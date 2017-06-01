₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by YorubaParapo: 2:43pm On Jan 09, 2016
Owu falls is the highest and one of the most spectacular natural waterfalls in West Africa, and is located in Ifelodun Local government area of Kwara State.
The waterfall stand as a majestic natural wonder nestled in the beautiful atural surroundings of Owa-Kajola, but can only be appreciated and promoted by exploring. The water curtain is 120m above stream level and cascades 330 feet down an escarpment with rocky outcrops to a pool of ice cold water below.
The water falls is surrounded with a beautiful natural ambience and hills which makes sightseeing a memorable experience. The waterfall is characterized with fall of ice cold water, beautiful rocky part and walk ways, and evergreen surrounding.
This beautiful vista offering surrounding is composed of stretch of mountains extending to Ekiti and Kogi States, which makes for an attractive environment to visitors and offers them opportunity to engage in the sighting of other creatures such as like birds, monkeys and reptiles. The natural flora and fauna have turned the falls into a nature seekers delight.
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by YorubaParapo: 2:45pm On Jan 09, 2016
More.
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by hacmond(m): 2:46pm On Jan 09, 2016
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by YorubaParapo: 2:47pm On Jan 09, 2016
more..
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by YorubaParapo: 2:48pm On Jan 09, 2016
more...
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by kekakuz(m): 2:48pm On Jan 09, 2016
Have you noticed how dirty nigerian water body seems to be.
The water is so pure but immediately it gets to the ground, it turns to an eyesore
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by shegxi(m): 2:54pm On Jan 09, 2016
the geographical space called Nigeria is so blessed but d majority of its people are just so stupid.......it's a shame!!!
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by kayfra: 2:57pm On Jan 09, 2016
The best waterfalls are in Anambra. Indigenous waterfalls
Just kidding
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:02pm On Jan 09, 2016
This almighty God is just too wonderful. Baba respect, maximum respect..
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by missdebs(f): 3:05pm On Jan 09, 2016
Yoruba parapo I juss dey feel ur thread these days. thumbs up
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by funmijoyb(f): 3:28pm On Jan 09, 2016
South west is blessed it was d easterners that started dis but must know we are better
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by DisGuy: 5:35pm On Jan 09, 2016
these pictures could be frm any waterfall in Nigeria....any distinctive features of the owu waterfall?s
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by ABUZINZU(m): 8:41am On Jan 10, 2016
Wahoo! Never heard of this to think its even in my local govt and i school in kwarapoly
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by Funjosh(m): 7:15am On Jan 11, 2016
I so much love the sound of rushing water its so natural.
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by EsanEmmanuel(m): 8:15am On Jan 11, 2016
Funjosh:jux goan marry mammi water and let's hear word
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by zord33k(m): 7:45pm On Jan 12, 2016
ABUZINZU:
You wanna make a tour?
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by YorubaParapo: 7:56pm On Jan 12, 2016
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by jstbeinhonest: 8:14pm On Jan 12, 2016
YorubaParapo:
Kindly do something on IITA,Ibadan.I've heard a lot about it.
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by WelconnectTrav1(m): 2:03am On Jan 13, 2016
[quote author=YorubaParapo post=41814265]Owu falls is the highest and one of the most spectacular natural waterfalls in West Africa, and is located in Ifelodun Local government area of Kwara State. The waterfall stand as a majestic natural wonder nestled in the beautiful atural surroundings of Owa-Kajola, but can only be appreciated and promoted by exploring. The water curtain is 120m above stream level and cascades 330 feet down an escarpment with rocky outcrops to a pool of ice cold water below.
The 2nd highest waterfall in west Africa. If only we can put some infrastructure in place that place will be spinning millions into our economy
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by ABUZINZU(m): 12:59pm On Jan 13, 2016
zord33k:sure
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by thoyinne: 6:54pm On Jun 24
How can someone get to owu waterfall from post office ilorin.
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by Demmzy15(m): 12:43pm
Lalasticlala, Seun!
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by Mofpearl: 12:59pm
This looks beautiful.
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by Keneking: 1:29pm
Nice; but how come Lagos does not have any waterfall only dirty lagoon close to the Oba's palace
See the dirty and unkempt grass those picnickers are dining on
I am sure Grandfather of Cobra would be domiciled in this habitat and some monkeys
Monkeys would have good trees to cherry pick fruits and bananas in this forest and swim in this clean water when all these human beings have gone
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by lonelydora(m): 1:30pm
I hope snake won't bite someone.
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by OCTAVO: 1:30pm
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by connectpoint: 1:30pm
lol
|Re: Owu Waterfalls – Kwara State (Pictures) by SageTravels: 1:31pm
I think Kwa Falls at Calabar is more Beautiful
More On http://sagetravels.com/photooftheday-kwa-fall-cross-river-state/
