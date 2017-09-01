Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station (11535 Views)

In his characteristic empathy, the IGP agave a posthumous promotion to the late ASP and promised to look into the possibility of elevating the widow, who is an Inspector to a higher rank. He also announced police scholarship to the only child left behind by the deceased, whom he described as an officer that died in the service of his country.





Source: In an evident show of compassion and to lesson the sufferings occasioned by the misfortune that visited Abia State recently, where on Thursday, 14th, 2017, unknown hoodlums reportedly attacked the Ariaria International Market Police division in Aba, and killed the station officer, ASP Cyril Nwosu, IGP Ibrahim Idris paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased today.In his characteristic empathy, the IGP agave a posthumous promotion to the late ASP and promised to look into the possibility of elevating the widow, who is an Inspector to a higher rank. He also announced police scholarship to the only child left behind by the deceased, whom he described as an officer that died in the service of his country.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/igp-idris-visits-family-of-police.html?m=1

Scholarship?

I guess on words

Public stunt

Trust the police at your peril 6 Likes

People must remember that security agents also have loving families at home and are only doing their jobs.. I hate it when people attack security agents 21 Likes 1 Share

RIP.... I feel so bad for the man, coupled with the fact that he was even Igbo.



Youths who were supposed to be in trade/business or at school were busy wielding machetes and sticks against the Army... They even burnt a station and yet, the so called IPOB leader is still living his own life and using the e-diots as human shield.



Igbos need to wise up and understand that smartness is not just about hustling for money.... 45 Likes 4 Shares

Terrorist iPob....killing d people dey claim dey are fighting for....nwosu abi?..na ur so called brother killed u o 3 Likes

Echoes of Nnamdi KANU!











And some people can boldly talk about ipob!

That boy ..... That little boy just lost a dad

If only anyone understands how difficult it is to be a widow and a fatherless child.



KANU is a killer! He should be sentenced to death. Or shot at sight! 36 Likes 2 Shares

Rip to her husband See d way the woman stand and tighten her face lyk say police na military force for naija.... she is taking it way too serious.....Rip to her husband

Ipob terrorist killing people. The officer is even igbo. So they will expect that widow and the deceased's son to accept their biafra trash. Kanu, you will not know peace. 17 Likes 1 Share

RIP.... I feel so bad for the man, coupled with the fact that he was even Igbo.



Youths who were supposed to be in trade/business or at school were busy wielding machetes and sticks against the Army... They even burnt a station and yet, the so called IPOB leader is still living his own life and using the e-diots as human shield.



Igbos need to wise up and understand that smartness is not just about hustling for money.... let me correct some facts, on the night ariaria police station was burnt, the military guys (around aba) where busy shooting at imaginary enemies. Rumours began to circulate that the gunshots where as a result of fulani/hausa attack. The peeps around that axis flocked to the station and asked the ariaria policemen to look into the issue -the policemen said they won't act unless the got orders from above. The peeps got annoyed and decided to overwhelm the police station to get arms to defend themselves . ipob had nothing to do with it (unless the started the rumours-which I doubt). let me correct some facts, on the night ariaria police station was burnt, the military guys (around aba) where busy shooting at imaginary enemies. Rumours began to circulate that the gunshots where as a result of fulani/hausa attack. The peeps around that axis flocked to the station and asked the ariaria policemen to look into the issue -the policemen said they won't act unless the got orders from above. The peeps got annoyed and decided to overwhelm the police station to get arms to defend themselves . ipob had nothing to do with it (unless the started the rumours-which I doubt). 5 Likes

Ipob shekau's 1 Like

let me correct some facts, on the night ariaria police station was burnt, the military guys (around aba) where busy shooting at imaginary enemies. Rumours began to circulate that the gunshots where as a result of fulani/hausa attack. The peeps around that axis flocked to the station and asked the ariaria policemen to look into the issue -the policemen said they won't act unless the got orders from above. The peeps got annoyed and decided to overwhelm the police station to get arms to defend themselves . ipob had nothing to do with it (unless the started the rumours-which I doubt).

My friend, IPOB had everything to do with it.



What was the reason for the unrest in the first place? Operation Python Dance... I believe Nnamdi Kanu is too small for the army to start a region-wide operation just to arrest him. But the IPOB youths insisted that since tanks were close to his house, they came to arrest their leader... Put the pieces together. A simple detachment of MOPOLs would have seen a beautiful arrest of Nnamdi Kanu if indeed the government wanted to... Even the FG would have gotten a court ruling since he already broke the conditions for his bail... But the youths were misinformed and acted violently out of blind enthusiasm....



It had everything to do with IPOB! My friend, IPOB had everything to do with it.What was the reason for the unrest in the first place? Operation Python Dance... I believe Nnamdi Kanu is too small for the army to start a region-wide operation just to arrest him. But the IPOB youths insisted that since tanks were close to his house, they came to arrest their leader... Put the pieces together. A simple detachment of MOPOLs would have seen a beautiful arrest of Nnamdi Kanu if indeed the government wanted to... Even the FG would have gotten a court ruling since he already broke the conditions for his bail... But the youths were misinformed and acted violently out of blind enthusiasm....It had everything to do with IPOB! 25 Likes 2 Shares

My friend, IPOB had everything to do with it.



What was the reason for the unrest in the first place? Operation Python Dance... I believe Nnamdi Kanu is too small for the army to start a region-wide operation just to arrest him. But the IPOB youths insisted that since tanks were close to his house, they came to arrest their leader... Put the pieces together. A simple detachment of MOPOLs would have seen a beautiful arrest of Nnamdi Kanu if indeed the government wanted to... Even the FG would have gotten a court ruling since he already broke the conditions for his bail... But the youths were misinformed and acted violently out of blind enthusiasm....



It had everything to do with IPOB! i

oga you are free to arrive at any conclusion you want am just saying what happened.

It's time peeps like you and the govt begin to realize that nnamdi kanu is more intelligent than you guys give him credit for. Maybe then, they would stop making mistakes like they nearly did a few weeks ago.ipob stands for indigenous people of "biafra "not igbo,Massob stands for "movement for the sovereign state of biafra ",not igbo.Why then is the SE as a whole being intimidated?

through out a 2 day period, the army did their best to create a war like ambience in abia state. their was too many checkpoints and heavy military equipments every where, people where being assaulted by security agents on flimsy excuses,and the worst was that the military men shot non-stop through out the nights-pls why wouldn't the state descend into chaos?

yes the succeeded in instilling fear into the people, but the didn't predict how the people would respond to that fear. oga you are free to arrive at any conclusion you want am just saying what happened.It's time peeps like you and the govt begin to realize that nnamdi kanu is more intelligent than you guys give him credit for. Maybe then, they would stop making mistakes like they nearly did a few weeks ago.ipob stands for indigenous people of "biafra "not igbo,Massob stands for "movement for the sovereign state of biafra ",not igbo.Why then is the SE as a whole being intimidated?through out a 2 day period, the army did their best to create a war like ambience in abia state. their was too many checkpoints and heavy military equipments every where, people where being assaulted by security agents on flimsy excuses,and the worst was that the military men shot non-stop through out the nights-pls why wouldn't the state descend into chaos?yes the succeeded in instilling fear into the people, but the didn't predict how the people would respond to that fear. 4 Likes 1 Share

IPOB labeled themselves a terrorist group by killing security agent and burnt down a police station.



You can shout for all you like, but the Government has made a valid point for declearing IPOB a terrorist group and you can't fault that decision.



How do u explain killing a police officer and you claimed you a peaceful group. 13 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi Kanu Must Die A Painful Death! 8 Likes 1 Share

Useless Brainwashed terrorists who believe every law enforcement agent hails from the North! Fools! 12 Likes 1 Share

let me correct some facts, on the night ariaria police station was burnt, the military guys (around aba) where busy shooting at imaginary enemies. Rumours began to circulate that the gunshots where as a result of fulani/hausa attack. The peeps around that axis flocked to the station and asked the ariaria policemen to look into the issue -the policemen said they won't act unless the got orders from above. The peeps got annoyed and decided to overwhelm the police station to get arms to defend themselves . ipob had nothing to do with it (unless the started the rumours-which I doubt).

Terrorist iPob....killing d people dey claim dey are fighting for....nwosu abi?..na ur so called brother killed u o You deserve a hot knock for the nonsense you wrote You deserve a hot knock for the nonsense you wrote 1 Like

The officer is even igbo...



Kanu will die a shameful death. 3 Likes

Eehhyaaa!He died for a dead country..RIP 1 Like

I dey suspect u. U follow kill dat policeman. oga keep your suspicions to yourself. I am in no way justifying anyone's death ,am correcting wrong assumptions before it turns to a misnomer. oga keep your suspicions to yourself. I am in no way justifying anyone's death ,am correcting wrong assumptions before it turns to a misnomer. 1 Like

price we pay , for others comfort The, for others comfort 2 Likes

Thank you IGP.... Shame on blood sucking Ipob terrorists. 3 Likes

I heard the police man was not the only one in the station what some guys came to burn it, they never had the intention to kill anyone until he shot one person dead , they descended on him, he shouted that he was an mbaise man, they asked him even if you are an igbo man, you have joined outsiders to kill igbo, so according to them, he deserved death 1 Like

I heard the police man was not the only one in the station what some guys came to burn it, they never had the intention to kill anyone until he shot one person dead , the descended on him, he shouted that he was an mbaise man, they asked him even if you are an igbo man, you have joined outsiders to kill igbo, so he deserves to die



Useless Narration!



Ipob terrorists Have Murdered Sleep! They Will never know peace. Useless Narration!Ipob terrorists Have Murdered Sleep! They Will never know peace. 15 Likes 1 Share

let me correct some facts, on the night ariaria police station was burnt, the military guys (around aba) where busy shooting at imaginary enemies. Rumours began to circulate that the gunshots where as a result of fulani/hausa attack. The peeps around that axis flocked to the station and asked the ariaria policemen to look into the issue -the policemen said they won't act unless the got orders from above. The peeps got annoyed and decided to overwhelm the police station to get arms to defend themselves . ipob had nothing to do with it (unless the started the rumours-which I doubt).

[s][/s]



Useless Narration!



Ipob terrorists Have Murdered Sleep! They Will never know peace. i don't like miscreants quoting me, just stop it i don't like miscreants quoting me, just stop it 1 Like

I heard the police man was not the only one in the station what some guys came to burn it, they never had the intention to kill anyone until he shot one person dead , they descended on him, he shouted that he was an mbaise man, they asked him even if you are an igbo man, you have joined outsiders to kill igbo, so he deserves to die

Like Boko haram...... Like Ipob. Terrorists. Shameless liar.....Like Boko haram...... Like Ipob. Terrorists. 7 Likes

i don't like miscreants quoting me, just stop it A miscreant is better than a terrorist A miscreant is better than a terrorist 5 Likes 1 Share

They keep shouting terrorist group some of them hating on indigenous peoples of Biafra don't have a common sense, they are still displaying the same hatred they have on igboid groups.The country is not one stop deceiving yourselves agitation will never stop if you hate the truth go and drink rat poison

IPOB spread out all over the world.They demonstrating according to the international law.they are not terrorist they have expressed your hatred towards them to the rest of the world

They don't want to belong in Nigeria anymore they are fed up with one Nigeria the world knows that.

My friend tell kanu to come out & be a man, tell him buhari has travelled, he can come out now



let me correct some facts, on the night ariaria police station was burnt, the military guys (around aba) where busy shooting at imaginary enemies. Rumours began to circulate that the gunshots where as a result of fulani/hausa attack. The peeps around that axis flocked to the station and asked the ariaria policemen to look into the issue -the policemen said they won't act unless the got orders from above. The peeps got annoyed and decided to overwhelm the police station to get arms to defend themselves . ipob had nothing to do with it (unless the started the rumours-which I doubt). Can u listen to yourselfMy friend tell kanu to come out & be a man, tell him buhari has travelled, he can come out now 4 Likes