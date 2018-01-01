₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Reply To Interview Invitation by Musharraf: 12:32pm On Sep 10, 2015
How to reply to Interview Invitation
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by Yemzie(m): 12:32pm On Sep 10, 2015
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by akins33: 3:01pm On Sep 10, 2015
Good day.
I acknowledge your interview invitation mail, and I will attend the interview as scheduled.
Thank you
Your full name
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by fatymore(f): 8:26am On Oct 31, 2017
Email received and acknowledged by me, would attend as scheduled..
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by jayloms: 2:22pm On Nov 14, 2017
I'll attend if you'll give me the job. Thank you.
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by KpStone(m): 7:14am
Like this
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:16am
akins33:
This is ok
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by okonja(m): 7:17am
Thanks, I will be there
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:21am
Simple be on the other side of the invitation.
Don't look for job create jobs and this won't even bother you. Infact You should tag this year "I'm not looking for job 2018"
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by femi4: 7:22am
fatymore:use either acknowledged or received. You can't use both
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by danla44(m): 7:25am
Good Morning,
This is to acknowledge receipt of your invitation and to confirm to you that i will be there for the interview on the stated date, time and venue with all the required documents.
Thank you.
Your fullname
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by NairalandCS(m): 7:26am
jayloms:
Ma Nigga.
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by Originalsly: 7:27am
Interview invitation should have a date, time and venue..... you need only to be there....no need to reply unless you want a reschedule.
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by NENigeria(m): 7:28am
2015 - 2018
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by illitrate(m): 7:29am
I Don see Una email, I go come.
|Re: How To Reply To Interview Invitation by demsid(m): 7:29am
See you guys thanks
