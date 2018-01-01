₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,722 members, 4,000,240 topics. Date: Monday, 01 January 2018 at 07:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 (1591 Views)
17 Bad Habits You Need To Kill In 2017 To Be More Successful In 2018 / The Following Tips Will Help To Get Your Search Of To The Right Start. / If You Have These 6 Struggles, You’re Highly Intelligent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by nairametrics: 4:58pm On Nov 23, 2017
Has 2017 been hard on you? You get any luck on the job font yet? What could be the problem? Well, no one can say for sure that you haven’t gotten a job because of something you did or didn’t do. This is why we should be careful about our dos and don’ts in preparation for the coming year. We need to ensure that we’ve done everything humanly possible on our part to get a great job
https://nairametrics.com/6-tips-will-help-get-ideal-job-2018/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by TheHistorian(m): 7:11pm
Well written.
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Bontia(m): 7:11pm
OP if I follow these steps step by step will I get work in Exon Mobil? Kindly respond as this 2018 is my year of Supernatural.
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Actuarydeji(m): 7:12pm
Can it works in this country!!!
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by villareal15(m): 7:12pm
Networking.Networking.. Networking... Happy New Year everyone.
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by hemartins(m): 7:12pm
in 2018, you will definitely get your dream job.
Keep learning something new,
Keep applying for jobs.
A single YES would make up for the hundred NO you've had.
Happy New Year
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Krafty006: 7:12pm
why look for jobs when you can create one for yourself, learn a skill ,become self reliant......http://www.nairaland.com/4209666/skill-acquisition-programme-self-empowerment
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 7:13pm
Ooooh God not again
What's the diff btw yesterday, today and tomorrow?
2018 this
2018 that
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Fynestboi: 7:13pm
Noted.
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by ImpressionsNG: 7:14pm
This high emphasis on getting a job shouldn't be anyone's plan for the new year. What is Seun Osewa's "job"? What is Linda Ikeji's 'job"? What is Ebuka's job
If you don't find someone to employ you, does it mean that you can't find a legitimate way to feed yourself and become a self-sustaining human being? Does it mean that you would be a beggar who can't earn a living? Think about it:: are you so valuable that any organisation you're working for can't survive without you? Of course the answer is no, because if you were that valuable, you would use that skill you possess to make a living for yourself. Come on.
I don't like the fact that most educated Nigerians would be destitutes if they don't have a job in the conventional sense. What exactly does a job mean if not a source of livelihood? Learn a skill. Deliver a service. Find a problem to solve. Learn how to make money one way or the other by yourself if it comes down to it.
This mentality of looking for a safe salary every month is what you need to get rid of this new year.
Sorry if you feel offended. It's just my two cents.
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by NubiLove(m): 7:14pm
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by ELgordo(m): 7:14pm
Ovoko
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by chuksjuve(m): 7:17pm
Learn a skill, learn a trade ..
And watch wonders happen to you this year..
Job search is over hyped ..
We are all about flowers and Gardens..
Check my signature
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by mekusyoung(m): 7:18pm
Nice one to start up the year
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by quinnboy: 7:18pm
Compliment.
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Favbolu(m): 7:20pm
Connection ni ko ko
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by SnowJay92(m): 7:22pm
Bontia:
Na Exxon Mobil be ur dream workplace?
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Doerstech(m): 7:24pm
good
|Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by vicadex07(m): 7:25pm
Lmao...
MSC and PhD for gateman?
His salary should better be nothing less than 150k or else "thunda faya dat kompni".
(0) (Reply)
Best Group On Whatsapp For Job Updates And Career Coaching / Program Manager Neeeded At Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation / Nail Technician And Henna Tatooist Needed In Yaba
Viewing this topic: laplace19(m), Darudeboii, seansifo(m), adek6555, olasco18(m), ovanda(m), supafeyi(m), Vicben(m), NNature(m), solify003, Ifeanyi2017(m), walesmurphy, badinfluence(m), profjyde(m), ganie(m), vybzkartel, ramy(m), tobbyjohnny2(m), djjosh(m), ImpressionsNG, nowpresence(f), 2undey01(m), Srallens(m), Elenurazorr(m), ramalex(m), sanusianangi, KehindeOmololu(m), doscar, Empiror, vicadex07(m), ObiOgechi(m), diplo22(m), DRISKLEF(m), ksbusari(m), bostonj, abuomaIV(m), bamakoe(f), xarm(m), sirxbit(m), nigeriancritic1(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9