People Don’t Want To Die Cause They Don’t Know Where They Are Going- Pst Adeboye





General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Monday stated that he does not want to live up to 120 years.



Adeboye said this at the birthday service held in honour of Pastor Yerima El-Samaila of the Faith Foundation Church who turned 70 years.



The event held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, Nigeria.



Adeboye said;



“It is not how long you live but how well you spend your life, I don’t want to be 120 years old, longevity is good but there is a limit.



“People don’t want to die because they don’t know where they are going, I know where I am going, I have seen heaven, I have seen my house in heaven, I know what is waiting for me there, heaven is beautiful, and I can’t wait to go.



“I want to finish what I have to do here and finish it well, any of us can go at any moment we have to get ready for home,”



He therefore challenged Christians to be committed to God more than ever before, saying that:



“Many Christians are getting distracted from God”.



“Christians should not forget the most important reason why they are here, adding that it was to show God’s glory.”



The RCCG leader advised other men of God to;



“stop playing church and become committed to the almighty God and do their utmost so that when they are leaving they can also say they have fulfilled their purpose.”



“It takes a man like you to bring me to Minna at a time like this and I rejoice that I could come.”



