Author's note



Owwkkaayy! Audrey Timms is back. Well, I hope it's for good this time around. I've been around the world (in my living room though ). I've read a lot of books and done short grammar courses, and I have come to a conclusion -- I'm more of a storyteller than a writer . After reading numerous books by wonderful authors and seeing their styles of writing, and the way they capture scenes with words too beautiful to even explain, I had to come to that conclusion. I know and have accepted that I'm not in the class of LarrySun (my role model), PrettySpicey (the description queen), repogirl (even my darling husband attested to this fact after reading Forever and For Always), moskeda (darling Sally -- the Fish Brain queen) e.t.c. YET but I hope to be someday and hopefully surpass them. This is neither humility nor modesty, I'm just trying to be real.







Anyway, I'm glad to be back and happy to say that I was able to write six books last year, four in my head and two on my iPad. This one- Letting Go and Waiting For The Bouquet on okadabooks-







I have Dyoungstar to thank for this title. After coming up with a couple of very silly titles, he came to my rescue. Thanks bro.







I am first and foremost a Nigerian before a writer...oops! Sorry, a storyteller. A reader once wrote to me to tell me to use more of American language and slangs. While I agree the world is changing, but abegee! I no dey form wetin I no be. Give me a good story with Nigerian slangs anyday, anytime to remind me of who I am and why I love naija. *singing, 'Audrey really love naija.'* However, no speaking of pidgin English for me this time around. Someone told me that for a writer...storyteller, I speak too much of it. And no shorthand as well. Lastly, please I want straightforward and down to earth criticisms. I think 'You're the best' has lost taste. Let's be creative, biko.







Okay. I'm done with my ramblings. Let's get the show on the road. We know the rules of the game- slow and steady before we get to the suspense and tears. No fighting, no quarreling or amma through you out of the thread. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion though.







Warning-- I'm not going to be as consistent as i was in posting Unfulfilled Promises. The first reason is because I want to frustrate those thieving b.astards who engage in plagiarism (last pidgin English- Na God go punish all of una. The thunder wey go fire una dey take phd lessons from Sango). *takes a deep breath* Okay! Where were we? Yes. Secondly, I'm like crazy busy these days with family, work, church, friends, dogs, enemies, environment, gossip, climate change, market, clicking on meaningless posts, just staring at my mirror trying to remember what to do next, and so much more. Una get the gist abi? So I might have to post only on Wednesdays and weekends but let's see how it goes. Please bear with me.







Pack filled with pain, love, betrayal, secrets, scheming, paranormal activities with a dash of my second favorite foriegn language -- Italian, Letting Go will blow you away. So hold on to your seat belts and please try not to smash your device against the wall. Please remember I'm human, imperfect and liable to mistakes.







This is a story of Giovanni Ekwe and his father, Senator Ekwe. I'm already working on the sequel (in my head sha), Moving Forward.







Enjoy!







Audrey Timms







P.S. - Please like my Facebook page, Audreytimmslibrary at http://web.facebook.com/audreytimmss/







I dedicate this story to divepen1 for being hardworking and also a good friend to me. Thanks a billion.







LETTING GO



Copyright © 2016 by Audrey Timms.



All rights reserved. Except for use in any review, the reproduction or utilization of this work in whole or in part in any form by any electronic, mechanical or other means, now known or hereafter invented, including xerography, photocopying and recording, or in any information storage or retrieval system, is forbidden without the written permission of the author, Audrey Timms, audreytimms83@gmail.com,



This book is sold subject to the condition that it shall not, by way of trade or otherwise, be lent, resold, hired out or otherwise circulated without the prior consent of the author in any form of binding or cover other than that in which it is published and without a similar condition including this condition being imposed on the subsequent purchaser.







Disclaimer

All characters in this book have no existence outside the imagination of the author and have no relation whatsoever to anyone bearing the same name or names. They are not even distantly inspired by any individual known or unknown to the author, and all incidents are pure invention.









Holding on is believing that there’s a past; letting go is knowing that there’s a future.

—Daphne Rose Kingma





CHAPTER ONE





2009





NKIRU Chiwendu flipped the pages of her book in exasperation. She removed her glasses and squinted her eyes. She used her flowery handkerchief to wipe her eyes before placing the glasses on her beautiful eyes. Her book was shoved aside in frustration before she placed her head on the table and sighed. She was tired of reading yet she had about five more pages of her System Analysis and Design notebook to read.





They were going to have a test on it the following day and Nkiru wasn't looking forward to it. Not that she was a dullard or anything, in fact, she was among the best brains in the class; one of the class swots, but at that moment, she didn't feel like reading. Sheer will stopped her from reaching for her Judith McNaught novel inside her worn handbag. It wouldn't do her any good to lose herself in a novel when her brain was screaming for her to read for her test.





Nkiru pouted and sighed again. That lecturer must have been given birth to on the day test was invented. The young lecturer gave tests at the drop of a hat. Nkiru wondered for what must be the one-millionth time what the numerous tests were for. They only needed thirty percent of continuous assessment but she could count six tests they'd done already. Miss Obiora definitely needed a man in her life to keep her busy instead of marking test scripts. She sighed again. She couldn't fault the lecturer though. Miss Obiora always went the extra mile for them. Undaunted by the number of students in her class, she always made sure she carried everyone along. It was one of the reasons why she was loved by students in the Computer Science Department. Some lecturers had tried emulating her but came up wanting.





Nkiru pondered. Would she like to be a lecturer in future? It was her greatest desire to further her education to the highest level possible but would her parents be able to afford it? Would she be able to get another scholarship for her masters and phd like the one she was presently enjoying? All these were probabilities. It had been a stroke of luck or favour from God, whatever, that had made her aware of the scholarship examination. Registration had just being an hour or so to closing when she had listened to two customers who came to buy some biscuits in her mother's shop in her village, Amiri in Oru East LGA in Imo state. Acting out of character, she'd asked them what they were talking about and had been informed about the bi-annual scholarship exams sponsored by the richest man in their local government and founder of 'Prestige' private university. She'd rushed like a bat out of hell to Owerri after borrowing money from her younger sister for transportation and registration. There was no way she would miss out on it, having lost her admission to study medicine at the University of Lagos due to lack of funds.





After registering, she'd burnt the proverbial midnight oil studying while her family had taken to praying for God's favour. They had no fear about Nkiru's ability to come out in flying colours because the girl was very brilliant, in fact, the most brilliant in the entire family of eight, a trait she'd inherited from her father. They were however scared that since they were poor and had no 'big man' sponsoring them, the Nigerian factor of 'long leg' would come into play. Luckily, Chief Ernest Ihenacho had the final say on who would be admitted into his prestigious school which occupied a large expanse of land in the outskirts of Owerri. Nkiru had come out first in the whole local government and being very impressed by her results after conducting a private exam with her and an interview, the chancellor had granted her full scholarship. All she paid for now were her meals in the various school canteens and restaurants and transport fares in the school's shuttles. Her family had danced themselves to stupor that day. She didn't get her first choice which was medicine because scholarships weren't given to study medical sciences in the school. So she'd taken her second choice- Computer Science and had never had cause to regret it.





The young lady came back to the present with a smile and looked around her at the other students who were reading also at the arc-shaped reading pavilion. She became envious of them when she noticed they were all reading intently. She however smiled when she noticed a guy playing invisible football with his head. His head would go backward, then forward again like a footballer trying to head a ball. The guy who was seated beside him looked as if he was playing a game on his phone due to his facial expression.





"Good. I'm not the only one tired of reading," Nkiru muttered. She moved her neck first to the right and then to the left before stretching her stiff body.





Rows and rows of wooden seats occupied the pavilion. Students loved coming to read there after lectures due to the breezy atmosphere of the place. There were about three of such pavilions stationed very close to the lecture halls. There were other reading halls but they were situated at the hostel areas. Nkiru favoured the pavillion because it enabled her study what she'd been taught that particular day before going back to the hostel, which was a den of distraction. She only visited the reading halls close to the hostels during weekends or if her lectures finished very early.





Nkiru looked around again and shook her head. "People sabi read sha," she muttered before she heard a bang beside her. The invisible-football guy had finally headed the ball. But unfortunately for him, it was actually the table in front of him he'd headed in real life. As about forty pairs of eyes stared at him, he wiped his mouth from the drool that had poured forth in his deep slumber, took his text book and rose. The poor guy practically ran out of the pavilion amidst giggles from some naughty girls. Nkiru rolled her eyes at them before staring at the rapidly departing figure of the guy. He was heading striaght for the buses designated for taking students to their hostels, probably to go and continue his sleep. He would probably make a good footballer. She chuckled.





She noticed her close friend and roommate, Hassana Ismaila walking gracefully towards the pavilion along with other students walking to and fro. Nkiru wasn't vain but she couldn't help marveling at the beauty Hassana was. Her roommate was slim, quite tall and a bit curvy for an Hausa girl. Her fair and creamy skin drew stares from some guys who passed her on the way to the pavillion. The red and blue leafy-patterned dress and red shawl with gold sprinkles wrapped around her head, covering her very long hair couldn't hide her fantastic figure. Long legs carried her with poise and her heart-shaped face lit with a smile when she sighted her friend. She was not the brightest spark on the block but a very likeable girl.





Hassana made her way to her friend from the rows of benches at the pavillion, hitting and apologizing to students in her haste to get to her friend. Her beautiful and carefully made-up face the cynosure for all the male eyes she passed.





"He's coming!" Hassana's cheeks were flushed with excitement when she finally got to her friend and sat down beside her before placing her hand bag on the table. Her exotic Chanel No. 5 fragrance filled the air.





Nkiru stared at her askance. "Who is coming?"





"Gio!" Hassana whispered and looked in the direction of where she'd just come from; the lecture halls arena.





Nkiru rolled her eyes in disgust. She was sick and tired of the obsession Hassana had for Gio. Hassana was from a rich family in the northern part of the country but the fact that she was engaged to a member of a royal family--also from the north--didn't stop her from drooling over and chasing Gio. Her friend felt Gio was the next best thing since sliced bread.





Nkiru hissed. "Wetin una see for that Gio sef?"





Hassana stared at her as if she had committed a sacrilege. "What do we see in Gio? Kill yourself! Gio is the most handsome guy on earth ne," she said squarely in hero worship.





Nkiru hissed again. "Abegee!" She waved her hand in disgust.





Hassana's eyes narrowed. She stared at her bespectacled friend who had her gaze focused on her book. Hassana didn't want to believe Nkiru was feeling inferior, after all, she was really a Plain Jane-- for want of a better description of her friend and roommate. Nkiru really had nothing going for her except her unusual color of eyes for a Nigerian which was a mixture of green and yellow. She had a nice shape with nice legs but she wouldn't turn a guy's head. The Vaseline she rubbed on her body as body cream every morning wasn't doing anything for her chocolate-colored skin. To make matters worse, Nkiru lacked dress sense. The dress she had on presently was hideous. Hassana wouldn't be caught dead in such a horrible gown. The brown colour had definitely gone back to the factory from which it was made, leaving an indescribable colour behind. She didn't know whether to call it a frock or what. It hung loosely on her friend like a babanriga (cloth worn by Hausa men) on a skeleton. In the three years she had known her friend, she had never made her hair because she had naturally long hair. It was always tied in a bun at her nape. Nkiru would probably die if she ever wore high-heeled shoes. It was like Amadioha (Igbo deity) would strike her with leprosy if she ever used makeup. Plain Jane was even a compliment in trying to describe her friend. She really could understand why Nkiru wouldn't be moved by Gio, knowing fully that he wouldn't spare her a glance. An old lady feels uneasy when dry bones are mentioned in a proverb.





Hassana grimaced. "If only you would dress a bit more..."





Nkiru couldn't stop herself from laughing. "Please don't start. I'm not here for that. What will Ahmed, your fiancee, say if he finds out you've been running after a guy since Year Two?"





Hassana hissed. She wiggled her hands and the numerous colourful bangles she had on her wrist jiggled, thereby attracting the attention of those who were reading. "That's his business. He can't say anything. We were betrothed from childhood, so he knows I'll marry him no matter what. A little fling doesn't hurt. Besides, do I know what he's doing over there in India?"





Nkiru laughed again. She knew that was just talk. Hassana and Ahmed were head over heels in love with each other. Ever since in their teens when their parents introduced them to each other, they'd become the best of friends. They spent hours talking on the phone. Ahmed was studying medicine in India and would be through the following year. They were going to tie the knot when Hassana was through with her own university education which was roughly a year and a half away. Hassan, her twin brother was studying information technology in Japan. Hassana had maintained she didn't want to study abroad so a chaperone in the persons of her cousins, a male and female were sponsored by her family to keep an eye on her since her twin who was a no-nonsense guy couldn't keep a watch over her. They all knew Hassana could be very naughty and mischievous. When she was younger, she had to be flogged or scolded before going for Islamiyya (arabic lessons).The founder of the school and her father were very good friends, hence their decision to bring their daughter to a school so far away from home. So far Hassana had been doing well, except for her crush on Gio.





"Here he comes," Hassana cut into her friend's thoughts. "Oh, please do me a favour. Please help me check if he looks at me."





Nkiru rolled her eyes again in disgust. "I'll do no such thing."





Her friend was appalled. "Oh, please na. I'll buy you snickers later."





Nkiru smiled. "How many bars?" She'd been caught. She was ready to be burned at the stakes just for a bar of snickers chocolate. Hassana paused. Nkiru smiled again. "The ball is in your court. How many?"





"Four...okay, as many as you want." Her beautiful friend rolled her eyes.





"Deal," Nkiru agreed, smiling.





She turned to look at the guy slowly walking towards them while Hassana grabbed the book Nkiru had been reading and pretended to read from it.





The arc-shaped pavilion was placed a little distance from their lecture halls so students who were going to their respective hostels after lectures usually passed in front of the pavilion. Nkiru was in the front row of seats so she could clearly see those who were walking by.





Reluctantly, she forced herself to stare at him. As he came closer with his hands in his Levi's denim pockets and his Calvin Klein backpack on his back, Nkiru had to admit that Giovanni Ekwe was indeed drop dead gorgeous. He was indisputably the most gorgeous guy she had ever seen in human form. He had to be at least six feet three. His superbly tailored Giorgio Armani shirt and denim outlined broad, muscular shoulders and long, lean legs. The fabric and the cut alone screamed expense. He had the lethal, inborn grace of a wild animal and the intimidating and instinctive authority of a man born to command. He was dark and handsome. His darkness shone. Nkiru couldn't help staring at him. Had Nigerian gods like Amadioha and Sango not been made to look very scary in movies, she would have called him a Nigerian god. He could be likened to a dark greek god, what with his biceps and all. A dark angel. Her lustrous hazel eyes followed Gio's every move.





No wonder girls were crazy about him. They stalked him like crazy, like how they were doing at present. Three girls were walking directly behind him. He passed by without even a glance at those reading at the pavilion. His dark eyes were staring straight ahead and the ear plugs in his ears showed he couldn't even hear what was going on around him. He behaved as if he was impervious to chaos.





"Why?" Hassana stared after him in disappointment. "After I dropped my bag in front of him and picked it, smiling at him, he walked by without even looking. And I made sure he knew I was coming this way. I bet those three witches stalking him made him not to look this way." Hassana pouted.





Nkiru went off into gales of laughter. ‘Sorry!’ she gasped when Hassana hit her with a feeble hand, bending over and hugging her aching ribs as amusement bubbled out of her convulsed throat. She didn't want to point out to her friend that she was practically stalking him too.





"He didn't look this way because he doesn't look anywhere when he's walking. He doesn't talk to girls except his sister and cousins. He rarely talks to guys sef. He's cold hearted and arrogant. That's why I wonder what you girls see in him." Nkiru hissed and took her book from Hassana's hands.





"Didn't you just see him? That hunk of a guy?" Hassana was scandalized at her friend's words.





"Granted he's handsome, but I'd rather be with a nice, warm and loving ugly guy than with that handsome statue. Besides, I'm really beginning to believe the word on the grapevine that he's gay."





"He's not!" Hassana denied vehemently. "It was that vengeful b*tch, Louisa, who started the rumor just because he turned her down."





"Na una sabi," Nkiru said and stretched delicately like a cat. "Me I don tire to read. Lemme hit the sack so that I'd be fully alert to read at night. Wake me up when you get to the room and meet me still asleep."





"Book worm," Hassana teased but Nkiru shrugged and lifted her worn out handbag. She was used to the name.





"You know I can't afford to slack in my studies. Unlike you rich kids, I'm here on scholarship. I have to maintain a minimum of 2.1 GP or get kicked out."





Hassana shook her head sadly at that.





"Aren't you going for your last lecture?" Nkiru asked over her shoulder when Hassana didn't make any move to rise.





"No, I want to wait. Who knows? Gio might come this way again."





Nkiru laughed. "No sha keep vigil for here o! See you later."





Hassana watched her friend walk away. The awful second-hand dress she had on however didn't hide her nice legs. Hassana had pleaded with her a number of times to take her shopping or give her some of her clothes and accessories but Nkiru always refused stubbornly. She was poor but she had her pride; she didn't want to be a charity case to anyone.





**********



The girl on the bed tried her best to hide the envy in her eyes as she stared at the girl standing before the rose tinted mirror. Jessica's jealous gaze roved all over her friend's body. She wished for the umpteenth time that she had her friend's hour-glass figure. Fiorella was out and out stunning. From the crown of her glorious head to the soles of her delicate feet, she was a picture of exquisite beauty. Her ebony skin shone at all times and she carried herself with the grace of a queen. Jessica eyed her friend's pale yellow Valentino lace crepe couture dress with black leggings and longed for it. She wouldn't look better than Fiorella in the dress but at least she'd be able to own another designer dress courtesy of her generous friend. Even the black silk jacket, white flared short skirt she had on had been given to her by Fiorella. It was a good thing they were about the same height even though she always had to give the clothes to a tailor to help her adjust them since she had nothing going for her in the hips and buttocks department, but she could boast of ample bosoms; the only thing she surpassed Fiorella with.



Fiorella, unaware of the musings of the girl seated on her roommate's bed, applied a dash of her gold Loreal lipstick on her lips as she gazed at her reflection on the mirror in her hostel room. She was the epitome of stylish elegance in her designer 'ensemble.



"Ella, please hurry up...I don't want us to be late for Professor Charles's class," Jessica grumbled from the bed.



Fiorella moved her gaze from the mirror to her friend. "Jessica, I've told you a number of times that I don't like that name. If you must shorten my name, please call me Fi or else I'll start calling you by your native name, Uzodinma." She smiled. Her dimples appeared.



"God forbid!" Disgust was written all over Jessica's face. "That local name! I wonder what my parents were thinking when they gave me such a name. A beautiful chick like me bearing such a name." She clicked her tongue in disgust.



Jessica was indeed beautiful but she couldn't hold a torch to Fiorella.



Fiorella only laughed and turned to gaze at her reflection on the mirror again.



"You can afford to laugh, after all, your parents gave you and your siblings beautiful Italian names. Giovanni, Fiorella and Gaetano." Jessica couldn't hide the envy in her voice.



Fiorella shrugged before walking to her wardrobe to stare at the numerous clothes, shoes, handbags and accessories there.



"My dad loves Italy with a passion. He was born and brought up there," she informed her friend.



Her black eyes still laced with envy, Jessica replied, "Little wonder he was once the youngest Nigerian ambassador to Italy."



Fiorella shrugged again as she kept skimming through clothes in her wardrobe. "I really am not feeling this dress."



Jessica had to hold herself from cussing her friend out, after all, it isn't right for one to call the forest that shelters you a jungle. That dress must have cost an arm and a leg. Jealousy and envy poured out from every pore in Jessica's body. An immense bitterness gripped her. The emotion was so intense, it literally shook her. How dare Fiorella say she wasn't feeling the dress which lovingly hugged her body and made her look like a model? Did she have any idea how she'd love to have such a dress? Gosh! These spoilt rich kids! Born with platinum spoons in their fragile mouths, they didn't know what struggling meant.



She had befriended Fiorella when she heard how generous was. She had initially ignored her all through their first year in the school out of jealousy and envy because Fiorella was so beautiful and likable but when she heard the darling girl was a cheerful giver, Jessica put aside her jealousy and made sure she drew close to her with different antics. She made people tell lies against Fiorella's best friend and caused a rift as wide as an earthquake between the two friends, which inevitably led to the demise of their friendship. With the coast clear, she devised a means of drawing close to the nice girl, put wool over her eyes and now, Fiorella couldn't do anything without her.



No one should ever know she was fronting. They all thought she was from a wealthy home, but no one knew they were living at the mercy of her dad's elder brother, the Chief Justice of the Federation. Her dad had been a successful businessman once, but had made bad investments which had brought down his business. Now, his elder brother paid all his bills, pending when his business would spring up again. Since they shared the same surname, Jessica was able to claim the Chief Justice was actually her father without fear of being discovered. She was under partial scholarship due to her uncle's influence but she did her best not to be discovered. Scholarship students were treated like outcasts; well, except the handsome and beautiful ones.



"Do you want it? It's my first time trying it on, so no one knows it's mine." Fiorella turned to look at her friend who was watching her steadily.



Jessica pasted a phony smile on her face. What a shi**y world! Now she was living on hand-me-downs. "Sure. Even if you've worn it for all and sundry to see a couple of times, I'd still accept it. We're best friends, so it's only natural and understandble for us to share things. Besides, it's a very lovely dress."



Fiorella smiled brightly. "We are about the same size though you're a bit taller, so it should fit nicely on you. My dad's assistant who shops for our clothes got it for me. Next time, I'll tell her to pick something more to your size and taste."



Jessica laughed heartily. "You're the best, Fi."



Fiorella beamed with delight. As she made to unzip the dress, she heard a knock on the door and a tall, dark-skinned girl came into the room with a small gift bag.



"Hi, Fiorella." She walked slowly into the room. She stood with uncertainty and stared at Fiorella where she was still standing by her wardrobe.



The spacious room was designed in such a way that the two people sharing the room had their own space. To the left and right side of the room contained a student's bed, reading table and chair, book shelf and wardrobe with a door in between leading to the bathroom they shared and a plasma television on the wall at the far opposite of the bathroom door.



The girl ignored Jessica who was now lying on Fiorella's roommate's bed. Nobody really liked Jessica because she was more or less a b*tch.



"Hi. How may I help you?" Fiorella politely asked.



The girl hesitated. She spared Jessica--who had sat up by now--an uneasy glance before talking. "My name is Omoye. I'm a year one student of banking and finance. I...I..." she stammered to a halt.



Jessica and Fiorella shared a glance. Jessica's facial expression revealed that she was about to whoop with laughter but Fiorella felt pity for the girl. She already knew where she was heading.



"Okay." The troubled girl finally lifted her head. "I'm not going to beat around the bush anymore. Could you please help me give this to your brother, Giovanni?" She stretched forth the gift bag.



Jessica released a scornful laugh. Omoye saw red. The raw anger in her hard gaze did nothing for the girl who had fallen with mirth on the neatly made bed.



"You're not ashamed of yourself. Did you come to school to buy gifts for guys? Instead of you to concernrate on your studies, you're chasing after a guy who doesn't even give a dam.n about you. I.diot!" Jessica slung at her with biting derision after containing her humour.



Aghast by the charge, Omoye turned and shot her an embittered look, a seething appraisal. "Hold it right there, a** wipe! Please mind your effin business...I wasn't talking to you."



Jessica jerked in anger. "What did you just call me, you shameless hussy?"



"News flash, b*tch, your mother is the shameless hussy. By what right do you dare to pass an opinion on my character?" Omoye replied her.



Jessica made to slap her but Fiorella moved quickly to hold her hand.



"Jessica, please leave her alone," she pleaded with her friend who glared at her, flung her hand from hers and sat down on the bed, fuming.



Fiorella turned to Omoye. "Please, I can't do what you want. Gio has threatened never speak to me if I dare do such again. Please take your gift back and give it to him yourself," she softly but firlmy told the girl.



The girl became downcast. She had actually heard that Fiorella wouldn't oblige her but she had come to try her luck where others had failed. Her respect for Fiorella grew.



"Thank you so much for your softly spoken words. I understand," she quietly said and made for the door. At the door, she turned back to look at her.



"Please quit your friendship with this rabies-infested dog you call a friend. Rabid dogs bite and I don't want you bitten."



Jessica lunged to her feet but Omoye had already gone. Nevertheless, she opened the door and shouted after the rapidly walking girl.



"You are the rabid dog. Useless daughter of a road side slut!"



She banged the door shut and looked at her friend whose eyes reflected disappointment.



"Please don't start your lecture on etiquette. You know I have class but I won't take any form of insult lying down. I don't like people having not a spark of decency." She sat on the bed again, still fuming.



Fiorella shook her head. "You could see she was both embarrassed and hurt, and was looking for who to lash out on."



"That's her business. Nonsense!" Jessica hissed. "The most annoying thing is the guy these useless girls are always running after. Someone who behaves as if he's from the north pole. That cold, arrogant b.astard," she raged before she realised she had just insulted Fiorella's brother. She quickly looked at her friend, belatedly noticing the tears in her eyes. Slow tears brimmed up in her eyes and rolled down her cheeks. Fiorella could cry at the drop of a hat.



Jessica speedily moved to hold her hand.



"Fi, I'm so sorry. I didn't mean that. I was angry. I'm sorry." She didn't want her to know she was among those who had a crush on her brother and had also been rebuffed by him, hence her anger.



More tears rolled down her friend's eyes.



Jessica felt bad. Was this the end of her acquiring that beautiful Valentino dress? She and her big mouth! She should learn to put a sock in it. "Oh, my God, Fi. I'm sorry, so sorry!"



Her friend shook her head. "You don't understand. That's not why I'm crying. A lot of people have called him worse."



Jessica made her sit on her own bed across the room before offering her a handkerchief from her handbag to clean the tears pouring down her lovely face, ruining her perfect makeup.



Fi, in the midst of her tears wondered if she should share her family's secret with Jessica. They'd only become fast friends this semester but Jessica had proven herself to be a true friend. She always had a listening ear and would defend her if anyone tried to pick a fight with her. She'd come into her life at a time when she lost her best friend right from her secondary school days in Loyola Jesuit College due to petty jealousy. Darasimi had gone about spreading lies about her and when she'd confronted her, the medical student had denied it vehemently even in the face of witnesses. Too pissed for words, Fiorella had severed their relationship shortly before she met Jessica.



Jessica's antennae became alert as she scrutinized her friend's lovely features. Her face suddenly wreathed with rampant curiosity. Fiorella looked as if she wanted to say something but was unsure. Jessica knew she had to make Fiorella tell her what always made her hesitate whenever they talked about Gio. She knew Fiorella was hiding something. Was Gio really gay as rumored? What a waste of that fine human specimen if it was true. She decided to play on the younger girl's emotions. She could use the info to her greatest advantage.



"Fi, I know we haven't been friends for long which is entirely my fault. Throughout our first year here, I thought you were a snob because of your dad being a Senator and all that, but when people started telling me how nice you were, I decided to be your friend, which was the reason why I approached you. I know you have no reason whatsoever to trust me, but please I'd like you to. I've noticed how sad you get sometimes, especially about Gio. You can confide in me. You've become so dear to me. I'm not even as close to my younger sister as I am to you," she lied through her teeth. She was an only child but since her uncle had four kids, she had to claim they were her siblings.



Fiorella sniffed. "Thank you so much for saying that. You've become dear to me too. You're the sister I never had."



Jessica smiled. Good girl, she said inwardly, for falling into her trap.



"Talk to me then," she told her calmly and held her hand.



Fiorella took a deep breadth and began her sad story.



Gio didn't use to be the cold fish he was now. He used to be a very jovial person. He made everyone laugh and feel happy. He started changing when their mother died five years ago. Before her death, Gio and their mother had been very close. The other kids-- her, Giordano, Gaetano used to be jealous of their closeness then, but they were the ones who brought life, joy and laughter into the family. The house was usually dull when they weren't around. Whenever their dad came home, they would all converge in the living room, talking, laughing, watching movies and playing games. Dinner used to be a lively affair. One longed to go home whenever one was in school. But all that changed at the death of their mother. Gio withdrew into his shell. Only his twin, Dano, could get through to him. He...



"Wait a minute," Jessica interjected. Her lower lip had briefly parted company with the upper. "Gio is a twin?"



"Yes. Giordano, but we fondly called him Dano."



"Where is he?"



Tears shadowed Fiorella's lovely eyes again. "He's dead."



"What?" Jessica was shocked.



Fiorella continued her story with tears in her eyes.



Dano died in a car crash a year after their mum. Almost a year after their mum's demise, their dad pulled Dano and Gio out of their university in Italy. They had been in their first year then. Their dad wanted them close to home so he could monitor Gio who seemed to be having psychological problems then. Dano crashed his car into an electric pole when he was driving home one rainy night. Gio got worse. Their dad, not knowing what to do, got him admitted into a pyschiatric hospital in America. For a whole year, Gio wasn't himself. Different psychologists came to see him but Gio wouldn't even say a word to them. He became a ghost. Eventually he got better but he never remained the same again.



"I'm so sorry." Jessica hugged her friend who was weeping like a baby.



"I miss my brother so much." Her eyes swimmed with tears at that painful recollection "My house is like a graveyard. Gaetano doesn't come home for hols anymore. He's always visiting friends and relatives and we rarely see my dad these days. Home is so depressing."



"Have you tried talking to Gio?" Jessica suggested.



"A million times but he just smiles and say he'd snap out of it someday. I've tried my best but it isn't working. I just pray he meets a girl who'd change him."



"I'm sorry but that's so unlikely since he hates girls with a passion. Why is that?"



Fiorella shrugged. "I really don't know. He wasn't like that until Dano died. Girls used to flood our house in the good old days." She sniffed heavily. "People see me and envy me but they don't know how depressed I am."



"I understand, dear. People are really fooled by appearances," Jessica said sadly, referring to herself but sobered up quickly. "Have you tried talking to your dad? Maybe he could have a man-to-man talk with Gio."



Fiorella sighed sadly. "They don't see eye to eye at all. Even though they look alike, they are like oil and water. Something happened between them when Dano died. So many things happened at Dano's death. I guess that just changed him so much. It's even going to get worse when Gio turns twenty-five."



"Why?"



Fiorella worried her bottom lip and wondered if she was doing the right thing. Gio would kill her if he found out she divulged their family secret. But she trusted Jessica. She was a good friend. She took a deep breath.



"Because he won't need to depend on my dad for anything again. He's going to come into the inheritance my maternal grandfather left for him and Dano. I'm talking about millions."



"Really?" Jessica couldn't help smiling. Wow! So in a few years Gio was going to be a millionaire. Now he was even more appealling to her.



Fiorella continued, unaware of her friend's thoughts. "Yes, and I might never see him again after that."



Her friend came back from her scheming just in time to hear that. "Don't be so pessimistic. Like you said, maybe the right girl might come along soon to change him. Every cloud has a silver lining." And if she played her cards right, she'd be that girl.



Fiorella sighed. "I sure hope so. Thanks so much for lending me your ears, Jess."



Jessica put an arm around her and hugged her. "You're welcome, darling. And thanks for confiding in me. Your secret is safe with me."



Fiorella smiled.



Jessica fixed her gaze on the teddy bear-shaped clock on the wall. "Can we still make lectures?"



"Sure. Let me freshen up and change my attire." Fiorella rose fluidly.



"Okay," Jessica said and laid on the bed smiling as her friend went into the bathroom.



She was tickled pink. Gio was quite a catch; drop dead gorgeous and would be filthy rich four years from now. Indeed, a chick that will grow into a rooster can be spotted the very day it hatches, like her mother was fond of saying. She'd always known there was something special about Gio. She had to set her plans in motion.



She frowned heavily all of a sudden. She'd made advances but had been rebuffed mercilessly. Would she be able to turn things around? Anyway, she'd cross that bridge when she came to it. She'd open her whole bag of tricks then.



Gio by hook or crook, you'll be mine, she affirmed inwardly with a bright smile to rival a new bride's. 5 Likes

**********



The tall, dark and handsome muscular guy opened his door slowly. He held his breath as the wooden door made a slight creak, disturbing the silence around the house. He paused in his movements and waited. When he was sure he didn't hear a sound, he glanced in the direction of the living room. It was empty. God was definitely on his side.



Felix Eromosele, a third year student of Mass Communication from Delta State University beckoned to the nervous girl behind him to follow him. The scantily clad girl practically plastered herself on the hunk's back as they made their way across the large and tastefully furnished living room to the main door.



Felix paused all of a sudden and made a sharp turn around. He nearly upset his companion's balance at his sudden movement. He placed his forefinger on the girl's lips and his ears turned up like that of a dog. He could have sworn he heard a door open. After few tense minutes, he didn't hear anything, he turned and they continued their noiseless journey to the front door. The young man had just placed a hand on the brass handle of the door when he heard his name. He froze. The young girl froze also.



Felix counted to ten before he slowly made an arc movement, praying to God that he hadn't really heard anything, but standing in the hallway with arms akimbo was his stout mother, gazing sternly at his entertainment for last night. He swallowed thickly.



The young girl started shivering like a leaf in the wind and made a mad dash behind Felix. She groped for the door handle but to her consternation, the door was locked when her hand located it. She threw an uneasy glance at the irate woman and saw that she was holding up a key with a wicked smile on her face. The woman left them there and went back into her room.



Felix sighed and bowed his head. Battle Number One Thousand and Thirty Four between mother and son was about to take place. His companion started crying and muttering that she wanted to go home immediately but he kept her quiet as he pondered his next move. He was beginning to get sick and tired of these battles with his mum. He cursed ASUU and the Federal Government for the strike action that had caused him to stay at home for two months now.



He couldn't sample the girls in the village without the knowledge of his mother and nosy neighbours. What did they want from him? Couldn't they see his hormones were raging, coupled with the fact that girls threw themselves at him at every turn? Sheesh!



School was a different ball game however. He had girls going and coming from his room as if it was designated for Project Fame auditions. It wasn't his fault that God had blessed him with exceptionally good looks. It also wasn't his fault that girls chased him wherever he went. He knew it was pretty low of him bringing a girl into his father's house to ravish overnight but his plan of sampling the girl in his friend's house had been foiled at the return of the guy's parents and his high libido wouldn't take no for an answer. He had snuck the girl in when his mother had gone to church for evening mass.



The twenty-two-year-old guy made the girl sit on one of the sofas after telling her to shut up and pull herself together and made his way to his parent's room with slow steps. He knocked on the heavy wooden door and pushed down the door handle, sighing with relief as the door opened. He quickly entered and scanned the spacious room. His mother laid on her side on the king-sized bed, flipping through a magazine. His gaze held one of the portraits of the family of five on the wall. An identical replica graced the living room also. His two elder sisters were happily married with kids while he was the baby of the family, much to his chagrin since it meant all eyes were constantly on him.



He shrugged and moved further into the room. He sat at the foot of the bed and stared at his mother. The silence still dragged on like a hangman's rope threatening to snap tight at any moment.



"Mumcy, how far na? Good morning, Ma," he quietly said but silence greeted him. "Maale, I hail o! How was your night?"



Silence.



He cleared his throat. "The gown in that mag is fine sha. Maybe I should tell your tailor to sew the style for you. E go fit you die!"



Silence.



Undeterred, he continued, "Dad is a very lucky man o! This kain fine woman wey e marry so."



His mother pushed aside the magazine and faced him, trying her best not to smile. "Ehigianewo! Ehigianewo! Ehigianewo! How many times did I call you?"



"Err...I lost count," he replied her, feigning innocence. He didn't particularly like it when his mother called him by his native name. Who really said one couldn't quarrel with God? Contrary to the meaning of his native name, he'd been quarelling with God all his life for making him come as the last child in his family.



"You lost count. What am I going to do with you? What is wrong with you?" His mother was clearly exasperated.



Felix frowned. "Boredom. I'm tired of staying at home. I'm tired of the strike."



"You have no one to blame but yourself. Your dad and I put you in two different private universities but you made sure you were expelled from them."



Her son scoffed. "Mumcy, abeg. All those glorified secondary schools. I didn't do anything. It wasn't my fault that I was caught in a rape situation and it was turned into something else. Cut me some slack. Don't tar me with the same brush as those spoilt rich kids."



"Rape!" Mrs. Eromosele fumed and sat up. "You keep saying that. How could three girls have tried to rape you in both schools? There's no virgin in a maternity ward."



Felix laughed. "Mumcy, forget that thing. There are desperado girls out there. Like I told you, I was walking to my hostel one night after studying when some guys kidnapped me and took me to one of our lecture halls where the girls were already waiting for me in various states of UnCloth that would shock even an experienced prostitute. They wanted us to have an Fun but I refused, being a good Christian boy. I was...."



His mother just continued to stare at him in awe with an elevated brow as he continued his outrageous story. She had known he'd grow up to be a very handsome guy but not this handsome. She'd tried her best to train him to grow up in the way of the Lord like she had done with his sisters but Felix allowed his good looks get into his head. He couldn't say no to advances from girls and felt God had blessed him with his beauty in order to patronize girls. She had learned to take his words with a pinch of salt but she had to give him the benefit of the doubt sometimes, seeing how girls made utter fool of themselves around him, not withstanding her presence.



"That was how two security men came and accused us of having an Fun. They failed to see me struggling as the three girls tried to strip me," Felix concluded his hilarious tale with the air of a man expecting a round of applause for his thoughtfulness.



"What are you trying to prove to me with these lies? Felix, this your life style will get you into trouble one day. A restless feet may walk into a snake pit. I'm sick and tired of fighting with you. I'm getting tired of advising you. Do you want to contact STDs and AIDS or be a father in your youthful age? Condoms and contraceptives are not full proof against such things. Beware my son, beware. There are agents of Satan out there who are out for guys like you to ruin them. Destiny killers! Please, Felix, listen to your mother. Stop your womanizing. Stop it before it's too late. Please. He who has ears let him hear. What an adult sees sitting down, a child cannot see even if he climbs a mountain. A word is enough for the wise. I've said my piece." She put her hand underneath the pillow beside her and brought out the key.



Felix smiled and stretched forth his hand. Before she placed the key on it, she looked deeply into his eyes. "I don't want a repeat performance of last night. Don't ever in your life bring a slutty girl into this house again. Except you want your father to hear about it when he comes back from Abuja. When it becomes too much, Edo people no longer buy."



Felix had a brief moment of shame for his father. There was no way he was ever going to tell his sweet and gentle mother that his dad was like him too-- a player. He suspected she knew but the words would never come out from his lips. He nodded and she placed the key gently on his outstretched arm.



"Mumcy, you're the best mother on earth. God specially made your womb for me. Blessed are you amongst women and blessed..."



"Get out of my room!" She shouted with a short laugh. "It's now you want to quote Hail Mary for me. Silly boy!" She'd have to dig in her heels to stop him from wrapping her around his little finger like he'd always done as a child.



Felix grinned, got up and moved to the door. He blew her a kiss when he opened the door which made her laugh. He shut the door and placed his body against it. That was close. It hadn't even been the battle he had expected. He sighed. In the past, they would have continued having a go at each other for hours. He was surprised that she hadn't come to bang on his room door repeatedly in anger when she discovered he had a girl with him like she did in the past. She hadn't even beaten the bejesus out of the girl like she'd done to the last girl she'd caught in his room. He knew why he'd gotten an easy victory. His poor mum was lonely. His dad had been in Abuja for a month now, supposedly seeing to the affairs of his business there but Felix knew better. He'd overheard his dad on a phone call to one of his girlfriends telling her where he'd pick her the following morning for their trip to Abuja.



He'd lost respect for his dad the day he'd gone to check out a sixteen-year-old girl in her house and met his father there, waiting for the girl as well. He'd left the place in anger after supressing the urge to pound his father's stomach with blows. His father on returning home had gone to plead with him in his room not to tell his mother. They talked man to man and his father promised to stop his womanizing ways. He'd thought his father actually stopped until driving by with friends, he'd seen him coming out of the same girl's house one evening. That was when the little percentage of respect he had for him totally evolved. He had made sure the man sighted him and since then, they'd become cat and dog. Felix spoke to him anyhow he liked and his father always fumed at his disrespectful attitude towards him. His mother had wondered and asked countless times what happened between them because though they hadn't had the best father-son relationship in the world, they used to be close pals. His father had had the guts to tell his wife that he was tired of their son's philandering, hence their incessant squabbles. It was the thought of how hurt his mother would be that had stopped Felix from spilling the beans that day. But seeing how lonely she was, while his dad was having the time of his life with a girl old enough to be his daughter, he just might let the cat out of the bag soon.



Felix got to the living room where the silly girl was still looking frightened. She folded her arms protectively around herself, still white as a sheet, still in shock. He would be glad to see the back of her, exprencienced in bedmatics though she was. He opened the door and she rushed out telling him she would never try such with him again and he'd never see her again. He laughed scornfully. It was a lie. She'd been after him for weeks now and had told him just that morning in his room that she was always available whenever he wanted her.



He put his hands on the railings on the balcony and watched as she swayed her hips to the gate. The gateman opened it after casting a disdainful look at her. Felix smiled. Old Baba Johnson was used to seeing such things. For his mother's sake, Felix knew he had to tone down on his exploits till the return of his father. He didn't want to upset her. He just hoped his healthy libido would listen to his reasoning. But after a luscious romp in bed with that girl, he knew he just had to quit for awhile. He continued saying that to himself until Baba Johnson opened the gate after a small knock and the beautiful girl he'd been chasing for months entered the compound. He smiled. Maybe just one more before he'd stick to his resolution.



*To be continued* 3 Likes

Episode 6





Never love something so much that you can’t let go of it.

—Ginni Rometty





Gio was beginning to feel rage as the lecturer talked on. He couldn't understand a da*n word the French mathematician was saying. Oh, how he hated these borrowed courses! He would have been done with the course the previous year but the school authorities had still been in search of a suitable lecturer then. Now he had to do it with Third Year Computer Science and Engineering students.





He viewed the large engineering classroom and discovered a lot of people weren't even listening. Tosin who was seated beside him was drawing 'The X-Men' at the back of his notebook. Gio groaned inwardly as frustration began to set in. It was a three-credit-load course and he couldn't jot a da*n thing because he couldn't understand anything. At the introduction of the course, he'd barely even heard the Frenchman's name but hoped by the second class, he would have adapted to his thick accent but this was their third lesson yet his ears and brain ached from trying so hard to hear and piece the words together. It was laughable. He who could understand even the most native of the Italian language couldn't understand a French lecturer.





Gio didn't usually care what his lecturers put on especially the females but he was so irritated, he didn't know when he started sizing up Professor Laroche. His angry gaze fell on the middle-aged man who'd tinted his curly hair ash blond and was dressed as if he fell out of a sixties magazine. He had on a red and brown checkered suit with the trousers flared. His shoes were so pointed, cops could present it as exhibit in a murder case as the weapon used for the killing. He was indeed a mathematician, probably eccentric too.





Imagine! The man was actually asking if anyone had a question. Like seriously? After talking to himself for about an hour?





"Yeah! Would it be too much to ask for you to have surgery done on your vocal cords to have your thick accent removed?" Gio felt like asking.





He was however shocked beyond words when he heard a sweet voice saying,





"Excuse me, sir."





He craned his neck backwards in the direction of the voice. She asked an intelligent question no doubt because Professor Laroche smiled and made to answer it on the white marker board.





Gio couldn't help staring at the bespectacled chocolate-skinned girl. She wasn't beautiful in the classic sense of the world and obviously had a poor taste in clothes if the multi-coloured blouse she had on was anything to go by but he wasn't interested in her physical features. He marveled at what she had inside her brain. Funny, she didn't even realize he was staring at her; she was listening intently to the lecturer but the girls around her were staring and smiling at him. He could bet his life that some of them were there just because of him.





Gio forced himself to tear his eyes off her and turned to listen to the man but he found himself turning back to stare at her again when she asked another question.





He turned to look at the professor. He couldn't help the smile that lit up his handsome face. She was definitely brilliant!





**********





Nkiru was surprised when girls flooded her seat after their Algorithm lecture. She removed her glasses and put it back in its cheap case. They were only for reading and writing.





She huffed in exasperation. Would these silly girls please leave her alone? She had a lot to catch up on before her next tutorial. This was a difficult course for her and she hated having to leave the comfort of their Computer Lab where they had their lectures to come to the engineering department to have this particular lecture with mathematics and engineering students because the class was the largest in the science and technology faculty.





She didn't have the time to know if and why Gio had stared at her not once but twice and ended up smiling. It was his business. She didn't give a rat's a**about it. Had he even been in the class? She hastily told them she had another lecture and left them murmuring. 3 Likes