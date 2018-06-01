Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Elderly Man Caught Watching Sexually Explicit Video During Church Service (14777 Views)

You are in the house of God and you are watching BLUE FILM. At your age sir.

The shameful video has gone viral online.



Watch video here>







According to an instagram user by name Tunde Adnut, shared this photo/video of An elderly man caught watching a sexually explicit video on his mobile phone while the pastor was preaching during a church service with caption:The shameful video has gone viral online.

O ma se o!!!

It is well! Agbalagba to un se langbalangba,tiko gbara re lowo iwakiwa....O ma se o!!!It is well!

maybe he took burantashi before leaving for church 7 Likes

Papa ride on, anyway, konji get levels shaaa

He sure knew what he was doing because he covered it with his hands. Fact is



1) no be everybody wey go Church be Christian

2) dat's what gives him pleasure not his presence in Church

3) everyone has a demon on the inside, some can tame it, some can not



4) pls keep kids away from people like this



5) LIKE if you agree to any of these points 31 Likes 1 Share

That's how to identify dullards

See his head like Buhari

It's in their trait

Kongi is not a respecter of age, keeps bringing men down since 1805. But Sir, at least fear God now...!.. At least fear God.... Ah ahn...!

how did you catch the person? 1 Like

Konji don't know Age ...maybe he's de patron of de Vaseline crew in his Area

If it's true, then his village people are strongly trailing him.



I hope he's freed soon 1 Like

Imagine the concentration!

Imagine the concentration!

Devil followed him to church again!

baba De chill. watin carry am come church different from watin dem De preach

PHOTOSHOP

Really a confused fellow.....

Must be afonja

Na so so sex full their brain

where is Lai to come and defend this....

Wonderful, pervet in the house of God

Flat headed people are too randy in nature. The man could not even wait to get home and get his soap and water to relief himself

An elderly man, watching porn during the church service. This is very strange to me.

They should have delivered him from the spirit of... na.

But, wether in church or outside, if it is a sin, it is a sin.

But wait, it may be someone sent it to him and he was checking it out and.

Which kyn konji be this abeg

During his football days