Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by Ekiti360(m): 4:27am
Waka Queen Salawa Abeni met with Yinka Quadri and Adebayo Salami at a Ramadan lecture hosted by top Islamic cleric Sheik Muyideen Ajani Bello in Iju Akute on Monday.
See full photos from the surprise reunion below.
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by ipobarecriminals: 4:50am
fond memory of Waka Queen.
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by Yian1(m): 5:49am
May Almighty Allah accept it as an act of worship from all Muslims.
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by Sarang(f): 6:02am
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:03am
May God answer my Muslim friends prayers in this Ramadan period.
Ameeen.
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by mistabiola: 6:03am
Seen
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by Throwback: 6:04am
Gentle lady ni mi mio kin shey fighter, ...
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by Emekus92(m): 6:05am
All Hail waka Queen!
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by juanjo2: 6:05am
educated Muslims is quite different from others wey no go even agree touch u cloth, talk more of touching u body.
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by Saheed9: 6:06am
Throwback:keni keni mape mi losi ibi ija o
Re: Yinka Quadri, Salawa Abeni, Oga Bello Reunite For Ramadan Lecture [photos] by ibkgab001: 6:08am
Great
