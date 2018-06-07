Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Has Ended Obasanjo’s May 29 Hypocrisy, Says Falana On June 12 Democracy D (8387 Views)

In a statement, Falana said declaring June 12 as Democracy Day “validated the integrity of the fair and free election that was criminally annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida junta”.



The human rights lawyer called on the government to adopt Abiola’s welfare programme to tackle poverty.



“The Muhammadu Buhari administration made history today by conferring the post humous national award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Chief M. K. O. Abiola, the acclaimed of the June 12, 1993 presidential election for his huge contribution to the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria,” the statement read.



“By declaring June 12 Democracy Day the federal government has officially validated the integrity of the fair and free election that was criminally annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida junta.



“By recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day the federal government has put an end to the hypocrisy of May 29 which was proclaimed by the Olusegun Obasanjo regime. By confering the post humous award of national award of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN the federal government has officially endorsed his enormous contributions to the titanic battle against military dictatorship and promotion of human rights in Nigeria.



“In addition to the historic gesture the federal government should proceed to adopt chief Abiola’s programme of welfare to poverty and respect the human rights of all Nigerians which Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN championed and defended in his life time.



“In particular, the federal government should mark the first national democracy day on June 12, 2018 with the release of all citizens who are being detained illegally all over the country and immediate compliance with all valid and subsisting court orders.”



The lawyer called on the government to equally honour Kudirat Abiola who was assassinated while defending her husband’s mandate.





What democracy are we talking about? June 12 democracy handover never saw the light of day but May 29th ushered in the democracy we re "enjoying" so what is the biggy?



Buhary is tryin so hard to spite Obj, and seek yoruba vote notin mur because that man there doesnt understand the slightest concept of democracy and that is putting it mildly. 42 Likes

Good one from buhari, but we are still not swayed..



People in hundreds are killed on a daily basis, that i believe is what MKO democracy stood for and was supported from across Nigeria..



This reeks of desperateness from the executive...



Does that mean once again, when the ovation is loudest on the incompetence of the administration we would give Ojukwu and Sarowiwa GCFR and then when more are killed by fulani herdsmen, we would honour Kudirat and Balewa?



BE WISER NIGERIANS... 15 Likes 1 Share

Greyworld:

What democracy are we talking about?

June 12, 1993. The day democracy was instituted firmly in Nigeria. Without the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, there wouldn't have been a May 29 and we may even still be under military rule till today. Obasanjo selfishly adopted May 29 as democracy because he wanted the history of Nigeria's democracy to be about him and not Abiola who paid the ultimate price for our democracy. PMB has finally done justice to this matter and he should be commended by everybody. June 12, 1993. The day democracy was instituted firmly in Nigeria. Without the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, there wouldn't have been a May 29 and we may even still be under military rule till today. Obasanjo selfishly adopted May 29 as democracy because he wanted the history of Nigeria's democracy to be about him and not Abiola who paid the ultimate price for our democracy. PMB has finally done justice to this matter and he should be commended by everybody. 64 Likes 10 Shares

Falana has again failed to consult his law books before jumping in emotionally.





Can a dead person be awarded the GCFR? 8 Likes

PDP/OBJ/GEJ ERA OF MAY 29 LAID TO REST

JUNE 12

OUR DEMOCRACY DAY

GOD BLESS NIGERIA



GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS PMB1523 15 Likes 4 Shares

Hmmm.....Nijeriya and its cohorts. Playing politics of ethinicity and religion since time immemorial ! 5 Likes 1 Share

Which ever way you look at it, PMB did what his predecessors refused to do. This will good very well with the Yoruba nation and at this time, who wouldn't want to further appease these great people of the South West? They know how to play politics and so far, they are reaping it all good at all fronts. Our Igbo brothers, look inward and learn how to play politics, which is a give and take game.



Igbos should learn from the Yorubas. Politics is all about interest. You can let go of your hatred and disdain for a leader and even pretend that you like him to get what you seek in politics. That's the idea not continuous and never ending generationally passed on hatred and slanders against others you share the same country space with.



I rest my case. June 12, I will relax at home and celebrate with the Yorubas. 40 Likes 5 Shares

seunmsg:





June 12, 1993. The day democracy was instituted firmly in Nigeria. Without the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, there wouldn't have been a May 29 and we may even still be under military rule till today. Obasanjo selfishly adopted May 29 as democracy because he wanted the history of Nigeria's democracy to be about him and not Abiola who paid the ultimate price for our democracy. PMB has finally done justice to this matter and he should be commended by everybody.

Are you sure you re not being sentimental? if yes pls stop. if No then do you supports IPOB sit at home on May 30th? remember they honour their heroes who paid the "ultimate price" Are you sure you re not being sentimental? if yes pls stop. if No then do you supports IPOB sit at home on May 30th? remember they honour their heroes who paid the "ultimate price" 14 Likes

Greyworld:

What democracy are we talking about? June 12 democracy handover never saw the light of day but May 29th ushered in the democracy we re "enjoying" so what is the biggy?



Buhary is tryin so hard to spite Obj, and seek yoruba vote notin mur because that man there doesnt understand the slightest concept of democracy and that is putting it mildly.

Is it wrong to spite your political enemy? Or is it also wrong to seek to gain the favour of the Yorubas by doing what OBJ himself refused to do? What za heck are u talking about dude? Is it wrong to spite your political enemy? Or is it also wrong to seek to gain the favour of the Yorubas by doing what OBJ himself refused to do? What za heck are u talking about dude? 4 Likes

Omeokachie:

Falana has again failed to consult his law books before jumping in emotionally.





Can a dead person be awarded the GCFR?

The president can confer the national award posthumously. There is nothing illegal there. Go and check the law yourself before jumping to spew emotional opinion. The president can confer the national award posthumously. There is nothing illegal there. Go and check the law yourself before jumping to spew emotional opinion. 15 Likes 2 Shares

I believe so Mr Falana. 1 Like 1 Share

To be truthful. PMB just gave Obasanjo an upper cut blow. His adviser got this right. If only PMB can leave petty fights and quarrels and prosecution of persived enemy and concentrate on proper governance and economy....... 4 Likes 1 Share

Greyworld:





Are you sure you re not being sentimental? if yes pls stop. if No then do you supports IPOB sit at home on May 30th? remember they honour their heroes who paid the "ultimate price"

You people should stop making everything about ipob. This thread is about heroes of Nigeria and not enemies of Nigeria who have made or are still making effort to break up the country. Please don't derail this thread with your ipob talk. You people should stop making everything about ipob. This thread is about heroes of Nigeria and not enemies of Nigeria who have made or are still making effort to break up the country. Please don't derail this thread with your ipob talk. 25 Likes 3 Shares

seunmsg:





The president can confer the national award posthumously. There is nothing illegal there. Go and check the law yourself before jumping to spew emotional opinion.



What part of our constitution supports what You just wrote up there? What part of our constitution supports what You just wrote up there? 2 Likes

I commend the President for remembering June 12, only those who did not witness Osu Abiola will think otherwise.

Obasanjo was given the president as a compensation for the June 12 issue, to pacify the Yoruba nation.

Obasanjo in his all about me nature, never deemed it fit to honour what brought about his struggle.



May God bless the President and the Federal government.



As for that hypocrite, His time is coming. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Omeokachie:







What part of our constitution supports what You just wrote up there?

Why not tell me the part of the constitution that says the president cannot confer national honours posthumously. Why not tell me the part of the constitution that says the president cannot confer national honours posthumously. 5 Likes 2 Shares

truthfulparrot:

To be truthful. PMB just gave Obasanjo an upper cut blow. His adviser got this right. If only PMB can leave petty fights and quarrels and prosecution of persived enemy and concentrate on proper governance and economy....... If PMB had time for Petty Quarrels, he would have no enemies at all.



If anybody has a case to answer genuinely, whether in opposition or in the ruling party. So be IT.



As For the Economy, it is doing very well. If PMB had time for Petty Quarrels, he would have no enemies at all.If anybody has a case to answer genuinely, whether in opposition or in the ruling party. So be IT.As For the Economy, it is doing very well. 9 Likes 2 Shares

isbish:

Which ever way you look at it, PMB did what his predecessors refused to do. This will good very well with the Yoruba nation and at this time, who wouldn't want to further appease these great people of the South West? They know how to play politics and so far, they are reaping it all good at all fronts. Our Igbo brothers, look inward and learn how to play politics, which is a give and take game.



Igbos should learn from the Yorubas. Politics is all about interest. You can let go of your hatred and disdain for a leader and even pretend that you like him to get what you seek in politics. That's the idea not continuous and never ending generationally passed on hatred and slanders against others you share the same country space with.



I rest my case. June 12, I will relax at home and celebrate with the Yorubas. You said it all. You said it all. 2 Likes

seunmsg:





Why not tell me the part of the constitution that says the president cannot confer national honours posthumously.



You can wallow in your ignorance all you want.

With your militant posture here (remember you rushed to quote me without making any meaningful contribution), it shows that even when educated you wil still not read.

My last attention to you. Goodbye son. You can wallow in your ignorance all you want.With your militant posture here (remember you rushed to quote me without making any meaningful contribution), it shows that even when educated you wil still not read.My last attention to you. Goodbye son. 3 Likes

Omeokachie:







You can wallow in your ignorance all you want.

With your militant posture here (remember you rushed to quote me without making any meaningful contribution), it shows that even when educated you wil still not read.

My last attention to you. Goodbye son.

You said the president cannot confer honour on dead people without backing up your opinion with any known law. You that I have challenged you to provide proof, you are dancing around and spewing gibberish. He who alleges must proof. The onus is on you to defend your position. You said the president cannot confer honour on dead people without backing up your opinion with any known law. You that I have challenged you to provide proof, you are dancing around and spewing gibberish. He who alleges must proof. The onus is on you to defend your position. 10 Likes 1 Share

Sai Baba.

What An Achievement, Now Tell Him To End Fulani Herdsment Killings. Useless Leaders 1 Like

Like Buhari or hate him, this declaration is on point. 3 Likes 1 Share

Thief ibb and thief obj should be ashamed of themselves.

With this upper cut, their evil voices will not be aired again in their entire life.



If those thieves come again to deceive you, shame them wuuuuuu.



But I know the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra will not take my advice, because they hate what is good,

They love corruption 1 Like

I don't see how this translates to an achievement, for those who have brain.

If this is Buhari has to offer after three years in office, he's in for shocker next year. 5 Likes

lalasticlala

If Buhari likes, let him do what others have not done before, he will leave Aso Rock in 2019.



We are not voting him again. 2 Likes

True talk

Buhari. Playing his cards well



Meanwhile