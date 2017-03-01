₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by sugarbelly: 6:08pm
A lady with the IG handle @aishabuly, is currently looking for her housemaid and her lover, whom allegedly stole her her Toyota Camry, 2009 model, when she was away.
According to her, the car was stolen from her estate, in VI Lagos, when she was away in far away Kaduna. She has shared the photos of the suspects and dropped her number, for anyone with useful information, should reach her. See her IG post below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/lady-launches-manhunt-for-housemaid-her.html
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by sugarbelly: 6:08pm
housemaid n stealing
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by Lovegisty: 6:14pm
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by Lovegisty: 6:14pm
Should I comment?
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:21pm
Now I know why a friend of mine has vowed never to employ any maid
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by emmanuel596(m): 7:20pm
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 7:21pm
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by naijacentric(m): 7:22pm
Am So speechless that i comment my reserve
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by baddosky1: 7:22pm
There's something fishy about this story.
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 7:23pm
6
Re: Housemaid And Her Lover Steals The Car Of Her Boss In Lagos (Photos) by BabaCommander: 7:25pm
Nigerians and stealing
