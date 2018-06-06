Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / June 12th Democracy Day: Buhari Is A Joke - Reno Omokri (15574 Views)

Aide to Fomer President Of Nigeria, Reno Omokri has reacted to the new changes made by the Federal Government on declaring June 12th New Democracy Day in Nigeria.



In a series of tweets he made this evening via his official twitter handle, Reno Omokri described President Buhari as a Joke, citing that the move was in desperation for Southwest vote.



Read His tweets Below..



President Buhari is a joke. In desperation for the Southwest vote, he has declared June 12, Democracy Day a d given MKO Abiola a post humous GCFR. What hypocrisy! This was a man who served Abacha while Abacha jailed Abiola. This was a man who praised Abacha, Abiola’s jailer!

If he did it because of SW votes that is a lie. He had our vote in 2015.



He just consolidated it with this heart warming announcement.



If you are not happy with the news, you are an enemy of democracy and SW.



Do you think we have forgotten how your Hero gave undeserved presidential pardon to one of the looters of our commonwealth-- Bode George. What is it not for political gain then.



If your principal can do that for political gain, it is within the right to do whatsoever he likes for political gain. 145 Likes 16 Shares

Reno and his useless ranting as usual. You're condemning PMB for this long awaited news by the good people of Nigeria but you and your fellow PDP member are roaming about the devil IBB that annulled the best, credible election in history of Nigeria.



Shame on you Reno.



Let Pa OBJ talk nonsense again and let see if the good people of Abeokuta will not tear his cloth. 120 Likes 13 Shares

It is you who is the biggest joke of the century. You are so pained that someone else has done what your Principal never did. See how you are being bashed on twitter 53 Likes 8 Shares

If only Reno was sensible enough to have advised Jonathan that this was a better honour that recognizes that Abiola won the election and staked his life for a noble cause that was both personal and nationalist, rather than attempting to rename Unilag which itself is an already established icon of our tertiary education.



Did Reno ever berate Jonathan for his own desperation when he attempted to do similar political gimmick with an ill-advised renaming of Unilag? 48 Likes 6 Shares

THIS IS NIGERIA, ANOTHER GOV CAN ENTER THERE AND RETURN DEMOCRACY DAY BACK TO 29TH MAY.



I KNOW SENTIMENT WILL NOT HELP U TO COMPREHEND THAT SIMPLE FACT.



FURTHER, DEMOCRACY DAY IS NOT ABIOLA DAY.



IS ABIOLA THE FIRST MAN DISPLACED BY MILITARY IN NIGERIA OR DEMOCRACY DISPLACED BY MILITARY?



ASK BUHARI TO CALL IT ABIOLA DAY.



OTHERWISE, HAUSA GO THEY LAUGH YORUBA ON JUNE 12, WEN ABACHA BECAME PRESIDENT AND POWER WENT NORTH.









Again, Buhari lauds Sani Abacha





https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/269444-again-buhari-lauds-late-kleptocrat-dictator-sani-abacha.html 15 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is just one hyped hypocrite. He knows clearly that his performance on the job cannot earn him a second term he has finally opted to work on the sentiment of the SW. Where was Buhari's voice in all those years of the June 12 struggle? Where was his voice when his principal incarcerated MKO? He has finally found his voice less than a year to d election. 31 Likes 4 Shares





[b]THIS IS NIGERIA, ANOTHER GOV CAN ENTER THERE AND RETURN DEMOCRACY DAY BACK TO 29TH MAY.



I KNOW SENTIMENT WILL NOT HELP U TO COMPREHEND THAT SIMPLE FACT.



FURTHER, DEMOCRACY DAY IS NOT ABIOLA DAY.



IS ABIOLA THE FIRST MAN DISPLACED BY MILITARY IN NIGERIA OR DEMOCRACY DISPLACED BY MILITARY?



ASK BUHARI TO CALL IT ABIOLA DAY.



OTHERWISE, HAUSA GO THEY LAUGH YORUBA ON JUNE 12, WEN ABACHA BECAME PRESIDENT AND POWER WENT NORTH.









Again, Buhari lauds Sani Abacha

[/b]



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/269444-again-buhari-lauds-late-kleptocrat-dictator-sani-abacha.html

Open thread for this trash and call your fellow bad belle to it













Here dey come, Southwest have develop with democracy day and poison Abiola post humerous award dat he will never know about. Here dey come, Southwest have develop with democracy day and poison Abiola post humerous award dat he will never know about. 16 Likes 1 Share

If only Reno was sensible enough to have advised Jonathan that this was a better honour that recognizes that Abiola won the election and staked his life for a noble cause that was both personal and nationalist, rather than attempting to rename Unilag which itself is an already established icon of our tertiary education.



Did Reno ever berate Jonathan for his own desperation when he attempted to do similar political gimmick with an ill-advised renaming of Unilag?

There was nothing Ill advised about naming Unilag after Abiola except the fact that whole APC and South West were bent on embarrassing Jonathan at every turn so even of he had made June 12 MKO abiola they would have still protested ... we all remember how when Jonathan removed subsidy the South West led the protest against him but yet we're quiet when Buhari removed subsidy and increased fuel price to 145 and then secretly re -intoduced subsidy 3 times more at 1.4 trillion naira without budgetary provision yet the South West is quiet ... There was nothing Ill advised about naming Unilag after Abiola except the fact that whole APC and South West were bent on embarrassing Jonathan at every turn so even of he had made June 12 MKO abiola they would have still protested ... we all remember how when Jonathan removed subsidy the South West led the protest against him but yet we're quiet when Buhari removed subsidy and increased fuel price to 145 and then secretly re -intoduced subsidy 3 times more at 1.4 trillion naira without budgetary provision yet the South West is quiet ... 74 Likes 11 Shares

Here dey come, Southwest have develop with democracy day and poison Abiola post humerous award dat he will never know about.



I truly feel for your agony.



This misery is too much for one man to bear alone. I truly feel for your agony.This misery is too much for one man to bear alone. 31 Likes 3 Shares

All these people trolling Reno are either Ogundamisi’s BOts or APC BOts.

Plssss

What hypocrisy...

Abeg let’s call a spade a spade

...what heart I arming? tiwaz:





But Reno is saying the truth ...All these people trolling Reno are either Ogundamisi's BOts or APC BOts.PlssssWhat hypocrisy...Abeg let's call a spade a spade...what heart I arming?

There was nothing Ill advised about naming Unilag after Abiola except the fact that whole APC and South West were bent on embarrassing Jonathan at every turn so even of he had made June 12 MKO abiola they would have still protested ... we all remember how when Jonathan removed subsidy the South West led the protest against him but yet we're quiet when Buhari removed subsidy and increased fuel price to 145 and then secretly re -intoduced subsidy 3 times more at 1.4 trillion naira without budgetary provision yet the South West is quiet ...

I will let you know why it was ill-advised.



Firstly, Unilag has come a very very long way to have a change to its name and identity that is already well established both nationally and internationally.



He took a decision that still did not acknowledge the significance of June 12 as ushering in our current democracy.



He chose to take a decision that could be easily challenged by the ever unruly Nigerian students (very ill-advised).



He wanted to honour Abiola, without any regard for the democratic significance of June 12 nationally, or without admitting that he won the election.



There were governors already ruling, and there were state and federal parliamentarians who were all victims of the consequences of the annulment of that June 12 election.



Abiola's conferment with the GCFR addresses a personal injury.



June 12 as a recognised national holiday addresses a national agony.



The SouthWest has always led the protest for any national cause, even when a Yoruba Obasanjo was President. The shame was that the SouthSouth and the SouthEast demonstrated a parochialism never seen before since the return to democracy, whereby some sections of the country were ready to accept anything from the government of their son, and chose to abstain from a national protest.



Obasanjo never had that luxury from his own native SouthWest, for the many oil related protests and strikes that rocked his government. I will let you know why it was ill-advised.Firstly, Unilag has come a very very long way to have a change to its name and identity that is already well established both nationally and internationally.He took a decision that still did not acknowledge the significance of June 12 as ushering in our current democracy.He chose to take a decision that could be easily challenged by the ever unruly Nigerian students (very ill-advised).He wanted to honour Abiola, without any regard for the democratic significance of June 12 nationally, or without admitting that he won the election.There were governors already ruling, and there were state and federal parliamentarians who were all victims of the consequences of the annulment of that June 12 election.Abiola's conferment with the GCFR addresses a personal injury.June 12 as a recognised national holiday addresses a national agony.The SouthWest has always led the protest for any national cause, even when a Yoruba Obasanjo was President. The shame was that the SouthSouth and the SouthEast demonstrated a parochialism never seen before since the return to democracy, whereby some sections of the country were ready to accept anything from the government of their son, and chose to abstain from a national protest.Obasanjo never had that luxury from his own native SouthWest, for the many oil related protests and strikes that rocked his government. 39 Likes 6 Shares

HYPOCRISY IS WHEN U WENT TO COURT AGAINST RENAMING OF UNILAG, AND APPLAUD DECLARATION OF HOLIDAY, THATS SLAVE MENTALITY 13 Likes

His desperation and hypocrisy won't work again insha Allah because what he did to Nigerians will never be forget & 2019 is not a year of propagandas, deceiving,lies & fake promises so the people of South West are not fools can't be deceived again by a mere declaration full deceiving. It is indeed MKO Abiola is a hero and deserved to be remembered by the Nigeria govt but not that way of fake declaration with intentions of securing the vote of Yorubas. They can't be fool and are wiser enough and know President Muhammadu Buhari himself is a failure and clueless. 11 Likes

HYPOCRISY IS WHEN U WENT TO COURT AGAINST RENAMING OF UNILAG, AND APPLAUD DECLARATION OF HOLIDAY, THATS SLAVE MENTALITY



Two totally different things.



Let the Biafrans I saw on the news who were students of Unilag and were recorded saying that what nonsense name is Maulag or Moshood, that they don't want such a rubbish name, let them also protest about a holiday that is not within their power.



Can one protest a holiday that the federal government has mandated?



Hypocrisy is when all Nigerians protest oil price increments during the OBJ regime, but some suddenly embraced such increases without a protest, because their son was the president, as though the SouthWest that championed all the similar oil protests during the OBJ regime did not know he was their son. Two totally different things.Let the Biafrans I saw on the news who were students of Unilag and were recorded saying that what nonsense name is Maulag or Moshood, that they don't want such a rubbish name, let them also protest about a holiday that is not within their power.Can one protest a holiday that the federal government has mandated?Hypocrisy is when all Nigerians protest oil price increments during the OBJ regime, but some suddenly embraced such increases without a protest, because their son was the president, as though the SouthWest that championed all the similar oil protests during the OBJ regime did not know he was their son. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Jonathan is still the best.

Two totally different things.



Let the Biafrans I saw on the news who were students of Unilag and were recorded saying that what nonsense name is Maulag or Moshood, that they don't want such a rubbish name, let them also protest about a holiday that is not within their power.



Can one protest a holiday that the federal government has mandated?



Hypocrisy is when all Nigerians protest oil price increments during the OBJ regime, but some suddenly embraced such increases without a protest, because their son was the president, as though the SouthWest that championed all the similar oil protests during the OBJ regime did not know he was their son. was it the biafrans that went to court to repeal that name or u just choose to rest your blame somewhere was it the biafrans that went to court to repeal that name or u just choose to rest your blame somewhere 9 Likes

Reading through this comments just make me see how dumb Nigerian youths are. Reno is so intelligent and smart and yet he tries to share this intelligence with our youths but all they do is castigate their helper. God save Nigeria 15 Likes

His desperation and hypocrisy won't work again insha Allah because what he did to Nigerians will never be forget & 2019 is not a year of propagandas, deceiving,lies & fake promises so the people of South West are not fools can't be deceived again by a mere declaration full deceiving. It is indeed MKO Abiola is a hero and deserved to be remembered by the Nigeria govt but not that way of fake declaration with intentions of securing the vote of Yorubas. They can't be fool and are wiser enough and know President Muhammadu Buhari himself is a failure and clueless. Im already deceived so i will vote for him 2019 .Next ? Im already deceived so i will vote for him 2019 .Next ? 28 Likes 7 Shares

Only a Bastard southwesterner would not vote Buhari again in 2019, with all the infrastructural development he's giving us, and now this! I know I will never regret the decision to be a staunch Buharist. 26 Likes 3 Shares



Even the usual ebullient FFK and tantrum Fayose and Lere Olayinka are dead quiet on this This Buhari masterstroke is like a upper cut to the jaws of PDP.Even the usual ebullient FFK and tantrum Fayose and Lere Olayinka are dead quiet on this 29 Likes 4 Shares

Only a Bastard southwesterner would not vote Buhari again in 2019, with all the infrastructural development he's giving us, and now this! I know I will never regret my decision to be a staunch Buharist. 16 Likes 3 Shares

PMB has won the hearts of SW finally. Sincerely who ever advised him on this feat is surely a wise political guru





PDP ain't serious for 2019 Presidential Election...







PDP for IMO 2019 23 Likes 3 Shares

Only a Bastard southwesterner would not vote Buhari again in 2019, with all the infrastructural development he's giving us, and now this! I know I will never regret the decision to be a staunch Buharist. what a great infrastructure, holiday for west military chief for north, same person that praise abacha who killed abiola, honestly I now know some people are just educationally declined why claiming most educated what a great infrastructure, holiday for west military chief for north, same person that praise abacha who killed abiola, honestly I now know some people are just educationally declined why claiming most educated 3 Likes

Buhari is really a joke and all his antics will fail in 2019 1 Like

Reno the clown or should I even call him the twitter freedom fighter. Lol. Just look at how his followers are disgracing his bighead 14 Likes 2 Shares

Thank you Reno for ALWAYS thinking smart and exposing this lying incompetent administration Buhari is a BIG Joke 3 Likes