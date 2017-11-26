Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys! Why You Should Stop Sleeping With That Cheating Girlfriend (11049 Views)

Hello folks, I just came back from a court summon with my close pal and I really think his case should serve as a warning to others.



He has been dating a lady for the past three years, his parents didn't like the girl and discouraged him but he was adamant, he usually visited her parents and bought gifts for her siblings, she was his world or should I say she was his weakness.



He spent frivolously on her, She wasn't working but her room was more decorated than even an oil worker while he managed simple appliances. What caused their rifts was that he opened a hairdressing saloon for her, collected a loan of over 150k, coincidentally his younger sister was about going back to school and she needed 40k, his dad didn't have enough so he pleaded with his son but the boy said he didn't have any, his sister had to sell her phone to him just to complete the money when she had no other choice, and he on the other hand was opening a saloon for his girl.



Word fluttered around that his girl had began cheating on him, he stubbornly refused to listen until he caught her red handed, instead of breaking up with her and counting his losses, he decided not to be a maga, so he kept her and kept sleeping with her like every time they were together.



The girl later found out that he had started dating another girl, she confided in a friend who was closed to me that she was going to punish the guy for wasting three years of her life.



She took in and accused the guy of being responsible for her pregnancy, of course he couldn't outrightly deny her, both parents knew they were dating as he was the only guy she ever brought home to her parents.



He denied the pregnancy on the grounds that he always played safe with her but of course who would believe him, now he's running around trying to source funds for a paternity test while battling court summons and an impending disownment by his dad, infact his dad almost got cardiac arrest when in court he was told his son opened a saloon when his own sister needed just less than 10k to complete her school tuition.



None of his family members even follows him to court again, they left him to his fate.



Now to my fellow guys, please if your girl is cheating, just free her, don't look at what you had spent on her because some ladies lack conscience and could ruin your life due to their selfish interests.



pls be warn, if you would do 'chop and clean mouth', do it with a side chick that won't destroy your life or who is just a friend with benefit.



A Word Is Enough For The Wise My Friends....

Why are they in court?

Well the issue of warning men against women and vise versa,is a very delicate and complicated issue,no amount of warning would change the situation and decissions,because sometimes we as humans are so much infactuated or so called inlove and we are so sucked in or so rapped inside the situation that it is always so difficult to make the right decission whatever the age. this may sound stupid,but i cannot see any difference between me and that man when i was still single,,just saying 8 Likes 1 Share

I have never dated a lady more than six months

The lady is accusing him of being responsible for her pregnancy and she arrested him, so their case is in court, he is denying the pregnancy.



The lady is accusing him of being responsible for her pregnancy and she arrested him, so their case is in court, he is denying the pregnancy. Only a paternity test could solve the issue, except he accepts the pregnancy

The lady is accusing him of being responsible for her pregnancy and she arrested him, so their case is in court, he is denying the pregnancy.



Only a paternity test could solve the issue, except he accepts the pregnancy



Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned...That's all I will say.

The girl most have used jazz on him to make him provide for her and forget his own sibling.Thats not love,that's foolishness. 12 Likes 1 Share

guys should not give a girl that he is not married to more than his tithe. whether NA courtship unless marriage.this our generation girls are immoral not worth it at all. just yansh and leave them Simple.some mumu guys will read this and still ignore.wertin concern me 5 Likes

his sister had to sell her phone to him just to complete the money when she had no other choice, and he on the other hand was opening a saloon for his girl.

infact his dad almost got cardiac arrest when in court he was told his son opened a saloon when his own sister needed just less than 10k to complete her school tuition.

cc. Lalasticlala he had enough money to buy his sister's phone from her but less money to help her, and 150k to open a saloon for his gf, if the dad his still thinking of disowning him, then he should be ready to die of cardiac arrest, a child that has disown the family long ago by his action needs to also be disowned. he had enough money to buy his sister's phone from her but less money to help her, and 150k to open a saloon for his gf, if the dad his still thinking of disowning him, then he should be ready to die of cardiac arrest, a child that has disown the family long ago by his action needs to also be disowned. 12 Likes

The lady is accusing him of being responsible for her pregnancy and she arrested him, so their case is in court, he is denying the pregnancy.



Only a paternity test could solve the issue, except he accepts the pregnancy your friend can only unhook himself through any of this 3 options





1) tell the court he would accept the pregnancy on the condition that all expenses made during the period of the pregnancy would be recorded and paid if a paternity test proves otherwise (including the fee for the paternity test), otherwise you will care and cater for the child if it is his.

if she is sure the child does not belong to your friend, she will immediately withdraw charges, I have seen this work a couple of times



2) or let him get her phone snatched, if he knows the password and pattern, if she is toiling with his head, he would see msgs sent to her family and friends about how she wants to frustrate him, more especially to her close friend and she may also have contacted her baby daddy, screen shots of such msg would help him in court



3) bff method, also known as best friends forever method

this method is getting across to your most trusted guys like 4 or 3 of them asking them to arrest her for trying to impose their pregnancy on you and they want their child, feed them details of what they need yo know like the age of the pregnancy etc and watch out the case been struck out of court



4) thank me later your friend can only unhook himself through any of this 3 options1) tell the court he would accept the pregnancy on the condition that all expenses made during the period of the pregnancy would be recorded and paid if a paternity test proves otherwise (including the fee for the paternity test), otherwise you will care and cater for the child if it is his.if she is sure the child does not belong to your friend, she will immediately withdraw charges, I have seen this work a couple of times2) or let him get her phone snatched, if he knows the password and pattern, if she is toiling with his head, he would see msgs sent to her family and friends about how she wants to frustrate him, more especially to her close friend and she may also have contacted her baby daddy, screen shots of such msg would help him in court3) bff method, also known as best friends forever methodthis method is getting across to your most trusted guys like 4 or 3 of them asking them to arrest her for trying to impose their pregnancy on you and they want their child, feed them details of what they need yo know like the age of the pregnancy etc and watch out the case been struck out of court4) thank me later 22 Likes

what a stupid man...



the most common elements on earth is hydrogen and stupid people. #fact 5 Likes

