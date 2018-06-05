₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by damiloladuke: 8:40pm
It was earlier reported in various news media that the Supreme court had ordered the management of Guaranty Trust Bank, GTBank to pay a sum of N12 billion to the CEO of Innoson Motors, Mr Innoson Chukwuma.
The bank has however reacted to the news and maintained that there is no iota of truth in the news being circulated across the media as there was no order issued by the Supreme court to the bank to make any payment to the business man and his company.
The bank released a statement in that respect:
The attention of GTBank has been drawn to false, mischievous and malicious statements circulating in the news and social media in respect of a purported directive by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Bank to make payments to one of its debtor Customers.
https://lailasnews.com/gtbank-debunks-rumours-of-court-order-to-pay-n12b-to-innoson-boss/
lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by madridguy(m): 8:44pm
I swear Nigeria bloggers are making mockery of journalism.
Meanwhile, both Innoson motors and GTB should settle this their matter amicably.
9 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Nextlevel10: 8:50pm
I love GTBank but this is becoming an embarrassment. They should settle out of court.
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by GavelSlam: 8:52pm
So you mean it was a fabrication?
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:52pm
Some people go don get headache already
7 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Donelli: 8:56pm
Damage control?
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by deedeedee1: 8:56pm
Ibo people. Na wa for una. So much lies. GTbank should not lend this man money anymore. If he knows he can't do without victim mentality, let him borrow money from ibo banks.
Yoruba people should be careful with who they do business with. There are terrible people everywhere.
I would like it if the country is split so we will all learn to mind our business. I am tired of the hate and disunity. Let us go our separate ways.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Terminator1234g: 8:59pm
IPOB USELESS LIES AGAIN!!
THEY WON'T SLEEP TONIGHT.
14 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by docadams: 9:22pm
GavelSlam:
Where there are IPOBIANS, fabrication, falsehood are usually part of the menu. Thread with care forthwith.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by abc115: 9:28pm
I knew it was a big fat lie, because no major news medium reported it. Fabrication is always there stock in trade
6 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Movic1(m): 9:28pm
A big shame to those rejoicing on the other thread. I don't know why people from the East always turn small issue to Tribal fight. Reading comments from the other thread shows everything. Nobody is doing competition with IGBOS. Egbe Isu ko ni Iyan. We aren't mate...
6 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by nuti(m): 9:29pm
Uhn, when I saw the earlier post I knew something was wrong, u know those people with their antecedents... anyway that guy’s face looks like a krimina but let’s wait for the final verdict.
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by HAH: 9:29pm
Nonsense statement.
Was there a judgement by supreme Court ?
If there was what is the outcome ?
Instead of answering the above in their statement, they telling people to disregard information without furnishing us with facts.
All I see is damage control gone bad by gtbank.
8 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by amoduokoh(m): 9:29pm
Which one will I believe now
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:30pm
This my darling country sef!
Accusation and counter accusation.
You hear a piece of news today and hear another one tomorrow.
If a Supreme Court judgement can be countered, I then wonder whatever cannot be called a lie.
Welcome to Nigeria!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by ThatHistoryGuy(m): 9:30pm
There was never a smoke without fire
The fear of the public pulling out their cash out of fear of collapsing.
We shall see
But why are the wild westerners so happy
5 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Guestlander: 9:30pm
I knew it was fake. Aba made news.
6 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by OkutaNla: 9:30pm
These Iran ipob can lie for Africa. Chai!!
5 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Bolustical: 9:30pm
After I saw the thread here this evening,
I quickly checked Sahara Reporters, Premium Times and Punch Online to see if there will be any news on that but I was disappointed,
I even tried watching Channels tonight but nothing like GTB vs Innoson suit.
The false statement by the Innoson spokesperson is an attestation to the fact that everything about INNOSON is more of DECEIT & FRAUD.
BTW, Innoson boss should honour court invitation before them dem him wife another resetting slap.
4 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Temple1288(m): 9:30pm
deedeedee1:
There are*
Separate*
Igbo*
5 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by nnaawiz: 9:30pm
And GTBank refused to even mention what the court said they should do. Can you beat that?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Milllz: 9:30pm
Yes we already know that.
But I think they should also mention how the court has forced their hand into depositing 14BN before they can continue the case, which means whatsoever the judgement is, either they get their money back or Innoson is 14 billion naira richer.
This is a case that started from millions that GTBank has stretched for more than 10 years, something they should have payed off years ago and they are looking for an easy way out.
It’s funny how if they don’t deposit the money, the damages could grow to 20BN in the next 6 months, so the court is even doing them a favour.
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Bolustical: 9:30pm
amaechi2020:
An even your Igbo-owned Vanguard has not yet carried this news.
Please kindly use your God-given sense.
It's not too late to eat the humble pie.
1 Like
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Bolustical: 9:30pm
yess
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by worlexy(m): 9:30pm
okay o
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by PointZerom: 9:31pm
Fraudulent bank why can't you wait for supreme court to debunk the news?
I thought you declared Innoson wanted, why haven't you and your kangaroo EFCC arrested him?
This is damage control, you're afraid that the masses may rush to withdraw their money from your bank knowing very well that you'll steal from them to pay the debt.
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by NOETHNICITY(m): 9:31pm
Bad news for Ipobist
What manner of pple changes the narrative between a business man and bank into a tribal war?
An Ibo friend of mine who is supposed to be learned, being a student studying for his PHD, surprisingly advanced such distorted view before me during an engagement.
Shocked at the sad level of ethnic indoctrination and victim mentality complex, I quickly abandoned the discussion.
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Metuh: 9:31pm
Bolustical:In your bid to rush and type any nonsense that you like, you forgot to make research.
The alleged news wasn't released by innoson nor his representative.
Read Innoson reactions here
https://mobile.twitter.com/innosonvehicles/status/1004734052962840576?p=v
https://mobile.twitter.com/EmerieUduchukwu/status/1004753039369101314?p=v
https://mobile.twitter.com/lamideash/status/1004747517811134464?p=v
Stop embarrassing yourself here egbon.
2 Likes
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by BabaIbo: 9:32pm
They know customers are likely to move their money out of fear...
Anyway I'm just observing
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Gtbank Debunks Rumours Of Court Order To Pay N12b To Innoson Boss by WhichKindWahala(m): 9:32pm
Ipobs will not be happy about this
3 Likes
