|"I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by celebsnest(m): 10:23am
People Don’t Want To Die Cause They Don’t Know Where They Are Going- Pst Adeboye
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Monday stated that he does not want to live up to 120 years.
Adeboye said this at the birthday service held in honour of Pastor Yerima El-Samaila of the Faith Foundation Church who turned 70 years.
The event held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, Nigeria.
Adeboye said;
“It is not how long you live but how well you spend your life, I don’t want to be 120 years old, longevity is good but there is a limit.
“People don’t want to die because they don’t know where they are going, I know where I am going, I have seen heaven, I have seen my house in heaven, I know what is waiting for me there, heaven is beautiful, and I can’t wait to go.
“I want to finish what I have to do here and finish it well, any of us can go at any moment we have to get ready for home,”
He therefore challenged Christians to be committed to God more than ever before, saying that:
“Many Christians are getting distracted from God”.
“Christians should not forget the most important reason why they are here, adding that it was to show God’s glory.”
The RCCG leader advised other men of God to;
“stop playing church and become committed to the almighty God and do their utmost so that when they are leaving they can also say they have fulfilled their purpose.”
“It takes a man like you to bring me to Minna at a time like this and I rejoice that I could come.”
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by ammyluv2002(f): 10:24am
“Many Christians are getting distracted from God”.
It's very true sir!
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by airmirthd1(f): 10:40am
Na true talk. God help us
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by adetoroamos(m): 1:20pm
I love your courage sir, my father is also a prophet and he use to say this because his hands are clean. those pastors that use to say these are holy and clean
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by luvlymabel: 1:21pm
okoo
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by maxiuc(m): 1:21pm
I want to finish well
Heaven is real
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by modelmike7(m): 1:21pm
Halleluyah.
How many men can say this?!
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by eleojo23: 1:21pm
I have not seen mine yet but I know it is there.
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by fastgyal(f): 1:21pm
I know some people would blast him, but you can choose to ignore and waka pass, cuz no one is forced to comment.
I believe you sir, and every true Christian does. May God give us the grace to abide by his words. no one prays for death to catch him/her unawares.
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by Keneking: 1:21pm
Good night sir
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by steveyoungwealth: 1:21pm
okay
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by BaesDiary: 1:21pm
God help us to make heaven after our long sojourn on earth.
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by Okwute001: 1:21pm
Nawa ooh
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by seunjott: 1:21pm
God help you sir... Goodluck
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by awoo47: 1:21pm
Atheist et al, beware hell is real.
Don't say i didn't warn you
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by kbams241: 1:21pm
Hmm
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by alexistaiwo: 1:21pm
My fellow sheeples
Praise the lord.
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by romenna: 1:22pm
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by hahn(m): 1:22pm
Share the pictures of the house please
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by SalamRushdie: 1:22pm
Why does heaven need houses, has it ever occurred to to people that a house is just a shelter to protect a person from elements of nature when at rest which is the time they are most vulnerable , so I wonder why people always imagine a mansion in heaven because such Imaginations can only come from very suppressed and fickle human minds and not God .
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by EmekaBlue(m): 1:22pm
Same people say no one knows tomorrow but this one is already seeing his house in heaven. So for heaven na housing estate dey abi?! i bin think say na just open space
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by soberdrunk(m): 1:22pm
I hope There is Gulder, peppersoup, and Access to Nairaland wherever am going.....
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by Daeylar(f): 1:22pm
Too much news about Adeboye. First his wife drama, Now he has seen his house in heaven.
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by MVLOX(m): 1:22pm
Isn't dis a good example of blasphemy
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by otijah(m): 1:23pm
O BOY! I I NO KNOW SAY DIS MAN DEY SMOKE IGBO LIKE THIS OOO
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by lelvin(m): 1:23pm
Picture of the house or vamuss
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by eleojo23: 1:23pm
Daeylar:
Would you have said this if the news was about Tonto Dike, Wizkid or Hushpuppi?
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by seunny4lif(m): 1:23pm
Ok
Na 4 bedroom flat or duplex?
Can you take pics please
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by exlinklodge: 1:23pm
chai
pastors no go kill person for this country
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by Rick9(m): 1:23pm
Nice
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by SkenolProp(m): 1:24pm
Daddy,ko si iku l'oju yin bi kii se yiye #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: "I Have Seen My House In Heaven, I Can't Wait To Go" - Pastor Adeboye by Opistorincos(m): 1:24pm
Wawuu... Such a privilege, ion even know if have a brick there
