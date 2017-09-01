₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,878 members, 3,807,918 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 02:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station (11535 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu's Mother Mobbed By Excited Traders At Ariaria Market In Aba. Photos / Police Jeep Trapped At Ariaria Market In Aba / IPOB Sit-At-Home: People Playing At Ariaria Market Aba (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by stephenduru: 8:21pm On Sep 21
In an evident show of compassion and to lesson the sufferings occasioned by the misfortune that visited Abia State recently, where on Thursday, 14th, 2017, unknown hoodlums reportedly attacked the Ariaria International Market Police division in Aba, and killed the station officer, ASP Cyril Nwosu, IGP Ibrahim Idris paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased today.
In his characteristic empathy, the IGP agave a posthumous promotion to the late ASP and promised to look into the possibility of elevating the widow, who is an Inspector to a higher rank. He also announced police scholarship to the only child left behind by the deceased, whom he described as an officer that died in the service of his country.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/igp-idris-visits-family-of-police.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Ninethmare: 8:23pm On Sep 21
Scholarship?
I guess on words
Public stunt
Trust the police at your peril
6 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by RomeSankara: 8:26pm On Sep 21
People must remember that security agents also have loving families at home and are only doing their jobs.. I hate it when people attack security agents
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by masterpolyglot: 8:29pm On Sep 21
RIP.... I feel so bad for the man, coupled with the fact that he was even Igbo.
Youths who were supposed to be in trade/business or at school were busy wielding machetes and sticks against the Army... They even burnt a station and yet, the so called IPOB leader is still living his own life and using the e-diots as human shield.
Igbos need to wise up and understand that smartness is not just about hustling for money....
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Kestolove: 8:31pm On Sep 21
Terrorist iPob....killing d people dey claim dey are fighting for....nwosu abi?..na ur so called brother killed u o
3 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by cummando(m): 8:35pm On Sep 21
Echoes of Nnamdi KANU!
And some people can boldly talk about ipob!
That boy ..... That little boy just lost a dad
If only anyone understands how difficult it is to be a widow and a fatherless child.
KANU is a killer! He should be sentenced to death. Or shot at sight!
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by abelprice(m): 8:52pm On Sep 21
See d way the woman stand and tighten her face lyk say police na military force for naija.... she is taking it way too serious.. ...
Rip to her husband
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Michael004: 8:57pm On Sep 21
Ipob terrorist killing people. The officer is even igbo. So they will expect that widow and the deceased's son to accept their biafra trash. Kanu, you will not know peace.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by eduj(m): 9:41pm On Sep 21
masterpolyglot:let me correct some facts, on the night ariaria police station was burnt, the military guys (around aba) where busy shooting at imaginary enemies. Rumours began to circulate that the gunshots where as a result of fulani/hausa attack. The peeps around that axis flocked to the station and asked the ariaria policemen to look into the issue -the policemen said they won't act unless the got orders from above. The peeps got annoyed and decided to overwhelm the police station to get arms to defend themselves . ipob had nothing to do with it (unless the started the rumours-which I doubt).
5 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Amein(m): 9:45pm On Sep 21
Ipob shekau's
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by masterpolyglot: 9:46pm On Sep 21
eduj:
My friend, IPOB had everything to do with it.
What was the reason for the unrest in the first place? Operation Python Dance... I believe Nnamdi Kanu is too small for the army to start a region-wide operation just to arrest him. But the IPOB youths insisted that since tanks were close to his house, they came to arrest their leader... Put the pieces together. A simple detachment of MOPOLs would have seen a beautiful arrest of Nnamdi Kanu if indeed the government wanted to... Even the FG would have gotten a court ruling since he already broke the conditions for his bail... But the youths were misinformed and acted violently out of blind enthusiasm....
It had everything to do with IPOB!
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by eduj(m): 10:19pm On Sep 21
masterpolyglot:i
oga you are free to arrive at any conclusion you want am just saying what happened.
It's time peeps like you and the govt begin to realize that nnamdi kanu is more intelligent than you guys give him credit for. Maybe then, they would stop making mistakes like they nearly did a few weeks ago.ipob stands for indigenous people of "biafra "not igbo,Massob stands for "movement for the sovereign state of biafra ",not igbo.Why then is the SE as a whole being intimidated?
through out a 2 day period, the army did their best to create a war like ambience in abia state. their was too many checkpoints and heavy military equipments every where, people where being assaulted by security agents on flimsy excuses,and the worst was that the military men shot non-stop through out the nights-pls why wouldn't the state descend into chaos?
yes the succeeded in instilling fear into the people, but the didn't predict how the people would respond to that fear.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by ogazi007(m): 10:27pm On Sep 21
IPOB labeled themselves a terrorist group by killing security agent and burnt down a police station.
You can shout for all you like, but the Government has made a valid point for declearing IPOB a terrorist group and you can't fault that decision.
How do u explain killing a police officer and you claimed you a peaceful group.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by IkpuMmiri(f): 10:32pm On Sep 21
Nnamdi Kanu Must Die A Painful Death!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by IkpuMmiri(f): 10:36pm On Sep 21
Useless Brainwashed terrorists who believe every law enforcement agent hails from the North! Fools!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by jaytee01(m): 10:49pm On Sep 21
eduj:I dey suspect u. U follow kill dat policeman.
11 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by SIRmanjar(m): 10:51pm On Sep 21
Kestolove:You deserve a hot knock for the nonsense you wrote
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Okoroawusa: 10:52pm On Sep 21
The officer is even igbo...
Kanu will die a shameful death.
3 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by SIRmanjar(m): 10:54pm On Sep 21
Eehhyaaa!He died for a dead country..RIP
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by eduj(m): 10:57pm On Sep 21
jaytee01:oga keep your suspicions to yourself. I am in no way justifying anyone's death ,am correcting wrong assumptions before it turns to a misnomer.
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Lusola15: 10:59pm On Sep 21
The price we pay, for others comfort
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Theakthedream: 11:01pm On Sep 21
Thank you IGP.... Shame on blood sucking Ipob terrorists.
3 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Customer80: 11:02pm On Sep 21
I heard the police man was not the only one in the station what some guys came to burn it, they never had the intention to kill anyone until he shot one person dead , they descended on him, he shouted that he was an mbaise man, they asked him even if you are an igbo man, you have joined outsiders to kill igbo, so according to them, he deserved death
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by IkpuMmiri(f): 11:05pm On Sep 21
Customer80:
Useless Narration!
Ipob terrorists Have Murdered Sleep! They Will never know peace.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Theakthedream: 11:06pm On Sep 21
eduj:Ipob terrorist are cheap liars..
4 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Customer80: 11:07pm On Sep 21
IkpuMmiri:i don't like miscreants quoting me, just stop it
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Theakthedream: 11:08pm On Sep 21
Customer80:Shameless liar.....
Like Boko haram...... Like Ipob. Terrorists.
7 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Theakthedream: 11:09pm On Sep 21
Customer80:A miscreant is better than a terrorist
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Dainfamous: 11:16pm On Sep 21
They keep shouting terrorist group some of them hating on indigenous peoples of Biafra don't have a common sense, they are still displaying the same hatred they have on igboid groups.The country is not one stop deceiving yourselves agitation will never stop if you hate the truth go and drink rat poison
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Dainfamous: 11:21pm On Sep 21
IPOB spread out all over the world.They demonstrating according to the international law.they are not terrorist they have expressed your hatred towards them to the rest of the world
They don't want to belong in Nigeria anymore they are fed up with one Nigeria the world knows that.
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by HeGeMon(m): 11:48pm On Sep 21
Can u listen to yourself My friend tell kanu to come out & be a man, tell him buhari has travelled, he can come out now
eduj:
4 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Gives Scholarships To Kids Of Policeman Killed At Ariaria Station by Throwback: 11:51pm On Sep 21
IPOB killed ASP Cyril Nwosu.
For those who were asking for the identity of the police man killed, I hope they are not disappointed that he is not a Fulani?
I warned that Kanu was an affliction wrought on the Igbos only to bring them misery.
Must a democratic society kowtow to the demands and desires of just one man, just because he had access to a radio station and knew how to exploit the hatred his people already haboured?
I repeat, who the hell is Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB to demand for anything on behalf of a people with a recognised democratic and constitutional leadership and representation?
Who the hell is Kanu to have created chaos in Anambra, Abia and Rivers? Was it a mistake to have released an accused person on bail, with sureties who were not alive to their responsibilities of keeping their wild animal tamed to the conditions of his bail?
That Kanu was asking for referendum with his IPOB gang, while Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe who stood as surety and who is one of the democratic representatives of Kanu's Abia state in the National Assembly, refused to even move a motion for such or related demand, means that Abaribe did not know his job in the senate and has no business representing a people with demands.
Eventually IPOB was proscribed by the SE governors and declared a terrorist group, only then did Abaribe summon the courage to even air his opinion on the matter that had been threatening the democratic system of which he is a key member and had a role to play in providing constitutional leadership to the yearnings of the people he is representing. Except of course he did not agree with the demands of IPOB and his constituency, but was too scared to define his own position on the matter.
What a useless senator.
12 Likes
ACN's Call For President Jonathan's Resignation Is Satanic - Anglican Church / UNILAG Renaming Noble But Illegal, Says Abiola's Lawyer Afe Babalola / Genetically Modified crops being grown on Nigerian soil by Western nation firms
Viewing this topic: Labrownny, macfadison(m), intruxive(m), Smooyis(m), FemiMaduka(m), ruggedized1, glo4chuks, Akexstinger(m), Eedyb, lollypeezle(m), paramount123(m), kpompey, ultimateballer, chuddykay(m), KpStone(m), soyewest(m), Magnitki, waveskaaya(m), sopapa(f), akaahs(m), Kfed4ril(m), masterpolyglot, Okurumeh, josh005(m), Focus24emma, amjb, Patobaby12(f), ibkgab001, Ucheosefoh(m), owoeyeyem(m), EASY39(m), kenostika(m), ibj55, etenyong(m), Harbehordun(m), bobostykah(m), KendrickAyomide(m), tboks(m), wilsonchilboy(m), debssycharles(f), IpobsLikePiss, IRockALot(m), seunsola2411(m), ugofab, Merryglad(f), galaxi(m), ccollins(m), tajualesh, Adexchelsea19(m), sharkeyraw(f), lancehayat(m), Opatoranking, compressordaf(m), CoolestSam, GiJoe007(m), holluville, moshood44(m), san4u(m), Unimaginable123, Niyinoble, mumjee(f), flowingwaters(m) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13