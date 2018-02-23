Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / I Can't Stop Thinking About Sex - Solution (11738 Views)

Nigerians And Their Respective Way Of Thinking / Can't Stop Laughing,conversation Btw A Boyfriend N Girlfriend / I Was Thinking About Going To The Gym Today...and Then I Saw This Pics. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Solution

A. The solution to your problem is simple, but it's not easy. I'm afraid there are no magic formulas. Certain mental tricks can help you some of the time, but no mind game will free you from all temptation. As you know, the only way you can hope to conquer temptation is to have God in your life. To say no to sin, day after day, time after time, you need God to be alive in your heart. Like I said, simple, but not easy.



You sound like you're doing a lot of great things to keep your faith strong. But it doesn't hurt to repeat the ways we get closer to God:



1. Prayer. We need prayer, not just at the moment of temptation, but as a steady conversation throughout the day, every day.



2. Bible. Bible study isn't about finding a few magic verses that will help us resist temptation. We need to seriously read and grow in understanding God's point of view.



3. Church. We go to church to be with God's people and to worship him together. Church is something you can't do alone. After all, the Bible doesn't call the church the body of Christ for nothing. God often reveals himself to us through our relationships with other Christians.



4. Accountability. The fellowship of other Christians is absolutely vital when you're going through a trying time. Anybody who's being tempted as you are needs a prayer partner, somebody who knows all about what's happening. You need a mature Christian friend who will support you and pray with you. You and your boyfriend may even want to get together with a married couple you trust who can help you with other aspects of your relationship as well.



You're right when you say it's normal to think about sex, especially when you're in a serious relationship. It's also normal to struggle to control sexual thoughts and urges until marriage. It's not easy, but neither is training for the Olympics or writing a great novel or raising children or making a good marriage. Good things are difficult. You're waiting for something very good—married sex. It's not easy to wait, but it is possible, with God's help.





Source:



cc lalasticlala Problem - I've been dating the same guy exclusively for close to a year. We both want to remain sexually pure until marriage, and we've talked very openly and honestly about our boundaries. We have a very strong relationship. We pray together, are studying a Christian book together, and are very careful not to go too far physically. The problem is, I find myself thinking about sex a lot. I know it's normal to think about sex sometimes, but I feel like I carry it to the extreme. I feel God telling me over and over to clean up my thought life, but I ignore him because I like the thoughts so much. How, in this sex-crazed society, can a person stay sexually pure? It will be several years before I get married and I don't know how I'll make it that long. Please help me keep my commitment to God and to my boyfriend.SolutionA. The solution to your problem is simple, but it's not easy. I'm afraid there are no magic formulas. Certain mental tricks can help you some of the time, but no mind game will free you from all temptation. As you know, the only way you can hope to conquer temptation is to have God in your life. To say no to sin, day after day, time after time, you need God to be alive in your heart. Like I said, simple, but not easy.You sound like you're doing a lot of great things to keep your faith strong. But it doesn't hurt to repeat the ways we get closer to God:1. Prayer. We need prayer, not just at the moment of temptation, but as a steady conversation throughout the day, every day.2. Bible. Bible study isn't about finding a few magic verses that will help us resist temptation. We need to seriously read and grow in understanding God's point of view.3. Church. We go to church to be with God's people and to worship him together. Church is something you can't do alone. After all, the Bible doesn't call the church the body of Christ for nothing. God often reveals himself to us through our relationships with other Christians.4. Accountability. The fellowship of other Christians is absolutely vital when you're going through a trying time. Anybody who's being tempted as you are needs a prayer partner, somebody who knows all about what's happening. You need a mature Christian friend who will support you and pray with you. You and your boyfriend may even want to get together with a married couple you trust who can help you with other aspects of your relationship as well.You're right when you say it's normal to think about sex, especially when you're in a serious relationship. It's also normal to struggle to control sexual thoughts and urges until marriage. It's not easy, but neither is training for the Olympics or writing a great novel or raising children or making a good marriage. Good things are difficult. You're waiting for something very good—married sex. It's not easy to wait, but it is possible, with God's help.Source: http://www.christianitytoday.com/iyf/advice/i-cant-stop-thinking-about-sex.html cc lalasticlala 6 Likes 1 Share

cc lalasticlala

cc laslasticlala

This one is strong ooo

Hmm

There is a bigger trouble if you don't think about sex.



Healthy sex is awesome



Somebody should give that girl three rounds of ... 5 Likes 1 Share







Forget your useless theory.

The only solution to your problem is having sex.



Conji is a killer.

Better still, you two can masturbate.

As long as you don't use a candle and he doesn't use a relaxer, you both will be fine. Forget your useless theory.The only solution to your problem is having sex.Conji is a killer.Better still, you two can masturbate.As long as you don't use a candle and he doesn't use a relaxer, you both will be fine. 27 Likes 5 Shares

Life is too short to be thinking and fantasizing about sex without practical. Tomorrow may be too late. Play safe though. 5 Likes 2 Shares

I'm coming back....

Go for deliverance. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm....

Not interested in this topic 1 Like 1 Share

If you still want to maintain your sex free relationship then all you have to do is explore the street and get any sex starved guy to drill your pussy till its going to start a depth competition with oil wells in bayelsa.

There's nothing wrong in fornication or adultery, don't be fooled by these modern days doctrines.

Read deep into your religious book and you'll find out your Bible highly support fornication and adultery. God killed onan for not spilling his semen into the damn pussy of his brother's wife.

So my deal, what I'm trying to say in essence is that don't deprive your self of sexual pleasure cos of a very lame commitment you took out of sheer stupidity.

My two cents 3 Likes 2 Shares

This will go a long way to helping some who are at the threshold of breaking their vow. 1 Like 1 Share

M

It's not really easy. Jst seek God direction nd be determined. 2 Likes 1 Share

Sex is overrated. I have been celibate b4 and it felt great. I was called funny names by my frnds like gay and stuff cos I had lots of gals as frnds for fun bt nothing was going down then. It's just takes traing and getting used to it. U will be just fine if u don't over hype it. 9 Likes 1 Share

are u gay

Sex is overrated







We don't like sex over here in Okun Ajah 2 Likes





If you’re committed to waiting until you get married to have sex, that's great! However, you probably need to think about how you’re going to do this. While making promises is a brilliant start, practically you may need to change some of your behaviours so that temptation doesn't overtake you.



The way our society is set up these days, it is regarded as 'normal' to get into bed rather than stay out of it. So to be different from the world, you need to make some strong decisions.



It's a question of respect



There’s not much point in starting with the question: “How far can we go?” because that just creates arbitrary rules (which never really work), and leaves you teetering on the edge of acceptable versus dangerous.



This is the question you really need to be asking:





How can I best respect my girlfriend/boyfriend and not put them into a position which will make it hard to say 'no'?



With that in mind, here are some things you might like to consider as you plan ahead for purity.



Practical suggestions to avoid temptation



The following aren't so much rules, as they are wise advice. If you are waiting until marriage for sex, then these bits of wisdom could help you to steer clear of making a mistake that you're sure to regret.



1. For a start, don’t do anything which would make others assume that you are sleeping together. In other words, don’t stay over in the same house or room. Don’t take overnight trips together without other people.



2. Set a curfew for yourselves and be accountable to other people for keeping it.



3. Talk about your plans to wait until marriage together. Work out what might be a difficulty for you to stay pure - be realistic & pray about your decision. ask others to pray for you too.



4. Keep physical touch to a minimum. It's generally wise to avoid touching skin below the neck and above the knee.



5. Stay vertical. Don’t get horizontal.



6. Recognise any potentially difficult situations and stay away from them or change them. You might even consider not watching romantic films or TV together.



7. If you're old enough, get married soon. Why wait for years if you know you want to be together? However, be aware of your age and the advice of other people who love you and know you. 18 or 19 just may be too young to marry, or it may not. It depends on how mature you are. Advice from parents, pastors, and friends will help you work this out.



8. Read a book. We suggest Teen Sex By the Book, published by Fervr. Find out more by visiting 8 tips on how to stay out of bed until you get married:If you’re committed to waiting until you get married to have sex, that's great! However, you probably need to think about how you’re going to do this. While making promises is a brilliant start, practically you may need to change some of your behaviours so that temptation doesn't overtake you.The way our society is set up these days, it is regarded as 'normal' to get into bed rather than stay out of it. So to be different from the world, you need to make some strong decisions.It's a question of respectThere’s not much point in starting with the question: “How far can we go?” because that just creates arbitrary rules (which never really work), and leaves you teetering on the edge of acceptable versus dangerous.This is the question you really need to be asking:How can I best respect my girlfriend/boyfriend and not put them into a position which will make it hard to say 'no'?With that in mind, here are some things you might like to consider as you plan ahead for purity.Practical suggestions to avoid temptationThe following aren't so much rules, as they are wise advice. If you are waiting until marriage for sex, then these bits of wisdom could help you to steer clear of making a mistake that you're sure to regret.1. For a start, don’t do anything which would make others assume that you are sleeping together. In other words, don’t stay over in the same house or room. Don’t take overnight trips together without other people.2. Set a curfew for yourselves and be accountable to other people for keeping it.3. Talk about your plans to wait until marriage together. Work out what might be a difficulty for you to stay pure - be realistic & pray about your decision. ask others to pray for you too.4. Keep physical touch to a minimum. It's generally wise to avoid touching skin below the neck and above the knee.5. Stay vertical. Don’t get horizontal.6. Recognise any potentially difficult situations and stay away from them or change them. You might even consider not watching romantic films or TV together.7. If you're old enough, get married soon. Why wait for years if you know you want to be together? However, be aware of your age and the advice of other people who love you and know you. 18 or 19 just may be too young to marry, or it may not. It depends on how mature you are. Advice from parents, pastors, and friends will help you work this out.8. Read a book. We suggest Teen Sex By the Book, published by Fervr. Find out more by visiting http://fervr.net/teen-sex-by-the-book. 1 Like 1 Share

I will like to tell you that Sex was created by God, but for a purpose and reason, He clarified that this should be done within the confinement of marriage. I salute your boldness to recognize and seek for advise here.



Sex is Holy, and shouldn't be abused unfortunately the world lies in deception according to the book of Revelation 20. Thinking about sex always will make you reduce ladies to sex symbol and objects, won't help you have or keep them as just friends making you a monster



Solution is easy but requires daily commitment and decision

Firstly you have to accept Jesus as your Lord and personal saviour by getting born again. Then afterward be filled with the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues, then get into the Word of God daily which is able to transform and grow your human spirit which will inturn transform your soul(mind).



Note: Prayers (speaking in tongues) Develops and Strengthens your human Spirit and Word of God grows your human Spirit 1 Peter 2:2 and Acts 20:32.

I wish you the best. 1 Like 2 Shares

Wait a minute

Go see a counselor, any try to get your mind off it

what is the meaning of this 1 Like 1 Share

Essence of dating is marriage, if you aren't ready for marriage then don't. You can have friends, develop and work on yourself till you're ready. Its normal to think about sex. The best way to abstain is not to put yourself in uncompromising positions even during dating.

Jan 2016?

Two fúcking years? Seriously?





These mods though! Jan 2016?Two fúcking years? Seriously?These mods though! 2 Likes 1 Share

Winners72:

Go for deliverance. deliverance for what....?

stop spreading ignorance...



haven't you read your Bible that Christ has delivered all men from the bonds of the devil and has translated us into His kingdom....?



your deliverance lies in the Word of God for through knowledge shall the just be delivered and also....the truth you know shall set you free....



Jesus is the Word of God ...and the more knowledge you grasp of him....your life will be illuminated deliverance for what....?stop spreading ignorance...haven't you read your Bible that Christ has delivered all men from the bonds of the devil and has translated us into His kingdom....?your deliverance lies in the Word of God for through knowledge shall the just be delivered and also....the truth you know shall set you free....Jesus is the Word of God ...and the more knowledge you grasp of him....your life will be illuminated 2 Likes 1 Share





For simplicity Dat one na wahala... Oo..For simplicity http://rebrand.ly/dealer4G 1 Share