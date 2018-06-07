Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abaribe: Declare: December 31 ‘Democracy Destruction Day’ To Mark Your 1983 Coup (13315 Views)

Mr Abaribe made this contribution to the dissent of All Progressives Congress senators on Thursday.



Then a Major-General, Mr Buhari on December 31, 1983 led by a group of senior army officers to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari. He was appointed Head of State by the conspirators.



Now a democratically elected president, Mr Buhari on June 6 directed that effective 2019, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29 for the past 18 years, be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election. Mr Abiola was never ssworn in as president. He was instead detained by the military and died in prison five years later.



Mr Abaribe said December 31, 1983 is significant enough to mark the day democracy was destroyed in Nigeria. He urged the president to declare the date just as he did June 12.



First, he joined his colleagues in commending Mr Buhari on the move.



“I support what Senator Olujimi and also what the Deputy Senate President had said, insisting that there may have to be an amendment of the constitution.



“I also want to add that it would also be necessary for the Executive to quickly bring to the National Assembly, an amendment to the Honours Act which states that there cannot be posthumous award. Now that they have jumped the gun to do posthumous award, it would be necessary for us to quickly amend that act.



“Finally, I want to also propose another day since we are now moving in the right direction, saying that democracy is needed, I want to propose that we also designate 31st December as Democracy Destruction Day because that was the day that this same president did a coup.”



Mr Abaribe was cut short by his colleague, Barau Jibrin (Kano-APC), who raised a point of order to call the attention of the Senate to a derailment from issue being discussed.



The point of order was sustained.





Buhari the destroyer.





He has destroyed countless relationship because guys can't afford to take their girls to Dominos Pizza to buy even that small coldstone icecream that will make your heart jump if your gf ask for it.





He has destroyed marriages because his hardship has made men to always tune to go slow yarn on wazobia FM in order to know where the worst traffic is in so that they can join the traffic and kill time instead of facing madam to bring money for food or even facing madam to play rough play in bed because the fear of giving birth this period is the beginning of wisdom.





He has destroyed even ashawo market because guys don't patronise them again rather guys now lock up and watch the latest series during weekend.





He destroyed Seun plans because the two ladies we had in mind he was going after I.e Linda and Tonto finally got married to guys that are really balling not my Seun that's looking for advert like Baba lasisi the vendor.





To destroy anything today just mention Buhari 75 Likes 4 Shares

Senator Abaribe is surprisingly the big star of this 8th Senate.

Hits from back to back, a fearless and vocal senator.



APC would soon find out he is a member of a phantom robbery syndicate. 132 Likes 14 Shares

Great Observation.....

But WETIN concern the 2nd pics with the issue?? 8 Likes



All those in favour of Dec. 31st designated as DEMOCRACY DESTRUCTION DAY say LIKE ... All those against say SHARE...



What an Outstanding guy...... This senator abaribe is an embodiment of wonders, I must say, this guy has been consistently blunt with the truth... Not like other butt licking senators who are afraid to speak truth to power... Baba abaribe may your days be long and ur conquest exicting...All those in favour of Dec. 31st designated as DEMOCRACY DESTRUCTION DAY say LIKE ... All those against say SHARE...The LIKES HAVE IT....

Enyinnaya Abaribe is the sponsor of Osisikankwu.Watch out as Mr Transmission frames him up 35 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari never destroyed democracy.



Buhari only came to restored Nigeria dignity after the massive rigging,



These flatino idiotic pig of Biafra guarantor will soon be singing the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra songs when he fail to produced their terrorist supreme leader nnamdi KANU.



It was the politician of the 2nd republic that personally destroyed democracy by their terrorist act of massively rigging election.



Meanwhile buhari is now solidifying democracy, that your ineffectual buffoon and thief obj just destroyed within 16yrs of this Democratic dispensation.



Buhari till 2023 18 Likes 4 Shares

Abaribe on point ,in a normal situation buhari ought to be in prison than left alone to be brainwashing zombies and causing barbaric killings in the society. 38 Likes 4 Shares

this Abaribe is a funny man......but actually he is speaking a bold truth. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Honestly this is a brilliant submission by my the elegant and eloquent senator. Since we are righting every wrong by military dictators, let us also shame all those that have been truncating democracy in this country.

I support Democracy Destruction Date. 48 Likes 2 Shares

What a wonderful observation. The Senate should carry this motion .



Very soon money will be transmitted to his water tanker and magu will discover it 30 Likes 2 Shares

CanineOfJackal:

Buhari the destroyer.





He has destroyed countless relationship because guys can't afford to take their girls to Dominos Pizza to buy even that small coldstone icecream that will make your heart jump if your gf ask for it.





He has destroyed marriages because his hardship has made men to always tune to go slow yarn on wazobia FM in order to know where the worst traffic is in so that they can join the traffic and kill time instead of facing madam to bring money for food or even facing madam to play rough play in bed because the fear of giving birth this period is the beginning of wisdom.





He has destroyed even ashawo market because guys don't patronise them again rather guys now lock up and watch the latest series during weekend.





He destroyed Seun plans because the two ladies we had in mind he was going after I.e Linda and Tonto finally got married to guys that are really balling not my Seun that's looking for advert like Baba lasisi the vendor.





To destroy anything today just mention Buhari



I need to look for some armed robbers to implicate senator Abaribe and keep him busy 16 Likes 4 Shares

31 December to be marked as DDD (Democracy Destruction Day) 30 Likes 2 Shares

buhariguy:

Buhari never destroyed democracy.



Buhari only came to restored Nigeria dignity after the massive rigging,



These flatino idiotic pig of Biafra guarantor will soon be singing the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra songs when he fail to produced their terrorist supreme leader nnamdi KANU.



It was the politician of the 2nd republic that personally destroyed democracy by their terrorist act of massively rigging election.



Meanwhile buhari is now solidifying democracy, that your ineffectual buffoon and thief obj just destroyed within 16yrs of this Democratic dispensation.



Buhari till 2023 the election he won in 2015 i was the one that rigged it for him? the election he won in 2015 i was the one that rigged it for him? 5 Likes

excellencyabia1:



the election he won in 2015 i was the one that rigged it for him? and you should be in jail for it. and you should be in jail for it.

The hurricane Abaribe

talk on... 8 Likes

Omeokachie:

Chei!





31 December to be marked as DDD (Democracy Destruction Day)

This is unacceptable



How could you be so disruptive of standards?



......to be marked as 3D This is unacceptableHow could you be so disruptive of standards?......to be marked as 3D 3 Likes

buhariguy:

Buhari never destroyed democracy.Buhari only came to restored Nigeria dignity after the massive rigging,



These flatino idiotic pig of Biafra guarantor will soon be singing the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra songs when he fail to produced their terrorist supreme leader nnamdi KANU.

It was the politician of the 2nd republic that personally destroyed democracy by their terrorist act of massively rigging election.

Meanwhile buhari is now solidifying democracy, that your ineffectual buffoon and thief obj just destroyed within 16yrs of this Democratic dispensation.

Buhari till 2023

Solidifying democratic what

Coup-plotting is never a conventional operation in the military norms or the Nigerian democratic process.

The only thing Buhari have is the "quota system" concept that undeservedly got him into the army & the coup-plotting skills he learnt while there that he put to use during the;

-July 29th.1966 Northern counter coup while in Ikeja Cantoment against late Gen.JTU Ironsi.

-July 29th.1975 military coup against Rtd.Gen.Yakubu Chinwa Gowon.

-Dec.31st 1983 military coup against Shehu Shagari



So your fanatic support for Buhari should be guided by sound judgement. 20 Likes 1 Share

Savage 6 Likes 1 Share

Nah every osu this thing dey pain..from the ass holes on nairaland to their useless leaders 2 Likes

buhariguy:

Buhari never destroyed democracy.



Buhari only came to restored Nigeria dignity after the massive rigging,



These flatino idiotic pig of Biafra guarantor will soon be singing the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra songs when he fail to produced their terrorist supreme leader nnamdi KANU.



It was the politician of the 2nd republic that personally destroyed democracy by their terrorist act of massively rigging election.



Meanwhile buhari is now solidifying democracy, that your ineffectual buffoon and thief obj just destroyed within 16yrs of this Democratic dispensation.



Buhari till 2023 he came to save Nigeria by plotting a coup?



Are you sure it's not spoon you have in your head? he came to save Nigeria by plotting a coup?Are you sure it's not spoon you have in your head? 23 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari the Destroyer! 3 Likes



The usual zombies and BMCs will avoid dis thread lyk a plague The usual zombies and BMCs will avoid dis thread lyk a plague 10 Likes





So Buhari is Democracy Destroyer also know as Bubu, patron of Cattle Herders of Niger and Nigeria and Health tourist to Britain









hmmn Abaribe this table you are shaking has Mazi Kanu on it oo... 2 Likes

afonjiggars will fall for anything.



give their girls N100, you go kpansh their girls for a whole year.



give their boys N100 to buy their usual cigar and codeine, them go carry you like god even kill for your sake.



give their dead men honour, they will freely dash you their votes.



my people say una dooooohhhh! 9 Likes 1 Share

He destroyed Seun plans because the two ladies we had in mind he was going after I.e Linda and Tonto finally got married to guys that are really balling not my Seun that's looking for advert like Baba lasisi the vendor.





Chai, so this is how Oga Seun is chasing advert.



That SINattor was on point jor. 1 Like

Imagine if we had more senators like Abaribe.



Buhari would have long since been impeached. 8 Likes