|Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by nairavsdollars(f): 2:43pm
Since the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, some school of thought have argued that the president may not be sincere about it but only use it to spite former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is hell-bent on getting Buhari out at all cost.
Will this move silence OBJ or will he still continue in his quest to get out Buhari in 2019?
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 2:46pm
Ofcourse, and not only him. But they will discover its a Trojan Horse after 2019 has been lost and won.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by orisa37: 4:15pm
Yes. And IBB. But just watch.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Didi2d(m): 5:34pm
Ok
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by talk2archy: 5:34pm
am waiting for what he will use to try to convince the Igbos.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by wildcatter23(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by joeaz58(m): 5:35pm
move or moved I don't care....all I care about is bubu is going back to his beloved cows
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by abc115: 5:35pm
Agitations responded to with Patrotism ,Masterstroke and Uppercut roll into one with Presidential Pen
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by RuthlessLeader(m): 5:35pm
It was targeted at the yoruba masses to secure their votes
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Trapnews: 5:35pm
Haters!
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by selemempe: 5:35pm
I thought the sw claims to be the most educated nigerians. U guys will fall for simple tricks?
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Mutemenot(m): 5:36pm
Not just obj but a deceptive move to capture the Yorubas ahead of 2019 election.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by chukwukahenry(m): 5:36pm
yes
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by rozayx5(m): 5:36pm
Whatever he did
It for political reasons to deceive the sw as usual
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by mysteriousman(m): 5:37pm
He simply used one stone to kill two birds, obj and SW votes
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Viergeachar: 5:37pm
rozayx5:
RuthlessLeader:
It's none of your business.
Stop taking panadol for another's headache.
Head or tail, the holiday has been declared and the award awarded.
Only God can change that.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by femo122: 5:37pm
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by agbarisocket: 5:37pm
FLAT HEAD with madness,what is their problem with yoruba,OJUKWU is a coward who ran to exile nobody would honour him
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by bellazz(m): 5:37pm
hnmmmm..... Youruba ronu
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Fukafuka: 5:37pm
....... Anything for Traffic. ....
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by cheddahboy(m): 5:37pm
Say bye bye to Sai Baba Track drops soon..
Watch this space.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Firefire(m): 5:37pm
Buhary has failed and nothing can redeem his useless image.
ONLY Restructuring or nothing!
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Firefire(m): 5:38pm
bellazz:
Yoruba leaders to Buhari: Restructure Nigeria now to avert imminent disaster
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Marianwao(f): 5:38pm
selemempe:They didn't just claim, its the truth.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Metuh: 5:39pm
That's stupidity which we all know Apc and Buhari for.
Will the Yorubas fall for this cheap trick?? YES
So much for the most educated region in Nigeria.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by raumdeuter: 5:39pm
selemempe:
Is it your fall? Leave the SW alone and let them fall Just like the SE fell for Ojuku burial tricks
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by knightsTempler: 5:39pm
Wether or not is targeted at OBJ doesn’t stop the fact that he is heading back to Daura.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by worlexy(m): 5:39pm
I think it's more towards IBB, since IBB was the one that annulled the election.
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by IVORY2009(m): 5:39pm
Mr. Buhari handlers have just shot themselves at the foot, from my own predictions, the game of politics is a collective game, no one is an island.
No permanent enemy in politics....
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by Viergeachar: 5:39pm
Fukafuka:
So you can (talk)type
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by agbarisocket: 5:39pm
agbarisocket:MKO fought vigorously 4 the liberation of this country,what is ojukwu impact if not destroction
|Re: Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? by emmasege: 5:39pm
But why are people not seeing what I see?
Bubu's tenure terminates on May 29, 2019. Any single hour he stays beyond May 29 seems unconstitutional to me, except he thinks he's won the election already.
Opposition is supposed to be crying loud now to international organisations. This is a clear indictation that Bubu and his Arewa brothers in power have perfected plans to rig the election.
