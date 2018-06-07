Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts (453 Views)

"He Should Go And Sit Down"- Daddy Freeze React To Bishop Oyedepo's Miracle / Freeze React To Osinbajo Daughter’s Marriage To Shagaya’s Son Calls Out Adeboye / Miss Bikini Nigeria International: Blessing Williams 'miss Kwa' Crowned Queen (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





A twitter tweeted about a church he went that the pastor in charge bring out a white woman and orders everybody to come out with 1k and touch the white woman to have international blessing.



Daddy freeze and Banky w react to this. See screenshots below







Gist from praize news







News source :: Gain Access to international blessing with 1k,pastor claims – daddy freeze and Banky w react.A twitter tweeted about a church he went that the pastor in charge bring out a white woman and orders everybody to come out with 1k and touch the white woman to have international blessing.Daddy freeze and Banky w react to this. See screenshots belowNews source :: http://www.praizenews.com/gain-access-to-international-blessing-with-1kpastor-claims-daddy-freeze-and-banky-w-react/

Hmm

Till I see pictures, I won't believe this story

Frustration is the worst nightmare of any people, country and individual. Never wish to be frustrated otherwise you can do anything whatever. Majority of Nigerians are frustrate. So don't be surprised of any news coming from Naija



Get a reliable & affordable website design with little or no advanced payments. Check my Frustration is the worst nightmare of any people, country and individual. Never wish to be frustrated otherwise you can do anything whatever. Majority of Nigerians are frustrate. So don't be surprised of any news coming from NaijaGet a reliable & affordable website design with little or no advanced payments. Check my signature & porfolios

wow



.

I had to pick mine from the floor yesterday.



This is Nigeria The Way ATM throws out card after withdrawing 1k is very disrespectful...I had to pick mine from the floor yesterday.This is Nigeria

church is now business



The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com

Oyindidi:

Till I see pictures, I won't believe this story Same Here...Tho I watched one on tv based in South Africa that asked people to bring A doll Baby and 200rands when coming to church...

Many False Prophets on the Lose Same Here...Tho I watched one on tv based in South Africa that asked people to bring A doll Baby and 200rands when coming to church...Many False Prophets on the Lose

Ok

Xtians issues, lemme comment my reserve.

.

jj

H

won ma be ori e freeze y u dey ignore islam and muricwon ma be ori e

I am more concerned about Buhari going back to Daura

Are all 'pastors' pastors? Why make so much fuss over fake pastors? There are genuine and fake pastors, please be guided.

hmm

International blessing ko, Taiwan blessing ni

Ok