6:42am
A man has raised an alarm after falling victim to the scam of a fake Customs official on Facebook. It was revealed that a particular lady, who goes by the name Ademola Victoria on Facebook, with a profile picture which depicts her as a customs woman, has been discovered to be nothing but an Internet fraudster.
The fake account holder has been sending friend requests to people, and whoever falls into that carefully arranged scam by confirming her as a friend is liable to automatically become a prospective victim.
A young graduate, who ignorantly fell her victim, narrated to Crime Puzzle reporter how he fell for the scam.
Hear him: "My name is Bankole Olayiwola Babatunde. On May 15, 2018, one lady in customs uniform as her profile picture, Ademola Victoria, sent me a friend request, which I obliged. The next that happened was to ask me if I was interested in a customs job. As job seeker, I answered in the affirmative. She then asked me to forward my particulars to her; my curriculum vitae (cv), credentials and voter's card. Since I am in dire need of a job, I did as directed.
"On receipt of my particulars, she sent me a form via whatsapp, telling me to print and fill it, which I did. She thereafter asked me to send the sum of #3,000 into a United Bank for Africa (UBA) account with the following details: Financial Secretary, Ezekiah Imoye Lazarus, 2104136939. Still not suspicious of her wicked intent, I did.
"Thereafter, she told me to open a salary account, where the management would always pay my salaries into after being offered employment. Still not suspicious of her, I tried attempting doing as directed, but didn't succeed. However, when she tried finding out if I had opened the account, I answered in the affirmative. She then directed me to send #15,000 for application form. I told her I didn't have such an amount and pleaded with her to help me. Based on that, she sent me the form.
"What happened next was shocking to me. On Thursday, May 31, 2018, a man, Ayomide, called my father, complaining to him that I had duped him to the tune of #170,000 through a business platform known as 'bit coin'. Another person, who gave his name as Segun, called on Monday, June 4, 2018, saying I duped him in the same manner to the tune of #120,000
"It was later I realized that the fraudster had gone into my Facebook account, uploaded my pictures with which he opened another Facebook account in my name, using Bankole Olayiwola Samuel, the name on my voter's card". Bankole narrated.
Embittered Bankole has, however, cried out to Nigerians to discountenance whatever Internet business transactions proposed to them in his name, adding that it was a fraudulent ploy to fleece unsuspecting people.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/scammer-disguises-as-customs-operative-to-commit-fraud.html
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by bedspread: 6:47am
Sorry bro....
But try amend ur face.... if not people will believe you are the scammer
5 Likes
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Tallesty1(m): 6:47am
Sorry bro.
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Harrynight(m): 6:49am
When Shiits like this happens Banks assisted by security agencies are much more in a better position to trace those bastards called frudstars, but NO they won't.
Reason I hate Nigerian Banks with their crazy policies who can't protect interests and securities of their customers!
3 years ago, my 150k was fraudulently transferred to an unknown account till date First Bank having nothing reasonable to say.
2yrs now Gtb still can't trace one idiot that stole my sisters phone n Wallet, using her ATM card Number he transferred money to his account.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:56am
They re many on fb trying to scam people.
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:04am
It's likely the lady in the picture is not even the scammer.
Someone may take another person's picture and use it just as his own was used to dupe people.
1 Like
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by CanineOfJackal: 7:04am
it seems this one just left Osogbo yesterday because Custom FB scam is so old that its now Scammers starter pack
2 Likes
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by DWJOBScom(m): 7:12am
That’s how a naive and immature dude called me with a heavily accented voice claiming to work for OLX and wants to me help me reach millions of customers and make sales. The dude now did a reset and asked me to send the code to him that’s when I decided I have had enough of his time and got off the phone
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by akum78: 7:18am
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Jaabioro(m): 7:29am
The bastard did send me friend request on fb,When l started querry her..she could nt amswer me.l deleted her scammed friendship request.
1 Like
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by segebase(m): 7:39am
d
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by fuckerstard: 8:33am
Kpele, if it's too good 2 be true......
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by GreenMavro: 8:34am
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by SIRKAY98(m): 8:34am
Where r pictures
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 8:34am
EWU
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by obaival(m): 8:34am
NDO
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by dust144(m): 8:35am
Experience
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Christophorus(m): 8:35am
See what peoples manhood can make them do?
Derailed Brain, u never talk true on wetin happen.
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Afema112: 8:38am
Smooth criminal
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by oshe11: 8:38am
I still do not know why she wanted him to open a new bank acct though.....
The story didnt massage my brain ahswear
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by givan: 8:38am
Greed led your fall, boy
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Abagworo(m): 8:40am
That pretty custom woman on facebook? Hehehe
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Gassa007: 8:41am
Christophorus:Did you even read the story??
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by queensera(f): 8:41am
Gassa007:
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Speakdatruth: 8:42am
He saw d signs na
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:43am
A customs woman who is not even a senior officer promised you job, and you believe? You saw the signs bro.
"If it's too cheap to be true, it's scam".
This is a saying that has been helping me in my everyday life.
How can you buy a car worth 2 million Naira for 200k on Facebook? Some people don't have sense.
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:43am
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Lexusgs430: 8:45am
When would gullible/greedy people learn?
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:46am
PrettyCrystal:
And you were secretly doing as directed so that you will surprise your friends and family that you have gotten a customs job? Well, in your next life, be smart.
|Re: Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos by erico2k2(m): 8:47am
YoungRichRuler:Internet fraud is real, always watermark ur pic.
1 Like
Woolwich Attack: Anjem Choudary Claims Soldier Lee Rigby Will “burn In Hellfire” / Man Beheads Friend For Money Ritual / Whereabouts Of Kidnapped NYSC Members Still Unknown - Police
