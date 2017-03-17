I will be updating this thread every now and then with new trends in employer-employee relationship as well as new trends in recruitment processes and career growth. Sometimes job vacancies too.



Morning folks. One of the general resolutions most of us must have made is to have more money, to experience growth, promotion, success and most especially new jobs. Will like to be a part of the people that will make the latter possible.



So to start with, here are few tips you must take very seriously to get a job:



Social Media:

a) Own a LinkedIn profile.

b) Have a working number on your profile and yes on your CV.

c) Do an audit on your social media profiles. Update responsible and funny tweets etc and reduce those immature comments you always make.



Contacts:

a) Always stay with your phone. The world is moving towards conducting phone interviews more. This is to recognize confidence over the phone and your understanding of the job but more importantly to sieve the too many applications they got.

b) Have a professional email. For example ronke.yusuf@yahoo.com

c) If possible, put an alternative phone line on your profile or CV. I am sure you understand the network challenges in Nigeria.



Resume/ CV/ Application:

a) Employ the service of a professional CV writer.

b) If you are not good with applications, get a mentor to help develop your writing skills. You will need this on the job.

c) Ensure your CV contains what skills and experience you have. Do not put what you do not know.

d) Make sure your CV do not exceed two pages if you can.

e) Do not be tempted to send random applications to numerous companies. Send tailored applications.



Job websites:

a) Be on the lookout. A host of companies will be recruiting as the economy progresses.

b) Make use of Nairaland job vacancies. I myself have benefited from this section greatly.

c) While you should visit job websites, be weary of the vacancies you see there. If you doubt a vacancy, come over here and ask. Better still create a thread or search on Google. Google is a good friend.



NB: The traditional methods of getting jobs is fast eroding. You have to be smart and strategic nowadays to get a job. You do not necessarily have to know someone who know someone. Put on your thinking caps. This is 2017, grow with the times.



Research on the organization when invited for interviews. Find out how the recruitment process is conducted and what to expect.

There are examples of the stages of NIBSS, PWC, DPR, Fidelity recruitment stages on



A tip for you.



When you see a vacancy, do not just apply by sending your cv to the general email. There are chances they may not call.

Get up your feet and go directly to the company. It is worth it.



You could go the extra mile of asking to speak with the HR. Very receptive companies will allow you. Yes they do!



You could search that particular email on Google and you will be surprised by some other emails you would get belonging to same company.

SEND A GREETINGS EMAIL WITH A LITTLE PARAGRAPH INDICATING INTEREST IN THE COMPANY.



This tip may sound stupid, but it is those who challenge the status quo and are not dogmatic who make things happen in life.

This has worked for me. It can for you.



To help you further, visit the link below for some information you may find useful. VERY SIMPLE TIPS.





CHECK HERE FOR SOME NICE TIPS TO HELP YOU GET THAT JOB: (This is not a job placement site)

www.HRtechnique.com



More tips.



A) When you do not hear from an interviewer after a week (Except they mentioned exactly when they will contact you), send a courtesy email or a courtesy call requesting for feedback.



B) When you lose out on a job you so much want, cry about it. Yes cry! It makes you stronger and it makes you understand the implication of mistakes, unpreparedness, being lackadaisical about your career pursuit. Cry about it but more importantly, be angered to be better.



C) One of the best ways to be shortlisted is to follow all requirements as specified. Follow thoroughly what they have asked you.

For Example; Kindly use your surname with the position as subject. That's a very simple instruction.



D) Stop forwarding emails from phones and Blackberries without editing. Even the "sent from blackberry wireless" signature can bring bad luck. Edit your CV to the job specifications and apply accordingly.



The implication of not following C and D above is that, there are softwares that HR personnels use now that uses key words to discard CVs and applications before it even gets to their inbox. It removes all OND if they have asked for BSc. It removes all the ones that did not follow the email subject accordingly. All they need to do is enter the command on the software.



E) Learn how to use power words in your emails, in your application and most especially in your interviews.

One of my King-Killer-Sentence is after each meeting (I call it meeting instead of interview) I stand up and with sincerity, I tell my interviewer that I so much like him or her. Sometimes I tell them they can expect good results if I am taken. Sometimes I can give myself targets during the interview and tell them in so so months, there will be so so and so.



The list goes on but don't not let me bore you.



Lets hear from you if you have questions. You would get professional help here without consultation fees.

This thread is tagged serious. Only serious folks who are looking to improve themselves should comment.





This thread can be very helpful in this hard times.



