My girlfriend narrated to me that while she was coming back from work, One man claiming to be a foreigner stop her and told her to help her that he's stranded,while she was conversing with the foreigner a bike man came and suggested that they should help the foreigner.



My girlfriend agreed and followed them to one private place,the fraudster took away her phone,the bike man raped her and told her to go home and get any money&ATM that's in their house.



Unfortunately while she was at home searching for money and atm she couldn't see any, on the process she came downstairs to call the fraudster to tell them that she didn't see any money then i saw her and noticed that something was wrong, immediately i started persuading her to tell me the problem, she refused saying that she took an oath not to tell anyone.



I kept on persuading her until she told me that two people took her and also one of them raped her.







Please my fellow nairalands, what do i do?

I need your advise. 1 Like 3 Shares

hope u she reach organs 1 Like 1 Share

U for give her an ATM card with small money inside and then tail her, involve some army personnel.





If na when I still de run street.





Na to arrange guys wey go act as bike man conveying her to the fraudulent guys. And then kpooof them at sight. No mercy 66 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm...

Rape her or she jux allowed herself to be raped.

How will you 4llow someone u didn't kno to unknown destination? 15 Likes

@ OP, if you have a good officer as a friend, you can use your same GF to set them up and give them better beating. Don't take them to police station because they won't stay another 5 minutes under police custody.



Just organize heavy beating for them, if possible break their ribs, legs and hands.



First, take your GF to the hospital for comprehensive test and treatment of STD.



Local guy men, they cannot defraud a woman without entering her place under the disguise of oath. 17 Likes 1 Share

why not settle down to think before using those dead thumbs of urs to type nonsense?



you obviously haven't come across jazz using fraudsters before. plus she just wanted to help and fell victim. rape is not funny and no one would allow themselves to be raped.. why not settle down to think before using those dead thumbs of urs to type nonsense?you obviously haven't come across jazz using fraudsters before. plus she just wanted to help and fell victim. rape is not funny and no one would allow themselves to be raped.. 26 Likes

HannahHitler:

why not settle down to think before using those dead thumbs of urs to type nonsense?



you obviously haven't come across jazz using fraudsters before. plus she just wanted to help and fell victim. rape is not funny and no one would allow themselves to be raped..

Okay ooo d great thinker. Good Samaritan.

If u are not greedy no fake jazz using fraudster wil defraud u.

I think ya brain has migrated to ya fingers by not avin critical thoughts on this matter. Okay ooo d great thinker. Good Samaritan.If u are not greedy no fake jazz using fraudster wil defraud u.I think ya brain has migrated to ya fingers by not avin critical thoughts on this matter. 10 Likes





Once they show you money the next thing na oath which is sexual intercourse for ladies, as for men they will arrange one apako alfa, woli or babalawo



agbonkamen:

hope u she reach organs r u okay at all? op u no get kental issue! r u okay at all? op u no get kental issue!

d first thing u ought to do is to take her to a standard facility hospital to check her body system perfectly, thereafter u cn lodge complaint with the police.. hope u do this.

She was jazzed. A friend of mine suffered worse fate at the hands of these diabolical scammers. 4 Likes

Females are succeptible to jazz,i don't knw why

Oh my God. This broke my heart. Oh God!

She was hypnotized.

She was hypnotized!

edicied:

Break up with that girl immediately

Why?

Your reasons?? Why?Your reasons??

































Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs Oh dear this is sadCheck my profile if you live in Jos and environs

opera1:

Rape her or she jux allowed herself to be raped.

How will you 4llow someone u didn't kno to unknown destination?

I hate to say this but those guys use some kind of talisman. I hate to say this but those guys use some kind of talisman.

Wat does greed have to do wit did pls.....



Okay ooo d great thinker. Good Samaritan.

If u are not greedy no fake jazz using fraudster wil defraud u.

I think ya brain has migrated to ya fingers by not avin critical thoughts on this matter. [/quote]

Wat does greed have to do wit dis pls?? I really for her.

Why not slap the hell out of her when you first noticed her movement.



Just look at how you had made the juju indestructible again bro

Sad

agbonkamen:

hope u she reach organs organs ko, sense ni organs ko, sense ni

The truth is that your gf is a typical greedy Nigerian girl and she deserves to be raped by the second man and also the bike man



I don’t believe this story tho 2 Likes

She still has more to say if the story is real though. Before she could follow them, she must have been promised some things. She's greedy! Fish Brain Girls everywhere....shiooorrr 1 Like