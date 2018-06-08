₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,699 members, 4,285,237 topics. Date: Friday, 08 June 2018 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! (6414 Views)
Rape: My Sweet Experience / Rape: My Bitter And Unforgettable Experience / Twitter User: If Thieves Rape My Wife, Our Marriage Is Over (snapshots) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by chinachukwu: 8:29pm On Jun 07
My girlfriend narrated to me that while she was coming back from work, One man claiming to be a foreigner stop her and told her to help her that he's stranded,while she was conversing with the foreigner a bike man came and suggested that they should help the foreigner.
My girlfriend agreed and followed them to one private place,the fraudster took away her phone,the bike man raped her and told her to go home and get any money&ATM that's in their house.
Unfortunately while she was at home searching for money and atm she couldn't see any, on the process she came downstairs to call the fraudster to tell them that she didn't see any money then i saw her and noticed that something was wrong, immediately i started persuading her to tell me the problem, she refused saying that she took an oath not to tell anyone.
I kept on persuading her until she told me that two people took her and also one of them raped her.
Please my fellow nairalands, what do i do?
I need your advise.
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by agbonkamen(f): 8:32pm On Jun 07
hope u she reach organs
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by chigoizie7(m): 8:33pm On Jun 07
U for give her an ATM card with small money inside and then tail her, involve some army personnel.
If na when I still de run street.
Na to arrange guys wey go act as bike man conveying her to the fraudulent guys. And then kpooof them at sight. No mercy
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by Cutehector(m): 8:33pm On Jun 07
Hmmm...
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by opera1(m): 8:33pm On Jun 07
Rape her or she jux allowed herself to be raped.
How will you 4llow someone u didn't kno to unknown destination?
15 Likes
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by madridguy(m): 8:33pm On Jun 07
@ OP, if you have a good officer as a friend, you can use your same GF to set them up and give them better beating. Don't take them to police station because they won't stay another 5 minutes under police custody.
Just organize heavy beating for them, if possible break their ribs, legs and hands.
First, take your GF to the hospital for comprehensive test and treatment of STD.
Local guy men, they cannot defraud a woman without entering her place under the disguise of oath.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by Terminator1234g: 9:02pm On Jun 07
madridguy:Naso
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by HannahHitler(f): 9:07pm On Jun 07
opera1:why not settle down to think before using those dead thumbs of urs to type nonsense?
you obviously haven't come across jazz using fraudsters before. plus she just wanted to help and fell victim. rape is not funny and no one would allow themselves to be raped..
26 Likes
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by opera1(m): 9:13pm On Jun 07
HannahHitler:
Okay ooo d great thinker. Good Samaritan.
If u are not greedy no fake jazz using fraudster wil defraud u.
I think ya brain has migrated to ya fingers by not avin critical thoughts on this matter.
10 Likes
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by madridguy(m): 9:15pm On Jun 07
There is nothing like jazz for those local guy men " fraudster " na because the lady in question no get the street O.T.
Once they show you money the next thing na oath which is sexual intercourse for ladies, as for men they will arrange one apako alfa, woli or babalawo
HannahHitler:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by Apina(m): 9:18pm On Jun 07
chinachukwu:She was under a spell but thank God u were there but most importantly, take her to the hospital to get ARV drugs should it be that she has been exposed.
4 Likes
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by nelsonebby(m): 9:22pm On Jun 07
chinachukwu:set dem up na
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by adetoroamos(m): 9:31pm On Jun 07
agbonkamen:r u okay at all? op u no get kental issue!
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by edicied: 9:34pm On Jun 07
chinachukwu:Break up with that girl immediately
1 Like
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by aro1(m): 9:36pm On Jun 07
d first thing u ought to do is to take her to a standard facility hospital to check her body system perfectly, thereafter u cn lodge complaint with the police.. hope u do this.
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:37pm On Jun 07
She was jazzed. A friend of mine suffered worse fate at the hands of these diabolical scammers.
4 Likes
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by Adasun(m): 9:41pm On Jun 07
Females are succeptible to jazz,i don't knw why
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by SoapQueen(f): 9:48pm On Jun 07
Oh my God. This broke my heart. Oh God!
She was hypnotized.
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by larrynakel: 10:02pm On Jun 07
She was hypnotized!
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by chinachukwu: 10:07pm On Jun 07
madridguy:
Thanks so much
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by chinachukwu: 10:11pm On Jun 07
edicied:
Why?
Your reasons??
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by czarina(f): 10:38pm On Jun 07
Oh dear this is sad
Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by Netanyahu1: 10:49pm On Jun 07
opera1:I hate to say this but those guys use some kind of talisman.
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by jdelk(f): 12:15am
Wat does greed have to do wit did pls.....
Okay ooo d great thinker. Good Samaritan.
If u are not greedy no fake jazz using fraudster wil defraud u.
I think ya brain has migrated to ya fingers by not avin critical thoughts on this matter. [/quote]
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by jdelk(f): 12:17am
Wat does greed have to do wit dis pls?? I really for her.
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by EzendiEgo1: 12:19am
Why not slap the hell out of her when you first noticed her movement.
Just look at how you had made the juju indestructible again bro
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by dreamworld: 12:43am
Sad
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by ogunholla(m): 1:35am
agbonkamen:organs ko, sense ni
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by Shugarlord213: 6:09am
The truth is that your gf is a typical greedy Nigerian girl and she deserves to be raped by the second man and also the bike man
I don’t believe this story tho
2 Likes
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by TheGuyNextDoor: 7:39am
She still has more to say if the story is real though. Before she could follow them, she must have been promised some things. She's greedy! Fish Brain Girls everywhere....shiooorrr
1 Like
|Re: How A Fraudster Raped My Girlfriend! by Afema112: 8:41am
Ok
Groom Sues Bride After Seeing Her Without Make Up For The First Time. (graphics) / Lady Accused Of Witchcraft Get Stripped, Tied Up And Burned By Mob(photos) / Nigerian Man Stoned To Death In TOGO[ PICTURES INSIDE ]
Viewing this topic: friendl, lade007(m), Jackossky(m), ipledge10(m), modernWays, kalu01(m), aceventurx, chibykem(m), prispakle15(m), gameboy55, Talkingboy, khalazi, UJs, chenzen(m), bobbybiggs(m), tartarus(m), expert234, Epaddy0, deeem, daddyp76(m), SIRKAY98(m), samobrutex, mizzytan(m), biggy00000(m), farsh(m), MOP2018, akeentech(m), ellalina(f), usoroakpan, kapturdfutur(m), fabulousfortune(m), ETMONEYSHOP, ChopDeMoney(m), correctbae, Nairalandmentor(m), openmine(m), bigsholly(f), lekyar(m), Amaudeogu(m), Geosystem(m), lacoach, Tinolee(m), Temiwumi50(m), Vstuffs(m), Musaf(m), Zende(m), Travcutedu, kkon(m), Grupo(m), cifo1145(m), Naijamate, cezarman(m), AndyCole16(m), junior24(m), gaburellocares(m), pija(m), Olifiz(m), hceejay, cana882(m), centononye(m), ScaffoldCON, Spar7tan(m), JasonScoolari, LLSAINT(m), pheonixdld2(m), jaxxy(m), ItsTime4me(m), JohnnyBling(m), ajokebelle(f), Oyelamioyebanjo, SniperSmurf, Yutee46, kaydeee, johnmela, Chiadikaobi(m), Treasurelovely, kosisomma, derommyvent, Lordshola, docadams, IsaacBuchi(m), Lacomus(m), jagabanjbl(m), FiiahnAuto(f), NanaF, louisoneh19(m), baddest04, kelEmi(m), YemziAdez(m), makavele, Bheewhy(m), jydux(m), apokan200(m), Mrks4770(m), iwithnessnews, prospero5(m), Agbaletu, massinola(m), SirLakes, Sojebrand(m), longjohnsilver, cintharinze, olajide8(m), goldiam(f), Maleeq01(m), guvna(m), Vivi01(f), Nathan2016, Nomeh17, kazyhm(m), Smartfeek, xapo, pweshboi(m), Chidizman(m), 12345baba(m), kinibigdeal(m), snoopy(m), bolzyboy, koolsnoop2(m), tegamarro(m), dumero, Brytawon(m), Stamford007(m), ehmusshogun(m), Bidexgarl(f), san316(m), godzila(m), tompat86(m), Seenyo, TITOBIGZ(m), brownhawk, Dadasare(f), pluto3(m), chaarly(m), Chopwater, mayor2013, WHIZKIDEFE(m), profemz(m), sharpwriter(m), Throwback, Maldek666, WellingtonCoker, nikz(f), sKeetz(m), flyca, harryakand, omohbell, Blooddiamond, MarshRiley(m), yinsund, david22uu(m), mikolosis(m), emmanude(m), nzeobi(m), holacorp(m), marktony77(m), kaywhynoni, cluewebhost(f), OhiOfIhima and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37