|Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by AnonymousIP: 3:18am
@APROKOGIRL
A big cobra that had been cohabiting the Abuja hostel compound B with the female students of Unilorin, for months, was today killed by the hostel’s guards.
It was gathered that the snake was always hiding among wires and it’s color made it difficult for it to be spotted easily. However, luck ran out on it today after a student drew the attention of the guards to it.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by AnonymousIP: 3:19am
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by xreal: 3:59am
What had it been feeding on?
Anyway, lalastic right now...
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by dapsin999(m): 4:33am
This one na sure banker! FP material
Lala right now
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Khd95(m): 4:40am
Lala, what were u doing in female hostels
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Khd95(m): 4:41am
xreal:once snakes swallow animals, (sometimes 5 time their body sizes) they could go for months without eating anything until that animal is fully digested
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by CarGuideNG: 4:59am
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Cutehector(m): 5:31am
Features of lalasticlala
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by KingLennon(m): 6:11am
This is Nigeria, Look how we living now. A snake is living in an hostel. Thank God it did not swallow their documents and their properties
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by DrObum(m): 6:51am
xreal:Rats obviously.
Trust our public school hostels esp girls'.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by FuckFuckBoy(m): 7:08am
Frontpage material
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by odigbosky(m): 7:34am
Lala right now...
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by androidroot: 7:44am
CarGuideNG:Mehn NL has turned to National geographic Channel
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by asuustrike2009: 7:45am
La-la and �
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Goldmaxx(m): 8:02am
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Roughfyzay(m): 8:02am
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by iheartellah(m): 8:04am
lala running to the thred like...
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:10am
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by UNIZIK1stSon(m): 8:10am
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by nairavsdollars(f): 8:10am
Months of cohabitation. It must have impregnated a lot of hijab- wearing students
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by oshe11: 8:11am
Abeg snap the Pussy lemme see....
I have never seen a Snake Pussy before.....
I'm sure lala sef never see am
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by MykellOni(m): 8:12am
TO the guy above me
Do you wantu use vaseline because of an ordinary snake ni? NA wa ooo. Jz passing by aha[color=#000000][/color]
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Paperwhite(m): 8:13am
Long time no snake thread here.So over now to the snake man in this forum.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:13am
I hope they haven't killed the "Queen" of that hostel?
In our days, it used to be Miss Koi-Koi.
xreal:
I hate snakes
Really surprise, what does lala love about snakes.
If its really true.
All the same,
Happy weekend Nigeria,
xreal:
I hate snakes
Really surprise, what does lala love about snakes.
If its really true.
All the same,
Happy weekend Nigeria,
We buy your used inverter batteries at a very good price.
Call us today.
08163169605; 08020979952.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by 1bunne4lif(m): 8:14am
lalasticlala!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!¡!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! food is ready
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by MISFITrep: 8:15am
That snake is probably one of their winchi winchi slay Queens
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by OKUCHI11(m): 8:15am
thanks be to the Almighty that the snake did not swallow their school fees and feeding allowances
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Paperwhite(m): 8:15am
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by dumo1(m): 8:17am
Egbami o!! Thank God the snake didn't bite anyone at night o! Our God is really a wonderful God.
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Funjosh(m): 8:18am
Why do they have to kill this beautiful creature, it is better to spare the snake than some human beings in this Country
|Re: Big Cobra Killed In Unilorin’s Female Hostel, After Months Of Cohabitation by Afema112: 8:20am
This is Nigeria
