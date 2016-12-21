Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today (14630 Views)

Wahooo Pls join to wish my princess Ruquyat Chidinma Olaoye happy birthday as she is + 1 today.



Thought it wasn't easy for me being a Muslim osun man to Mary my pretty wife from anambra but alas we scape through with both family and inlaws very happy now.



And the proud product of our union is 2yrs today.

I wish my princess long and life and prosperity.



U are the reason why I am proud to associate with the Easterners and I pray we will never regret the association.



Cc lalasticlalla Pls move it to the permanent site. This an upcoming nairalander as both her mum n dad is a member since 09.

It's her day more pix 4 Likes





I love your sarcasm! God bless you family!

Lalasticlala hope its not only snake that hit FP Or expose Bobby of cosy that get there. boss should I attach the snake I will kill in our farm when I go villa next year b4 it will get to FP Lols.... Na joke ooo



It's still my princess birthday 25 Likes 2 Shares

Good.

Akeredolu is married to an Igbo lady.

FFK

You might become popular like them.



HBD little baby. 13 Likes

Then here comes the mum n dad

lol.....afonja indeed..happy birthday cutiee 6 Likes

olasha1:

This little flatonja fine oo

God bless you family!



I love your sarcasm!





Lols Abi nah



Lols Abi nah

Bro how is the atheist / pagans ministry, hope uncle seun is regular in d ministry? Lols

Greedy dad

Amen ooo



Amen ooo

Thanks so much & I must call u to grace the occasion when it finally come to pass

Lols flatonja. U are d badest..



Lols when ever I see their online ranting n fighting. I quickly call my wife 'babe ur people don start ooo' when she see the afonja too she replicate and we both laff it off..



Lols flatonja. U are d badest..

Lols when ever I see their online ranting n fighting. I quickly call my wife 'babe ur people don start ooo' when she see the afonja too she replicate and we both laff it off..

There was a day she called me and tell me of a Monica here called AMTAKING. she said it seem this her sister is confuse and does not know where to stand. because she is either afonja today n flatino tomorrow.. Lols

Greedy dad



Lols I know y am greedy...



It's because her mixed race that made her represent my East in laws with the red dress lols



Lols I know y am greedy...

It's because her mixed race that made her represent my East in laws with the red dress lols

Human beings sha. Una must talk

I don't know why, but I love seeing inter-ethnic marriages

Congratulations!



NCAN.



Come for the party





una no go kee pesin for dis nairaland

So why must the thread have such tittle/heading

Nice........This is what Nigeria truly means

You're really taking care of your daughter. Happy Birthday to her. And to you OP it's a huge responsibility to be a father. Kudos to you.





Na joke I dey oo Ugly Afonja marries obese Flatino. Your daughter is fine though.

I love that headline from the OP.



OP e be like say you be muslim join,coz that your baby's name ruquoyat.



May u guys walk and never stumble. 9 Likes

She is beautiful....

Happy Birthday cutie,many more years to come 1 Like

Na them sabi. Wishing d innocent child a happy birthday 3 Likes

Hbd to you kid 1 Like

Op, you serious about the afonja + ipob part? 1 Like 1 Share

cute 1 Like

Lh19:







Flatonja.. WEREY..



Happy Birthday to our lil girl... Funny op

NCAN members how market??

May her year be long



May She walk and never stumble..

Happy born day to her... 3 Likes