It was a sunny day in Lagos, South-west Nigeria. Bright and shiny, if not for the intense heat which follows the early cold in the harmattan it would have been the prefect morning for business people.Therefore people were out running their various businesses in Lagos Island- Rich parents and wannabes struggling to make sure that their kids are not late to that 'prestige' schools, working class folks hurrying to their workplaces, others running around facing their own business. All of them aiming to beat whatever challenges stood in their path.





It was in such a day that Lady Deaconess Mary Adanna Okonkwo died.



Mary was a person that could be equated as rich. She had various houses and landed property scattered all over the world-yes, the world not Nigeria. She was an offspring of several generations of royal families, from the Oba of Benin's last child (though a bastard) to the Obi of Onitsha ( which was still debatable) and other minor kings. As a result, inheritances which were passed from one generation to the other fell on her laps, especially as she was the only child then. Adding the fact that she married a Yoruba prince (who was also dead), then we begin to scratch the surface of the wealth she had.



That was apart from oil blocs and gold mines she owned either by herself or by corporations she owned. Then of course her savings and investments in banks and other corporation. Then political 'gifts' as well.



Case is that, her wealth was not truly known, rumours were the best source of how much she was worth.



That was the woman that died.



Detectives Kolade and Arinze were at Nnamdi Azikwe street, venue of her death to ascertain who killed her, why she was dead and how to wrap this case up. In front of them was them dead woman, recently brought from her spacious bedroom in the four bedroom flat she owned. On her chest was a knife Stab deep enough to kill a bear. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Behind the two detectives were other police officers, servants and her children. The news of her death was not public because unlike her husband who was influential and a public figure, she was a person who valued her privacy. The press won't see her as news worthy, at least not at the moment.



"Who are her children?" Detective Kolade asked. Three persons raised their hands.



"Please can I speak with you guys in that room, alone?" He requested. "Who is the eldest?"



"I am." One of the two guys answered.



"Okay, you first." Detective Kolade said.



"Sir, are you going to arrest any of us?" The lady asked.



"Adaobi, don't be stupid." The eldest one replied. "He is just asking for our help in the investigations abi are you happy that Mama is dead?"



"Ebuka, there was no need to insult her." The other guy told him. "She was confused and decided to ask the question."



"And who asked for your opinion, Calistus?" Ebuka shot back. "It seems like you are forgetting yourself.

"

"She is my sister and I will have the right to defend her. Stop bullying us like you used to while Mama was alive."



"If I come there, the way I will slap you eh, it will re-adjust you to your factory setting."



"Will you shut up there!" An old yet agile man said out of the blue, taking everyone by surprise.



"Baba, we did not call you into......"



Pow! A hot slap descended on Ebuka's cheeks.



"How dare you speak back at me? Are you mad? Even when your mother is dead, you are still going about beating your chest like a baboon. You are even threatening your siblings in front of police officers, have you gone mad or don't you know that an investigation is ongoing? You shame your mother, honestly."



"Sorry to bother you but who may you be?" Detective Arinze asked.



"I am Bamidele, the deceased's former personal assistant. I was relieved last year because of old age." 3 Likes 4 Shares

Can I speak to you for a moment, sir? Detective Arinze then guided the old man to the backyard.



Can I know....... Detective Arinze was about starting his questions when he saw something interesting.



A rat, as small as it can be was just escaping the dustbin. That was not what held his gaze. What held his gaze was a shining object.



A knife!



He quickly brought out a transparent nylon and moved closer to the dustbin, having an odd feeling that the knife was recently used.



He was right, as close examination showed that it was used to cut into something and was hastily wiped, probably with a cloth.



Jesus Christ! Mr Bamidele, who was previously oblivious of the presence of the knife suddenly shouted. That action brought everyone out- the other police officers, Detective Kolade, the servants and her children.



Detective Arinze, where did you see that knife? Detective Kolade asked.



In there. His colleague pointed at the bin, which was now a source of awe and confusion.



Detective Kolade looked at the police officers. Make sure the building is surrounded. Nobody leaves this building, you hear me?



He then turned to Detective Arinze. Gather everyone to the sitting room.



It took them less than a minute to get everyone into the sitting room, while the knife was taken to a hospital for examination. Detective Kolade, now assured of the presence of everyone, then turned to the other police officers.



Search the whole house, look for any clues, any thing that can help in this investigation.



The officers nodded their heads and went about their duties. As soon as that work started, Detective Kolade turned to Ebuka.



Let's continue our talk. He led the way into the visitor's room, which was used for the interrogation.



What's your name? He started.

My name is Ebuka, Ebuka Okonkwo.

Any other name?

Philip.

Good. How is the deceased to you?

She was my mother.

How old was she?

88

Wow, that's old! Detective Kolade exclaimed. Apart from you and the other two , is there anyone who is a sibling to you?

No sir.

Any close relative?

No sir.

How close were you to your mum?

As close as possible.

Do you know of anyone who hated her or will want her dead?

No sir.

Are you sure?

Yes sir.

What do you do for a living?

I teach.

Teach where?

A private school in Victoria Island.

Primary or Secondary?

Secondary School.

JSS or SSS?

A frown broke out from Ebuka's face.

Is this necessary sir?

Quite necessary, Mr Ebuka I can assure you. Detective Kolade said with a note of professionalism.

Okay. Senior Secondary School.

What subject?

Biology.

Okay, where were you on the night of her death?

I was here.

Really? Any special event?

No. I live here.

With your mum.

Not always. I had a place somewhere in the Island but some things drove me out.

Like rent issues?

Yes, rent issues.

Which area is that?

That is Ribadu street, in Ikoyi

Okay, so you were here when she died?

Yes.

What activities did you do at night?

Well, I basically read a book and slept.

That's all?

That's all! 1 Like

"Mr Ebuka, you can leave now."



Ebuka stood up and left in a dignified manner worthy of a first son of a billionaire.



"Mr Calistus, please come in."

Calistus walked in meekly and sat down immediately, his hands lying akimbo.

"Mr Calistus, we are not fighting, are we?"

"No sir."

"Good. I will need to ask some questions from you, so please I would appreciate your utmost cooperation."

"You have it sir, anything to arrest the person who killed my mother."

"Okay"

"What's your name?"

"You mentioned it sir."

"Yes, but I need your full name."

"I am Calistus Oyebuchi Okonkwo."

"Okay, how old are you?

"26"

"What position are you in the family?"

Calistus gave him a questioningly look.

"I meant if you are the first or second child."

"I am the second child."

"Good, that means your sister is the last child?"

"Yes sir"

"What's your relationship with the deceased?"

"She is my mother"

"How close are you to her?"

"Very close. She was my confidant"

"Okay, do you know anyone that could have a reason to kill her? Maybe for her wealth or something?"

"Mama was a peaceful person, she does not look around for trouble. Moreover, she hardly relates with those in the neighborhood, not to talk of outsiders."

"Has she been like that since you knew her?"

"No sir, she started behaving like that ten years ago"

"Ten years ago? What happened that made her like that?"

"I don't know."

"Did she have any 'man-friends' before then?"

"No."

"Okay, where do you live?"

"Here"

"Here? You don't have your house?"

Calistus chuckled. "I understand you sir, but I just graduated from the university."

"Which Varsity?"

"U.I"

"Hmn, interesting. What was your course of study?"

"Mechanical Engineering."

"Hmn. That means you got admission when you were 21, isn't it?"

"Yes."

"What about your brother? How well do you relate with him?"

"I relate well with everyone in the house. Don't use......."

"Detective Kolade, can I see you for a moment?"

Detective Kolade and Detective Arinze went to a corner of the room and discussed in hush tones. Calistus watched as Detective Kolade's face got squeezed up before a permanent frown took over his face.

"Mr Calistus, we have to suspend this for now, please leave the room."

Calistus looked dumbfounded and curious. However, his curiosity was soon solved with amazing speed.

Detective Kolade signaled to two of the police officers, whose hands were not occupied and suddenly they moved towards Ebuka.

"Mr Ebuka, you are under arrest for the murder of Mrs Adanna Okonkwo. You have the right to remain silent as any word said will be used against you in the court of law." 1 Like

I'm having phone issues at d moment but I'll do my best to follow this story. Nice to see something from you again.

Present!

As Ebuka was hand-cuffed, the house fell into a deafening silence, like the air was sucked away from the room.



What is happening here? Calistus asked, finding his voice. Why are you arresting my brother when you have not completed investigations? You have no right to do so. Adaobi was just crying hard.



Mr Calistus, do you know anything about your rights or human rights? Detective Kolade said sternly. If you want to know why we are taking your brother, come to our station. And bring your sister along.



It took some time before everyone in the house were able to process what happened, but by 4pm, Calistus, Adaobi, Mr Bamidele and Mr Sanyaolu who was the family lawyer, showed up at the police station.



Good evening sirs and ma. I am happy that you all made it here. Detective Kolade said, smiling at them. Who is he?



He is our family lawyer. Calistus said, eyeing the female constable behind Detective Kolade. So can you explain what happened?



Mr Calistus, your brother is a main suspect in this case because we have compelling evidence that he had a hand in your mother's death.



We found this set of letters in his belongings. Detective Kolade said, showing everyone about four letters in which Ebuka expressed disgust at his mother and planned to end it all.



This is preposterous! Adaobi said, returning the letters to the detective. My brother is not like that.



Then can you explain why he left his previous place and came to stay with your mother?



His house rent expired. Calistus protested.

That's what he told you, but he did not tell you that he was a murder suspect already?



What?! 1 Like 1 Share







Really captivating, keep it coming. PresentReally captivating, keep it coming.

"Yes, we searched for his former house and found out that he fled the area because he was accused of killing a sixteen year old girl he impregnated."



"Its a lie! My brother won't run from his responsibilities." Calistus mounted a protest, yet his voice was the only audible one as others kept quiet, reasonably stunned by that revelation.



"Of course, we only got to know of this after we arrested him. The reason why we arrested him was because the knife we previously found had fingerprints that matched those of your brother.

That is the strongest evidence yet of his guilt, seeing that he had no reason to use a knife before hand.

We are still investigating this incident, so I would like to speak to her." Detective Kolade said, pointing to Adaobi.



Adaobi followed him like a shadow while Calistus walked into the station with the family lawyer,requesting to see Ebuka.



"You only have five minutes!" The police constable told Calistus.



"Brother, how are you doing?" Calistus asked

"Are you blind? Do I look like someone who is well?"

"What's wrong with you, Ebuka? Mr Sanyaolu interfered. Do you know the shock everyone has passed through because of you?"

Calistus looked at Ebuka contemptuously. "Please talk to him, sir. I won't stand here and take any more insults." Calistus stood up and left, despite the lawyer's pleas for him to stay.



"Ebuka, the case has taken a bad turn, because the police have some evidence against you, so I have to ask this question: why did you leave your house at Ribadu street?"





While the lawyer was conversing with Ebuka, Detective Kolade was digging some information from Adaobi.



"How long has your brothers been fighting?"

"Sir, my brothers are not fighting each other, they just have some issues."

"Really? Young lady, you can't lie to me. I can see that they are not in good terms and I can see that it has been a running issue, so tell me the truth. How long have they been at loggerheads?"

"Sir, they have issues like every other sibling who have brothers with contrasting opinions. Adaobi said, frowning at him. You don't have any right to probe into our family life?

"

"Since this is a 'family' crime, I will have to probe into family affairs. Did any of your brothers have an issue with their mother?"

"They did not have any issue."

"Don't lie to me, lady!"

"I am not lying sir. Adaobi said defiantly. Ebuka just told mummy to alter her will to...... "She stopped there, but Detective Kolade caught it.

"What did your brother ask your mother to alter?"

"Nothing of consequence, sir."

"I can ask the officers to remand you in prison. What did your brother ask your mother to do?"

Adaobi looked lost for minutes, trying to make a way to avoid revealing what went down.

Young lady, please help us in our investigation. It may not be of consequence at the end. Just spill it out.



"He said that he did not want mummy to attach any clause to anyone's inheritance."



"What clause?"



"Mummy made sure that if anyone dies or cannot use his inheritance for one reason or the other, that part of the inheritance will go to the immediate younger sibling."



"Hmn, that means that if Ebuka goes to prison, the money will go to Calistus?"



"Yes"



"And if Calistus goes to prison, you will have the whole inheritance?"



"Yes sir."



"What of if anything happened to three of you nko?"



"Then the inheritance will be shared among the Board of Directors and some money will go to God's Haven Orphanage"



"God's Haven Orphanage in Ikorodu?"



"Yes sir."



"Adaobi, thank you very much, you have been of great help."





As Adaobi stepped out of the station, she met Calistus, who was still angry at his brother's behavior.



"Calistus, what happened? I thought you will be with Ebuka?"



"Adaobi, pleassse, don't call that name! Don't call that name at all. If anything, I won't see him ever again!

"



Adaobi continued pleading with him until the family lawyer came in, a frown on his face.



"I will see you later." He walked towards the road as he did not come with his own car.



Mr Bamidele walked out a few minutes later, having spoken to Detective Arinze. Unlike the lawyer, he walked towards Adaobi and Calistus.



"Let's go home."



As Calistus started the vehicle, Mr Bamidele sighed.

"Your brother is in serious trouble." 2 Likes 1 Share

"According to what I heard from the Detectives and from Ebuka himself, we may be dealing with two cases."



"So the murder charges still hold? Including that of the girl?" Calistus asked with uncertainty.



"Yes."



"Jesus! But why? Why should this be happening to my brother? How did it come to this? Ebuka, why?"



"Adaobi, its not time to start wailing. Ebuka may be innocent on both counts. After all, he has not been convicted."



"Meaning? "



"Means that we can prove him innocent in both cases, can't we?" Calistus said, turning to the lawyer temporarily.



"Yes we can. But its going to be difficult. Can someone remember all of the activities Ebuka did that day?

"



"Well, I do remember that he cooked Nkwobi for mummy using goat-meat." Calistus said. Then his eyes suddenly brightened.



"That explains the knife! I remember that it was that same knife that he used to cook the meat! We can use that to defend him about the knife."



"That's a weak defense, but I will hold to that. What else?"



"I can't remember of anything else, apart from the fact that he is an honorable man- which is basically words.

"



"Drop me here." The car stopped and the lawyer alighted from it.



"This what we will do. Calistus, go to Ribadu street and find out all you can about this girl who he is accused of killing. Adaobi, check your mother's stuff for any evidence that can help him- business rivals we know nothing about, former friends who would want her dead for any reason, anything. I will go and run check on her business rivals I know. We can and must prove your brother innocent, do you understand?"



They nodded and sped off to their homes.





Detective Kolade wore a smile. Despite the fact that professionalism is something he always strived for in the Police Force, he could not help it. He had to put his personal feelings into this contest- especially as the feelings here are those of revenge!



He had this hatred for that woman. Mrs Adanna Okonkwo had always been an arrogant woman carrying her head like she was the Olori of the whole country. He had first met her on the popular Lagos-Ibadan expressway, during the period of the famous toll gates. She had bribed their Oga and was about leaving when he blocked the path, asking for her boot to be opened. She was infuriated, but decided to oblige him. In her boot were bags of cool cash, probably going to nowhere. As the Oga came back to inspect the boot, Kolade was expecting at least an inquiry. Instead, the pot-bellied thief asked for more money and she willing obliged, giving him a small bag of money. With that in hand, every one of the police men stationed at that check point turned against Kolade, who was just a corporal then. That day made him groan in anger, and it happened not to be the last time he will see such from that woman, as she bribed her way to anywhere she could. If the bribe did not work, assassination would be the next option.



When he became a Detective, he hoped to be involved in a case involving her, but that's when she decided to disappear off the scene. To be the leading investigator in her death was more than satisfying.



It was actually heavenly! 2 Likes

As he reminisced about the woman, Detective Arinze came into his office.

"Kolade, what do you think about this case?" He asked while taking a seat.

"Which case?"

"The Okonkwos case. The one of that murdered woman."

"So, what about it? The case has not been investigated fully, in fact you should find your way to Ikoyi tomorrow."

"So you no get leg abi? Na me you come dey send like house boy?"

The comments sent both of them to a temporary fit of laughter.

"But seriously, all the evidences seems to point to the first child. Its all too comfortable to decide that.

Hmn. Well, we are not done with the case so it should not bother you."

"It does. I just feel that something is not right with our approach. By the way, how did you know about the murdered girl and the loans he had refused to pay?"

"The girl's case came to us here. Seems like the family had pressed for justice and the DPO decided to spread his tentacles just when this case came up.

Well, its not like he really spread it. That's by the way. I should be going to that area tomorrow morning." Detective Arinze stood up and left.



Calistus drove quickly to Ikoyi in the hot afternoon. Its was just 1pm, yet he was hurrying so as to beat the traffic that develops in the evening. As he got to Ribadu street, he smiled. Things seems to work out the way he saw it. Everyone seems to be binding together to save Ebuka, though that seems to be a momentous task. That was because the case seems to be hung tightly on his neck almost like a rope used for hanging people to death. However, its was not tight enough to choke him and everyone was trying to make sure it becomes loose.

Everyone apart from one.



As he got to 17 Ribadu street, he parked his car safely,came down and without looking twice, entered the compound.



Once inside, he walked straight to the door and knocked. A middle-aged man peeped from inside and then opened the door.

"Mr Calistus, good morning." The man greeted.

"Its past 1 already. Calistus said nonchalantly as he entered into the modest sitting room. Nice work as regarding your sitting room. I can see the effect of my money on it, Francis."

"Its nothing really sir. Francis said with a bit of fear. Is there anything I can do, sir?"

"Yes. You have done well enough to bring that girl's case up. Now I need witnesses. I need you to testify against him." 1 Like

