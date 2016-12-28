₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 8:45pm On Nov 15
There are basically 5 things any responsible mature unmarried man wants in a wife and they are
1.A woman that is sexually pleasing to his eyes.
2.An excellent cook
3.A GOD fearing lady.
4.A very romantic lady.
5.A financially independent lady.
The question is;do you have all these qualities? if NO then you just might try having them but if you do then here is the catch;
Many marriage ready guys want to settle down with any lady who has the qualities highlighted above but they are not game with all these running after babes upandan so when they see one who is daring enough to show them real affection,they simply surrender and before you know it, they are married to that lady even if she is a karashika.....so stop the timidity and get that guy to yourself before one sharp bad babe does.This is the secret smart ladies use to get good guys while the good and reserved ladies keep hoping and praying for a GOD fearing guy to come their way.
Don't be bothered by his good looks,financial status or affluence or even the lady that is always hanging around him because in most cases, that lady might just be a pain in the neck for him so when next you see a guy you fancy and he is mature enough for marriage,take the bull by the horn,show him good green light,get close to him without wasting time or expecting him to chase you because while waiting for him to come after you,he just might get carried away by another daring lady...
If you ever start an affair with him just treat him like a king and make his family love you expecially his mum but after all these If he does not propose to you in about a year,simply walk away...
But trust me,it works.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Theyveedo(m): 8:50pm On Nov 15
This man again
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Xiadnat: 8:51pm On Nov 15
*clears throat*.....story story. Only if it were that easy. Men these days are confused as heck.....like how democrats are still dazed & confused for Trump winning.
You can do all these, a guy who is not ready nor know what he wants will still turn a blind eye. Dilly dallying and all.... until you tell him another guy has proposed marriage, then he sobers up.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 8:56pm On Nov 15
Xiadnat:
She owes him just about a year..if he still acts silly, she can walk away.
Remember that its not easy for ladies to get guys of their choice so this is about trying out her chance WITH A MAN OF HER CHOICE....not just any random guy.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by firstking01(m): 9:06pm On Nov 15
Do all these and you appear needy, desperate and perhaps cheap.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Nobody: 9:13pm On Nov 15
Life na wa and this op might be an olosho frequenter , forming relationship guru when him dey single
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by pennytrate: 9:14pm On Nov 15
2008 have u gotten any?
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 9:37pm On Nov 15
firstking01:
Yes she will appear cheap to boys but not to men
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by firstking01(m): 9:43pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:And who are the "men and boys"
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Davedoz(m): 9:49pm On Nov 15
Well said Oga Toks2008.
I wanna add....
One major thing I know that will make a guy see a lady as a potential wife is when you're interested and involved in his future! Every guy values a lady that can participate in his goals, future plans, career plans, visions and dreams! And participating can be in various forms e.g. Praying for him, encouraging him, financial and emotional support, doing research or looking for solutions to his challenges and problems, being a shoulder to lean on, infact, even mere listening attentively to him and making suggestions goes a long way!
It's difficult for most ladies to understand that a relationship is not all about them and their body. It's about both parties. So sleeping with him is not enough, you have to actively participate in planning and shaping his future, then you can actually feature in his future! (I should state emphatically that the same applies to the man, don't marry a man that doesn't care or know anything about your goals, plan and vision and not just knowing but actively helping you to get there).
Understand and apply this principal thing and everyman that spends a week being your friend will start seeing you as a potential wife!!!
Add this important fact to what Oga Toks2008 listed and you are good to go! Infact, (Oga Toks2008, no vex) you can forfeit everything listed above except God fearing, and apply only this one and You will be indispensable to him. The only danger of forfeiting everything listed above and applying only this one is that, you might be friendzoned!!! But you'll be an INDISPENSABLE Friend!!!
So add THIS to the 5 listed above and you're there!
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Omotayor123(f): 9:52pm On Nov 15
If a man wants to be with you, Even If you don't lift a Finger, He will never let go.
But If he doesn't, If you look cook all the food in the world, buy all the gift and do unimaginable things, He still wouldn't propose.
Same goes with Women.
Abeg no disturb yourself, trying to force/lure a man to propose.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Laveda(f): 9:56pm On Nov 15
Okay.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:00pm On Nov 15
Omotayor123:
You all keep missing the point.
This piece is not about some boys who don;t know what they want but men who are mature enough for marriage.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Vikky014(f): 10:01pm On Nov 15
hahahaha. hilarious comments....toks2008 i dnt think you wrote this yourslf..
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:02pm On Nov 15
firstking01:
Ki lo pa iya ijebu ?
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Omotayor123(f): 10:07pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:No point missed..
I am talking about men Generally.!
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by MackBrooklyn: 10:08pm On Nov 15
[size=18pt]
Mtcheeeeeew, who their proposal epp??
Abeg who get lighter for here joor??
[/size]
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:11pm On Nov 15
Omotayor123:
Ironically, this is not about men in general but marriage ready mature guys because this set of guys don't reason like other guys in general and even the randy ones among them still think about settling down but the problem is that they have not seen that lady that is good enough to make them take that bold step.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:13pm On Nov 15
Vikky014:
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by MackBrooklyn: 10:14pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:
Ibeere
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Omotayor123(f): 10:21pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:Noted!
But according to you, If guys keep waiting for ladies that would talk these "Bold" steps, I pray they won't remain single forever.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:26pm On Nov 15
Omotayor123:
lol!
Guys really don't remain single in the real sense. Though they may not be married but they will hardly be without a lady.But he will still secretely hope he finds a woman with those qualities.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Vikky014(f): 10:26pm On Nov 15
[quote author=Toks2008 post=51066632][/quote]gerrarrahia
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Omotayor123(f): 10:28pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:
Let him keep hoping
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:28pm On Nov 15
Vikky014:
E dey pain you ni?
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Vikky014(f): 10:29pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:you are single until you are married. if u like b wt 20 girls.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Vikky014(f): 10:30pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:if i beat you eh!!! you will forget ur name
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by jnrbayano(m): 10:31pm On Nov 15
Op,
Baanu uru for once! Chai!!
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:34pm On Nov 15
Omotayor123:
In fact this is why the lady should act fast cos guys are so so complacent as they may not even know that time is running out cos many ladies are ready to play the randy game so while the mature unmarried ladies keep hoping that the guy comes, they guy in question is already carried away by other girls.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Toks2008(m): 10:38pm On Nov 15
Vikky014:
lol
I believe you don't know a thing about what is going on these days..guys no wan marry because to them they believe that most ladies are the same so they just keep making babies without getting married and some married ones are even looking for ways to play around so it is not really a worrisome thing when a guy in his mid 40s is not married cos he is getting all the fun and his baby is growing somewhere.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Odunharry(m): 10:39pm On Nov 15
1. Decisive / Know what you want
2. Responsible
3. Loving/Caring esp to people around you
4. Good cook not necessarily excellent
5. Sweet..
6. Look good not necessarily Dress like a model.
|Re: How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. by Vikky014(f): 10:40pm On Nov 15
Toks2008:keep deceiving urslf u hear.
