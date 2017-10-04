Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 (4524 Views)

Official Portrait of President Buhari in the year 1975 as the military Governor North-Eastern Region......



40years later we have his official portrait again but as a president. 3 Likes

Everly cute 5 Likes

you sure say this man na buhari ? 1 Like

It aff tey he has been dealing with biafrans 1 Like

buhari then and now... make this weak man go rest 3 Likes

Insensitive dictator.



Do quick and get out!



We need peace in Nigeria 6 Likes

"The young shall grow" "The young shall grow"

There were no official portraits back then. One slowpoke just came across the picture and decided to frame it 5 Likes

Finest president of Nigeria.

Children of hate won't like this 2 Likes

At how many years? What does future holds for the youth of our generation 2 Likes 1 Share

.... .... 2 Likes

We don tire to dey see hn face make you years wey remain come make e dey go

Handsome baba 1 Like

. Some Ipobs will call him a stupid man, say he is an illiterate. But he was a military governor some 40yrs ago, he had held vital positions in the most populous black nation. And now, he is the president of the country. Meanwhile, their father is yet to become the chairman of youth meeting in their town 1 Like

All coneheads are on the floor,dobale right now 1 Like



Yakubu Gowon-32years

Can this age ever rule Nigeria as a president again? OkYakubu Gowon-Can this age ever rule Nigeria as a president again?

what about his portrait when he was first head of state in 1983?

That was the 1975 version of Buhari..