took burantashi before leaving for church
7 Likes
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by talk2archy: 10:21pm
Papa ride on, anyway, konji get levels shaaa
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Speakdatruth: 10:21pm
He sure knew what he was doing because he covered it with his hands. Fact is
1) no be everybody wey go Church be Christian
2) dat's what gives him pleasure not his presence in Church
3) everyone has a demon on the inside, some can tame it, some can not
4) pls keep kids away from people like this
5) LIKE if you agree to any of these points
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by zombieHUNTER: 10:21pm
That's how to identify dullards
See his head like Buhari
It's in their trait
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Samanza89(m): 10:22pm
Kongi is not a respecter of age, keeps bringing men down since 1805. But Sir, at least fear God now...!.. At least fear God.... Ah ahn...!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by askibee(m): 10:22pm
how did you catch the person?
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by doskie(m): 10:22pm
Eihyaaaaa
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by nero2face: 10:22pm
Konji don't know Age ...maybe he's de patron of de Vaseline crew in his Area
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Andyibest: 10:22pm
Well
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Adegbenro7643(m): 10:23pm
If it's true, then his village people are strongly trailing him.
I hope he's freed soon
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by kristonium(m): 10:23pm
Trendinghelm:
Imagine the concentration!
Devil followed him to church again!
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by vickydevoka: 10:23pm
baba De chill. watin carry am come church different from watin dem De preach
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by letusbepieces: 10:23pm
PHOTOSHOP
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Olalan(m): 10:23pm
Really a confused fellow.....
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 10:23pm
Must be afonja
Na so so sex full their brain
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by teric4love(m): 10:23pm
where is Lai to come and defend this....
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by hokafor(m): 10:23pm
Wonderful, pervet in the house of God
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:24pm
Flat headed people are too randy in nature. The man could not even wait to get home and get his soap and water to relief himself
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by itiswellandwell: 10:24pm
Lol
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by modernWays: 10:24pm
An elderly man, watching porn during the church service. This is very strange to me.
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by ruffhandu: 10:24pm
They should have delivered him from the spirit of... na.
But, wether in church or outside, if it is a sin, it is a sin.
But wait, it may be someone sent it to him and he was checking it out and.
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by SageMahrez(m): 10:25pm
Which kyn konji be this abeg
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by Irohjohnpaulc(m): 10:25pm
During his football days
|Re: Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service by deafeyez: 10:25pm
Nna meen
See sumchin
