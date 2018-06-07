₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by ugo4u: 5:54pm
A chopper that conveyed Vice President Yemi Osibanjo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, was forced to land few seconds after take off on Thursday.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by ugo4u: 5:56pm
Politics of 2019 in full swing. Former Gov of kaduna state (Patrick Yakowa) comes to mind.
Thank God nothing happened to the VP, before them come begin find posthumous award to give am.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by megamank(m): 5:56pm
Shuo...oghene
God forbid bad thing o.....
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by donk552(m): 5:58pm
Lesson
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Abdulnur(m): 5:59pm
Hoo thank you Allah for saving our incoming President after Buhari's 2nd term.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by oshe11: 6:00pm
Buhari issa big FOOL.....
He wants to kill Osibanjo so he can give him a POSTHUMOUS award since thats the best way to get Yorubas' votes
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Mayrock: 6:03pm
they done give Abiola and Gani their own awards...
Osibanjo go soon collect his own....
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Omeokachie: 6:04pm
Eziokwu
Who do we hold responsible for this now? GEJ?
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Himmler: 6:23pm
I'm happy for him, Thank God for his life, His God is still alive
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by SalamRushdie: 6:25pm
The have started against the pastor ...its no secret that many Fulani hawks want Osinbajo out of that seat
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by accused: 6:32pm
Mayrock:Buhari ,giving apponitment to dead men and awards to dead men., sumting is definetly wrong some where.is like we are being ruled by a dead president oh
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Paperwhite(m): 6:34pm
"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, had already departed from the venue with their respective convoys, when the incident happened."
Jesus Christ! Thank God disaster was averted but can anyone explain the above statement Why must service chiefs leave before the VP in a government event? Is that not a breach of protocol?
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by kettykings: 6:34pm
Fulani's are the smartest people on earth.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:40pm
DEVIL IS A LIAR.. forever and ever!
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Mayrock: 6:40pm
accused:
B4 nko
buhari is long dead.....
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by centurionpapa(m): 6:40pm
quote author=Abdulnur post=68271145]Hoo thank you Allah for saving our incoming president after Buharis 2nd term.[/quote]
He won't rule this country. He's a Christian bigot.
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by sleek82(m): 6:40pm
ugo4u:
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by SIRKAY98(m): 6:41pm
Them 4 don kill this man!
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by TolaTosin: 6:41pm
See opportunity for some people to celebrate
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Mikeross62: 6:41pm
Thanks to God nothing happened
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by MadeInTokyo: 6:41pm
Buhari n his cabal
Una plan don fail
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by annexworld(m): 6:41pm
Naija ooooo
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by TheAngry1: 6:41pm
No weapon formed against Osinbajo shall prosper!!! Some people came here to celebrate, but God shamed them. Osinbajo will be Nigeria's President in 2023 whether amd all his agents like it or not.
Cc: El-Rufai
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by 1shortblackboy: 6:41pm
pastor go don scatter prayer with blasting of tongues....... that devil is a liar
modified: Oh! na police helicopter sef! so IGP idris wants to transmission the pastor
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by brightisodje: 6:41pm
hissssssssss nonsens can't this country be divided for once
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Rasmega(m): 6:42pm
kettykings:
Fixed
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Observer225: 6:42pm
But buhari why
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by nairaman66(m): 6:42pm
Osinbanjo should be ready for the battles ahead! The Cabals want to eliminate him for good!!
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by CaptainStephen(m): 6:42pm
Thank God no harm oh
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by timilehin007(m): 6:43pm
The Devil is a liar...u will collect ur own award in your lifetime not after......
|Re: Osinbajo’s Helicopter In Emergency Landing In Abuja Seconds After Take Off by Sulemanial: 6:43pm
BUBU WANTS TO KILL HIS VP
