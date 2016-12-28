Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How to get Your dream man and Make Him Propose To You. (5255 Views)

There are basically 5 things any responsible mature unmarried man wants in a wife and they are



1.A woman that is sexually pleasing to his eyes.

2.An excellent cook

3.A GOD fearing lady.

4.A very romantic lady.

5.A financially independent lady.



The question is;do you have all these qualities? if NO then you just might try having them but if you do then here is the catch;



Many marriage ready guys want to settle down with any lady who has the qualities highlighted above but they are not game with all these running after babes upandan so when they see one who is daring enough to show them real affection,they simply surrender and before you know it, they are married to that lady even if she is a karashika.....so stop the timidity and get that guy to yourself before one sharp bad babe does. This is the secret smart ladies use to get good guys while the good and reserved ladies keep hoping and praying for a GOD fearing guy to come their way.



Don't be bothered by his good looks,financial status or affluence or even the lady that is always hanging around him because in most cases, that lady might just be a pain in the neck for him so when next you see a guy you fancy and he is mature enough for marriage,take the bull by the horn,show him good green light,get close to him without wasting time or expecting him to chase you because while waiting for him to come after you,he just might get carried away by another daring lady...



If you ever start an affair with him just treat him like a king and make his family love you expecially his mum but after all these If he does not propose to you in about a year,simply walk away...



But trust me,it works. 4 Likes

This man again





Xiadnat:

She owes him just about a year..if he still acts silly, she can walk away.



Remember that its not easy for ladies to get guys of their choice so this is about trying out her chance WITH A MAN OF HER CHOICE....not just any random guy.

Do all these and you appear needy, desperate and perhaps cheap. 4 Likes

Life na wa and this op might be an olosho frequenter , forming relationship guru when him dey single 3 Likes

2008 have u gotten any?

firstking01:

Do all these and you appear needy, desperate and perhaps cheap.

Toks2008:





Well said Oga Toks2008.



I wanna add....



One major thing I know that will make a guy see a lady as a potential wife is when you're interested and involved in his future! Every guy values a lady that can participate in his goals, future plans, career plans, visions and dreams! And participating can be in various forms e.g. Praying for him, encouraging him, financial and emotional support, doing research or looking for solutions to his challenges and problems, being a shoulder to lean on, infact, even mere listening attentively to him and making suggestions goes a long way!





It's difficult for most ladies to understand that a relationship is not all about them and their body. It's about both parties. So sleeping with him is not enough, you have to actively participate in planning and shaping his future, then you can actually feature in his future! (I should state emphatically that the same applies to the man, don't marry a man that doesn't care or know anything about your goals, plan and vision and not just knowing but actively helping you to get there).

Understand and apply this principal thing and everyman that spends a week being your friend will start seeing you as a potential wife!!!





Add this important fact to what Oga Toks2008 listed and you are good to go! Infact, (Oga Toks2008, no vex) you can forfeit everything listed above except God fearing, and apply only this one and You will be indispensable to him. The only danger of forfeiting everything listed above and applying only this one is that, you might be friendzoned!!! But you'll be an INDISPENSABLE Friend!!!



So add THIS to the 5 listed above and you're there! 11 Likes 2 Shares

If a man wants to be with you, Even If you don't lift a Finger, He will never let go.



But If he doesn't, If you look cook all the food in the world, buy all the gift and do unimaginable things, He still wouldn't propose.



Same goes with Women.



Abeg no disturb yourself, trying to force/lure a man to propose. 2 Likes

Omotayor123:

You all keep missing the point.



This piece is not about some boys who don;t know what they want but men who are mature enough for marriage.

hahahaha. hilarious comments....toks2008 i dnt think you wrote this yourslf..

firstking01:

And who are the "men and boys"

Toks2008:





No point missed..



I am talking about men Generally.! No point missed..I am talking about men Generally.!

















Omotayor123:



Ironically, this is not about men in general but marriage ready mature guys because this set of guys don't reason like other guys in general and even the randy ones among them still think about settling down but the problem is that they have not seen that lady that is good enough to make them take that bold step.

Vikky014:

hahahaha. hilarious comments....toks2008 i dnt you wrote this yourslf..

Toks2008:



Toks2008:





Ironically, this is not about men in general but marriage ready mature guys because this set of guys don't reason like other guys in general and even the randy ones among them still think about settling down but the problem is that they have not seen that lady that is good enough to make them take that bold step.



But according to you, If guys keep waiting for ladies that would talk these "Bold" steps, I pray they won't remain single forever.

Omotayor123:



Guys really don't remain single in the real sense. Though they may not be married but they will hardly be without a lady.But he will still secretely hope he finds a woman with those qualities.

Toks2008:





Vikky014:

Toks2008:





Toks2008:





Omotayor123:



In fact this is why the lady should act fast cos guys are so so complacent as they may not even know that time is running out cos many ladies are ready to play the randy game so while the mature unmarried ladies keep hoping that the guy comes, they guy in question is already carried away by other girls. In fact this is why the lady should act fast cos guys are so so complacent as they may not even know that time is running out cos many ladies are ready to play the randy game so while the mature unmarried ladies keep hoping that the guy comes, they guy in question is already carried away by other girls.

Vikky014:

I believe you don't know a thing about what is going on these days..guys no wan marry because to them they believe that most ladies are the same so they just keep making babies without getting married and some married ones are even looking for ways to play around so it is not really a worrisome thing when a guy in his mid 40s is not married cos he is getting all the fun and his baby is growing somewhere.

1. Decisive / Know what you want



2. Responsible



3. Loving/Caring esp to people around you



4. Good cook not necessarily excellent



5. Sweet..



6. Look good not necessarily Dress like a model. 1 Like