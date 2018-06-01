₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by queensera(f): 5:23pm
A newborn baby has been miraculously dug out of a shallow grave after being buried alive for 8 hours in Canarana, Brazil.
The tot was born around midday to a 15-year-old girl. She claimed she was alone at home and her daughter arrived quickly and fell onto the bathroom floor hitting her head.
When the baby failed to cry after being born, her 57-year-old great grandmother, Kutz Amin, said she believed she was dead and followed tribal customs by wrapping her in a cloth and buried her in the back yard.
After being dug out by the cops, the tot was rushed to the Agua Boa Regional Hospital with paramedics clearing her airways and administering oxygen in the ambulance.
Doctors transferred her to intensive care following tests and scans and said the resilient child is making good progress despite her traumatic start to life.
Officers were alerted to the incident after receiving an anonymous tip off that the death of the newborn had not been reported to the relevant authorities.
Investigators revealed they arrested the great-grandmother on charges of attempted murder.
Source & Watch IG Video:
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/baby-thought-to-have-died-at-birth-survives-after-being-buried-alive-for-8-hours-video/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by KevMitnick: 6:28pm
Wow... Powerful, resilient, survivor, fighter, winner, strong...
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:01pm
Way maker
Miracle worker
Promise keeper
Light in the darkness
My God
That is who you are.........*sing till fade*
105 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by olametrix(m): 8:01pm
.
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by OrestesDante(m): 8:01pm
☣ ☠
∆ 8hours...? I'm almost close to unbelief ∆
☣ ☠
5 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by amzee(m): 8:01pm
If your bf or gf is a Corp member my brother and sister please forget the relationship for that one year... resume relationship after his or her service year cos dat one year a lot dey happen.....
#ifyouknowyouknow
8 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by DonPiiko: 8:02pm
May your future be brighter than your beginning.
19 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by SleakBuzzPR: 8:02pm
Ey
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by deedondavi(m): 8:02pm
Great Child.
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by dapotentz: 8:03pm
That child will be great...Just watch out
16 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by EmekaBlue(m): 8:03pm
Miracle
1 Like
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by marttol: 8:03pm
THE LORD IS AT WORK HERE...
FOR EIGHT HOURS??
IF not for God, he will probably have died... Cos I know there's no oxygen down there.
9 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by valnosky(m): 8:03pm
To God be the glory
6 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by peterkelechi30(m): 8:04pm
NWA. KERE NDU- my Igbo folks will understand. God is good
5 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by Sanchase: 8:04pm
If it was in certain region, the skull would have disappeared from the body.
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by niceprof: 8:04pm
There is more to this life than meets the eyes..life is truly spiritual
4 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by KendrickAyomide: 8:04pm
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by nwakibie3(m): 8:05pm
They should name her CHIMUANYA or CHIMDINDU
1 Like
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by Newpride(m): 8:05pm
God is great ....
The work of God is incomprehensible...
1 Like
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by grandstar(m): 8:06pm
57 year old grandmother with a 15 year old grandchild!
6 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by BOOMnaija(m): 8:06pm
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by Ellabae(f): 8:07pm
Miracle child
2 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by blingxx(m): 8:07pm
nairaland atheists won't like this
1 Like
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by DeBiafran: 8:07pm
Miracle!
The mother is 15. That tells why the grandmother is 57. It runs in the family!
2 Likes
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by Alejoc(m): 8:07pm
Survivor!!!!
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by Loanrt: 8:08pm
Wow
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by Nedfed(m): 8:08pm
They shud free the old woman jooooor
Though the baby is dead but God prove himself worthy.
The baby still have some plans and purpose to fulfil.
1 Like
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by Askmewhy: 8:08pm
Why will they arrest the old woman after all she's not a doctor
|Re: Brazilian Baby Thought To Have Died Survives After Being Buried Alive For 8 Hour by younglleo(m): 8:08pm
endtime babies
1 Like
