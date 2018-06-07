₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,334 members, 4,283,636 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 12:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts (453 Views)
"He Should Go And Sit Down"- Daddy Freeze React To Bishop Oyedepo's Miracle / Freeze React To Osinbajo Daughter’s Marriage To Shagaya’s Son Calls Out Adeboye / Miss Bikini Nigeria International: Blessing Williams 'miss Kwa' Crowned Queen (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by itspzpics(m): 10:44am
Gain Access to international blessing with 1k,pastor claims – daddy freeze and Banky w react.
A twitter tweeted about a church he went that the pastor in charge bring out a white woman and orders everybody to come out with 1k and touch the white woman to have international blessing.
Daddy freeze and Banky w react to this. See screenshots below
Gist from praize news
News source :: http://www.praizenews.com/gain-access-to-international-blessing-with-1kpastor-claims-daddy-freeze-and-banky-w-react/
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by itspzpics(m): 10:44am
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Gistformant: 10:46am
Hmm
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Oyindidi(f): 10:56am
Till I see pictures, I won't believe this story
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Nairalandmentor(m): 12:34pm
Frustration is the worst nightmare of any people, country and individual. Never wish to be frustrated otherwise you can do anything whatever. Majority of Nigerians are frustrate. So don't be surprised of any news coming from Naija
Get a reliable & affordable website design with little or no advanced payments. Check my signature & porfolios
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Biglittlelois(f): 12:35pm
wow
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by ableguy(m): 12:35pm
The Way ATM throws out card after withdrawing 1k is very disrespectful...
.
I had to pick mine from the floor yesterday.
This is Nigeria
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Tunesplayng: 12:35pm
church is now business
The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by bedspread: 12:35pm
Oyindidi:Same Here...Tho I watched one on tv based in South Africa that asked people to bring A doll Baby and 200rands when coming to church...
Many False Prophets on the Lose
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by NwaAmaikpe: 12:35pm
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:35pm
Ok
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Abdulnur(m): 12:35pm
Xtians issues, lemme comment my reserve.
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by boman2014: 12:35pm
.
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by enixfabrics: 12:35pm
jj
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Speakdatruth: 12:36pm
H
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by yeyerolling: 12:37pm
freeze y u dey ignore islam and muric won ma be ori e
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by SalamRushdie: 12:37pm
I am more concerned about Buhari going back to Daura
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by dhesire(m): 12:37pm
Are all 'pastors' pastors? Why make so much fuss over fake pastors? There are genuine and fake pastors, please be guided.
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by GodDeyCraze: 12:37pm
hmm
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by adesina746: 12:37pm
International blessing ko, Taiwan blessing ni
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by Zoxu: 12:37pm
Ok
|Re: "Gain Access To International Blessing With 1k" Pastor Says –Daddy Freeze Reacts by inoki247: 12:37pm
all iz well
(0) (Reply)
Must Read: Boko Haram- Muslim Army? / Obama Tries To Sell Plan To Defeat Islamic State / Redemption Camp 2014
Viewing this topic: xpguma57, AngelicBeing, dking123, walebishop1, 1miccza, rayenigma, omoadeleye(m), webminister, kennyone, stainchris(m), Kollins1759, emmchi(m), Darkclaude, dhesire(m), godwinnd, felixtare(m), wahabest1, beejay247, apikipiki1(m), sidnen, naijabaz, Nairalandmentor(m), Bankyproperties, bedspread, NwaAmaikpe, frannyema(f), gosham(m), iamVirus(m), Qc1(m), delectablegyal(f), b0rn2fuck(m), elisha4gabriel(m), Sleemchoko8, earnup, Acepen(m), Nwaohafia1(f), obiZEAL(m), Abdulnur(m), beryledibor, dhejjy(m), Wellets50(m), paragon40(m), delequake(m), Sojebrand(m), theguvnor, live4christ, dunnes06(f), boman2014, dimmikel, Tunesplayng, enixfabrics, BluntBoy(m), Frazercrib(m), funsoul, lyzo51, miraklee, keleants(m), ronaldbecky(m), Brytawon(m), oluwajoke, digitalheadline(m), kollysnut(m), urpee28(m), Madamspeaker(f), CLASSMAN, dopoyen, dapotentz, rossovu(m), IndianRomeo, yeyerolling, adesina746, Forta(m), skerries, Adola1(m), integrity16(m), southpole, DallyBoy1, danniyal(m), nifemi01(m), okey4reel(m), Vello(m), chocorex(m), SalamRushdie, Wuzyurdaddy(m), obioraval(m), webmaster001, Proxy001(m), ayenny02(m), Omolewu, lancee(m), system1(m), PipperLee, Dusoft, MTKbudapest(m), 9thuzla, Biglittlelois(f), Speakdatruth and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24