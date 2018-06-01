₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by samysamy: 8:13pm On Jun 07
The Chief Of Staff to the Governor of Edo State, Double Chief Taiwo Akerele, has condoled with the family of Oshiomhole over the loss of the former governor mother's younger brother, Mr Sunday Omoike, a former Executive director to the immediate past governor Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.
Commiserating with Oshiomhole's mother, Taiwo Akerele described Mr Sunday as a gentle and peace-loving party loyalist until his last days, adding that Edo State has lost an exemplary citizen.
He also encouraged the former governor's mother and other members of the family to look up to God for strength, wisdom and fortitude to bear their great loss.
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by samysamy: 8:14pm On Jun 07
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Alejoc(m): 8:16pm On Jun 07
Labour leader indeed..... This country just tire person!
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by marwanafrica(m): 8:57pm On Jun 07
so em na muslim?
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Terminator1234g: 9:04pm On Jun 07
Alejoc:
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 9:38pm On Jun 07
I can now see where the Problem came from
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by larrynakel: 9:44pm On Jun 07
Adams sef old pass his mumsy ooo
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by czarina(f): 11:42pm On Jun 07
Awwwn No one should ever go through this
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by ViaFast: 10:51am
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by sigiyaya(m): 10:51am
And so what? ? How is this a news and how this even make front page?? So one die peaceful it became a news because his related to on criminal called Oshiomhole, do u know how many that was slaughtered in Benue state today alone
Op i beg make we hear word mbok...
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Mogidi: 10:51am
Eye service.
Of what use is this to the people of Edo state?
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:52am
This old woman is still alive and her younger brother is dead.
Are you thinking what I am thinking?
I don't think her longevity is attributed to the alms that she gives to those beggars at the Ughele market mosque and Warrake junction.
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Mutemenot(m): 10:52am
Now i know the source of Oshe beauty
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by zombieHUNTER: 10:53am
So this woman brought the thieving monster into the world...
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by kokoA(m): 10:53am
Adams na carbon copy of him mama o.
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by pol23: 10:53am
English sha.
Just say his uncle.
Is this even a news....Abegi
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by queensera(f): 10:53am
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by INDUSTRIALFAN(m): 10:54am
For a moment there, I thought that was Adams Oshiomole that was wearing the buba...
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Gabriel411: 10:54am
Tell us Adams lost his uncle, why mother's younger brother
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by obembet(m): 10:54am
Is this news?
See my English Teacher oo
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by NotComplaining: 10:54am
OK ooooo
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Omeokachie: 10:54am
Selfie time!
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by YelloweWest: 10:55am
2RUTHHURTS:
I know what you are talking about.
Continue. Them go soon beat u
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by omooje1(m): 10:55am
Somebody lost a brother, and you all decided to make a photo session out of it. Mtcheww, crazy people
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Dpharisee: 10:56am
Mothers Younger Brother? What about Maternal Uncle? Simple!
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by BlackPantherxXx: 10:56am
Unwieldy title.
Isn't "Mother's Brother" = UNCLE ?
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Mcy56(f): 10:56am
Gabriel411:Exactly my thought when I saw the title.
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by johnmattew: 10:57am
marwanafrica:Adams ALIU was a Moslem ,his late wife converted him
Edo north is majorly islamic
|Re: Sunday Omoike Is Dead (Adams Oshiomhole's Mother's Younger Brother Dies) by Teddy78(m): 10:57am
Just say hid uncle died! Shuo!
