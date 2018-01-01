₦airaland Forum

These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by nairametrics: 4:58pm On Nov 23, 2017
Has 2017 been hard on you? You get any luck on the job font yet? What could be the problem? Well, no one can say for sure that you haven’t gotten a job because of something you did or didn’t do. This is why we should be careful about our dos and don’ts in preparation for the coming year. We need to ensure that we’ve done everything humanly possible on our part to get a great job

First let’s review our resume
A few people have been using the same resume they typed about 3 years ago for all the jobs they’ve been applying for. You need to keep your resume updated keeping up with the constantly changing economic world. Sit down and look at your resume; strike out what needs to be stricken out and add what needs to be added.

Go over your skills; soft and hard skills
Each employer or recruiter has a set of skills they require for their job postings. You need to keep up with the flow. Brush your skills up and pick new skills if necessary depending on what employers need. Go over the skills you can offer an employer. Make a list of it so you know which jobs to apply for.

Create a significant online presence
It’s no news that the world has gone digital. Most recruiters go out of their way to search for their potential employee online. This is why you need to have a significant online presence. Set your Facebook and other social media pages that may contain inappropriate material or too much info about you to private. Also sign up for LinkedIn and create a detailed profile.

Don’t give up


It’s tiring submitting your CV/resume from place to place, getting your hopes up, only to have it crash down again. The experience is really daunting. However, don’t give up! Quitting is for losers. Keep going. Keep hanging on. Something will surely turn up soon.

Know what you want and go for it
It is common practice for people to apply for ‘any’ job out of desperation to get a job. Just because you need to pay bills, don’t lose sight of your career goals. Don’t just apply anywhere. Apply for jobs that tally with your skills, qualifications and goals.

Don’t forget networking;
Learn to be flexible on your job search. Job postings don’t always have to be online, you could hear about a great opportunity from relatives or other people within your network circle. Someone might even recommend you for a job opening at the company where they work or somewhere else. The truth is that with the way Nigeria is headed, it will be so much better if you can get someone on the inside of the company you’re applying at. Having someone on the insider increases your chances of getting the job. This Christmas season might be a great opportunity to network.

When these tips do work for you, as they will, don’t forget that you have a choice in this matter. Just because you’re being offered a job doesn’t mean you should jump on it. Take time to go through the offer and ensure that it suits all your needs both career wise, physically and financially. Get started now and who knows? You might be starting 2018 with a new job.


https://nairametrics.com/6-tips-will-help-get-ideal-job-2018/

Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by TheHistorian(m): 7:11pm
Well written.
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Bontia(m): 7:11pm
OP if I follow these steps step by step will I get work in Exon Mobil? Kindly respond as this 2018 is my year of Supernatural.
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Actuarydeji(m): 7:12pm
Can it works in this country!!!
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by villareal15(m): 7:12pm
Networking.Networking.. Networking... Happy New Year everyone.
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by hemartins(m): 7:12pm
in 2018, you will definitely get your dream job.
Keep learning something new,
Keep applying for jobs.
A single YES would make up for the hundred NO you've had.
Happy New Year
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Krafty006: 7:12pm
why look for jobs when you can create one for yourself, learn a skill ,become self reliant......http://www.nairaland.com/4209666/skill-acquisition-programme-self-empowerment
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 7:13pm
Ooooh God not again
What's the diff btw yesterday, today and tomorrow?
2018 this
2018 that
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Fynestboi: 7:13pm
Noted.
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by ImpressionsNG: 7:14pm
This high emphasis on getting a job shouldn't be anyone's plan for the new year. What is Seun Osewa's "job"? What is Linda Ikeji's 'job"? What is Ebuka's job

If you don't find someone to employ you, does it mean that you can't find a legitimate way to feed yourself and become a self-sustaining human being? Does it mean that you would be a beggar who can't earn a living? Think about it:: are you so valuable that any organisation you're working for can't survive without you? Of course the answer is no, because if you were that valuable, you would use that skill you possess to make a living for yourself. Come on.

I don't like the fact that most educated Nigerians would be destitutes if they don't have a job in the conventional sense. What exactly does a job mean if not a source of livelihood? Learn a skill. Deliver a service. Find a problem to solve. Learn how to make money one way or the other by yourself if it comes down to it.

This mentality of looking for a safe salary every month is what you need to get rid of this new year.

Sorry if you feel offended. It's just my two cents.
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by NubiLove(m): 7:14pm
smiley
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by ELgordo(m): 7:14pm
Ovoko
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by chuksjuve(m): 7:17pm
Learn a skill, learn a trade ..

And watch wonders happen to you this year..

Job search is over hyped ..



We are all about flowers and Gardens..

Check my signature
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by mekusyoung(m): 7:18pm
Nice one to start up the year cheesy
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by quinnboy: 7:18pm
Compliment.
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Favbolu(m): 7:20pm
Connection ni ko ko
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by SnowJay92(m): 7:22pm
Bontia:
OP if I follow these steps step by step will I get work in Exon Mobil? Kindly respond as this 2018 is my year of Supernatural.

Na Exxon Mobil be ur dream workplace?
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by Doerstech(m): 7:24pm
good
Re: These 6 Tips Will Help You Get An Ideal Job In 2018 by vicadex07(m): 7:25pm
Lmao...
grin

MSC and PhD for gateman?

His salary should better be nothing less than 150k or else "thunda faya dat kompni".
angry

