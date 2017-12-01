₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,835 members, 3,958,634 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) (12622 Views)
Wedding Of Man Who Married Two Wives In Orie-Irri, Delta State (Photos) / Wedding Of Igbo Man In Malaysia To A Muslim Woman (Photos) / Traditional Wedding Of A Midget In Akwa-Ibom And His Tall Bride (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by CastedDude: 2:32pm
The security officer and his DSS partner whose lovely pre-wedding photos went viral - have tied the knot in Abuja. Prince Ibrahim Haz Grandin, chief detail/chief security officer (CSO) to MD/CEO of TSTv Africa, wedded his sweetheart, Rifkatu Baba, another security officer with the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS).
The wedding which was held at Asokoro, Area 11, Abuja - saw friends and family thanking God for uniting the couple through the exchange of marital vow.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/dss-operative-weds-chief-security-officer-abuja-see-photos.html
See their pre-wedding photos here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4201550/dss-operative-wed-chief-security#62770746
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by CastedDude: 2:33pm
see more >>>. https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/dss-operative-weds-chief-security-officer-abuja-see-photos.html
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:35pm
Waawoo,HML cute couple,her wedding gown really occupied space
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Kingsleyuc1: 3:09pm
HML...you just added one bullet to shoot forever...
Seasonal Skill in 10 DAYS
Cake Baking And Decorations Full Professional Training Pdf and Videos Download FREE...check my profile
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Homeboiy: 3:13pm
You can't spell security
The lady don old nah
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:23pm
What's with the camo @tdayof please throw more light...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 5:23pm
happy marriage life
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 5:23pm
Homeboiy:U no get joy sha .... free her biko
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by itsandi(m): 5:25pm
Congratulations!!! Hope e no be war front they going to sha
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 5:25pm
Tell your Oga say we still dey wait for the TSTV decorder dem use chop 3years tax waiver
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by deco22(m): 5:25pm
It's God that will punish TSTV MD o,just made people anxious for nothing...
People were already thinking of throwing away their DSTV satellite.
4 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by dacanv(m): 5:25pm
I thought DSS was supposed to be our version of CIA.. a secret organization
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:26pm
Happy Marriage life to them... But i think they said DSS God bless their home with triplets and multiple twins
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by JayIlych: 5:27pm
I blame APC for this marriage.
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 5:27pm
Beautiful
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Eazy08100: 5:28pm
DSS, good for u sha.
Be Careful guy
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by fidet1(m): 5:30pm
Dem go born security guard.
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:36pm
Congrats to the couple.
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Rainmania: 5:44pm
Asokoro, Area 11 , Abuja
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Timfery: 5:48pm
Nope NIA is our own version of CIA and MI6
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Timfery: 5:52pm
Spy Spy couple �
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:55pm
Who be the graphic artist wey do this trash in the name of cropping ?
See the crop lines as e big.
No do fotoshop if u no sabi, no dey disgrace the honorable art of picture manipulation
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by tdayof(m): 5:58pm
BruncleZuma:
I have never seen DSS with such camo. The only camo I know DSS uses is the one similar to that of the Nigerian Customs. Moreover, what does an intelligence organization makes use of camo for?
The camo being used by DSS is almost in form of a jacket. Their troopers use black black for strike operations just like the Navy SBS.
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:59pm
tdayof:
Okay, I found that a little confusing.
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by joystickextendr: 5:59pm
Congrats
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 6:02pm
Me right now......
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by bedspread: 6:07pm
THEIR FIRST KID SHOULD BE NAMED SECURITY
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 6:09pm
DSS operatives don't disclose their identity, are they learners or something?
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by idu1(m): 6:14pm
Eazy08100:
NIA is not dss
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 6:15pm
The post didn't say the guy works with DSS.
He looks like someone working for one of these foreign private security firms.
|Re: Wedding Of Chief Security Officer To His DSS Operative In Abuja (Photos) by mustafa006: 6:19pm
Homeboiy:wetin concern you, did the husband complain
Close Up "Original Naija Smile Contest" / Pictures From Nse Nkpe Etims Birthday At Club Deuces / Exotic Bead Designs For Traditional Weddings & All Occassions
Viewing this topic: Akeju74, Imarnuel04(m), odinko, alvin101(m), Ayinlaokin(m), Kalas(m), Samirana360(m), Emarc16(m), ebuka440, EmmySupol, ifewise(m), koolbe(m), tafabaloo(m), somy405(m), Mobsync(m), headTO, andycom(m), chiomzy1(f), Emmaco(m), Etoom(m), givan(m), DMM007(m), Donwizy1(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9