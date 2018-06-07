Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off (7986 Views)

A chopper that conveyed Vice President Yemi Osibanjo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, was forced to land few seconds after take off on Thursday.



Osinbajo was in the college for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants.



The chopper had earlier taken the Vice President to the college for the ceremony.



Upon take off, the white chopper with yellow and blue stripes could not ascend beyond the trees level before it emitted thick smoke and landed on the same spots few seconds after take off.





The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, had already departed from the venue with their respective convoys.



Osinbajo later leave the college by road.

http://thenationonlineng.net/osinbajos-chopper-in-emergency-landing-in-abuja/amp/

Politics of 2019 in full swing. Former Gov of kaduna state (Patrick Yakowa) comes to mind.

Thank God nothing happened to the VP, before them come begin find posthumous award to give am. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Shuo...oghene



God forbid bad thing o.....

Lesson

Hoo thank you Allah for saving our incoming President after Buhari's 2nd term. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari issa big FOOL.....





He wants to kill Osibanjo so he can give him a POSTHUMOUS award since thats the best way to get Yorubas' votes 6 Likes 1 Share

they done give Abiola and Gani their own awards...

Osibanjo go soon collect his own.... 8 Likes 1 Share

Eziokwu



Who do we hold responsible for this now? GEJ? 16 Likes

I'm happy for him, Thank God for his life, His God is still alive 1 Like

The have started against the pastor ...its no secret that many Fulani hawks want Osinbajo out of that seat 4 Likes

Mayrock:

they done give Abiola and Gani their own awards...



Osibanjo go soon collect his own.... Buhari ,giving apponitment to dead men and awards to dead men., sumting is definetly wrong some where.is like we are being ruled by a dead president oh Buhari ,giving apponitment to dead men and awards to dead men., sumting is definetly wrong some where.is like we are being ruled by a dead president oh 4 Likes

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, had already departed from the venue with their respective convoys, when the incident happened."



Jesus Christ! Thank God disaster was averted but can anyone explain the above statement Why must service chiefs leave before the VP in a government event? Is that not a breach of protocol? Jesus Christ! Thank God disaster was averted but can anyone explain the above statement Why must service chiefs leave before the VP in a government event? Is that not a breach of protocol? 6 Likes

Fulani's are the smartest people on earth. 1 Like 1 Share

DEVIL IS A LIAR.. forever and ever! 1 Like 1 Share

accused:

Buhari ,giving apponitment to dead men and awards to dead men., sumting is definetly wrong some where.is like we are being ruled by a dead president oh

B4 nko



buhari is long dead..... B4 nkobuhari is long dead..... 2 Likes

quote author=Abdulnur post=68271145]Hoo thank you Allah for saving our incoming president after Buharis 2nd term.[/quote]

He won't rule this country. He's a Christian bigot.

ugo4u:

Politics of 2019 in full swing. Former Gov of kaduna state (Patrick Yakowa) comes to mind.

Thank God nothing happened to the VP, before them come begin find posthumous award to give am.

Them 4 don kill this man!

See opportunity for some people to celebrate

Thanks to God nothing happened





Buhari n his cabal



Una plan don fail 2 Likes





No weapon formed against Osinbajo shall prosper!!! Some people came here to celebrate, but God shamed them. Osinbajo will be Nigeria's President in 2023 whether amd all his agents like it or not.





Cc: El-Rufai























modified: Oh! na police helicopter sef! so IGP idris wants to transmission the pastor pastor go don scatter prayer with blasting of tongues....... that devil is a liarmodified: Oh! na police helicopter sef! so IGP idris wants to transmission the pastor 3 Likes

hissssssssss nonsens can't this country be divided for once

kettykings:

Fulani's are the dumbest and heartless people on earth.

Fixed Fixed

But buhari why

Osinbanjo should be ready for the battles ahead! The Cabals want to eliminate him for good!!

Thank God no harm oh

The Devil is a liar...u will collect ur own award in your lifetime not after...... 3 Likes