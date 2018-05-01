₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by HigherEd: 7:58pm On Jun 07
Daughter of minister of education, Hafsat Jalila Adamu, has reportedly graduated with a first class degree in English Language from American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.
Miss Adamu was admitted to AUN in 2014, a year before her father became minister of education.
The number of students who graduated from the institution stands at 158, out of which 136 had first degrees, while 22 bagged post graduate degrees.
An Accounting student, Benedict Egwuchukwu emerged as the best graduating student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.98.
While addressing the graduands, AUN’s president, Dr Dawn Dekle said that her desire is to lay the foundation for a sustainable university.
Dekle also urged staff and students to share in the sustainability vision which requires synergy and sacrifices, adding that attaining such feat was the best way to complement the efforts made by AUN’s founder, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
“I believe our best way to show gratitude for this gift is to make AUN sustainable for generations of students to come. Our gift back to our founder will be a sustainable AUN.
“Therefore, from this day forward, the day of my inauguration, I wish to be known as the sustainability president. I understand the challenges involved, as sustainability will require approaches and ideas that are not in place today. It will require all of us to have an entrepreneurial and growth mindset,” Dekle said.
Dr Dekle, who was inaugurated as AUN’s fourth substantive president since its inception, congratulated the graduating students for joining the university’s alumni, and called on them to be good ambassadors of the university.
https://www.blueprint.ng/education-ministers-daughter-earns-first-class-american-varsity/
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by HigherEd: 7:59pm On Jun 07
I guess she couldn't pass jamb to enter Ahmadu Bello uni. Before all these bashers of private universities realise what's going on it might be too late for y'all..
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by vickodedon(m): 7:59pm On Jun 07
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by CodeTemplar: 8:07pm On Jun 07
HigherEd:On a second thought I think it is safer not to approve tetfund for private unis. If govt should av a stake in private unis then the goal of schools like cu, lu to impart christian values gets jeopardized.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by HigherEd: 8:16pm On Jun 07
HigherEd:By the way congratulations to Benedict. This guy ran away from Canada simply because he couldn't cope with the weather. Now AUN's BGS, You are the real MVP!
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by barojana: 8:54pm On Jun 07
On behalf of the Nairaland Association Of Advocates Of Private Universities(NAAPU) whose Chairman, Board of Directors is OBVIOUSLY CodeTemplar with HigherEd as Our Company Secretary and TheVictorious asuustrike2009 and Gerrard59 as executive directors we hereby state clearly that the report of the Minister's child graduating from AUN is a welcome development.
This is an endorsement of the private higher education system and proof that our haters couldn't be more wrong in attributing our desire for private education as product of our inability to enter Public Universities.
The minister who though enrolled his child a year prior to his appointment is evidence enough that we were simply running away from something which the minister too was running away from.
Henceforth, any attempt to denigrate and assassinate the character of individuals who attended private universities would be met with a proportional offensive e-response.
Signed Barojana, Self Appointed Spokesperson NAAPU
Ayemii o is anybody looking for a spokesperson
CC Lalasticlala
Seun
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Gerrard59(m): 9:00pm On Jun 07
HigherEd:
Wow!
PwC has seen a big fish or he heads to PwC straight away.
Minister of Education? AUN? Yet another reason I say private universities are the future. What happened to public primary and secondary schools will happen to public universities. 10 years? 15 years?
Just get ready.
Congratulations to the graduands!
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by CodeTemplar: 9:15pm On Jun 07
barojana:Lol. A whole me Chairman of a cyberboard?
So funny. You forgot to give lalasticlala and Seun positions in the organisation. The chief front page advocates.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Gerrard59(m): 9:25pm On Jun 07
barojana:
Lol. I actually finished from a public university. Had the opportunity to go to Covenant (parents were ready to sponsor). Declined it due to its religious rules (I'm quite irreligious).
Today, I kinda of regret it. It's not like I'd have broken any of the rules (I've an impeccable record in conduct), but I didn't see why I should be forced to obey rules because they are religious inclined. I prefer rules to be secular.
However, I have done my research and come to understand where private universities (the pacesetters) are going and comparing it to the Nigerian society. I can only see them going higher and becoming better. It'd take time, but just like it took time for public primary and secondary schools to fall in standards and private schools taking over, so will it in the higher education sector.
Nothing will stop it because good governance and the Nigerian society are parallel lines.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by HigherEd: 9:27pm On Jun 07
barojana:Lool well thank you. But I already belong to NL Association For The Defence of Churches. On a good Saturday night/sunday morning I get an average of 5 insults per thread that I create from Militant Atheist, Fanatical Muslims, Impostor ChristiansRightly, aggrieved Christians and Misguided Christians. There is just so much bashing one man can take
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by CodeTemplar: 9:31pm On Jun 07
Gerrard59:
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:32pm On Jun 07
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Paperwhite(m): 10:34pm On Jun 07
Even the minister of education cant set an example Any wonder our educational institutions & system are as deplorable as they are today?
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Geofavor(m): 10:34pm On Jun 07
So many boys and girls remain secondary school leavers because of the minister's actions. So, his children don't school in Nigeria? No wonder the dullard scrapped post utme and thought nothing of it. A lot of students were affected before it was brought back.
How can you minister education to your country when you couldn't do it to your children? What kind of country is this where the minister of education's children school abroad?
Are these people mad? They are mad! The whole administration.
They will never know peace for what they keep doing to the masses.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:35pm On Jun 07
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by OttHin(m): 10:36pm On Jun 07
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Eneyerin: 10:36pm On Jun 07
And you expect our schools to be good? ,Who is kidding who
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Sgwin: 10:36pm On Jun 07
Minister of education daughter graduate in America what happens to Nigeria education university standard
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by safarigirl(f): 10:37pm On Jun 07
The difference between a Private and a Public University graduate is OPPORTUNITY.
Some went to private schools because they didn't have the opportunity of getting admission into public universities and some went to public universities because they didn't have the opportunity to attend private ones (money no dey)
So, each faction making fun of the other is laughable.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by GistFullGround: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Send your children abroad and kill the Nigerian educational sector.
May God punish all of you
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by safarigirl(f): 10:37pm On Jun 07
Paperwhite:at least his daughter is in a Nigerian University
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Apina(m): 10:38pm On Jun 07
It only goes to show that the Nigerian project is but an illusion. How many of those who seat in power have their children schooling in Nigeria or more precisely, a public University? Its either the minister of works daughter graduating from a UK university today or senators son in the US tomorrow
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by safarigirl(f): 10:38pm On Jun 07
GistFullGround:oga. AUN is not abroad.
Read before posting next time, as you no know the school
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by zombieHUNTER: 10:40pm On Jun 07
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Ra88: 10:41pm On Jun 07
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Loanrt: 10:43pm On Jun 07
Wow, but it could have been great if she had gotten that first class from a Nigerian university.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by kmaster007: 10:43pm On Jun 07
Imagine Minister of naija education daughter graduated in US.. Mayb you suld go and Minister dem in US
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by AZeD1(m): 10:44pm On Jun 07
safarigirl:You missed one option choice.
Some peeps in public schools chose it over private schools and vice versa.
kmaster007:Oga she graduated from Nigeria.
She entered the school before her father became a minister.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by TheLoser: 10:45pm On Jun 07
Any AUN ppl here
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:46pm On Jun 07
One of the few occasions I hear of children of the elite graduating from universities in Nigeria.
And I love that name Hafsat jalila.
Your father is not doing much for the education sector.
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by Chloe88(f): 10:46pm On Jun 07
|Re: Hafsat Jalila Adamu Graduates With First Class From American University, Nigeria by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:48pm On Jun 07
THIS IS SOOOOO DEEP!
