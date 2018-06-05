Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss (4111 Views)

The bank has however reacted to the news and maintained that there is no iota of truth in the news being circulated across the media as there was no order issued by the Supreme court to the bank to make any payment to the business man and his company.



The bank released a statement in that respect:



The attention of GTBank has been drawn to false, mischievous and malicious statements circulating in the news and social media in respect of a purported directive by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Bank to make payments to one of its debtor Customers.



The Bank's Customers and the General Public are hereby kindly urged to disregard these false statements as nothing could be further from the truth.There was no directive or Order issued by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Bank to make any payment to any of its debtor Customers



The Bank as a highly responsible corporate citizen will in accordance with its culture and tradition refrain from making comments about on-going litigation matters and will continue to focus on using legal means to recover its bad debts.



It must be emphasised that the Bank remains undeterred in its recovery drive against recalcitrant debtors.



We again reiterate that there is no iota of truth in the falsehood being peddled by desperate and mischievous elements and the General Public should disregard same in its entirety.



The Bank remains committed to providing best-in-class customer experience to all its valued Customers. We thank you for your continued support and patronage.

For the bank,

Erhi Obebeduo

Company Secretary.

I swear Nigeria bloggers are making mockery of journalism.



Meanwhile, both Innoson motors and GTB should settle this their matter amicably. 9 Likes

I love GTBank but this is becoming an embarrassment. They should settle out of court. 1 Like

So you mean it was a fabrication?





Some people go don get headache already

Damage control? 2 Likes

GavelSlam:

So you mean it was a fabrication?





Nonsense statement.



Was there a judgement by supreme Court ?

If there was what is the outcome ?



Instead of answering the above in their statement, they telling people to disregard information without furnishing us with facts.



All I see is damage control gone bad by gtbank. 8 Likes

Which one will I believe now 1 Like

This my darling country sef!



Accusation and counter accusation.

You hear a piece of news today and hear another one tomorrow.



If a Supreme Court judgement can be countered, I then wonder whatever cannot be called a lie.



Welcome to Nigeria! 1 Like 2 Shares





The fear of the public pulling out their cash out of fear of collapsing.



We shall see



The fear of the public pulling out their cash out of fear of collapsing.

We shall see

After I saw the thread here this evening,



I quickly checked Sahara Reporters, Premium Times and Punch Online to see if there will be any news on that but I was disappointed,



I even tried watching Channels tonight but nothing like GTB vs Innoson suit.



The false statement by the Innoson spokesperson is an attestation to the fact that everything about INNOSON is more of DECEIT & FRAUD.



BTW, Innoson boss should honour court invitation before them dem him wife another resetting slap.



And GTBank refused to even mention what the court said they should do. Can you beat that? 6 Likes 1 Share

Yes we already know that.



But I think they should also mention how the court has forced their hand into depositing 14BN before they can continue the case, which means whatsoever the judgement is, either they get their money back or Innoson is 14 billion naira richer.



This is a case that started from millions that GTBank has stretched for more than 10 years, something they should have payed off years ago and they are looking for an easy way out.



It’s funny how if they don’t deposit the money, the damages could grow to 20BN in the next 6 months, so the court is even doing them a favour.

amaechi2020:









BREAKING NEWS: JUSTICE AT LAST, SUPREME COURT ORDERS GTBank TO PAY INNOSON N14BILLION WITHIN 14 DAYS.



GTB To Pay Innoson’s N14Billion Judgment Debt Into An Interest Yielding Account, Says Supreme Court



Today, 7th of June 2018, The Supreme Court struck out GTBank’s motion for stay of execution of the Enugu Court of Appeal Division’s order that GTBank pays over N6 Billion into an interest yielding account at the Court of Appeal. Innoson’s legal team which was led by Prof McCarthy Mbadugha ESQ told the Supreme Court that the Judgment debt which arose from excess and unlawful charges which GTB took from Innoson’s account now stood at over N14billion.



The Supreme Court decision follows GTBanks motion for stay of execution at the Supreme Court when the Court of Appeal Enugu Division ruled on 9th Dec, 2014 that the appellant (GTB) is hereby ordered to pay the sum of Five Billion, Nine Hundred and thirty Six Million, One Hundred and Twenty Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Nineteen Naira, One Kobo (N5,936,126,219.01k) to the Deputy Chief Register of the Court within 14 days from the date of ruling and which the Deputy Chief Register shall pay same into an interest yielding account in a reputable bank other than Diamond Bank or Mainstreet Bank Plc pending the determination of this appeal. The money together with whatever accrues thereon shall be paid to the party who wins the appeal.



GTBank not satisfied with the decision of the ruling of Court of Appeal, filled a motion for stay of execution at the Supreme Court, however Supreme Court today struck out GTB motion for stay of execution and maintained that it will not hear GTBank’s motion for stay of execution until it obeys the ruling of Court of Appeal to pay the said money into an interest yielding account.



By Supreme Court decision today, GTB is expected within 14 days to pay the sum of over N14Billion judgment debt to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal Enugu Division and which will now be paid into an interest yielding account in a reputable bank. The money together with whatever interest accrues thereon shall be paid to the party who wins the appeal.



Cornel Osigwe

Head Corporate Communications

Innoson Group

yess

okay o

Fraudulent bank why can't you wait for supreme court to debunk the news?



I thought you declared Innoson wanted, why haven't you and your kangaroo EFCC arrested him?







This is damage control, you're afraid that the masses may rush to withdraw their money from your bank knowing very well that you'll steal from them to pay the debt. 2 Likes

Bolustical:

After I saw the thread here this evening,



I quickly checked Sahara Reporters, Premium Times and Punch Online to see if there will be any news on that but I was disappointed,



I even tried watching Channels tonight but nothing like GTB vs Innoson suit.



The false statement by the Innoson spokesperson is an attestation to the fact that everything about INNOSON is more of DECEIT & FRAUD.



BTW, Innoson boss should honour court invitation before them dem him wife another resetting slap.



In your bid to rush and type any nonsense that you like, you forgot to make research.



The alleged news wasn't released by innoson nor his representative.



Read Innoson reactions here



https://mobile.twitter.com/innosonvehicles/status/1004734052962840576?p=v



https://mobile.twitter.com/EmerieUduchukwu/status/1004753039369101314?p=v





https://mobile.twitter.com/lamideash/status/1004747517811134464?p=v





Stop embarrassing yourself here egbon. In your bid to rush and type any nonsense that you like, you forgot to make research.The alleged news wasn't released by innoson nor his representative.Read Innoson reactions hereStop embarrassing yourself here egbon. 2 Likes

They know customers are likely to move their money out of fear...

Anyway I'm just observing