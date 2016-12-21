₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:02pm
Wahooo Pls join to wish my princess Ruquyat Chidinma Olaoye happy birthday as she is + 1 today.
Thought it wasn't easy for me being a Muslim osun man to Mary my pretty wife from anambra but alas we scape through with both family and inlaws very happy now.
And the proud product of our union is 2yrs today.
I wish my princess long and life and prosperity.
U are the reason why I am proud to associate with the Easterners and I pray we will never regret the association.
Cc lalasticlalla Pls move it to the permanent site. This an upcoming nairalander as both her mum n dad is a member since 09.
81 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:05pm
It's her day more pix
4 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by DonCortino: 12:05pm
God bless you family!
I love your sarcasm!
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:14pm
Lalasticlala hope its not only snake that hit FP Or expose Bobby of cosy that get there. boss should I attach the snake I will kill in our farm when I go villa next year b4 it will get to FP Lols.... Na joke ooo
It's still my princess birthday
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by legendte(m): 12:17pm
Good.
Akeredolu is married to an Igbo lady.
FFK
You might become popular like them.
HBD little baby.
13 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:18pm
Then here comes the mum n dad
86 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by kniru: 12:22pm
lol.....afonja indeed..happy birthday cutiee
6 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Lh19(m): 12:26pm
olasha1:
This little flatonja fine oo
150 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:30pm
DonCortino:
Lols Abi nah
Bro how is the atheist / pagans ministry, hope uncle seun is regular in d ministry?
6 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by wtfCode: 12:30pm
Greedy dad
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:34pm
legendte:
Amen ooo
Thanks so much & I must call u to grace the occasion when it finally come to pass
4 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:40pm
Lh19:
Lols flatonja. U are d badest..
Lols when ever I see their online ranting n fighting. I quickly call my wife 'babe ur people don start ooo' when she see the afonja too she replicate and we both laff it off..
There was a day she called me and tell me of a Monica here called AMTAKING. she said it seem this her sister is confuse and does not know where to stand. because she is either afonja today n flatino tomorrow.. Lols
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by olasha1(m): 12:42pm
wtfCode:
Lols I know y am greedy...
It's because her mixed race that made her represent my East in laws with the red dress lols
Human beings sha. Una must talk
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by unclezuma: 12:44pm
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Noblesoul123: 12:45pm
I don't know why, but I love seeing inter-ethnic marriages
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by hucienda: 12:46pm
Congratulations!
NCAN.
Come for the party
Lh19:
una no go kee pesin for dis nairaland
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by emmanuel596(m): 12:47pm
So why must the thread have such tittle/heading
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by xynerise(m): 12:47pm
Nice........This is what Nigeria truly means
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Silvereze(m): 12:47pm
You're really taking care of your daughter. Happy Birthday to her. And to you OP it's a huge responsibility to be a father. Kudos to you.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by MEILYN(m): 12:48pm
Ugly Afonja marries obese Flatino. Your daughter is fine though.
Na joke I dey oo
4 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by TeamSimple(m): 12:48pm
I love that headline from the OP.
OP e be like say you be muslim join,coz that your baby's name ruquoyat.
May u guys walk and never stumble.
9 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Divay22(f): 12:48pm
She is beautiful....
Happy Birthday cutie,many more years to come
1 Like
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by ISDKING: 12:48pm
Na them sabi. Wishing d innocent child a happy birthday
3 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by yusburg: 12:49pm
Hbd to you kid
1 Like
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by korel9: 12:49pm
Op, you serious about the afonja + ipob part?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Bigajeff(m): 12:49pm
cute
1 Like
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by nepapole(m): 12:49pm
Lh19:Flatonja.. WEREY..
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Mznaett(f): 12:49pm
Funny op
Happy Birthday to our lil girl...
1 Like
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Defaramade(m): 12:49pm
NCAN members how market??
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by Dsrooftiles: 12:50pm
May her year be long
May She walk and never stumble..
Happy born day to her...
3 Likes
|Re: A Cute Daughter Of A Proud Afonja & Pretty Flatino Is 2yrs Today by TeamSimple(m): 12:50pm
Lh19:Baddest Morphology
4 Likes
