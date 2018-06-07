Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Is Buhari's June 12 Declaration Targeted At Obasanjo? (8172 Views)

Since the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, some school of thought have argued that the president may not be sincere about it but only use it to spite former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is hell-bent on getting Buhari out at all cost.



Will this move silence OBJ or will he still continue in his quest to get out Buhari in 2019? 1 Share

Ofcourse, and not only him. But they will discover its a Trojan Horse after 2019 has been lost and won. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Yes. And IBB. But just watch. 5 Likes

Ok

am waiting for what he will use to try to convince the Igbos. 16 Likes

move or moved I don't care....all I care about is bubu is going back to his beloved cows 25 Likes 3 Shares

Agitations responded to with Patrotism ,Masterstroke and Uppercut roll into one with Presidential Pen 2 Likes

It was targeted at the yoruba masses to secure their votes 24 Likes

Haters! Haters! 2 Likes

I thought the sw claims to be the most educated nigerians. U guys will fall for simple tricks? 24 Likes

Not just obj but a deceptive move to capture the Yorubas ahead of 2019 election. Not just obj but a deceptive move to capture the Yorubas ahead of 2019 election. 11 Likes 1 Share

yes

Whatever he did







It for political reasons to deceive the sw as usual 7 Likes

He simply used one stone to kill two birds, obj and SW votes 5 Likes

It's none of your business.



Stop taking panadol for another's headache.



Head or tail, the holiday has been declared and the award awarded.



Only God can change that. It's none of your business.Stop taking panadol for another's headache.Head or tail, the holiday has been declared and the award awarded.Only God can change that. 8 Likes

By Dele Momodu



ONE NIGERIA!



Kano and Katsina states have the highest numbers of newly recruited police officers, a list of successful applicants released by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has shown.



About 37, 000 candidates from across Nigeria had written the examination for the 2018 police constable recruitment, and only 5, 233 were shortlisted.

Kano has 308 candidates, followed by Katsina with 238.



Oyo is in a third place with 225, and at 42, the federal capital territory (FCT) has the least number of candidates.



North-west - 1, 300



South-west - 921



North-central - 823



South-south - 779



North-East - 759



South-east - 651



Courtesy The Cable



MY TAKE



One Nigeria!



The curious thing is that they said they set EXAMS that produced these shortlisted recruits....so we’re now to believe that the North West beat all other regions in the JAMB-administered exams? Really laughable!



One Nigeria!



So as it stands under Buhari, Kano and Katsina have the highest number of people in DSS, Immigration and now Police recruitments. And you know what this means? They’re set up to produce the largest number of highest ranking officers in years to come so they’re assured of control for generations.



One Nigeria!



No country can exist with this sort of shameless enthronement of ethnic-driven mediocrity and clear attempt at dominance. Such lopsidedness runs against nature itself and will not stand for long, not because we want or do not want it to be so but because nature simply abhors lopsidedness and will make efforts to right itself.



I hope when the natural consequences of acts like this come, we will be able to bear it. I hope." 7 Likes

FLAT HEAD with madness,what is their problem with yoruba,OJUKWU is a coward who ran to exile nobody would honour him 9 Likes

hnmmmm..... Youruba ronu

....... Anything for Traffic. .... ....... Anything for Traffic. ....

Say bye bye to Sai Baba Track drops soon..



Watch this space.

Buhary has failed and nothing can redeem his useless image.



ONLY Restructuring or nothing! 1 Like 1 Share

Yoruba leaders to Buhari: Restructure Nigeria now to avert imminent disaster

Will the Yorubas fall for this cheap trick?? YES





So much for the most educated region in Nigeria. That's stupidity which we all know Apc and Buhari for.Will the Yorubas fall for this cheap trick?? YESSo much for the most educated region in Nigeria.

Wether or not is targeted at OBJ doesn’t stop the fact that he is heading back to Daura.

I think it's more towards IBB, since IBB was the one that annulled the election. 1 Like

Mr. Buhari handlers have just shot themselves at the foot, from my own predictions, the game of politics is a collective game, no one is an island.



No permanent enemy in politics.... 2 Likes

