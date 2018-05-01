Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria (10451 Views)

Fatima Iliasu Graduates With 1st Class From University Of Surrey, UK (Photos) / Fatima Iliasu Graduates With 1st Class From University Of Surrey, UK (Photos) / John Paul Nwaezeigwe Graduates With First Class From A Univesity In Canada. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Miss Adamu was admitted to AUN in 2014, a year before her father became minister of education.



The number of students who graduated from the institution stands at 158, out of which 136 had first degrees, while 22 bagged post graduate degrees.



An Accounting student, Benedict Egwuchukwu emerged as the best graduating student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.98.



While addressing the graduands, AUN’s president, Dr Dawn Dekle said that her desire is to lay the foundation for a sustainable university.



Dekle also urged staff and students to share in the sustainability vision which requires synergy and sacrifices, adding that attaining such feat was the best way to complement the efforts made by AUN’s founder, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.



“I believe our best way to show gratitude for this gift is to make AUN sustainable for generations of students to come. Our gift back to our founder will be a sustainable AUN.



“Therefore, from this day forward, the day of my inauguration, I wish to be known as the sustainability president. I understand the challenges involved, as sustainability will require approaches and ideas that are not in place today. It will require all of us to have an entrepreneurial and growth mindset,” Dekle said.



Dr Dekle, who was inaugurated as AUN’s fourth substantive president since its inception, congratulated the graduating students for joining the university’s alumni, and called on them to be good ambassadors of the university.



https://www.blueprint.ng/education-ministers-daughter-earns-first-class-american-varsity/ Daughter of minister of education, Hafsat Jalila Adamu, has reportedly graduated with a first class degree in English Language from American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.Miss Adamu was admitted to AUN in 2014, a year before her father became minister of education.The number of students who graduated from the institution stands at 158, out of which 136 had first degrees, while 22 bagged post graduate degrees.An Accounting student, Benedict Egwuchukwu emerged as the best graduating student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.98.While addressing the graduands, AUN’s president, Dr Dawn Dekle said that her desire is to lay the foundation for a sustainable university.Dekle also urged staff and students to share in the sustainability vision which requires synergy and sacrifices, adding that attaining such feat was the best way to complement the efforts made by AUN’s founder, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.“I believe our best way to show gratitude for this gift is to make AUN sustainable for generations of students to come. Our gift back to our founder will be a sustainable AUN.“Therefore, from this day forward, the day of my inauguration, I wish to be known as the sustainability president. I understand the challenges involved, as sustainability will require approaches and ideas that are not in place today. It will require all of us to have an entrepreneurial and growth mindset,” Dekle said.Dr Dekle, who was inaugurated as AUN’s fourth substantive president since its inception, congratulated the graduating students for joining the university’s alumni, and called on them to be good ambassadors of the university. 2 Likes 1 Share

I guess she couldn't pass jamb to enter Ahmadu Bello uni. Before all these bashers of private universities realise what's going on it might be too late for y'all.. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Issokay

HigherEd:

Adamu Adamu and yet you don't want to approve TETfund for Private uni On a second thought I think it is safer not to approve tetfund for private unis. If govt should av a stake in private unis then the goal of schools like cu, lu to impart christian values gets jeopardized. On a second thought I think it is safer not to approve tetfund for private unis. If govt should av a stake in private unis then the goal of schools like cu, lu to impart christian values gets jeopardized. 5 Likes

HigherEd:





An Accounting student, Benedict Egwuchukwu emerged as the best graduating student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.98. By the way congratulations to Benedict. This guy ran away from Canada simply because he couldn't cope with the weather. Now AUN's BGS, You are the real MVP! By the way congratulations to Benedict. This guy ran away from Canada simply because he couldn't cope with the weather. Now AUN's BGS, You are the real MVP! 4 Likes

OBVIOUSLY CodeTemplar with HigherEd as Our Company Secretary and TheVictorious asuustrike2009 and Gerrard59 as executive directors we hereby state clearly that the report of the Minister's child graduating from AUN is a welcome development.



This is an endorsement of the private higher education system and proof that our haters couldn't be more wrong in attributing our desire for private education as product of our inability to enter Public Universities.



The minister who though enrolled his child a year prior to his appointment is evidence enough that we were simply running away from something which the minister too was running away from.



Henceforth, any attempt to denigrate and assassinate the character of individuals who attended private universities would be met with a proportional offensive e-response.



Signed Barojana, Self Appointed Spokesperson NAAPU











Ayemii o is anybody looking for a spokesperson

CC Lalasticlala

Seun On behalf of the Nairaland Association Of Advocates Of Private Universities(NAAPU) whose Chairman, Board of Directors isCodeTemplar with HigherEd as Our Company Secretary and TheVictorious asuustrike2009 and Gerrard59 as executive directors we hereby state clearly that the report of the Minister's child graduating from AUN is a welcome development.This is an endorsement of the private higher education system and proof that our haters couldn't be more wrong in attributing our desire for private education as product of our inability to enter Public Universities.The minister who though enrolled his child a year prior to his appointment is evidence enough that we were simply running away from something which the minister too was running away from.Henceforth, any attempt to denigrate and assassinate the character of individuals who attended private universities would be met with a proportional offensive e-response.Signed Barojana, Self Appointed Spokesperson NAAPUAyemii o is anybody looking for a spokespersonCC LalasticlalaSeun 6 Likes

HigherEd:



By the way congratulations to Benedict. This guy ran away from Canada simply because he couldn't cope with the weather. Now AUN's BGS, You are the real MVP!

Wow!



PwC has seen a big fish or he heads to PwC straight away.



Minister of Education? AUN? Yet another reason I say private universities are the future. What happened to public primary and secondary schools will happen to public universities. 10 years? 15 years?



Just get ready.



Congratulations to the graduands! Wow!PwC has seen a big fish or he heads to PwC straight away.Minister of Education? AUN? Yet another reason I say private universities are the future. What happened to public primary and secondary schools will happen to public universities. 10 years? 15 years?Just get ready.Congratulations to the graduands! 3 Likes 1 Share

barojana:

On behalf of the Nairaland Association Of Advocates Of Private Universities(NAAPU) whose Chairman, Board of Directors is OBVIOUSLY CodeTemplar with HigherEd as Our Company Secretary and TheVictorious asuustrike2009 and Gerrard59 as executive directors we hereby state clearly that the report of the Minister's child graduating from AUN is a welcome development.



This is an endorsement of the private higher education system and proof that our haters couldn't be more wrong in attributing our desire for private education as product of our inability to enter Public Universities.



Henceforth, any attempt to denigrate and assassinate the character of individuals who attended private universities would be met with a proportional offensive e-response.



Signed Barojana, Spokesperson NAAPU Lol. A whole me Chairman of a cyberboard?

So funny. You forgot to give lalasticlala and Seun positions in the organisation. The chief front page advocates. Lol. A whole me Chairman of a cyberboard?So funny. You forgot to give lalasticlala and Seun positions in the organisation. The chief front page advocates. 1 Like

barojana:

On behalf of the Nairaland Association Of Advocates Of Private Universities(NAAPU) whose Chairman, Board of Directors is OBVIOUSLY CodeTemplar with HigherEd as Our Company Secretary and TheVictorious asuustrike2009 and Gerrard59 as executive directors we hereby state clearly that the report of the Minister's child graduating from AUN is a welcome development.



This is an endorsement of the private higher education system and proof that our haters couldn't be more wrong in attributing our desire for private education as product of our inability to enter Public Universities.



The minister who though enrolled his child a year prior to his appointment is evidence enough that we were simply running away from something which the minister too was running away from.



Henceforth, any attempt to denigrate and assassinate the character of individuals who attended private universities would be met with a proportional offensive e-response.



Signed Barojana, Spokesperson NAAPU



Ayemii o is anybody looking for a spokesperson

CC Lalasticlala

Seun

Lol. I actually finished from a public university. Had the opportunity to go to Covenant (parents were ready to sponsor). Declined it due to its religious rules (I'm quite irreligious).



Today, I kinda of regret it. It's not like I'd have broken any of the rules (I've an impeccable record in conduct), but I didn't see why I should be forced to obey rules because they are religious inclined. I prefer rules to be secular.



However, I have done my research and come to understand where private universities (the pacesetters) are going and comparing it to the Nigerian society. I can only see them going higher and becoming better. It'd take time, but just like it took time for public primary and secondary schools to fall in standards and private schools taking over, so will it in the higher education sector.





Nothing will stop it because good governance and the Nigerian society are parallel lines. Lol. I actually finished from a public university. Had the opportunity to go to Covenant (parents were ready to sponsor). Declined it due to its religious rules (I'm quite irreligious).Today, I kinda of regret it. It's not like I'd have broken any of the rules (I've an impeccable record in conduct), but I didn't see why I should be forced to obey rules because they are religious inclined. I prefer rules to be secular.However, I have done my research and come to understand where private universities (the pacesetters) are going and comparing it to the Nigerian society. I can only see them going higher and becoming better. It'd take time, but just like it took time for public primary and secondary schools to fall in standards and private schools taking over, so will it in the higher education sector.Nothing will stop it because good governance and the Nigerian society are parallel lines. 3 Likes

barojana:

On behalf of the Nairaland Association Of Advocates Of Private Universities(NAAPU) whose Chairman, Board of Directors is OBVIOUSLY CodeTemplar with HigherEd as Our Company Secretary and TheVictorious asuustrike2009 and Gerrard59 as executive directors we hereby state clearly that the report of the Minister's child graduating from AUN is a welcome development.



This is an endorsement of the private higher education system and proof that our haters couldn't be more wrong in attributing our desire for private education as product of our inability to enter Public Universities.



The minister who though enrolled his child a year prior to his appointment is evidence enough that we were simply running away from something which the minister too was running away from.



Henceforth, any attempt to denigrate and assassinate the character of individuals who attended private universities would be met with a proportional offensive e-response.



Signed Barojana, Self Appointed Spokesperson NAAPU











Ayemii o is anybody looking for a spokesperson

CC Lalasticlala

Seun Lool well thank you. But I already belong to NL Association For The Defence of Churches. On a good Saturday night/sunday morning I get an average of 5 insults per thread that I create from Militant Atheist, Fanatical Muslims, Impostor ChristiansRightly, aggrieved Christians and Misguided Christians. There is just so much bashing one man can take Lool well thank you. But I already belong to NL Association For The Defence of Churches.On a good Saturday night/sunday morning I get an average of 5 insults per thread that I create from Militant Atheist, Fanatical Muslims, Impostor ChristiansRightly, aggrieved Christians and Misguided Christians. There is just so much bashing one man can take

Gerrard59:





Lol. I actually finished from a public university.

Had the opportunity to go to Covenant (parents were ready to sponsor). Declined it due to its religious rules (I'm quite irreligious).



Today, I kinda of regret it. It's not like I'd have broken any of the rules (I've an impeccable record in conduct), but I didn't see why I should be forced to obey rules because they are religious inclined. I prefer rules to be secular.



However, I have done my research and come to understand where private universities (the pacesetters) are going and comparing it to the Nigerian society. I can only see them going higher and becoming better. It'd take time, but just like it took time for public primary and secondary schools to fall in standards and private schools taking over, so will it in the higher education sector.





Nothing will stop it because good governance and the Nigerian society are parallel lines.

That wristwatch she is wearing looks exactly the same with the one i gifted my Pretty Idoma Fiancee .. The Prettiest in Northcentral Nigeria "for now"







NB: I used "for now" because my daughter will surely be prettier



Even the minister of education cant set an example Any wonder our educational institutions & system are as deplorable as they are today? 2 Likes

So many boys and girls remain secondary school leavers because of the minister's actions. So, his children don't school in Nigeria? No wonder the dullard scrapped post utme and thought nothing of it. A lot of students were affected before it was brought back.



How can you minister education to your country when you couldn't do it to your children? What kind of country is this where the minister of education's children school abroad?



Are these people mad? They are mad! The whole administration.

They will never know peace for what they keep doing to the masses.

2 Likes

Noted......







But meanwhile ALABUKUN be saving lives right from the days of John the baptist...

And you expect our schools to be good? ,Who is kidding who

Minister of education daughter graduate in America what happens to Nigeria education university standard 1 Like

The difference between a Private and a Public University graduate is OPPORTUNITY.



Some went to private schools because they didn't have the opportunity of getting admission into public universities and some went to public universities because they didn't have the opportunity to attend private ones (money no dey)



So, each faction making fun of the other is laughable. 3 Likes

Send your children abroad and kill the Nigerian educational sector.

May God punish all of you 1 Like

Paperwhite:

Even the minister of education cant set an example Any wonder our educational institutions & system are as deplorable as they are today? at least his daughter is in a Nigerian University at least his daughter is in a Nigerian University 1 Like

It only goes to show that the Nigerian project is but an illusion. How many of those who seat in power have their children schooling in Nigeria or more precisely, a public University? Its either the minister of works daughter graduating from a UK university today or senators son in the US tomorrow

GistFullGround:

Send your children abroad and kill the Nigerian educational sector.

May God punish all of you oga. AUN is not abroad.



Read before posting next time, as you no know the school oga. AUN is not abroad.Read before posting next time, as you no know the school 5 Likes

No need sending a future terrorist to school

It's a waste of public fund...



I don talk finish 1 Like

.





Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Adelaide, 2018

www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/05/study-in-australia-for-free_9.html Wow, but it could have been great if she had gotten that first class from a Nigerian university.

Imagine Minister of naija education daughter graduated in US.. Mayb you suld go and Minister dem in US

safarigirl:

The difference between a Private and a Public University graduate is OPPORTUNITY.



Some went to private schools because they didn't have the opportunity of getting admission into public universities and some went to public universities because they didn't have the opportunity to attend private ones (money no dey)



So, each faction making fun of the other is laughable. You missed one option choice.



Some peeps in public schools chose it over private schools and vice versa.



kmaster007:

Imagine Minister of naija education daughter graduated in US.. Mayb you suld go and Minister dem in US Oga she graduated from Nigeria.

She entered the school before her father became a minister. You missed one option choice.Some peeps in public schools chose it over private schools and vice versa.Oga she graduated from Nigeria.She entered the school before her father became a minister.

Any AUN ppl here

One of the few occasions I hear of children of the elite graduating from universities in Nigeria.





And I love that name Hafsat jalila.



Your father is not doing much for the education sector.