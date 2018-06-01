Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Cries Out After Falling For This Pretty Fake Customs Lady On Facebook.Photos (5824 Views)

The fake account holder has been sending friend requests to people, and whoever falls into that carefully arranged scam by confirming her as a friend is liable to automatically become a prospective victim.



A young graduate, who ignorantly fell her victim, narrated to Crime Puzzle reporter how he fell for the scam.



Hear him: "My name is Bankole Olayiwola Babatunde. On May 15, 2018, one lady in customs uniform as her profile picture, Ademola Victoria, sent me a friend request, which I obliged. The next that happened was to ask me if I was interested in a customs job. As job seeker, I answered in the affirmative. She then asked me to forward my particulars to her; my curriculum vitae (cv), credentials and voter's card. Since I am in dire need of a job, I did as directed.



"On receipt of my particulars, she sent me a form via whatsapp, telling me to print and fill it, which I did. She thereafter asked me to send the sum of #3,000 into a United Bank for Africa (UBA) account with the following details: Financial Secretary, Ezekiah Imoye Lazarus, 2104136939. Still not suspicious of her wicked intent, I did.



"Thereafter, she told me to open a salary account, where the management would always pay my salaries into after being offered employment. Still not suspicious of her, I tried attempting doing as directed, but didn't succeed. However, when she tried finding out if I had opened the account, I answered in the affirmative. She then directed me to send #15,000 for application form. I told her I didn't have such an amount and pleaded with her to help me. Based on that, she sent me the form.



"What happened next was shocking to me. On Thursday, May 31, 2018, a man, Ayomide, called my father, complaining to him that I had duped him to the tune of #170,000 through a business platform known as 'bit coin'. Another person, who gave his name as Segun, called on Monday, June 4, 2018, saying I duped him in the same manner to the tune of #120,000



"It was later I realized that the fraudster had gone into my Facebook account, uploaded my pictures with which he opened another Facebook account in my name, using Bankole Olayiwola Samuel, the name on my voter's card". Bankole narrated.



Embittered Bankole has, however, cried out to Nigerians to discountenance whatever Internet business transactions proposed to them in his name, adding that it was a fraudulent ploy to fleece unsuspecting people.



Sorry bro....

But try amend ur face.... if not people will believe you are the scammer 5 Likes

Sorry bro.







When Shiits like this happens Banks assisted by security agencies are much more in a better position to trace those bastards called frudstars, but NO they won't.



Reason I hate Nigerian Banks with their crazy policies who can't protect interests and securities of their customers!



3 years ago, my 150k was fraudulently transferred to an unknown account till date First Bank having nothing reasonable to say.



2yrs now Gtb still can't trace one idiot that stole my sisters phone n Wallet, using her ATM card Number he transferred money to his account. When Shiits like this happens Banks assisted by security agencies are much more in a better position to trace those bastards called frudstars, but NO they won't.Reason I hate Nigerian Banks with their crazy policies who can't protect interests and securities of their customers!3 years ago, my 150k was fraudulently transferred to an unknown account till date First Bank having nothing reasonable to say.2yrs now Gtb still can't trace one idiot that stole my sisters phone n Wallet, using her ATM card Number he transferred money to his account. 6 Likes

They re many on fb trying to scam people.

It's likely the lady in the picture is not even the scammer.



Someone may take another person's picture and use it just as his own was used to dupe people. 1 Like

it seems this one just left Osogbo yesterday because Custom FB scam is so old that its now Scammers starter pack 2 Likes

That’s how a naive and immature dude called me with a heavily accented voice claiming to work for OLX and wants to me help me reach millions of customers and make sales. The dude now did a reset and asked me to send the code to him that’s when I decided I have had enough of his time and got off the phone 3 Likes 1 Share

The bastard did send me friend request on fb,When l started querry her..she could nt amswer me.l deleted her scammed friendship request. 1 Like

d

Kpele, if it's too good 2 be true......

Where r pictures

EWU

NDO

Experience

See what peoples manhood can make them do?





Derailed Brain, u never talk true on wetin happen.

Smooth criminal

I still do not know why she wanted him to open a new bank acct though.....





The story didnt massage my brain ahswear

Greed led your fall, boy

That pretty custom woman on facebook? Hehehe

Christophorus:

See what peoples manhood can make them do?





Derailed Brain, u never talk true on wetin happen. Did you even read the story?? Did you even read the story??

Gassa007:



Did you even read the story??

He saw d signs na

A customs woman who is not even a senior officer promised you job, and you believe? You saw the signs bro.







"If it's too cheap to be true, it's scam".



This is a saying that has been helping me in my everyday life.



How can you buy a car worth 2 million Naira for 200k on Facebook? Some people don't have sense.

When would gullible/greedy people learn?

And you were secretly doing as directed so that you will surprise your friends and family that you have gotten a customs job? Well, in your next life, be smart. And you were secretly doing as directed so that you will surprise your friends and family that you have gotten a customs job? Well, in your next life, be smart.