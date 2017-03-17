₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 9:16am On Jan 01, 2016
I will be updating this thread every now and then with new trends in employer-employee relationship as well as new trends in recruitment processes and career growth. Sometimes job vacancies too.
Morning folks. One of the general resolutions most of us must have made is to have more money, to experience growth, promotion, success and most especially new jobs. Will like to be a part of the people that will make the latter possible.
So to start with, here are few tips you must take very seriously to get a job:
Social Media:
a) Own a LinkedIn profile. www.linkedin.com
b) Have a working number on your profile and yes on your CV.
c) Do an audit on your social media profiles. Update responsible and funny tweets etc and reduce those immature comments you always make.
Contacts:
a) Always stay with your phone. The world is moving towards conducting phone interviews more. This is to recognize confidence over the phone and your understanding of the job but more importantly to sieve the too many applications they got.
b) Have a professional email. For example ronke.yusuf@yahoo.com
c) If possible, put an alternative phone line on your profile or CV. I am sure you understand the network challenges in Nigeria.
Resume/ CV/ Application:
a) Employ the service of a professional CV writer.
b) If you are not good with applications, get a mentor to help develop your writing skills. You will need this on the job.
c) Ensure your CV contains what skills and experience you have. Do not put what you do not know.
d) Make sure your CV do not exceed two pages if you can.
e) Do not be tempted to send random applications to numerous companies. Send tailored applications.
Job websites:
a) Be on the lookout. A host of companies will be recruiting as the economy progresses.
b) Make use of Nairaland job vacancies. I myself have benefited from this section greatly.
c) While you should visit job websites, be weary of the vacancies you see there. If you doubt a vacancy, come over here and ask. Better still create a thread or search on Google. Google is a good friend.
NB: The traditional methods of getting jobs is fast eroding. You have to be smart and strategic nowadays to get a job. You do not necessarily have to know someone who know someone. Put on your thinking caps. This is 2017, grow with the times.
Research on the organization when invited for interviews. Find out how the recruitment process is conducted and what to expect.
There are examples of the stages of NIBSS, PWC, DPR, Fidelity recruitment stages on www.HRtechnique.com
A tip for you.
When you see a vacancy, do not just apply by sending your cv to the general email. There are chances they may not call.
Get up your feet and go directly to the company. It is worth it.
You could go the extra mile of asking to speak with the HR. Very receptive companies will allow you. Yes they do!
You could search that particular email on Google and you will be surprised by some other emails you would get belonging to same company.
SEND A GREETINGS EMAIL WITH A LITTLE PARAGRAPH INDICATING INTEREST IN THE COMPANY.
This tip may sound stupid, but it is those who challenge the status quo and are not dogmatic who make things happen in life.
This has worked for me. It can for you.
To help you further, visit the link below for some information you may find useful. VERY SIMPLE TIPS.
CHECK HERE FOR SOME NICE TIPS TO HELP YOU GET THAT JOB: (This is not a job placement site)
www.HRtechnique.com
More tips.
A) When you do not hear from an interviewer after a week (Except they mentioned exactly when they will contact you), send a courtesy email or a courtesy call requesting for feedback.
B) When you lose out on a job you so much want, cry about it. Yes cry! It makes you stronger and it makes you understand the implication of mistakes, unpreparedness, being lackadaisical about your career pursuit. Cry about it but more importantly, be angered to be better.
C) One of the best ways to be shortlisted is to follow all requirements as specified. Follow thoroughly what they have asked you.
For Example; Kindly use your surname with the position as subject. That's a very simple instruction.
D) Stop forwarding emails from phones and Blackberries without editing. Even the "sent from blackberry wireless" signature can bring bad luck. Edit your CV to the job specifications and apply accordingly.
The implication of not following C and D above is that, there are softwares that HR personnels use now that uses key words to discard CVs and applications before it even gets to their inbox. It removes all OND if they have asked for BSc. It removes all the ones that did not follow the email subject accordingly. All they need to do is enter the command on the software.
E) Learn how to use power words in your emails, in your application and most especially in your interviews.
One of my King-Killer-Sentence is after each meeting (I call it meeting instead of interview) I stand up and with sincerity, I tell my interviewer that I so much like him or her. Sometimes I tell them they can expect good results if I am taken. Sometimes I can give myself targets during the interview and tell them in so so months, there will be so so and so.
The list goes on but don't not let me bore you.
Lets hear from you if you have questions. You would get professional help here without consultation fees.
This thread is tagged serious. Only serious folks who are looking to improve themselves should comment.
This thread can be very helpful in this hard times.
Source: www.HRtechnique.com
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 9:18am On Jan 01, 2016
The only limitation you will experience is the ones you have created with the chains on your own mind. You are limitless.
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Abirisegun(m): 9:58am On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 11:11am On Jan 01, 2016
Abirisegun:
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by adaumendubuisi: 11:24am On Jan 01, 2016
Nice tips and God bless. Happy new year. Pls i would b grateful if my resume wld b looked at and if possible edited as i would like it in pdf file bt dnt knw ow to go abt it.
I really want to testify this year on a dream job nd i would be grateful if i can get assistance with my resume.
Thanks
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Quincyolarks(m): 11:35am On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by seunkeji5(f): 11:39am On Jan 01, 2016
God will see us through
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 11:50am On Jan 01, 2016
*** I will not be doing CV for anyone. I do not want to start what I cannot finish.
*** I and my team will look at your questions and answer them accordingly only on this thread.
*** We will update tips and vacancies from time to time and how Nairalanders can make the most of it.
However, as a courtesy, I will do adaumendubuisi CV for him/ her. It may take time because of my schedule but will do it. PM me.
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 11:55am On Jan 01, 2016
Quincyolarks:
If you are in Lagos and you have upper, I learnt the direct entry form for UniLag will be out shortly. It is better late than ever.
Besides, there a host of skills that are paying very well now that you can learn.
Content management.
Graphics design.
Software designing/ App designing/ Coding e.t.c
CCNA will get you networking jobs
All the above you can achieve without Bsc.
I have a skilful dude in my office who earns almost the same as me without an OND nor BSc. Dude is a god in Graphics Designing.
To put things into perspective, he also just bought a Nikon D665 I think last week. He is taking his love for graphics into photography.
Remember the Christian Bible: "Something like your skills will make you stand before kings".
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by CharlyNick: 12:04pm On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by emmahoney(m): 12:11pm On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by AyLuxury(m): 12:17pm On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by techmart(m): 12:30pm On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Quincyolarks(m): 1:50pm On Jan 01, 2016
nmreports:Thanks for the advice sir. Currently learning android development. I have a Java and visual basic background, but most of my experience are garnered from the hospitality sector.
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by ayokunle032(m): 1:58pm On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Samscoz(m): 2:23pm On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by horexy(f): 2:43pm On Jan 01, 2016
This is cool...Thumbs up, OP.
May 2016 be a year of getting great and fulfilling jobs (Amen)
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Abirisegun(m): 8:16pm On Jan 01, 2016
Following with B. A in Philosophy.
Op, am enjoying you, oya come add more
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by ambassadorgozie(m): 9:32pm On Jan 01, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by peterpeteru: 7:37am On Jan 02, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 11:20am On Jan 02, 2016
More tips.
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Odoemacyril(m): 7:25am On Jan 04, 2016
gud morning & happy new year to u all,.. its d 1st Monday of d year and I can see it cmin wit so much goodies for u all,.
@nmreports, I say a very big thanks for this, with this I can say DAT u a very big blessing directly or indirectly to us,the unemployed youth out der, and anybody DAT find dis info useful in one or the other, I crusly need ur help and also d help of other who can assist me wit info and advice..
@nmreports I don't kn how possible it will b for me to forward my CV to u, I will like u to took at a section in it and reply me if its cool,.thanks
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Mhizdiva(f): 11:15am On Jan 04, 2016
Abirisegun:
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 11:51am On Jan 04, 2016
Odoemacyril:
I can help you look at it and share my thoughts but I will not be able to edit for you.
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 11:55am On Jan 04, 2016
Let's have a discussion.
What do you think is delaying your possibility of getting a job?
If you have an answer to this question, then you are in your way to getting solutions.
For me back then, it was because I was not practical enough to in my responses at interviews. I was just saying dream-like things in my head without ample examples.
For example, I was asked how will you sell our products to so so company and I went about talking about how I can speak and how I can convince people.
The best way to have answered it was to share instances when I sold some things to class mates and or friends or my church members and how I was able to do it using certain skills.
Just a thought.
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Odoemacyril(m): 6:52am On Jan 05, 2016
@ nmreports,. plz can u send me ur mail so DAT I can send it der
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by nmreports: 11:51am On Jan 05, 2016
Odoemacyril:
I have seen it.
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Stevewonda: 12:24pm On Jan 05, 2016
Happy new year to everyone on this tread and I specially appreciate the person that created this tread... I have been submitting CVs online since October.... I have editted my CVs thrice and have just gotten 1 interview invite which I aced well tho am still awaiting the 2nd stage of their interview.. But how can I get more interview invite as a fresh graduate oo cos am wasting away. I have got a creative mind but with no money in my pocket, no creativity again oo... Pls must I include my referees in my CV or just write 'Available on request'...
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by Odoemacyril(m): 8:07am On Jan 06, 2016
|Re: Smart & Simple Ways To Get A Job In Modern Times by bamiDee1(m): 9:14am On Jan 07, 2016
Stevewonda:
To me, it all depends on your level of experience. If you were priviledged to work in an organization duruing your NYSC I am sure you'd definately have someone to refer on your CV. While some people say that as a fresh graduate, you just leave your "Referee column" as Available on request...... It all depends on the circumstance. More so, I have seen 15 years experienced personnel CV who left the referee space as "Available on request". I think a HR personnel could give more insights though.
