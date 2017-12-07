Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rivers State Secretariat Is The Tallest And Biggest In Nigeria. (17047 Views)

The rivers state government secretariat is the tallest and biggest government secretariat in the country apart from the federal secretariate in abuja. The rivers state secretariate complex is a cluster of about 6 nine storey building and the principal secretariat which is almost 20 storey high is the tallest building in the south south and south east of nigeria. The buildings beats out competition from rival lagos and kano. They are a highlight of the city and is located at it's heart besides the state government house, central bank, city council, house of assembly, high court..etc 4 Likes

Diette Spiff legacy. 14 Likes

I did my industrial attachment there (ministry of works although posted to RCC). Enjoyed their lift. Always nice if you have something to talk about. 10 Likes

The Rainbow city project at Trans-Amadi will beat these buildings when completed. Sky scrapers already standing. 2 Likes

The tallest building there is 17 storey and used to be the tallest in the East until it was beaten by the one in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. 2 Likes

Abagworo: The tallest building there is 17 storey and used to be the tallest in the East until it was beaten by the one in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. there is no single skyscraper in the ebonyi state secretariat. It is a cluster og building and it is still under construction so it has'nt beaten any record. there is no single skyscraper in the ebonyi state secretariat. It is a cluster og building and it is still under construction so it has'nt beaten any record. 4 Likes

Cool and impressive 1 Like

^^^Could you explain a bit more on this Ebonyi skyscraper......or you're talking based on heresay? How many stories will it be.......and what's the present stage of construction? ^^^Could you explain a bit more on this Ebonyi skyscraper......or you're talking based on heresay? How many stories will it be.......and what's the present stage of construction?

There is no clear cut difference between u and musiwa,you both write whatever you want to write as it occurs to you whether it is the truth or not.

Where is the sky scraper in Ebonyi pls? There is no clear cut difference between u and musiwa,you both write whatever you want to write as it occurs to you whether it is the truth or not.Where is the sky scraper in Ebonyi pls? 3 Likes 1 Share

Its only an 18 storey building and not a skyscraper. Once you drive into Abakaliki and turn left towards the township, the building stares you right at the face. Its only an 18 storey building and not a skyscraper. Once you drive into Abakaliki and turn left towards the township, the building stares you right at the face. 1 Like

Its only an 18 storey building and not a skyscraper. Once you drive into Abakaliki and turn left towards the township, the building stares you right at the face. it is still taller with 20 storeys. 18 floors and a two storey exclusive penthouse. The building you speak of should be in competition with the federal secretariat on aba road in port harcourt. it is still taller with 20 storeys. 18 floors and a two storey exclusive penthouse. The building you speak of should be in competition with the federal secretariat on aba road in port harcourt.

Rivers State can comfortably be the federal capital of Nigeria.

Rivers State has the best governors/government house in West Africa. One of the best if not the best in Africa. Lagos dey learn. If not for federal and private enterprise, lagos no go see Rivers State back at all! 12 Likes 1 Share

Rivers State can comfortably be the federal capital of Nigeria.

Rivers State has the best governors/government house in West Africa. One of the best if not the best in Africa. Lagos dey learn. If not for federal and private enterprise, lagos no go see Rivers State back at all!!! 3 Likes

The Rivers State Secretariat is comrised of Block A, Block B, Block C and Podium Block. They are ten storey each. Some distance to them is another, the tallest, around Government House (Brick House). It is called Point Block, and is made up of three crescent-shaped blocks with their curves backing one another. On them are two open hands facing the sun.

The structures here, including the Ministry of Justice when you're entering through Superbod remind me of structures in the first generation universities in Lagos, Ife, Ibadan and Zaria. They're of high quality.

Township where the Secretariat Complex is located is the place I love most in Port-Harcourt. In fact this is the real capital of Rivers State. Notable places, structures, schools and roads here include: Radio Rivers in Degema Street, Nigerian Prisons, Civic Centre Comlex, State High Court, Federal High Court, Bernard Carr Street, Aggrey Road, Creek Road, I.B. Johnson, Police Headquarters, Mosco Road, Bank Road, Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, House of Assembly Complex, Baptist High School, Loco Market, Gbundu, Enitonia High School, GGSS, Habour Road, Holy Rosary Girls School, Comprehensive Secondary School, Stella Maris College, Government Secondary School, Borokiri; Tourist Beach, Zoo, NPA, and so on. 4 Likes

Federal Secretariat, Port-Harcourt, beside Military Cemetry can't stand Rivers State Secretariat Complex. Federal Secretariat, Port-Harcourt, beside Military Cemetry can't stand Rivers State Secretariat Complex. 1 Like

PH witout good road network, mostly dependent on individual household borehole for water supply, and a very compact city. Only in ur dreams can PH be d capital of Nigeria PH witout good road network, mostly dependent on individual household borehole for water supply, and a very compact city. Only in ur dreams can PH be d capital of Nigeria 6 Likes

Yeah, d building is quite impressive. 1 Like

Township where the Secretariat Complex is locate is the place I love most in Port-Harcourt. In fact this is the real capital of Rivers State. Notable places, structures, schools and roads here include: Radio Rivers in Degema Street, Nigerian Prisons, Civic Centre Comlex, State High Court, Federal High Court, Bernard Carr Street, Aggrey Road, Creek Road, I.B. Johnson, Police Headquarters, Mosco Road, Bank Road, Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, House of Assembly Complex, Baptist High School, Loco Market, Gbundu, Enitonia High School, GGSS, Habour Road, Holy Rosary Girls School, Comprehensive Secondary School, Stella Maris College, Government Secondary School, Borokiri; Tourist Beach, Zoo, NPA, and so on. thank you so much for this..did my job better than me. thank you so much for this..did my job better than me.

PH witout good road network, mostly dependent on individual household borehole for water supply, and a very compact city. Only in ur dreams can PH be d capital of Nigeria

Please could you explain what you mean by compact city? Hope you realize Port Harcourt is almost same size as Lagos. Please could you explain what you mean by compact city? Hope you realize Port Harcourt is almost same size as Lagos.

Please could you explain what you mean by compact city? Hope you realize Port Harcourt is almost same size as Lagos.

Bros please stop joking, Port Harcourt cannot be the same size as Lagos which is expanding into Ogun State. Bros please stop joking, Port Harcourt cannot be the same size as Lagos which is expanding into Ogun State.

Please could you explain what you mean by compact city? Hope you realize Port Harcourt is almost same size as Lagos.

A city where scores of companies ve yards in d middle of d city, with heavy vehicles criss-crossing d whole length and breadth of d city on a daily basis. Horns and sirens blaring indiscriminately and everything and everywhere seemingly taking its course from Aba road btw eleme and borokiri. Shut down aba road and ph comes to an abrupt halt because before u say jack, all d smaller alternative routes get gridlocked wit traffic. PH is a compact city sir. A city where scores of companies ve yards in d middle of d city, with heavy vehicles criss-crossing d whole length and breadth of d city on a daily basis. Horns and sirens blaring indiscriminately and everything and everywhere seemingly taking its course from Aba road btw eleme and borokiri. Shut down aba road and ph comes to an abrupt halt because before u say jack, all d smaller alternative routes get gridlocked wit traffic. PH is a compact city sir. 3 Likes

A city where scores of companies ve yards in d middle of d city, with heavy vehicles criss-crossing d whole length and breadth of d city on a daily basis. Horns and sirens blaring indiscriminately and everything and everywhere seemingly taking its course from Aba road btw eleme and borokiri. Shut down aba road and ph comes to an abrupt halt because before u say jack, all d smaller alternative routes get gridlocked wit traffic. PH is a compact city sir. where did this aba road trash come from. I have been hearing it a lot from nairaland and i will not let it become a standard. Have you heard of ikwerre road, airforce road, stadium road, peter odili road and many others. And what makes port harcourt any different from any major city in the world where there is traffic? Plus whenever a v.i.p is in port harcourt, the entire length of aba road leading to the airforce base is shut and the city still moves, so your premise is utterly flase. where did this aba road trash come from. I have been hearing it a lot from nairaland and i will not let it become a standard. Have you heard of ikwerre road, airforce road, stadium road, peter odili road and many others. And what makes port harcourt any different from any major city in the world where there is traffic? Plus whenever a v.i.p is in port harcourt, the entire length of aba road leading to the airforce base is shut and the city still moves, so your premise is utterly flase. 2 Likes

Bros please stop joking, Port Harcourt cannot be the same size as Lagos which is expanding into Ogun State. and what about port harcourt that is expanding beyond ogoni, into ahoada,tai and even nearly aba. and what about port harcourt that is expanding beyond ogoni, into ahoada,tai and even nearly aba. 2 Likes

lie the tallest should be the one in one yoruba state forgot the name sha

Scarpon: lie the tallest should be the one in one yoruba state forgot the name sha you have no bearing, Basis or proof of something but you just vomitted it anyways. Amazing! you have no bearing, Basis or proof of something but you just vomitted it anyways. Amazing!

baseless assumptions. What is the height ?

Symphony007: where did this aba road trash come from. I have been hearing it a lot from nairaland and i will not let it become a standard. Have you heard of ikwerre road, airforce road, stadium road, peter odili road and many others. And what makes port harcourt any different from any major city in the world where there is traffic? Plus whenever a v.i.p is in port harcourt, the entire length of aba road leading to the airforce base is shut and the city still moves, so your premise is utterly flase.

I hope you know we are talking abt PH metropolis and not other LGAs. In otherwords just phcity and some parts of obiakpor.



On d v.I.p point, why were resisdents screaming blue murder dat d city was locked down wen PEG visited recently? Dats cos d security on aba road was beefed up and d town shut down



I still maintain dat d city is too compact to serve as a capital city for Nigeria I hope you know we are talking abt PH metropolis and not other LGAs. In otherwords just phcity and some parts of obiakpor.On d v.I.p point, why were resisdents screaming blue murder dat d city was locked down wen PEG visited recently? Dats cos d security on aba road was beefed up and d town shut downI still maintain dat d city is too compact to serve as a capital city for Nigeria 3 Likes

Symphony007: and what about port harcourt that is expanding beyond ogoni, into ahoada,tai and even nearly aba.

What is dis one saying?



Ogoni is a tribe, and Tai is a LGA in ogoniland. Although Tai is d closest LGA in ogoniland to PH, u ve to pass tru eleme LGA to get to tai. Eleme is not a city, talk more of tai. Sakpenwa d capital of Tai is a village. Only notable tins there are d police baracks, scretariate and d huge model college along d east west road.



If u know where Aba is, u won't even say ph is close to it.



Ph, too dirty and compact as of now. Simple What is dis one saying?Ogoni is a tribe, and Tai is a LGA in ogoniland. Although Tai is d closest LGA in ogoniland to PH, u ve to pass tru eleme LGA to get to tai. Eleme is not a city, talk more of tai. Sakpenwa d capital of Tai is a village. Only notable tins there are d police baracks, scretariate and d huge model college along d east west road.If u know where Aba is, u won't even say ph is close to it.Ph, too dirty and compact as of now. Simple 1 Like

it is not that nigerian cant pay to build tall building, it is because of electricity. that why they dont build tall building.

Its only an 18 storey building and not a skyscraper. Once you drive into Abakaliki and turn left towards the township, the building stares you right at the face.

I have been hearing about this building. How come there is no photo of it? I have been hearing about this building. How come there is no photo of it?