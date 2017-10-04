₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by engrfaruq(m): 11:40am On Dec 29, 2015
Official Portrait of President Buhari in the year 1975 as the military Governor North-Eastern Region......
40years later we have his official portrait again but as a president.
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Mhizkel(f): 11:50am On Dec 29, 2015
Everly cute
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by aleeyus(m): 6:51pm
you sure say this man na buhari ?
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by femo122: 6:52pm
next
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by enemyofprogress: 6:52pm
It aff tey he has been dealing with biafrans
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Bayajidda1: 6:53pm
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by sonofanarchy(m): 6:53pm
buhari then and now... make this weak man go rest
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Bayajidda1: 6:53pm
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by YelloweWest: 6:53pm
Insensitive dictator.
Do quick and get out!
We need peace in Nigeria
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by alignacademy(m): 6:53pm
engrfaruq:
"The young shall grow"
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by princepet: 6:53pm
Ok
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Bayajidda1: 6:53pm
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by shadrach77: 6:53pm
There were no official portraits back then. One slowpoke just came across the picture and decided to frame it
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Bayajidda1: 6:54pm
Buhari
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by adeblow(m): 6:54pm
Finest president of Nigeria.
Children of hate won't like this
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by admindim: 6:54pm
ohh
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by cheezy4real(m): 6:54pm
At how many years? What does future holds for the youth of our generation
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Blaqqcorleone(m): 6:55pm
....
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by cristianisraeli: 6:55pm
DICTATOR!!!!
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by mohciz69(m): 6:55pm
We don tire to dey see hn face make you years wey remain come make e dey go
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Pavore9: 6:56pm
No be today o!
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by DerscomTQJ: 6:56pm
Jubrin, the tyrant !
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Partnerbiz3: 6:56pm
Handsome baba
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by IJOBA2: 6:56pm
THE GREATEST AND SEAL OF ALL PROPHETS OF ISLAM. MAY PISS AND POO BE UPON HIM
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by mrlaw93(m): 6:57pm
Some Ipobs will call him a stupid man, say he is an illiterate. But he was a military governor some 40yrs ago, he had held vital positions in the most populous black nation. And now, he is the president of the country. Meanwhile, their father is yet to become the chairman of youth meeting in their town .
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by AfonjaConehead: 6:57pm
All coneheads are on the floor,dobale right now
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by obafemee80(m): 6:57pm
Ok
Yakubu Gowon-32years
Can this age ever rule Nigeria as a president again?
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by coalcoal1(m): 6:58pm
what about his portrait when he was first head of state in 1983?
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by Chascop: 6:58pm
That was the 1975 version of Buhari..
|Re: Portrait Of Buhari As Military Governor Of North-Eastern State In 1975-1976 by rozayx5(m): 6:58pm
dollard
dollard
