The waterfall stand as a majestic natural wonder nestled in the beautiful atural surroundings of Owa-Kajola, but can only be appreciated and promoted by exploring. The water curtain is 120m above stream level and cascades 330 feet down an escarpment with rocky outcrops to a pool of ice cold water below.



The water falls is surrounded with a beautiful natural ambience and hills which makes sightseeing a memorable experience. The waterfall is characterized with fall of ice cold water, beautiful rocky part and walk ways, and evergreen surrounding.



This beautiful vista offering surrounding is composed of stretch of mountains extending to Ekiti and Kogi States, which makes for an attractive environment to visitors and offers them opportunity to engage in the sighting of other creatures such as like birds, monkeys and reptiles. The natural flora and fauna have turned the falls into a nature seekers delight.



Have you noticed how dirty nigerian water body seems to be.

The water is so pure but immediately it gets to the ground, it turns to an eyesore 9 Likes 3 Shares

the geographical space called Nigeria is so blessed but d majority of its people are just so stupid.......it's a shame!!! 14 Likes 1 Share





Just kidding The best waterfalls are in Anambra. Indigenous waterfallsJust kidding 2 Likes

This almighty God is just too wonderful. Baba respect, maximum respect.. 2 Likes

Yoruba parapo I juss dey feel ur thread these days. thumbs up

South west is blessed it was d easterners that started dis but must know we are better 5 Likes

these pictures could be frm any waterfall in Nigeria....any distinctive features of the owu waterfall?s 1 Like

Wahoo! Never heard of this to think its even in my local govt and i school in kwarapoly 1 Like

I so much love the sound of rushing water its so natural.

Funjosh:

I so much love the sound of rushing water its so natural. jux goan marry mammi water and let's hear word jux goan marry mammi water and let's hear word

ABUZINZU:

Wahoo! Never heard of this to think its even in my local govt and i school in kwarapoly

You wanna make a tour? You wanna make a tour?

YorubaParapo:



Kindly do something on IITA,Ibadan.I've heard a lot about it. Kindly do something on IITA,Ibadan.I've heard a lot about it.

The 2nd highest waterfall in west Africa. If only we can put some infrastructure in place that place will be spinning millions into our economy

zord33k:



You wanna make a tour? sure sure

How can someone get to owu waterfall from post office ilorin.

Lalasticlala, Seun!

This looks beautiful. 1 Like





See the dirty and unkempt grass those picnickers are dining on



I am sure Grandfather of Cobra would be domiciled in this habitat and some monkeys



Monkeys would have good trees to cherry pick fruits and bananas in this forest and swim in this clean water when all these human beings have gone Nice; but how come Lagos does not have any waterfall only dirty lagoon close to the Oba's palaceSee the dirty and unkempt grass those picnickers are dining onI am sure Grandfather of Cobra would be domiciled in this habitat and some monkeysMonkeys would have good trees to cherry pick fruits and bananas in this forest and swim in this clean water when all these human beings have gone

I hope snake won't bite someone.

Have you noticed how dirty nigerian water body seems to be.

