@APROKOGIRL



A big cobra that had been cohabiting the Abuja hostel compound B with the female students of Unilorin, for months, was today killed by the hostel’s guards.



It was gathered that the snake was always hiding among wires and it’s color made it difficult for it to be spotted easily. However, luck ran out on it today after a student drew the attention of the guards to it.



BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/10411/after-months-of-cohabitation-big-cobra-killed-inside-unilorins-female-hostel-pictures/



WATCH THE VIDEO HERE : https://aprokogirl.com/10411/after-months-of-cohabitation-big-cobra-killed-inside-unilorins-female-hostel-pictures/

What had it been feeding on?



Anyway, lalastic right now... 36 Likes 2 Shares

This one na sure banker! FP material



Lala right now

Lala, what were u doing in female hostels 22 Likes 1 Share

xreal:

What had it been feeding on?



Anyway, lalastic right now...

once snakes swallow animals, (sometimes 5 time their body sizes) they could go for months without eating anything until that animal is fully digested once snakes swallow animals, (sometimes 5 time their body sizes) they could go for months without eating anything until that animal is fully digested 1 Like 2 Shares





19 Likes 2 Shares

Features of lalasticlala

This is Nigeria, Look how we living now. A snake is living in an hostel. Thank God it did not swallow their documents and their properties 5 Likes

xreal:

What had it been feeding on?



Anyway, lalastic right now...

Rats obviously.

Trust our public school hostels esp girls'. Rats obviously.Trust our public school hostels esp girls'.

Frontpage material

Lala right now... 6 Likes

CarGuideNG:





Mehn NL has turned to National geographic Channel Mehn NL has turned to National geographic Channel 8 Likes

La-la and � 1 Like

lala running to the thred like... 10 Likes

Months of cohabitation. It must have impregnated a lot of hijab- wearing students 2 Likes 1 Share

Abeg snap the Pussy lemme see....



I have never seen a Snake Pussy before.....





I'm sure lala sef never see am

TO the guy above me

Do you wantu use vaseline because of an ordinary snake ni? NA wa ooo. Jz passing by aha[color=#000000][/color] 1 Like

Long time no snake thread here.So over now to the snake man in this forum.

I hope they haven't killed the "Queen" of that hostel?



In our days, it used to be Miss Koi-Koi.

xreal:

What had it been feeding on?



Anyway, lalastic right now...





I hate snakes



Really surprise, what does lala love about snakes.

If its really true.





All the same,

Happy weekend Nigeria,



lalasticlala!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!¡!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! food is ready

That snake is probably one of their winchi winchi slay Queens 1 Like

thanks be to the Almighty that the snake did not swallow their school fees and feeding allowances 1 Like

nairavsdollars:

Months of cohabitation. It must have impregnated a lot of hijab- wearing students 1 Like

Egbami o!! Thank God the snake didn't bite anyone at night o! Our God is really a wonderful God.

Why do they have to kill this beautiful creature, it is better to spare the snake than some human beings in this Country