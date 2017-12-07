₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 9:53pm On Jul 30, 2013
The rivers state government secretariat is the tallest and biggest government secretariat in the country apart from the federal secretariate in abuja. The rivers state secretariate complex is a cluster of about 6 nine storey building and the principal secretariat which is almost 20 storey high is the tallest building in the south south and south east of nigeria. The buildings beats out competition from rival lagos and kano. They are a highlight of the city and is located at it's heart besides the state government house, central bank, city council, house of assembly, high court..etc
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by kel4soft: 9:57pm On Jul 30, 2013
Diette Spiff legacy.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by kel4soft: 9:59pm On Jul 30, 2013
I did my industrial attachment there (ministry of works although posted to RCC). Enjoyed their lift. Always nice if you have something to talk about.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by kel4soft: 10:07pm On Jul 30, 2013
The Rainbow city project at Trans-Amadi will beat these buildings when completed. Sky scrapers already standing.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Abagworo(m): 10:16pm On Jul 30, 2013
The tallest building there is 17 storey and used to be the tallest in the East until it was beaten by the one in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 10:25pm On Jul 30, 2013
Abagworo: The tallest building there is 17 storey and used to be the tallest in the East until it was beaten by the one in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.there is no single skyscraper in the ebonyi state secretariat. It is a cluster og building and it is still under construction so it has'nt beaten any record.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by frederal(m): 10:51pm On Jul 30, 2013
Cool and impressive
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by IGBOSON1: 11:23pm On Jul 30, 2013
Abagworo: The tallest building there is 17 storey and used to be the tallest in the East until it was beaten by the one in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
^^^Could you explain a bit more on this Ebonyi skyscraper......or you're talking based on heresay? How many stories will it be.......and what's the present stage of construction?
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Abagworo(m): 11:45pm On Jul 30, 2013
Symphony007: there is no single skyscraper in the ebonyi state secretariat. It is a cluster og building and it is still under construction so it has'nt beaten any record.
Not the secretariat. I mean the tallest building in the East.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by jodeci(m): 11:47pm On Jul 30, 2013
Abagworo: The tallest building there is 17 storey and used to be the tallest in the East until it was beaten by the one in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
There is no clear cut difference between u and musiwa,you both write whatever you want to write as it occurs to you whether it is the truth or not.
Where is the sky scraper in Ebonyi pls?
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Abagworo(m): 11:47pm On Jul 30, 2013
IGBO-SON:
Its only an 18 storey building and not a skyscraper. Once you drive into Abakaliki and turn left towards the township, the building stares you right at the face.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 12:43am On Jul 31, 2013
Abagworo:it is still taller with 20 storeys. 18 floors and a two storey exclusive penthouse. The building you speak of should be in competition with the federal secretariat on aba road in port harcourt.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by peleson: 1:31am On Jul 31, 2013
Rivers State can comfortably be the federal capital of Nigeria.
Rivers State has the best governors/government house in West Africa. One of the best if not the best in Africa. Lagos dey learn. If not for federal and private enterprise, lagos no go see Rivers State back at all!
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by peleson: 6:59am On Jul 31, 2013
Rivers State can comfortably be the federal capital of Nigeria.
Rivers State has the best governors/government house in West Africa. One of the best if not the best in Africa. Lagos dey learn. If not for federal and private enterprise, lagos no go see Rivers State back at all!!!
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Nobody: 9:42am On Jul 31, 2013
The Rivers State Secretariat is comrised of Block A, Block B, Block C and Podium Block. They are ten storey each. Some distance to them is another, the tallest, around Government House (Brick House). It is called Point Block, and is made up of three crescent-shaped blocks with their curves backing one another. On them are two open hands facing the sun.
The structures here, including the Ministry of Justice when you're entering through Superbod remind me of structures in the first generation universities in Lagos, Ife, Ibadan and Zaria. They're of high quality.
Township where the Secretariat Complex is located is the place I love most in Port-Harcourt. In fact this is the real capital of Rivers State. Notable places, structures, schools and roads here include: Radio Rivers in Degema Street, Nigerian Prisons, Civic Centre Comlex, State High Court, Federal High Court, Bernard Carr Street, Aggrey Road, Creek Road, I.B. Johnson, Police Headquarters, Mosco Road, Bank Road, Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, House of Assembly Complex, Baptist High School, Loco Market, Gbundu, Enitonia High School, GGSS, Habour Road, Holy Rosary Girls School, Comprehensive Secondary School, Stella Maris College, Government Secondary School, Borokiri; Tourist Beach, Zoo, NPA, and so on.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Nobody: 9:48am On Jul 31, 2013
Symphony007: it is still taller with 20 storeys. 18 floors and a two storey exclusive penthouse. The building you speak of should be in competition with the federal secretariat on aba road in port harcourt.Federal Secretariat, Port-Harcourt, beside Military Cemetry can't stand Rivers State Secretariat Complex.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Nobody: 10:32am On Jul 31, 2013
peleson: Rivers State can comfortably be the federal capital of Nigeria.
PH witout good road network, mostly dependent on individual household borehole for water supply, and a very compact city. Only in ur dreams can PH be d capital of Nigeria
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Nobody: 10:35am On Jul 31, 2013
Yeah, d building is quite impressive.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 4:46pm On Jul 31, 2013
Ola Johnson: The Rivers State Secretariat is comrised of Block A, Block B, Block C and Podium Block. They ten storey each. Some distance to them is the tallest around Government House (Brick House). It is called Point Block, and is made up of three crescent-shaped blocks with their curves backing one another. On them are two open hands facing the sun.thank you so much for this..did my job better than me.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Abagworo(m): 4:57pm On Jul 31, 2013
Oko_AGB:
Please could you explain what you mean by compact city? Hope you realize Port Harcourt is almost same size as Lagos.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by otokx(m): 5:56pm On Jul 31, 2013
Abagworo:
Bros please stop joking, Port Harcourt cannot be the same size as Lagos which is expanding into Ogun State.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Nobody: 8:47pm On Jul 31, 2013
Abagworo:
A city where scores of companies ve yards in d middle of d city, with heavy vehicles criss-crossing d whole length and breadth of d city on a daily basis. Horns and sirens blaring indiscriminately and everything and everywhere seemingly taking its course from Aba road btw eleme and borokiri. Shut down aba road and ph comes to an abrupt halt because before u say jack, all d smaller alternative routes get gridlocked wit traffic. PH is a compact city sir.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 9:15pm On Jul 31, 2013
Oko_AGB:where did this aba road trash come from. I have been hearing it a lot from nairaland and i will not let it become a standard. Have you heard of ikwerre road, airforce road, stadium road, peter odili road and many others. And what makes port harcourt any different from any major city in the world where there is traffic? Plus whenever a v.i.p is in port harcourt, the entire length of aba road leading to the airforce base is shut and the city still moves, so your premise is utterly flase.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 9:17pm On Jul 31, 2013
otokx:and what about port harcourt that is expanding beyond ogoni, into ahoada,tai and even nearly aba.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Scarpon(m): 9:54pm On Jul 31, 2013
lie the tallest should be the one in one yoruba state forgot the name sha
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 10:04pm On Jul 31, 2013
Scarpon: lie the tallest should be the one in one yoruba state forgot the name shayou have no bearing, Basis or proof of something but you just vomitted it anyways. Amazing!
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by aljharem(m): 10:21pm On Jul 31, 2013
baseless assumptions. What is the height ?
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Nobody: 3:25am On Aug 01, 2013
Symphony007: where did this aba road trash come from. I have been hearing it a lot from nairaland and i will not let it become a standard. Have you heard of ikwerre road, airforce road, stadium road, peter odili road and many others. And what makes port harcourt any different from any major city in the world where there is traffic? Plus whenever a v.i.p is in port harcourt, the entire length of aba road leading to the airforce base is shut and the city still moves, so your premise is utterly flase.
I hope you know we are talking abt PH metropolis and not other LGAs. In otherwords just phcity and some parts of obiakpor.
On d v.I.p point, why were resisdents screaming blue murder dat d city was locked down wen PEG visited recently? Dats cos d security on aba road was beefed up and d town shut down
I still maintain dat d city is too compact to serve as a capital city for Nigeria
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Nobody: 3:33am On Aug 01, 2013
Symphony007: and what about port harcourt that is expanding beyond ogoni, into ahoada,tai and even nearly aba.
What is dis one saying?
Ogoni is a tribe, and Tai is a LGA in ogoniland. Although Tai is d closest LGA in ogoniland to PH, u ve to pass tru eleme LGA to get to tai. Eleme is not a city, talk more of tai. Sakpenwa d capital of Tai is a village. Only notable tins there are d police baracks, scretariate and d huge model college along d east west road.
If u know where Aba is, u won't even say ph is close to it.
Ph, too dirty and compact as of now. Simple
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by musiwa36: 3:34am On Aug 01, 2013
it is not that nigerian cant pay to build tall building, it is because of electricity. that why they dont build tall building.
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by omongbati1: 4:10am On Aug 01, 2013
Abagworo:
I have been hearing about this building. How come there is no photo of it?
|Re: Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. by Symphony007: 7:27am On Aug 01, 2013
Oko_AGB:and apparently you don't know that lagos is a collection of local governments. The capital is just ikeja. And who told you tai is not developed? Have you ever been there? Have you heard of shongai in tai? Have you been to ahoada which is more developed than places like mushin in lagos. You have not been to eneka or choba? And when the bonny-bodo road is complete.
Plus, what do you mean by port harcourt is dirty? You have no basis for that assumption. Port harcourt despite it's growing population has managed to keep it's sanity. There are no slums like makoko or ajegunle. Port harcourt population is tripple the size of abia but aba is offensivelt dirty and ph is not. Make fact based arguements.
